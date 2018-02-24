Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Gaming / 10 Tragic/saddest Video Game Death (2503 Views)

Video games aren’t really shy when it comes to dishing out death and destruction.



Come to think of it: you dump a tremendous amount of time into these video games, dedicating your whole attention and energy to a specific cause in a Video game world. Relationships, jobs, sustenance: these things become secondary when you’re knee-deep in a great game. Whether you’re given an enormous task like trying to save the entire universe or simply survive for one more day, when a particularly-beloved character gets put six eet under, a part of you dies with them.





The Boss: Metal Gear Solid



This is no doubt the saddest for all fans in the Metal Gear Series.Have never felt worse about killing a character in a video game.



The strength of the relationship between Snake and The Boss is discussed constantly throughout the game, a combination of a relationship between two comrades, and a (figurative) mother and a son.





The fact that the game forces you to pull the trigger yourself when she's lying on the ground, almost comforting Snake makes it worse.





Chrono Trigger



Squareenix Squaresoft as they were called then was giving franchise characters and fans the old Game of Thrones treatment before Game of Thrones was even a thing . The 1995’s Chrono Trigger is no exception, and Crono’s death in the game is one of the most groundbreaking moments in the history of gaming.



The very idea of killing off such a beloved character was unheard of back in the Naughty Nineties , but that didn’t stop the heartless jerks over at Square from doing it anyways.Crono is unexpectedly (and surprisingly easily) killed during a showdown with the game’s Big Bad Boss, Lavos, who actually looks like a giant sea anemone. An-en-oh-me? Uh-nem-oh-knee? A-mem-oh-ny? (did you get that) Whatever .



While it is actually possible to bring Crono back from the dead, gamers dont need to; Chrono Trigger can be continued and beaten without the spikey-headed hero. That type of power makes this already-unforgettable death even more unforgettable-ier, and anyone who was ever unlucky enough to experience it still feels the burn.





Sarah - The Last Of Us

The moment you started playing The Last of Us, you knew this inevitable. Why else would Naughty Dog dump gamers into her shoes to start the game? You knew it was coming, and it still hit you right in the heart. Scenes as emotional as this one are the reason that Videeo game consoles shouldn’t be allowed ;( Can you imagine? having to endure this in a fully immersive headset?



Nope, no thanks.



Sarah’s death isn’t the most action packed in gaming history. It isn’t the landmark death of a franchise character. You barely even get to know Sarah before it all goes down. But maybe that’s why it’s so effective; by playing as Joel’s daughter, for even just a moment, gamers share Sarah’s utter disbelief and fear while society starts to collapse around her.It’s raw, unbridled human emotion that drives this scene, so realistic it makes you forget that it’s just a game;it turns into something else.



As Joel cradles Sarah’s lifeless body, you can’t help but feel any remaining hope slip away in a world that’s slowly sinking into madness.





Commander Shepard - Mass Effect 3



It’s difficult to decide which is more difficult to swallow – delivering the death blow to Mordin Solus, one of gaming’s most lovable aliens, or being unable to stop it. Regardless, that moment pales in comparison to the epic and inevitable passing of Commander Shepard, the Saving Grace of Mankind (and a whole bunch of other Kinds, too).



Mass Effect 3‘s controversial ending pissed a lot of people off. When a fan-favorite franchise with thousands of unique story-lines branching across multiple installments ends in one of three ways, it can seem like a bit of a letdown. Or maybe it’s just poetic? Few studios take the time to create deaths as poignant or as powerful as this one, and for good reason – not many virtual characters were capable of capturing hearts like the hard-nosed Commander of the S.S.V. Normandy.



Boy, girl, Krogan, Geth — it didn’t matter. When Shep sacrificed his life for the greater good, that ice-box-where-your-heart-used-to-be melted just a teensy bit.





Joker - Batman Arkham Night



The Death of JOker at the end of Arkham City isn’t sad. No, sad isn’t the right word for it. Using Sad is an underestimation. Sad doesn’t even begin to capture the full range of conflicting emotions that accompanied Joker’s last breath. Fans of the Batman franchise — whether they are comic readers, movie watchers, video game players, or all of the above knows that while the Crown Prince of Crime was pegged as a villain, he was always so much more than that.



The deeply troubled Joker may have been the physical embodiment of chaos, but he was also the only person who really knew the Batman; they were the greatest of enemies, but in some ways they were also the closest of friends.



Rest in Peace, Joker.





Zack Fair - Final Fantasy: Crisis Core



The world of Final Fantasy is filled with unique characters and rich storylines. In Final Fantasy VII, gamers were introduced to the infamous Cloud Strife.This skilled soldier would become one of the most poignant characters in all of Final Fantasy series, with many players remarking on his seemingly cold and uncaring attitude.



Throughout FF VII, we hear stories about Zack Fair, a close and personal friend of Cloud, who passed on. It wasn't until Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, that we finally got to meet Zack Fair "in person." His cheerful and caring attitude quickly captured the hearts of many players.



But unfortunately The end of the release sees both characters share an agonizingly sad moment, in which Zack bestowed his trusty buster sword to Cloud. He speaks softly to his friend, asking him to become his legacy and to live his dreams as if he were still alive. Since Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII is a prequel to the original release, every diehard fan knew that Zack's death was inevitable. That didn't make it any easier to accept.





