|Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:03am
According to a report shared by a social media user,a man killed four of his children and their housemaid at Ntueke Street,Awada,Onitsha.It is unclear what made him killed them.The man still shows signs of life in him.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/man-kills-his-4-children-and-housemaid.html?m=1
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:03am
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by zakim(m): 6:07am
Wickedness, heartless
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by opomulero101(m): 6:13am
This is beyond physical,
they should conduct proper forensic investigation
by the way,these murder scene is similar to BADOO style hope say dem neva reach igbo land.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by Ezinwa120: 6:15am
This one is strong ooooooo chai
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by freeze001(f): 6:15am
What is this! What the hell is going on? These multiple killings in families need to be checked! How is this allowed to happen! What is wrong with Nigeria and multiple deaths all over?!
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by ZombieBuster: 6:19am
He was just a vessel
The evil within used him well
Woe to anybody who doesn't believe in the supernatural... There is a great battle going on in the spiritual realm
Only God can save us
Give your life to Christ today
There is no time
64 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by Nukilia: 6:22am
The level of insanity is on the rise in Nigeria. What a country!
10 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by Africonji: 6:30am
Buhari!!!! You will never go scott free. Mark my words.
21 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by 2cato: 6:30am
Who are we to blame for all these
Like 4 buhari
Share 4 gej
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by kabrud: 6:51am
freeze001:
5 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by kabrud: 6:54am
Africonji:If he is guilty, amen, else this comes back to you, amen as well.
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by JasonScolari: 6:58am
I really can't feel at home in this world anymore.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by dyadeleye(m): 7:05am
Holy Moses!!
This is some crazy poo!
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by lofty900(m): 7:06am
He must have been a protégé of shekau and Nnamdi Kanu combined
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by DONFASZY(m): 7:18am
Bad News every minutes in Nig
God kip us salvation
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by candy(f): 7:32am
I don't think any mother likes seeing gruesomely murdered children! Please spare us these sad sad images, please.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by chidynks: 7:33am
so much evil on the land!! strange occurences everywhere...what's really going on?...what could have actually led to this?...innocent souls!.......this is gruesome!!
Save our lives LORD JESUS!!
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by freeze001(f): 9:19am
[quote author=kabrud post=65349607][/quote]
I know u are a completely dull morøñ all by yourself, just don't exercise it around my mentions please!
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by kabrud: 10:29am
freeze001:
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by ezex(m): 10:52am
Pathetic
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:53am
The devil has won the battle in his life......
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by edeXede: 10:53am
The housemaid must have liked doggy style when alive or how would one explain why she died in a doggy position
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by Lomprico2: 10:53am
Demon possessed!!
All these things we watch in horror movies are actually real.
This reminds me of the exorcist season 2.
Na wha o! May the dead rest in peace.
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by win2kwire: 10:54am
another inhuman igbo criminal
5 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by michlins: 10:54am
People are fighting demons daily
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by habsydiamond(m): 10:55am
I don't have anything to say other than rip to the dead and may God save the living from any future obstacles
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:55am
kabrud:Amen. Thank you my broda.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by omenkaLives(m): 10:55am
Noooo.
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by dingbang(m): 10:55am
I hope he gets shot
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) by Rmxr: 10:55am
7 Likes
