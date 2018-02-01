₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by exlinklodge: 11:37am
[img][/img]Cheating Husbands Are In Trouble - Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Hubby
Husbands need to tune this cheating down a bit biko nu. This is the reason why most men die before their time. And when your wife still cooks for you and opens her leg for you, and yet your cheating on her, my brother, your life is hanging in a balance oo.
A married woman has confessed of killing her husband by applying poison on her nipples for him to suck and die during their sexual encounter. The married woman who confessed together with other 24 Ghanaian married women disclosed shocking cheating stories in the Facebook inbox of David Papa Bondze-Mbir to share on his wall to the public on condition of anonymity when he asked for true confessions on why some married women cheated on their partner on his Facebook wall.
Read details below:
“1. “David, I know you are protecting our identities – that is why I am feeling a little bit comfortable, opening up to ONLY you. I am pleading with you, if you still are not so sure of how safe the security of your Facebook account is, kindly copy my message into a Word document or folder, and DELETE my message – to protect me, should anyone try hacking your system. Thank you.
I am in my second marriage. And yes, I am cheating on my husband. I wasn’t always like this: I used to be faithful. I used to be content with only one man. I used to love and trust, from deep within. However, my first husband turned me into something I never knew I could be: A murderer! I killed him, Dave… I poisoned my first husband, and watched him die in our bedroom, painfully. I mixed a deadly, colorless, tasteless, odorless substance with my lotion, smeared it gently on my breast, rubbed it on my vagina, put some on my lips: I coated every part of my body I knew he enjoyed putting his mouth and tongue on, and watched him swallow every bit of his own saliva, mixed with the substance.
Dave, sometimes, a cheating, filthy, lying bastard, ought to die – for you to live. I deserved to live, Dave. I deserved to live. I’m glad our incompetent Ghanaian medical doctors could still not diagnose the true cause of his death after the autopsy. Everybody, including his family, all think he died from an acute liver problem.
I am cheating on my current husband because I don’t want to lose another man in a marriage; so I would rather want to cheat on him too, as a form of closure – in order not to lose my mind. He started cheating on me when I was Seven (7) months pregnant. Smh! These foolish men eh: we give them everything, yet, they choose to fool around. I feel very sorry for this my current husband. I’m still timing him closely. His time will come.”
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by XhosaNostra(f): 11:40am
Black widow in every sense of the word.
The new husband is next.
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by dingbang(m): 11:43am
U put some of the poison on ur lips but you didn't die..
Shebi you know that Ogun is still the god of thunder.
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by dafeyankee: 11:44am
Death by Nipples.
What a way to die.
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by livebynite: 11:45am
How does this reduce the cost of Garri?
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by BaeMercy(f): 11:51am
Big Nyansh Small Brain
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by modelmike7(m): 11:51am
May God deliver us
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by calex9496(m): 11:51am
bia.. aunty u try ooh... so u hate ur husband reach dat stage?.. hmm let me b careful on hw i treat my gal oo.. b4.....
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by Nackzy: 11:52am
U try... Very foolish though from you.. Can't you divorce and look for another man and marry
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by oyetunder(m): 11:52am
SOME women...even men think that life is just about the instruments they have between their legs. The Cheater is dead...the saint killed the sinner. MAY the saint enjoy a life without death. Let Her help her society to kill all the leaders that have cheated on those who elected them to be good leaders.
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by Uruan2023: 11:52am
Lol
And he sucked to death, after sucking his mother's own to live.
Life/Women...Peace/Death(snakes)
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by Thisis2raw(m): 11:53am
.
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by modelmike7(m): 11:53am
He died with his mouth full of something sweet (Irony of life!)
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by agabaI23(m): 11:53am
She rubbed on her lips and it didn't kill her too? She sucked your vagina and nips abd kissed you and you didn't exchange the substance? The deadly poison only works through the mouth?
Hmmmmm
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by adorablepepple(f): 11:53am
I hope you don’t have a male child One girl will kill him too
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by favourmic(m): 11:54am
Moraye mo sa faye o ha moraye mo sa faye ( i fear this stupid world)
i believe in law of karma what goes around comes back just wait for the seed to grow but the painful said is not only u go chop from the evil fruits
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by MrNwaAmaikpe(m): 11:54am
why do we choose to kill? 60% of people that are dead are killed by somegroup or individual. WHY?
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by millionboi2: 11:54am
When u marry an idiot
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by Franzinni: 11:54am
Hog wash!! Carefully crafted story.... But if I go Coment here it goes
Guys that do pre-intimacy... Unah see.. ? suck Bobi and think you are enjoying... Not knowing the only takeaway you will get nah dirty from her pores...
And to my French kisses... Ask yourself if your wife spit for spoon make you drink, you go drink am?.... But you can chook mouth inside her mouth dey lick principalities and powers abi? Continue..
The one wey burst my head 80% nah those snail lickers , if God can reveal to you what you are licking with wreckless abandon, you will go and buy two yards of rope and hang yourself...
The final one is those that lick the poo zone, you know yourself..... Haha.. I kant even talk about it....
As for me
I give zero fux about satisfying anybody, I only need to burst my nut and I am good for a couple of days... ğbam!
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by chuks34(m): 11:55am
shey when una dey kiss una no exchange saliva?
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by movid(m): 11:55am
Poison on nipple?
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by maamisco(f): 11:55am
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by Gangster1ms: 11:57am
Before i die i will make sure autopsy is done when I'm gone.. especially if I'm married. Evil women!
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by RealGucci: 11:57am
i dont like nipples
i avoid kissing
i hate anal
wen i go in
i go in deep
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by zodiax001: 11:58am
Na wah
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by frankline461: 11:59am
Okay, that was totally wrong of her. she could have easily asks for a divorce or something!!
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by maberry(m): 11:59am
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by calex9496(m): 11:59am
Uruan2023:hahahaha e weak me oo!
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by ebujany(m): 11:59am
Who's next?
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by B4queen(f): 12:00pm
Aren't we tired of evil deeds in this country?
We mostly hear sad stories from every region of the country!
@iam_b4queen
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by emmyfizzy12(m): 12:01pm
dafeyankee:as in, a very succulent way to die.
|Re: Lady Confess How She Put Poison On Nipple To Kill Her Cheating Husband by mansoura(f): 12:02pm
God! This is quite bad