Aerith Gainsborough- Final Fantasy VII



When anyone talks about sad moments in gaming, this name must come up. The tragedy of Aerith's death is unarguably the saddest momen in Final Fantasy history and is enough to make even the most heartless of gamers weep.



This simple flower saleswoman had a relationship with Zack from Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII and later met Cloud through some very curious circumstances.



For many a nineties kid, it was the moment that video games made the transition from light-hearted hobby to a full-time emotional investment.





Lee Everett - The Walking Dead



In Telltale’s The Walking Dead, there are countless ways for Lee (and his companions) to go. Surviving the entire ordeal isn’t as much of an accomplishment as you’d think; regardless of how many people you rescue or how carefully you navigate the zombie-infested missions, you still end up super-duper dead.



So do your choices really matter if the outcome is always the same? That question is still a topic for debate among both fans and critics of Telltale’s TWD adaptation, but one thing is certain: Lee’s final death is one of the most intense in recent gaming memory. Trying to explain to a very small child why she must A) shoot her recently-bitten father figure or B) run away and leave said father figure to die a lonely, painful death…is not a pleasant experience.



The creative minds over at Telltale have done an excellent job at infusing their games with a wide range of real human emotion. Where Tales of the Borderlands is remarkably clever and witty, The Walking Dead is overwhelmingly oppressive and bleak.



Watching the final exchange between our beloved Lee and Clem, his almost-daughter, was just way too real.





Did i forget to mention a particular Character you have in mind? Feel free to comment below



Vasaratti16:

Did i forget to mention a particular Character you have in mind? Feel free to comment below



you forgot ghost from COD ghost �

i love gow

Kratos killing Zeus... That game hard though

Vasaratti16:

The Boss: Metal Gear Solid



The strength of the relationship between Snake and The Boss is discussed constantly throughout the game, a combination of a relationship between two comrades, and a (figurative) mother and a son.



The fact that the game forces you to pull the trigger yourself when she's lying on the ground, almost comforting Snake makes it worse.





The fact that the game forces you to pull the trigger yourself when she's lying on the ground, almost comforting Snake makes it worse.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CFFkV7Zlds&hl=en-GB&gl=NG







The sad thing about Boss's death was even though she was labeled a defector, she was actually ordered by the American government to "defect" in order to infiltrate the Russians to recover the Philosopher's Legacy. Knowing she had to give her life and even eternally sacrifice her reputation for her country, in order to save the world from nuclear war, She mamede sure Unclad Snake killed her in that battle.



Only She, EVA, and Snake knew the real truth of her mission as she was later labeled a traitor, but in actual sense, she was a true hero.



The sad thing about Boss's death was even though she was labeled a defector, she was actually ordered by the American government to "defect" in order to infiltrate the Russians to recover the Philosopher's Legacy. Knowing she had to give her life and even eternally sacrifice her reputation for her country, in order to save the world from nuclear war, She mamede sure Unclad Snake killed her in that battle.Only She, EVA, and Snake knew the real truth of her mission as she was later labeled a traitor, but in actual sense, she was a true hero.Still my best MGS game, followed by mgs4.

GTA vice city. Killing lance Vance dance, his bestie

You must add call of duty modern warfare also. I hate how captain price died

NwanyiAwkaetiti:

Kratos killing Zeus... That game hard though GOW 3 hard?

its no different from others before it

GOW 3 hard?its no different from others before itand killing zeuz was satisfying

bigt2:

You must add call of duty modern warfare also. I hate how captain price died mw3

price killed makarov

think u mean soap

mw3price killed makarovthink u mean soapyuri also died as well

Don't forget the option of Michael De Santa's deth in GTA5. The day I decided to play that option for the game was the last time I chose the option.

Jh0wsef:

GTA vice city. Killing lance Vance dance, his bestie lance was tommy's biz partner not his bestie

besides he switched on tommy

lance was tommy's biz partner not his bestiebesides he switched on tommyhad it coming to him

Emma Emmerich's death in MGS2 was another death that moved me to tears.

Assasin creed 3 death of charles lee

I know Lee must be NO:1.his death had me crying .lol

The walking dead, the death of Lee was sad

The death of bounce, in Bounce tales for nokia fone.

It was so emotional.

metalgear:







The sad thing about Boss's death was even though she was labeled a defector, she was actually ordered by the American government to "defect" in order to infiltrate the Russians to recover the Philosopher's Legacy. Knowing she had to give her life and even eternally sacrifice her reputation for her country, in order to save the world from nuclear war, She mamede sure Unclad Snake killed her in that battle.



Only She, EVA, and Snake knew the real truth of her mission as she was later labeled a traitor, but in actual sense, she was a true hero.



Still my best MGS game, followed by mgs4. True.....The most difficult trigger pull in gaming, The fact that YOU have to pull the trigger makes it 100% more emotional.



True.....The most difficult trigger pull in gaming, The fact that YOU have to pull the trigger makes it 100% more emotional.The boss gave up everything for her country only to go down as a traitor and nobody was to know what she actually did for her country not to mention that big boss her own pupil had to be the one to kill her.