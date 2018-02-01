₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,966,620 members, 4,103,824 topics. Date: Monday, 26 February 2018 at 01:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos (14368 Views)
|Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:31pm On Feb 25
An appeal is being made online to help locate the family of a young pregnant woman who was almost used by suspected ritualists. According to an online report, the woman identified as Janet Oyewole from Osun state managed to escape from her alleged captors and is said to have lost her memory in the process.
She revealed that a car dropped her at a roundabout in Ado Odo area of Ogun state.
The lady who claimed she can't remember much - is hoping to reunite with her family.
Princess Akapo Temitope who shared her pictures online, wrote;
Pls help this fortunate young pregnant lady,she was almost used by ritualist....we don't really know how she managed to escape,she's Janet Oyewole by name and she is from Osun state, that's the little information we were able to get from her for now.pls save a soul today by sharing this post till it gets to her family members or someone who can get in touch with her parents.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/pregnant-lady-loses-memory-allegedly-escaping-ritualists-photos.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by madridguy(m): 8:32pm On Feb 25
This is serious. The skull miners are dangerous more than boko haram and fulani terrorists combined. I hope the Nigeria army will declare operation stop mining soon before they harvested every available head in that region
May God restore her memory.
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by JasonScolari: 8:33pm On Feb 25
Ladies and Gentlemen, it gives me great pleasure to formally announce that Ogun state is now recognized globally...
Not just a state filled with hardworking and diligent skull miners, it is also blessed with conic and oblong heads.
Thank Heavens she escaped unharmed. Such a beautiful lady with a lovely tribal mark.
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by Evablizin(f): 8:33pm On Feb 25
May God restore her memory and may her family locate her asap..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by meezynetwork(m): 8:35pm On Feb 25
Na wa for naija
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by dingbang(m): 8:36pm On Feb 25
God is merciful
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by NaijaMutant(f): 8:42pm On Feb 25
Ogun
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by ojun50(m): 8:52pm On Feb 25
That state nd blood money
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by JasonScolari: 8:56pm On Feb 25
God bless Ogun State and all Skull Miners.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by hisgrace090: 9:00pm On Feb 25
What a world?
So apart from scoll minning, this people see no other avenue of making a living?
If care is not taken Ogun state will soon became a no go area do to activities of scoll minners.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by Cinkq: 9:12pm On Feb 25
madridguy:
OUTSIDERS, not YORUBAS are culprits of most of the notorious and devilish crimes that are popular in SW.
High rate of crime is one of the disadvantages of accomodating too many outsiders in your region, and this is one of the burdens of one Nigeria the GREAT YORUBAS are carrying/enduring in their region.
God will punish all nonindegenes who are giving bad image to SW, and God will continue to bless all OMOLUABIS and our region.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by madridguy(m): 9:52pm On Feb 25
I disagree sir
Cinkq:
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by Lomprico2: 10:05pm On Feb 25
Chai! I thank God for your life o!
You were almost minned! God be praised!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by Franzinni: 10:05pm On Feb 25
could be a scam....
She might be seeking free support and cooked up a kindnap from ritualist story to arouse immense sympathy knowing fully well that who ever become Maga will be a Maga for a long time.... Especially a woman....
But then it could be true and she needs help to reunite with family members...
But how is it that she knows her name and even the area where they dropped her but cant recall the whole story?
3 Likes
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by Uyi168(m): 10:05pm On Feb 25
Ogun state..ok.
3 Likes
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by Lifebender(m): 10:07pm On Feb 25
madridguy:
I don't understand you.From this ur write up,you sound like someone from the East,and yet you support APC.Are you sure everything is okay with you
3 Likes
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 10:07pm On Feb 25
In the Land of skull mining and in a time of hardship the destiny of a great kingdom rest in the shoulders of one man his name is the good Afonja
May her memory come back like 4g network ,may God protect her and her onborn child.
7 Likes
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by Toosure70: 10:07pm On Feb 25
Glory be to God.
1 Like
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by Newpride(m): 10:09pm On Feb 25
They've used her already, her hearing mode had bn sacrificed by my yoruba skull mining brothers.
Only God can make her relevant again in life.
She is a living dead but I pray God will restore everything missing in her and return her back to normalcy.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by Barmmyshoes(f): 10:12pm On Feb 25
Chai. May God help her.
1 Like
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by hayjayman(m): 10:12pm On Feb 25
I get 32GB memory card for sale... Tell her to contact me.... Meanwhile, there is no evidence that she escaped from ritualists nah.... Bloggers sha
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:12pm On Feb 25
Thank God she escaped. It is well with her.
1 Like
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by mybestlove(m): 10:12pm On Feb 25
Na wa o. God will surely restore her memory.
But jokes apart, evil and deaths have multiplied in Nigeria since this buhari's regime started.
Every time he is in charge things turn upside down in Nigeria. Abeg baba, come start dey go abeg, wetin be this sef.
Fashola, minister for works, please construct a road from Abuja to Daura. Make it 12 lanes for easy transportation of this man and his bad luck to his village, we don tire abeg.
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by Evergreen4(m): 10:12pm On Feb 25
If not ogun state. Where else.
Ogun state, the capital of ritualist
7 Likes
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by SoulB6: 10:13pm On Feb 25
Allahu Akbar
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by Newpride(m): 10:15pm On Feb 25
Who impregnated her? I pray that baby won't grow up to become another ritualist. :
I'm sick and tired of this my fellow afonja brothers whose only job is to mine skull both useful and useless ones. Those skull miners are zombies.
5 Likes
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by ukukaegbu(m): 10:18pm On Feb 25
Lifebender:
Are easterners barred from supporting any particular party?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by UbanmeUdie: 10:21pm On Feb 25
The ritualists are smart people and thank God they let her go.
It would have been a waste!
It looks like she has already been used by the man who impregnated her.
You can't sacrifice an item twice.
As for losing her memory, it is normal with victims of ritualists who are not viable.
A shot of Goya anointing oil will restore her jare!
2 Likes
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by christ007(m): 10:21pm On Feb 25
What a wicked world.so people til do Ritual in this Nigeria
|Re: Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos by madridguy(m): 10:22pm On Feb 25
Meaning?
Lifebender:
Six Feared Dead In Ibadan Gang War / Mall AbdulMumuni Murdered In Kogi (Ozuwaya Community Chairman) Graphic Pics / Pastor Admits To Stealing Ipad In Ibadan
Viewing this topic: rossi49ja(m), Ayoolanairaland, odohay14, ryom(m), kanuri, BlessedGNP(m), JerrCa(m) and 18 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15