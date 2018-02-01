Cheating Husbands Are In Trouble - Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Hubby



Husbands need to tune this cheating down a bit biko nu. This is the reason why most men die before their time. And when your wife still cooks for you and opens her leg for you, and yet your cheating on her, my brother, your life is hanging in a balance oo.



A married woman has confessed of killing her husband by applying poison on her nipples for him to suck and die during their sexual encounter. The married woman who confessed together with other 24 Ghanaian married women disclosed shocking cheating stories in the Facebook inbox of David Papa Bondze-Mbir to share on his wall to the public on condition of anonymity when he asked for true confessions on why some married women cheated on their partner on his Facebook wall.



Read details below:



“1. “David, I know you are protecting our identities – that is why I am feeling a little bit comfortable, opening up to ONLY you. I am pleading with you, if you still are not so sure of how safe the security of your Facebook account is, kindly copy my message into a Word document or folder, and DELETE my message – to protect me, should anyone try hacking your system. Thank you.



I am in my second marriage. And yes, I am cheating on my husband. I wasn’t always like this: I used to be faithful. I used to be content with only one man. I used to love and trust, from deep within. However, my first husband turned me into something I never knew I could be: A murderer! I killed him, Dave… I poisoned my first husband, and watched him die in our bedroom, painfully. I mixed a deadly, colorless, tasteless, odorless substance with my lotion, smeared it gently on my breast, rubbed it on my vagina, put some on my lips: I coated every part of my body I knew he enjoyed putting his mouth and tongue on, and watched him swallow every bit of his own saliva, mixed with the substance.



Dave, sometimes, a cheating, filthy, lying bastard, ought to die – for you to live. I deserved to live, Dave. I deserved to live. I’m glad our incompetent Ghanaian medical doctors could still not diagnose the true cause of his death after the autopsy. Everybody, including his family, all think he died from an acute liver problem.



I am cheating on my current husband because I don’t want to lose another man in a marriage; so I would rather want to cheat on him too, as a form of closure – in order not to lose my mind. He started cheating on me when I was Seven (7) months pregnant. Smh! These foolish men eh: we give them everything, yet, they choose to fool around. I feel very sorry for this my current husband. I’m still timing him closely. His time will come.”



