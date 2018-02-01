Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Seized Drugs By NDLEA Displayed In Kebbi State (Photos) (6242 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-seized-drugs-by-ndlea-displayed.html



. As Kebbi State intensifies war against drug abuse and trafficking, The national drug law enforcement agency (NDLEA) State Commander Suleiman Jagi displays consignment of drugs seized by the agency to newsmen earlier this month.

Nah to package am sell wholesale to the inner caccus....



Please sir if it is cannabis sativa , igbo, weed, and it's extended family, release it back to the dealers...



We cannoť have fuel scarcity and come and Have ganja scarcity too now.... Abeg!!! 22 Likes 1 Share

I second this motion.



One shortage is enough. Release the WRAPS with immediate effect and alacrity.



Pay your fare using grass, asz or gass, because nobody rides for free in my car. I second this motion.One shortage is enough. Release the WRAPS with immediate effect and alacrity.Pay your fare using grass, asz or gass, because nobody rides for free in my car. 13 Likes

Them dey high well well for north sha

When it comes to drug abuse, I mean the real drug abuse, guys down south are softies. These guys up north have gone over the top in substance abuse.

The authorities have a teeming army here, they need to be pro-active

Aspire to Inspire

These guys up there just wanna get lit 1 Like

Can someone please tell us one good news we've heard from/in Nigeria in this new year? What is really happening in that country?



From one bad news to another still we pretend like all is well. Let's watch it before it gets out of hand.



Buhari please save Nigeria by stepping down. You are really a BAD LUCK

i de front page wowowowowowowowowowowoow

Them go still resale am

#LegalizeWeed 2 Likes

Sometimes while travelling through the north, I used to think NDLEA officials who do random stop and search are using jazz cos the probability of finding drugs on their suspects is was quite high. Now I realise that more or less 2 in 3 northern youths do drugs.

The society is breeding a generation of drug addicts.

These are the future leaders

Dis one no be drugs...

Its high time marijuana is legalized with substantial clauses.

. No trams?

i dont believe No trams?i dont believe 1 Like

science students Everywhere Lord have mercy

That's why I like North, so easy to get MJ

En sumone would tell me this Ndlea guy doesn't shack!!!!! 1 Like

TerrorSquad147:

#LegalizeWeed No to legality.

If you legalized it, it will loose its value. By then garri will be costlier than one bag of Igbo.











Once again, No to legality! No to legality.If you legalized it, it will loose its value. By then garri will be costlier than one bag of Igbo.Once again, No to legality! 1 Like 1 Share

Igbo, weed, Indian hemp, Marijuana should not be legalized. For those of you saying it should be legalized.









Nooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ¡!

They should just allow these Muslim boys to drink peacefully. their drug usage is insane.