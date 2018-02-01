₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by robosky02(m): 8:42pm On Feb 26
Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament
The Super Falcons have pulled out of an invitational women’s tournament in Turkey due to logistics.
The Nigerian ladies were due to travel on Monday ahead of their opening match against Kazakhstan on Wednesday but did not have enough time to secure visas due to their participation in the WAFU Women’s Cup in Cote d’Ivoire.
The Falcons were in action in Abidjan only on Saturday, where they defeated Mali 2-1 to win the bronze medal at the inaugural WAFU Women’s Cup.
The eight-team tournament in Turkey would have been the African champions’ second tournament in 2018 after the WAFU Women’s Cup for a team that did not play any football for over one year.
The Super Falcons had not been involved in any sort of action since winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in December 2016 until the WAFU Women’s Cup this February.
“It was impossible for the team to sort visas and make it to the tournament in Turkey, so they had to pull out,” Nigeria Football Federation spokesman Ademola Olajire explained BBC Sport.
“They only just finished playing the Wafu Cup on Saturday and had a short time-frame to sort out visas and other important logistics for the trip to Turkey.
“Importantly, attention and preparations will shift towards the big friendly against France in April.”
https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/super-falcons-withdraw-turkey-invitational-tournament-2/
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by koolgee(m): 9:35pm On Feb 26
robosky02:
1 Like
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by ijebuloaded(m): 9:36pm On Feb 26
Emo Wolu!
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by muhammed50(m): 9:37pm On Feb 26
Enough time to get banged
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by kolajoo(m): 9:37pm On Feb 26
lol
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by superfelix: 9:37pm On Feb 26
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by bjayx: 9:38pm On Feb 26
Since they r not participating in the next tournament, its better
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by donigspain(m): 9:38pm On Feb 26
Very sad
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by temitofa(m): 9:38pm On Feb 26
Nothing works In Nigeria. Infact, Nigerian sports is a joke with that empty head moving around with red cap
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by robosky02(m): 9:39pm On Feb 26
I think we have had enough of Amaju Picnick lead NFF continues neglet of female football in Nigeria
1 Former Super Eagles skipper, Joseph Yobo, has expressed his sadness over the poor treatment meted on players of the Super Falcons since they returned from this 2016 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
the Falcons were not paid outstanding allowances after wining the female AFCON
2. since winning the Female Afcon the team had not kicked a single ball no comping, no friendly just nothing
3. you may say they just participated in WAFU few days ago. the truth is we fielded our u20 girls instead of real super falcons
4. the team had no coach for over 2 yeas after their truph. they just had one appointed when world cup qualifies is already under way
5. for the first time in the history african female football Cameroon defeated our u17 to qualify for a tournament we have never failed to qualify
6. even the WAFU competition we had no team hence our fielding under 20 girls. and of course for the first time too Ghana knocked us out at the semis
Nigeria is certainly loosing its power force in african football no thanks to amaju picnic.
cc: Blessograo, safarigirl, Mediapace, optional1, klexycole, TheSuperNerd, mikron, Truckpusher, KingTom,
1 Like
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by sunisonflex29(m): 9:40pm On Feb 26
fools in NFF.I believe they were not invited on Saturday,they were invited a month ago..they should have giving a contract to an agency to run the visa for them while at d same time playing the WAFU.
4 Likes
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by Olukokosir(m): 9:46pm On Feb 26
sunisonflex29:
Exactly.
2 Likes
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by free2ryhme: 9:48pm On Feb 26
robosky02:
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by bmcariyo(m): 9:49pm On Feb 26
Another evidence of poor administration. Buhari failed, NFF failure
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by jihday(m): 9:49pm On Feb 26
bjayx:no, I think they'll be participationing.
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by careytommy7(m): 9:50pm On Feb 26
Efe bring that 25M here. It will be more useful to the girls.
1 Like
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by YINKS89(m): 9:52pm On Feb 26
Naija wch way now let dis ladies treat small.
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by Elfaris(m): 9:52pm On Feb 26
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by Iseoluwani: 9:52pm On Feb 26
This is a subtle method to islamize Nigeria, take it or leave it
Why should Nigeria be there, why not pick from other Northern Africa...
Eti soribu
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by YINKS89(m): 9:52pm On Feb 26
jihday:guy u too wicked...
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by debolayinka(m): 9:54pm On Feb 26
robosky02:How can you say time was the problem? Is it impossible to process VISA for them while WAFU game was on?
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by Iseoluwani: 9:56pm On Feb 26
bjayx:
Yea since they dey are not[b]particapted[/b] there is nothing we can done
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by Tikabody(f): 9:58pm On Feb 26
And so what??
Who turkey
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by oluwatobi75: 9:58pm On Feb 26
bjayx:
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by airprinz(m): 9:58pm On Feb 26
sunisonflex29:Buhari should be blamed for this, bro
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by EMMAG4E14: 9:59pm On Feb 26
BUT WHY ALL OF THEM LOOK SO URGLY LIKE THIS? NAWAO
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by thunderbabs: 9:59pm On Feb 26
Because of money, simple. Mk una no dey use oyinbo scatter matter
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by L0NGFELLOW1(m): 10:01pm On Feb 26
ijebuloaded:
http://www.nairaland.com/4369638/zlatan-ibile-withdraws-helping-segun
Garriijebuloaded.com
The topic already made front page
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by livebynite: 10:02pm On Feb 26
and i ask as always, how does this help reduce the price of garri?
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by robosky02(m): 10:03pm On Feb 26
debolayinka:
that's the point
if they had the team in mind, they would have process the visas etc and flown them straight
|Re: Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament by Luckyroro(m): 10:06pm On Feb 26
careytommy7:Funniest comment I've read on Nairaland today. Efe bring that money oh
