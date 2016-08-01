Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Kills His 4 Children And Housemaid In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) (20660 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below





Source: According to a report shared by a social media user,a man killed four of his children and their housemaid at Ntueke Street,Awada,Onitsha.It is unclear what made him killed them.The man still shows signs of life in him.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/man-kills-his-4-children-and-housemaid.html?m=1

Wickedness, heartless 1 Like

This is beyond physical,

they should conduct proper forensic investigation

by the way,these murder scene is similar to BADOO style hope say dem neva reach igbo land. 17 Likes 1 Share

This one is strong ooooooo chai

What is this! What the hell is going on? These multiple killings in families need to be checked! How is this allowed to happen! What is wrong with Nigeria and multiple deaths all over?!

He was just a vessel

The evil within used him well



Woe to anybody who doesn't believe in the supernatural... There is a great battle going on in the spiritual realm



Only God can save us

Give your life to Christ today

There is no time 64 Likes 1 Share

The level of insanity is on the rise in Nigeria. What a country! 10 Likes

You will never go scott free. Mark my words. Buhari!!!!You will never go scott free. Mark my words. 21 Likes

Who are we to blame for all these

Like 4 buhari

Share 4 gej 19 Likes 4 Shares

freeze001:

What is this! What the hell is going on? These multiple killings in families need to be checked! How is this allowed to happen! What is wrong with Nigeria the forgotten land of yisreal and multiple deaths all over?! 5 Likes

Africonji:

Buhari!!!! You will never go scott free. Mark my words. If he is guilty, amen, else this comes back to you, amen as well. If he is guilty, amen, else this comes back to you, amen as well. 23 Likes 3 Shares

I really can't feel at home in this world anymore. 2 Likes

Holy Moses!!

This is some crazy poo! 2 Likes

He must have been a protégé of shekau and Nnamdi Kanu combined 7 Likes 2 Shares

Bad News every minutes in Nig

God kip us salvation 1 Like

I don't think any mother likes seeing gruesomely murdered children! Please spare us these sad sad images, please. 3 Likes

so much evil on the land!! strange occurences everywhere...what's really going on?...what could have actually led to this?...innocent souls!.......this is gruesome!!



Save our lives LORD JESUS!! 1 Like

[quote author=kabrud post=65349607][/quote]



I know u are a completely dull morøñ all by yourself, just don't exercise it around my mentions please! 1 Like

freeze001:





I know I am a completely dull morøñ all by myself and I just like to exercise it around 1 Like

Pathetic

The devil has won the battle in his life......





The housemaid must have liked doggy style when alive or how would one explain why she died in a doggy position The housemaid must have liked doggy style when alive or how would one explain why she died in a doggy position





All these things we watch in horror movies are actually real.



This reminds me of the exorcist season 2.



Na wha o! May the dead rest in peace. Demon possessed!!All these things we watch in horror movies are actually real.This reminds me of the exorcist season 2.Na wha o! May the dead rest in peace.

another inhuman igbo criminal 5 Likes

People are fighting demons daily

I don't have anything to say other than rip to the dead and may God save the living from any future obstacles

kabrud:

If he is guilty, amen, else this comes back to you, amen as well. Amen. Thank you my broda. Amen. Thank you my broda. 1 Like 2 Shares

Noooo.

I hope he gets shot 2 Likes