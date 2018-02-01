₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by EdificationBoss: 9:14pm On Feb 25
As Kebbi State intensifies war against drug abuse and trafficking, The national drug law enforcement agency (NDLEA) State Commander Suleiman Jagi displays consignment of drugs seized by the agency to newsmen earlier this month.
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by Franzinni: 9:23pm On Feb 25
Nah to package am sell wholesale to the inner caccus....
Please sir if it is cannabis sativa , igbo, weed, and it's extended family, release it back to the dealers...
We cannoť have fuel scarcity and come and Have ganja scarcity too now.... Abeg!!!
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by Jakumo(m): 9:54pm On Feb 25
Franzinni:
I second this motion.
One shortage is enough. Release the WRAPS with immediate effect and alacrity.
Pay your fare using grass, asz or gass, because nobody rides for free in my car.
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by tunjijones(m): 10:26pm On Feb 25
Them dey high well well for north sha
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 10:27pm On Feb 25
The 'ARTIST' that sang "science student" should be banished?
Click LIKE for YES
Click SHARE for NO
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by Litesanti(m): 10:27pm On Feb 25
Franzinni:
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by EsotericMonk: 10:27pm On Feb 25
When it comes to drug abuse, I mean the real drug abuse, guys down south are softies. These guys up north have gone over the top in substance abuse.
The authorities have a teeming army here, they need to be pro-active
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by DivinelyBlessed: 10:27pm On Feb 25
Aspire to Inspire
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by Dmes(m): 10:28pm On Feb 25
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by holluwai(m): 10:28pm On Feb 25
These guys up there just wanna get lit
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by asscb(m): 10:28pm On Feb 25
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by DivinelyBlessed: 10:28pm On Feb 25
Franzinni:Seconded
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by mybestlove(m): 10:29pm On Feb 25
Can someone please tell us one good news we've heard from/in Nigeria in this new year? What is really happening in that country?
From one bad news to another still we pretend like all is well. Let's watch it before it gets out of hand.
Buhari please save Nigeria by stepping down. You are really a BAD LUCK
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by yondiamekenpach: 10:29pm On Feb 25
i de front page wowowowowowowowowowowoow
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by Sweetcollins: 10:29pm On Feb 25
Them go still resale am
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by TerrorSquad147: 10:31pm On Feb 25
#LegalizeWeed
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by EsotericMonk: 10:33pm On Feb 25
Sometimes while travelling through the north, I used to think NDLEA officials who do random stop and search are using jazz cos the probability of finding drugs on their suspects is was quite high. Now I realise that more or less 2 in 3 northern youths do drugs.
The society is breeding a generation of drug addicts.
These are the future leaders
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:34pm On Feb 25
Dis one no be drugs...
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by Euouae: 10:38pm On Feb 25
Its high time marijuana is legalized with substantial clauses.
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by LZAA: 10:52pm On Feb 25
EdificationBoss:No trams?
i dont believe
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by lanrejoe10(m): 10:55pm On Feb 25
science students Everywhere Lord have mercy
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by herraph: 10:57pm On Feb 25
That's why I like North, so easy to get MJ
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by timibare: 11:15pm On Feb 25
En sumone would tell me this Ndlea guy doesn't shack!!!!!
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by Donald7610: 11:24pm On Feb 25
UNIQUEISRAEL:LOL �
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by magiki(m): 11:27pm On Feb 25
TerrorSquad147:No to legality.
If you legalized it, it will loose its value. By then garri will be costlier than one bag of Igbo.
Once again, No to legality!
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by magiki(m): 11:38pm On Feb 25
Igbo, weed, Indian hemp, Marijuana should not be legalized. For those of you saying it should be legalized.
Nooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ¡!
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by davillian(m): 11:56pm On Feb 25
They should just allow these Muslim boys to drink peacefully. their drug usage is insane.
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by Aldebaran(m): 11:59pm On Feb 25
See drugs
|Re: Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 12:00am
