|Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by WotzupNG: 12:19pm
Below are lovely pictures of Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui which proves that black is beautiful. The pictures are capable of preventing ladies who feel inferior about their dark complexion from bleaching.
Fella is popular for her role as bread seller ‘Serwaa’ in YOLO. She has won several awards, including the Most Promising Actress from Ghana award at the 2016 City People Entertainment Awards.
She’s currently in a social media squabble with fellow actress and former friend, Efia Odo who claims she sleeps with politicians for money, a thing the actress has denied.
She was a close friend of late singer, Ebony Reigns who died in an auto crash that saw the death of 3 other occupants of the vehicle she was in.
This awesomely dark-skinned actress got her hooks on Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi who took to twitter to praise her beauty. He wrote:
SOMETIMES I WAKE UP AND THINK TO MYSELF “WHY IS MAKAFUI SO BEAUTIFUL?” LIKE SHE IS SOO FINE! GOD REALLY IS GREAT TBH!!
https://www.wotzup.ng/fella-makafui-ladies-bleaching/
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by femolacqua(m): 12:34pm
Black is indeed beautiful.
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by FarahAideed: 12:35pm
I love Ghanians women sha
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by LifestyleTonite: 12:39pm
femolacqua:You are indeed correct. Look at the way her skin is glowing. This pictures of her have made me have a rethink about my love for light-skinned girls.
To all you girls who feel inferior about your dark-skin, kindly stay off bleaching. Take very good care of your skin, that's the only way you will see its beauty.
lalasticlala
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by OrestesDante(m): 12:41pm
☣ ☠
∆ You think this will change anything?
Wey affordable bleaching cream full market like mad. Caro Series na baba
Find another caption for this pictures and not "Pictures that will discourage ladies from bleaching" a lot ladies have low self-esteem already.
By the way won't these pictures discourage bleaching men too abi na only ladies dey bleach? ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by Homeboiy: 12:43pm
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by LifestyleTonite: 1:22pm
OrestesDante:
Even if it's just a few ladies that will be encouraged to maintain their dark complexion, it will still be counted as a gain.
Don't give up on them.
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by LordOfCash: 1:52pm
They won't stop
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by fSociety: 1:52pm
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 1:53pm
Contact me for your flawless bleaching creams
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by smokedfish: 1:53pm
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by bobokeshington: 1:53pm
Abeg se na screen we go chop
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by smokedfish: 1:53pm
NwanyiAwkaetiti:we de talk f how to stop bleaching n u advertising it
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by amani63(m): 1:54pm
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by Uruan2023: 1:54pm
She's not bad.
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:54pm
How does this pictures discourage someone from bleaching.
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by Caleycash(m): 1:54pm
that's your business, I don't date dark skin girls, I prefer them very fair!
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by dulux07(m): 1:54pm
When your naturally beautiful, you don't need to go nude to show it. Wow, she's glowing.
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by gayman99: 1:54pm
Ghanian girls and hips
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by ThinkSmarter(m): 1:55pm
black, z not just a colour
...its an attitude.
i love black phones, cars, shoes and suits.
in fact, if ur suit ain't black, then it ain't suit for men.
...proudly black african.
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by jerflakes(m): 1:55pm
Discourage who?
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by naserafu: 1:55pm
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by Xinzu: 1:56pm
Makydebbie na yua sister be this?
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by dafeyankee: 1:56pm
Yoruba women can and will never stop bleaching.
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by Wishaky(f): 1:56pm
Am black and beautiful!!!!
Proud of ma colour...
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by zodiax017: 1:56pm
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by Asowari(m): 1:57pm
and so i like my girl lite skin
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by Donopsiano(m): 1:57pm
The back is beau......sorry, black is beautiful
|Re: Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching by frizzy092(m): 1:57pm
