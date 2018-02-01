Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Pregnant Lady Loses Memory After Escaping From Ritualists, Lands In Ogun. Photos (14368 Views)

She revealed that a car dropped her at a roundabout in Ado Odo area of Ogun state.



The lady who claimed she can't remember much - is hoping to reunite with her family.



Princess Akapo Temitope who shared her pictures online, wrote;



Pls help this fortunate young pregnant lady,she was almost used by ritualist....we don't really know how she managed to escape,she's Janet Oyewole by name and she is from Osun state, that's the little information we were able to get from her for now.pls save a soul today by sharing this post till it gets to her family members or someone who can get in touch with her parents.



May God restore her memory. This is serious. The skull miners are dangerous more than boko haram and fulani terrorists combined. I hope the Nigeria army will declare operation stop mining soon before they harvested every available head in that regionMay God restore her memory. 41 Likes 2 Shares

Ladies and Gentlemen, it gives me great pleasure to formally announce that Ogun state is now recognized globally...



Not just a state filled with hardworking and diligent skull miners, it is also blessed with conic and oblong heads.





Thank Heavens she escaped unharmed. Such a beautiful lady with a lovely tribal mark. 39 Likes 2 Shares







May God restore her memory and may her family locate her asap.. May God restore her memory and may her family locate her asap.. 3 Likes 1 Share

Na wa for naija

God is merciful

Ogun 5 Likes 1 Share

That state nd blood money 8 Likes 2 Shares

God bless Ogun State and all Skull Miners. 9 Likes 1 Share

What a world?





So apart from scoll minning, this people see no other avenue of making a living?



If care is not taken Ogun state will soon became a no go area do to activities of scoll minners. 11 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

This is serious. The skull miners are dangerous more than boko haram and fulani terrorists combined. I hope the Nigeria army will declare operation stop mining soon before they harvested every available heads in that region



May God restore her memory.

OUTSIDERS, not YORUBAS are culprits of most of the notorious and devilish crimes that are popular in SW.

High rate of crime is one of the disadvantages of accomodating too many outsiders in your region, and this is one of the burdens of one Nigeria the GREAT YORUBAS are carrying/enduring in their region.





God will punish all nonindegenes who are giving bad image to SW, and God will continue to bless all OMOLUABIS and our region. OUTSIDERS, not YORUBAS are culprits of most of the notorious and devilish crimes that are popular in SW.High rate of crime is one of the disadvantages of accomodating too many outsiders in your region, and this is one of the burdens of one Nigeria the GREAT YORUBAS are carrying/enduring in their region.God will punish all nonindegenes who are giving bad image to SW, and God will continue to bless all OMOLUABIS and our region. 16 Likes 1 Share





Cinkq:





OUTSIDERS, not YORUBAS are culprits of most of the notorious and devilish crimes that are popular in SW.

High rate of crime is one of the disadvantages of accomodating too many outsiders in your region, and this is one of the burdens of one Nigeria the GREAT YORUBAS are carrying/enduring in their region.





God will punish all nonindegenes who are giving bad image to SW, and God will continue to bless all OMOLUABIS and our region. I disagree sir 11 Likes 1 Share

Chai! I thank God for your life o!



You were almost minned! God be praised!! 5 Likes 1 Share





She might be seeking free support and cooked up a kindnap from ritualist story to arouse immense sympathy knowing fully well that who ever become Maga will be a Maga for a long time.... Especially a woman....



But then it could be true and she needs help to reunite with family members...





But how is it that she knows her name and even the area where they dropped her but cant recall the whole story ? could be a scam....She might be seeking free support and cooked up a kindnap from ritualist story to arouse immense sympathy knowing fully well that who ever become Maga will be a Maga for a long time.... Especially a woman....But then it could be true and she needs help to reunite with family members...But how is it that she knows her name and even the area where they dropped her but cant recall the whole story 3 Likes

Ogun state..ok. 3 Likes

madridguy:

This is serious. The skull miners are dangerous more than boko haram and fulani terrorists combined. I hope the Nigeria army will declare operation stop mining soon before they harvested every available heads in that region



May God restore her memory.



I don't understand you.From this ur write up,you sound like someone from the East,and yet you support APC.Are you sure everything is okay with you 3 Likes

In the Land of skull mining and in a time of hardship the destiny of a great kingdom rest in the shoulders of one man his name is the good Afonja



May her memory come back like 4g network ,may God protect her and her onborn child. 7 Likes

Glory be to God. 1 Like

They've used her already, her hearing mode had bn sacrificed by my yoruba skull mining brothers.

Only God can make her relevant again in life.

She is a living dead but I pray God will restore everything missing in her and return her back to normalcy. 4 Likes 1 Share

Chai. May God help her. 1 Like

I get 32GB memory card for sale... Tell her to contact me.... Meanwhile, there is no evidence that she escaped from ritualists nah.... Bloggers sha

Thank God she escaped. It is well with her. 1 Like

Na wa o. God will surely restore her memory.



But jokes apart, evil and deaths have multiplied in Nigeria since this buhari's regime started.



Every time he is in charge things turn upside down in Nigeria. Abeg baba, come start dey go abeg, wetin be this sef.



Fashola, minister for works, please construct a road from Abuja to Daura. Make it 12 lanes for easy transportation of this man and his bad luck to his village, we don tire abeg.

If not ogun state. Where else.





Ogun state, the capital of ritualist 7 Likes

Allahu Akbar

:

I'm sick and tired of this my fellow afonja brothers whose only job is to mine skull both useful and useless ones. Those skull miners are zombies. Who impregnated her? I pray that baby won't grow up to become another ritualist.I'm sick and tired of this my fellow afonja brothers whose only job is to mine skull both useful and useless ones. Those skull miners are zombies. 5 Likes

Lifebender:







I don't understand you.From this ur write up,you sound like someone from the East,and yet you support APC.Are you sure everything is okay with you

Are easterners barred from supporting any particular party? Are easterners barred from supporting any particular party? 1 Like 1 Share











The ritualists are smart people and thank God they let her go.





It would have been a waste!



It looks like she has already been used by the man who impregnated her.



You can't sacrifice an item twice.





As for losing her memory, it is normal with victims of ritualists who are not viable.



A shot of Goya anointing oil will restore her jare! The ritualists are smart people and thank God they let her go.It would have been a waste!It looks like she has already been used by the man who impregnated her.You can't sacrifice an item twice.As for losing her memory, it is normal with victims of ritualists who are not viable.A shot of Goya anointing oil will restore her jare! 2 Likes

What a wicked world.so people til do Ritual in this Nigeria