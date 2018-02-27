₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by Automotive1(m): 8:30pm On Feb 26
Mind-blowing pictures show thousands of vehicles stuck in an epic 10km traffic jam in China as holiday-goers try to return home
More than 10,000 cars and over 100,000 travellers were stuck in a massive traffic jam in China last week as they waited to get on ferryboats to leave popular tropical island Hainan.
According to Chinese news site Sina, the huge queues stretched for around 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) at one point. The congestion was caused by heavy fog over the Qiongzhou Strait in Haikou.
The incredible gridlock took place at the end of China's seven-day national holiday to celebrate Lunar New Year.
As a tropical destination, Hainan Island was hugely popular among tourists who were looking for sunshine.
In the space of seven days, around five million people swarmed to the island which is roughly the size of Belgium.
But when they were trying to return home, they found themselves trapped on the island due to foggy weather as boats could only operate periodically.
Huge queues of vehicles were spotted outside of the islands Xiuying Port, Xinhai Port and Nangang Port from the evening of February 19 and by midnight, over 10,000 vehicle had been stuck.
As a result of the traffic jam, the price of the flight tickets out of Hainan to major Chinese cities soared up by some 20 times.
It's said that after the ferry re-opened on the morning of February 20, 30 boats shuttled between the strait to transport nearly 7,000 vehicles over in 4.5 hours.It took another 24 hours to clear the queue.
The worst traffic jam ever in China took place in 2010 where motorists were caught up in a 60-mile tailback which lasted for more than 10 days on the Beijing-Tibet Expressway due to roadworks.
Be grateful you’re not stuck in this kind traffic jam,with thousands of cars,buses and lorries in front of you.
Source https://autojosh.com/mind-blowing-pictures-thousands-vehicles-stuck-10km-traffic-jam-china/
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by colossus91(m): 8:37pm On Feb 26
dedicating my first ftc this year to all the graduates stil stuck on how to get money for masters......do the little u can God is watching over u.....
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:44pm On Feb 26
This Traffic is more organized than Nigeria
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by bamdly(m): 8:46pm On Feb 26
We hear bt their own traffic better pass our own
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 8:46pm On Feb 26
KendrickAyomide:
Wicked
There is an atom of truth in what you said...
Nigerians that cannot maintain a queue of 20 people
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 8:48pm On Feb 26
KendrickAyomide:They are civil and follow rules.
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:56pm On Feb 26
obafemee80:common ATM queue for this Auchi na War Zone at times
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by iraborosasu: 9:31pm On Feb 26
It's funny how coordinated they are...
Nigerian Bus Drivers will be wondering why those small spaces are vacant
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 9:31pm On Feb 26
This can only happen in China isn't it?
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 9:31pm On Feb 26
☣ ☠
∆ Nice Traffic ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 9:31pm On Feb 26
With all their one child policy them no still reduce.....
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by amani63(m): 9:31pm On Feb 26
A
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by DICKtator: 9:31pm On Feb 26
The road arrow is pointing in a direction the cars aren't going to!
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 9:32pm On Feb 26
See how organized they are ,see light everywhere
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 9:32pm On Feb 26
Na wa o.. lagos is even becoming like this.. too congested
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by lordm: 9:32pm On Feb 26
Did you notice that even in such a huge traffic jam. The cars are still orderly in their lane. A place where law works
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by KevinDein: 9:32pm On Feb 26
KendrickAyomide:Lagos you mean. Most of Nigeria aren't as disorderly as Lagos.
Na Lagosians dey always feel say gragra na open eye.
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by koolgee(m): 9:32pm On Feb 26
See how organized they are
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by ffome(m): 9:32pm On Feb 26
Wow
Make we just lease the zoo give China for 10years now make we see how dem monkey and snake go swallow our money
Good gave us everything we need to be a great country and thiefs to contend with.
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by phayvoursky(m): 9:33pm On Feb 26
SHEBI THIS ONE HAS A REASON WHY THERE WAS A GRIDLOCK AND IT WAS CLEARED IN DUE TIME.
LAGOS GO SLOW NO DE GET REASON EVEN ON A SUNDAY.
WE'RE SO USED TO IT NOW.
THE OTHER DAY I WAS IN A PUBLIC TRANSPORT HEADING FOR BADAGRY; WHEN WE APPROACHED VOLKS BUS STOP AND SAW HOW FREE THE ROAD WAS, PASSENGERS WERE LIKE "AH WETIN DE HAPPEN DE HAPPEN TODAY"
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by Hemjayy: 9:33pm On Feb 26
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by helphelp: 9:33pm On Feb 26
Jeez
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by nurez305(m): 9:34pm On Feb 26
Na only car they are using there... where are their danfo bus
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by elyte89: 9:34pm On Feb 26
U can't imagine dis kind of traffic here in Nigeria during fuel scarcity and hike....na to dey cry remain
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by dukeo(m): 9:34pm On Feb 26
obafemee80:
Ah swear... Especially ATM and petrol queues + others inclusive
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by statrboiTolu(m): 9:34pm On Feb 26
Oh boiii!! The one wey dey lekki-ajah na free express compared to this one!!! This one loud gaan!!!!!!!
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by christejames(m): 9:34pm On Feb 26
Where orderliness matters!
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by anochuko01(m): 9:34pm On Feb 26
to dey inside this kind traffic sef go sweet you
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by bjayx: 9:34pm On Feb 26
Chinco go slow
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by livebynite: 9:35pm On Feb 26
and this has helped reduce the price of garri in our markets how?
|Re: Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck In Traffic In China (Photos) by muhammed50(m): 9:35pm On Feb 26
And some people are still blaming AMBODE... Smh. Ambode for second term!
