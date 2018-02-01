Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) (16333 Views)

The First lady's arrival precipitated a standing ovation by all the people who flooded the General Hospital premises waiting to receive treatment.



One of the patients, Yakubu Victoria who was operated of goutier said that she wanted to hug the Governor's wife in appreciation of her benevolence, Dr Ayade shook her profusely since she could not stand on her own..



Dr Ayade expressed worries over the number of children between the age 2-7 who were operated of hernias and rhetorically asked what could be the cause of the rampant hernias among the children.



Dr Ayade was conducted round the various department in the hospital Dr Okolo who stressed that the hospital is stocked with state-of-the-art equipment, called on the people of Obudu to take advantage of the services rendered and the Government to put in place measures that will enhance effective utilization of the facilities in the hospital.



Besides, good one from Dr. Ayade

next year no be election? after winning 2019 election now, she will abandon her medical kits.

medical doctor for mouth 40 Likes 1 Share

anything to win votes 4 Likes

It's a good thing this beautiful first lady is helping her husband in bringing more souls for rituals...



She's indeed a good help mate and I pray she receive more souls before the end of this year.



God bless Cross River State.



God bless Dr. Linda Ayade.



God bless Delta State. 4 Likes

Election is around d corner 1 Like

countryfive:

anything to win votes

She is a professional doctor She is a professional doctor

juanjo2:

next year no be election? after winning 2019 election now, she will abandon her medical kits.

medical doctor for mouth

You sabi them You sabi them 1 Like

mazimee:





She is a professionals doctor

With camera men following her around as she works?





Guy haba... You fit think nah With camera men following her around as she works?Guy haba... You fit think nah 11 Likes 2 Shares

mazimee:





She is a professionals doctor Bro, I believe it was a typo... Bro, I believe it was a typo... 1 Like

JasonScolari:

Bro, I believe it was a typo...

Yeah, it was Yeah, it was

mazimee:





Yeah I know that. I know that.

ZombieBuster:





With camera men following her around as she works?





Guy haba... You fit think nah

She is the wife of the State Governor, you don't expect the media to ignore her . It is just Like Wike and Tambuwal attending NBA meeting, you don't expect them to be out of the sight of the media. She is the wife of the State Governor, you don't expect the media to ignore her . It is just Like Wike and Tambuwal attending NBA meeting, you don't expect them to be out of the sight of the media. 3 Likes

Nice one

When you dey marry, dey think of ya tomorrow 4 Likes

2018

Good one but that surgical room though.

nice

Cool.

all 4 2019

As she communicated one on one?

Pele o, why not communicate with her patients 4 by 4 1 Like

Good

I am a cross riverian and live in Calabar.

This woman does not live here she only showed up a few months ago because of next year's election she lives abroad.



Her husband only knows how to speak English and sign Mou that doesn't do poo.. Infact leme not start on naira land 19 Likes 1 Share

Pretty woman





Good looks, good brains.









But I know its scheming.

cheap publicity









Dr. (Mrs) Ayade is a cheap scam.





Shame on her never do well husband!





Ntoooooor to the randy people of CRS!!! Dr. (Mrs) Ayade is a cheap scam.Shame on her never do well husband!Ntoooooor to the randy people of CRS!!!

She doesn't seem to know what she is doing. Are you sure she passed through school or school passed through her?

Nice one.

Deception Whoelse feels she posed for the camera.

1 Like