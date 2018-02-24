₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,966,317 members, 4,102,503 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 February 2018 at 01:50 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) (18661 Views)
|Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by bambi2016: 9:41pm On Feb 24
Peter Okoye of the defunct P Square group has gushed over his wife,Lola’s beauty .
￼
He shared a recent photo of her via his IG page and wrote : ”Can Somebody pls do me a favour by calling the police for me, i thought i was cuter ” this goes to show how overwhelmed he is by her captivating beauty.
Meanwhile Peter and Lola are parents to two adorable kids, Cameron and Aliona.
Cameron who’s a boy maybe taking after his dad as he loves to dance just like his dad, while Aliona is a quite beautiful soul just like mummy.
She is a beauty indeed .
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/02/24/peter-okoye-gushes-over-wife-lolas-beauty/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by AntiWailer: 9:46pm On Feb 24
Lola is a beautiful woman.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by Mariangeles: 9:50pm On Feb 24
They've been together for so long, I'm sure he's over her beauty by now...might maybe gush over how near perfect of a wife she is...
No matter how beautiful a woman is, one would still get over her beauty. It's her virtues that shines through and endures.
81 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by roarik(f): 9:55pm On Feb 24
this woman is beautiful abeg
14 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by freakcin: 9:56pm On Feb 24
Peter, correct guy wey sabi correct babe!
6 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by thesicilian: 9:58pm On Feb 24
Why can't these celebrities gush over their partners in the privacy of their homes? When Naija bloggers come for you now you start crying that the media is destroying your relationships.
5 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by aaronson(m): 10:02pm On Feb 24
I like those her Caucasian blue eyes. I guess this is what is making Peter go gaga.
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by IamKevwe: 10:19pm On Feb 24
She is really beautiful, maybe that is why most Nigerian guys blame her for the split, i hope her marriage really lasts.
beautiful woman
.
Study In Australia For Free - International Scholarships At Charles Sturt University, 2018
www.nairaland.com/study-austraila-free-charles-sturt
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by Izuogu1(m): 10:20pm On Feb 24
Cute
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by countryfive: 10:20pm On Feb 24
Mariangeles:
true talk
4 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by countryfive: 10:20pm On Feb 24
roarik:
how will that contribute to sending buhari back to kastina next year
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 10:21pm On Feb 24
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:22pm On Feb 24
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by omoadeleye(m): 10:22pm On Feb 24
ok
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by petkoffdrake2(m): 10:23pm On Feb 24
Truly, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.. .
5 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by kennygee(f): 10:23pm On Feb 24
Pls can you not add "defunct" when u say P Square?
Let's put some Respek on that name.
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:24pm On Feb 24
Mariangeles:sorry I can't get over this type
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 10:24pm On Feb 24
[quote author=KendrickAyomide post=65345320][/quote]
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by Zanas: 10:24pm On Feb 24
Which nairaland babe can I gush over like this?
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by sacluxisback(m): 10:24pm On Feb 24
Despite her being older. She try.
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by AkupeMBANO(m): 10:24pm On Feb 24
wtf?
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by Missxxyz(f): 10:25pm On Feb 24
Quiet beautiful no doubt..
I hope her character is just as so..
Its not uncommon to see women like
These with disgusting personality,
Swollen with pride etc
4 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 10:25pm On Feb 24
KendrickAyomide:
there is nothing special about her beauty.. shez just a mulato
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by Adicsonbaba(m): 10:25pm On Feb 24
countryfive:
Yauwa
my brother
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:26pm On Feb 24
He loves his wife !
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by memeguy: 10:26pm On Feb 24
aaronson:
Lastma.
Contact lenses + snapchat filter
5 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by Brightglory77: 10:26pm On Feb 24
thesicilian:The issue is not the celebrities but the people that can't allow them to enjoy their privacy.is it a problem for one to appreciate his wife on his Instagram page?.So don't blame them#mind your business
4 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by ehardetola(m): 10:26pm On Feb 24
She no fine reach my bby.
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by Ellabae(f): 10:26pm On Feb 24
Pretty lady
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:27pm On Feb 24
NIGHTMAREOO7:which one b Mulato again
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by lastchild: 10:28pm On Feb 24
Cute, looks like Jennifer Lopez in this pic
|Re: Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo's Beauty (photo) by ballerin: 10:28pm On Feb 24
Missxxyz:chill, her character is just as beautiful.
Chika Ike Dazzles In New Photoshoot! / Ramsey Nouah Is A Year Older Today / Halima Abubakar Dazzles In Indian Inspired Photoshoot
Viewing this topic: edlion57(m), Boyano, Onyeedum(m), supersnoop54(m), Ibman, kassano22(m) and 23 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9