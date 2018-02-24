Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) (18661 Views)

He shared a recent photo of her via his IG page and wrote : ”Can Somebody pls do me a favour by calling the police for me, i thought i was cuter ” this goes to show how overwhelmed he is by her captivating beauty.



Meanwhile Peter and Lola are parents to two adorable kids, Cameron and Aliona.



Cameron who’s a boy maybe taking after his dad as he loves to dance just like his dad, while Aliona is a quite beautiful soul just like mummy.





She is a beauty indeed .



Lola is a beautiful woman. 22 Likes 1 Share

They've been together for so long, I'm sure he's over her beauty by now...might maybe gush over how near perfect of a wife she is...

No matter how beautiful a woman is, one would still get over her beauty. It's her virtues that shines through and endures. 81 Likes 2 Shares

this woman is beautiful abeg 14 Likes

Peter, correct guy wey sabi correct babe! 6 Likes

Why can't these celebrities gush over their partners in the privacy of their homes? When Naija bloggers come for you now you start crying that the media is destroying your relationships. 5 Likes

I like those her Caucasian blue eyes. I guess this is what is making Peter go gaga. 3 Likes

She is really beautiful, maybe that is why most Nigerian guys blame her for the split, i hope her marriage really lasts .

beautiful woman

Cute

Mariangeles:

They've been together for so long, I'm sure he's over her beauty by now...might maybe gush over how near perfect of a wife she is...

No matter how beautiful a woman is, one would still get over her beauty. It's her virtue that shines through and endures.

true talk true talk 4 Likes

roarik:

this woman is beautiful abeg

how will that contribute to sending buhari back to kastina next year how will that contribute to sending buhari back to kastina next year 9 Likes 1 Share

Truly, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.. . 5 Likes

Pls can you not add "defunct" when u say P Square?



Let's put some Respek on that name. 3 Likes

Mariangeles:

They've been together for so long, I'm sure he's over her beauty by now...might maybe gush over how near perfect of a wife she is...

No matter how beautiful a woman is, one would still get over her beauty. It's her virtue that shines through and endures. sorry I can't get over this type sorry I can't get over this type 1 Like



Which nairaland babe can I gush over like this?

Despite her being older. She try.

wtf?



I hope her character is just as so..

Its not uncommon to see women like

These with disgusting personality,

Swollen with pride etc Quiet beautiful no doubt..I hope her character is just as so..Its not uncommon to see women likeThese with disgusting personality,Swollen with pride etc 4 Likes

KendrickAyomide:

sorry I can't get over this type

there is nothing special about her beauty.. shez just a mulato there is nothing special about her beauty.. shez just a mulato 3 Likes 1 Share

countryfive:





how will that contribute to sending buhari back to kastina next year

Yauwa

my brother Yauwamy brother 1 Like

He loves his wife !

aaronson:

I like those her Caucasian blue eyes. I guess this is what is making Peter go gaga.

Lastma.

Contact lenses + snapchat filter Lastma.Contact lenses + snapchat filter 5 Likes

thesicilian:

Why can't these celebrities gush over their partners in the privacy of their homes? When Naija bloggers come for you now you start crying that the media is destroying your relationships. The issue is not the celebrities but the people that can't allow them to enjoy their privacy.is it a problem for one to appreciate his wife on his Instagram page?.So don't blame them#mind your business The issue is not the celebrities but the people that can't allow them to enjoy their privacy.is it a problem for one to appreciate his wife on his Instagram page?.So don't blame them#mind your business 4 Likes

She no fine reach my bby.

Pretty lady 1 Like

NIGHTMAREOO7:





there is nothing special about her beauty.. shez just a mulato which one b Mulato again which one b Mulato again

Cute, looks like Jennifer Lopez in this pic