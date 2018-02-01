₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,965,867 members, 4,101,105 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 February 2018 at 02:20 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) (4593 Views)
|Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by stephenduru: 7:05pm On Feb 23
KadunaOpportunities
Job Vacancies at Kaduna State University (KASU)
Applications are invited from candidates that meet the below requirements for various academic positions in the underlisted departments.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/kaduna-state-university-is.html?m=1
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by SeniorZato(m): 10:15pm On Feb 23
Whenever i remember my bills, sleep becomes an enemy of progress.
I dedicate this FTC to all the unemployed youths seriously searching for job
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by hezy4real01(m): 10:16pm On Feb 23
Job wey them don share finish oooops Advertisement na just formality
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by Krafty006: 10:17pm On Feb 23
job seekers apply asap
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by koolgee(m): 10:17pm On Feb 23
Okay
I hope they will still consider those that will apply. Cos they might have finished sharing the available slots
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by Okeji(m): 10:19pm On Feb 23
hmmmm! ok
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by Funnyguy83: 10:25pm On Feb 23
Am in Sabo now.
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by Kokaine(m): 10:28pm On Feb 23
SeniorZato:dont worry very soon you will give a testimony that will inspire others. just keep on with the struggle and trust God. Remember that millions of sperm swarm in a race to fertilise an egg. and the winner was you. God chose you for a purpose and it will be fulfilled very soon inshaAllah
7 Likes
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by tuna4servi(m): 10:30pm On Feb 23
Even if not this published job, I need a job seriously
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by Massob: 10:45pm On Feb 23
No job for a BSc holder
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by SandB2017: 10:59pm On Feb 23
Another worst thing after hellfire is to be among the masses in Nigeria.
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by riczy(m): 11:12pm On Feb 23
Mtchewwww,Dnt stress ur self if u av no Longleg
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by EchoCharlie: 11:17pm On Feb 23
Please no flat heads should apply, Biafra is coming soon and I'm sure Okorocha has vacancies for you in the east.
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by duduade: 11:22pm On Feb 23
koolgee:
Exactly...
And the scapegoats will just escort the chosen ones to the interview..
Very sad
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by spafu(m): 11:45pm On Feb 23
Nice
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by tobechi20(m): 12:05am
hope elrufai will not sack them
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by nurshah: 12:14am
SeniorZato:
..may God assist you my dear. Just be hopeful and keep struggling
|Re: Job Vacancies: Kaduna State University Is Recruiting(photos) by KnowMore: 12:22am
Okay
(0) (Reply)
DELTA State University Teaching Hospital Interview Test Date Update / N-power Daily News And Update / FCMB Test Invite, Who Else!!!!!
Viewing this topic: sogzstrings, wura2020, Oolawepo(m), Barbiemusty and 9 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12