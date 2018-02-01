₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 8:42pm On Feb 23
Wife of Cross River governor, Dr Linda Ayade joined her medical colleagues at the theatre to carry out surgical operations, and even went on ward rounds as she communicated one on one with the patients and took some time in the consulting room attending to patients.
The First lady's arrival precipitated a standing ovation by all the people who flooded the General Hospital premises waiting to receive treatment.
One of the patients, Yakubu Victoria who was operated of goutier said that she wanted to hug the Governor's wife in appreciation of her benevolence, Dr Ayade shook her profusely since she could not stand on her own..
Dr Ayade expressed worries over the number of children between the age 2-7 who were operated of hernias and rhetorically asked what could be the cause of the rampant hernias among the children.
Dr Ayade was conducted round the various department in the hospital Dr Okolo who stressed that the hospital is stocked with state-of-the-art equipment, called on the people of Obudu to take advantage of the services rendered and the Government to put in place measures that will enhance effective utilization of the facilities in the hospital.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/dr-linda-ayade-and-her-medical-team-perform-surgeries-in-cross-river.html
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 8:43pm On Feb 23
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 8:43pm On Feb 23
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:45pm On Feb 23
I'm just on a very high spirit now, rum full house; brothers full ground. 6 letters for you men wey sabi.
Besides, good one from Dr. Ayade
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by juanjo2: 8:47pm On Feb 23
next year no be election? after winning 2019 election now, she will abandon her medical kits.
medical doctor for mouth
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by countryfive: 8:54pm On Feb 23
anything to win votes
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by JasonScolari: 9:04pm On Feb 23
It's a good thing this beautiful first lady is helping her husband in bringing more souls for rituals...
She's indeed a good help mate and I pray she receive more souls before the end of this year.
God bless Cross River State.
God bless Dr. Linda Ayade.
God bless Delta State.
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by myettiallah: 9:04pm On Feb 23
Election is around d corner
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by mazimee(m): 9:05pm On Feb 23
countryfive:
She is a professional doctor
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by ZombieBuster: 9:07pm On Feb 23
juanjo2:
You sabi them
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by ZombieBuster: 9:08pm On Feb 23
mazimee:
With camera men following her around as she works?
Guy haba... You fit think nah
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by JasonScolari: 9:11pm On Feb 23
mazimee:Bro, I believe it was a typo...
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by mazimee(m): 9:15pm On Feb 23
JasonScolari:
Yeah, it was
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by JasonScolari: 9:17pm On Feb 23
mazimee:I know that.
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by mazimee(m): 9:20pm On Feb 23
ZombieBuster:
She is the wife of the State Governor, you don't expect the media to ignore her . It is just Like Wike and Tambuwal attending NBA meeting, you don't expect them to be out of the sight of the media.
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 9:44pm On Feb 23
Nice one
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by deji17: 9:55pm On Feb 23
When you dey marry, dey think of ya tomorrow
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:26pm On Feb 23
2018
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 10:26pm On Feb 23
Good one but that surgical room though.
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by Krafty006: 10:26pm On Feb 23
nice
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by solpat(m): 10:27pm On Feb 23
Cool.
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by Asowari(m): 10:27pm On Feb 23
all 4 2019
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by slightlyMad(f): 10:28pm On Feb 23
As she communicated one on one?
Pele o, why not communicate with her patients 4 by 4
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by Itsizzy: 10:28pm On Feb 23
Good
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by Konye1: 10:29pm On Feb 23
I am a cross riverian and live in Calabar.
This woman does not live here she only showed up a few months ago because of next year's election she lives abroad.
Her husband only knows how to speak English and sign Mou that doesn't do poo.. Infact leme not start on naira land
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by RexTramadol1(m): 10:30pm On Feb 23
Pretty woman
Good looks, good brains.
But I know its scheming.
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by babdap: 10:31pm On Feb 23
cheap publicity
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 10:31pm On Feb 23
Dr. (Mrs) Ayade is a cheap scam.
Shame on her never do well husband!
Ntoooooor to the randy people of CRS!!!
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by Emilokoiyawon: 10:34pm On Feb 23
She doesn't seem to know what she is doing. Are you sure she passed through school or school passed through her?
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by Pavore9: 10:35pm On Feb 23
Nice one.
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 10:38pm On Feb 23
Deception Whoelse feels she posed for the camera.
|Re: Dr Linda Ayade Performs Surgeries With Her Medical Team In Cross River (Photos) by dumodust(m): 10:38pm On Feb 23
dead PR... dead hospital
which kind theatre operation be this self... no sterility, no protection for the surgeons, no anaesthesia...nothing
not even fit for dogs
she was just there watching... odiegwu
