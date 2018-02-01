Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Falcons Withdraw From Turkey Invitational Tournament (5819 Views)

The Super Falcons have pulled out of an invitational women’s tournament in Turkey due to logistics.



The Nigerian ladies were due to travel on Monday ahead of their opening match against Kazakhstan on Wednesday but did not have enough time to secure visas due to their participation in the WAFU Women’s Cup in Cote d’Ivoire.



The Falcons were in action in Abidjan only on Saturday, where they defeated Mali 2-1 to win the bronze medal at the inaugural WAFU Women’s Cup.



The eight-team tournament in Turkey would have been the African champions’ second tournament in 2018 after the WAFU Women’s Cup for a team that did not play any football for over one year.



The Super Falcons had not been involved in any sort of action since winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in December 2016 until the WAFU Women’s Cup this February.







“It was impossible for the team to sort visas and make it to the tournament in Turkey, so they had to pull out,” Nigeria Football Federation spokesman Ademola Olajire explained BBC Sport.



“They only just finished playing the Wafu Cup on Saturday and had a short time-frame to sort out visas and other important logistics for the trip to Turkey.



“Importantly, attention and preparations will shift towards the big friendly against France in April.”





Nothing works In Nigeria. Infact, Nigerian sports is a joke with that empty head moving around with red cap

I think we have had enough of Amaju Picnick lead NFF continues neglet of female football in Nigeria









1 Former Super Eagles skipper, Joseph Yobo, has expressed his sadness over the poor treatment meted on players of the Super Falcons since they returned from this 2016 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

the Falcons were not paid outstanding allowances after wining the female AFCON





2. since winning the Female Afcon the team had not kicked a single ball no comping, no friendly just nothing





3. you may say they just participated in WAFU few days ago. the truth is we fielded our u20 girls instead of real super falcons





4. the team had no coach for over 2 yeas after their truph. they just had one appointed when world cup qualifies is already under way



5. for the first time in the history african female football Cameroon defeated our u17 to qualify for a tournament we have never failed to qualify



6. even the WAFU competition we had no team hence our fielding under 20 girls. and of course for the first time too Ghana knocked us out at the semis





Nigeria is certainly loosing its power force in african football no thanks to amaju picnic.





cc: Blessograo, safarigirl, Mediapace, optional1, klexycole, TheSuperNerd, mikron, Truckpusher, KingTom,

fools in NFF.I believe they were not invited on Saturday,they were invited a month ago..they should have giving a contract to an agency to run the visa for them while at d same time playing the WAFU. 4 Likes

sunisonflex29:

fools in NFF.I believe they were not invited on Saturday,they were invited a month ago..they should have giving a contract to an agency to run the visa for them while at d same time playing the WAFU.



Exactly. Exactly. 2 Likes

