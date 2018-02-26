Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fella Makafui: 10 Photos Of Ghana Actress Will Discourage Ladies From Bleaching (3051 Views)

Fella is popular for her role as bread seller ‘Serwaa’ in YOLO. She has won several awards, including the Most Promising Actress from Ghana award at the 2016 City People Entertainment Awards.



She’s currently in a social media squabble with fellow actress and former friend, Efia Odo who claims she sleeps with politicians for money, a thing the actress has denied.



She was a close friend of late singer, Ebony Reigns who died in an auto crash that saw the death of 3 other occupants of the vehicle she was in.



This awesomely dark-skinned actress got her hooks on Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi who took to twitter to praise her beauty. He wrote:



SOMETIMES I WAKE UP AND THINK TO MYSELF “WHY IS MAKAFUI SO BEAUTIFUL?” LIKE SHE IS SOO FINE! GOD REALLY IS GREAT TBH!!

Black is indeed beautiful. 4 Likes

I love Ghanians women sha

Black is indeed beautiful. You are indeed correct. Look at the way her skin is glowing. This pictures of her have made me have a rethink about my love for light-skinned girls.



To all you girls who feel inferior about your dark-skin, kindly stay off bleaching. Take very good care of your skin, that's the only way you will see its beauty.



∆ You think this will change anything?



Wey affordable bleaching cream full market like mad. Caro Series na baba



Find another caption for this pictures and not "Pictures that will discourage ladies from bleaching" a lot ladies have low self-esteem already.



By the way won't these pictures discourage bleaching men too abi na only ladies dey bleach? ∆







They won't stop

Jizoz

Contact me for your flawless bleaching creams

YOLO

Abeg se na screen we go chop

Contact me for your flawless bleaching creams we de talk f how to stop bleaching n u advertising it we de talk f how to stop bleaching n u advertising it

This is woo

She's not bad.

How does this pictures discourage someone from bleaching. 1 Like

that's your business, I don't date dark skin girls, I prefer them very fair!

When your naturally beautiful, you don't need to go nude to show it. Wow, she's glowing.

Ghanian girls and hips

black, z not just a colour

...its an attitude.

i love black phones, cars, shoes and suits.

in fact, if ur suit ain't black, then it ain't suit for men.

...proudly black african.

Discourage who?

ok

Makydebbie na yua sister be this?

Yoruba women can and will never stop bleaching.

Am black and beautiful!!!!

Proud of ma colour...

and so i like my girl lite skin

The back is beau......sorry, black is beautiful