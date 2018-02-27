₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by HigherEd: 12:06pm
BILLY GRAHAM'S BODY BEGINS JOURNEY HOME !!
A hearse bearing the body of Evangelist Billy Graham has begun its journey from the North Carolina mountains to his home town of Charlotte.
The procession began with a ceremonial departure from a mountain chapel at the training centre operated by his evangelistic association in Asheville.
Crowds lined the streets as the procession passed through the town of Black Mountain on its 130 mile journey.
The Billy Graham Evangelical Association announced Graham’s funeral service will take place at noon on March 2 ,2018 !
Graham, known to many as America’s pastor, died aged 99 on Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat just outside Asheville.
Mark Demoss, a spokesman for the organisation, said the funeral will be held in a large tent as a tribute to Graham’s first Crusade in Los Angeles in 1949.
And, like his wife Ruth, who died in 2007, Graham will be buried in a simple pine casket made by inmates at the correctional facility in Angola, Lousiana.
Approximately 2,300 invitations were issued for the private funeral, including to President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and former presidents, George H W Bush, George W Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Mr DeMoss said.
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by HigherEd: 12:10pm
Woman holds out sign at convoy
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by HigherEd: 12:19pm
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by Sanchase: 1:11pm
May he RIP. He is already in heaven.
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by strangest(m): 1:12pm
God please quantify me... let me take over from where he stopped
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by eleojo23: 1:12pm
“It is the Holy Spirit's job to convict, God's job to judge and my job to love." -Billy Graham
"When wealth is lost, nothing is lost; when health is lost, something is lost; when character is lost, all is lost."- Billy Graham
"Many invest wisely in business matters, but fail to invest time and interest in their most valued possessions: their spouses and children"- Billy Graham
"The greatest legacy one can pass on to one's children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one's life, but rather a legacy of character and faith" -Billy Graham
"I haven't written my own epitaph, and I'm not sure I should. Whatever it is, I hope it will be simple, and that it will point people not to me, but to the One I served."- Billy Graham
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by SIMPLYkush(m): 1:12pm
so much fuse about nothing, mtchwww, RIP
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by Yinxies(f): 1:12pm
RIP
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by Tunasco4u(m): 1:12pm
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by certifiedking(m): 1:12pm
Rest on peace man of valour
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by bjt(m): 1:13pm
Farewell Billy Graham
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by Lilimax(f): 1:13pm
A good man is gone! Precious in the sight of God is the death of his saint. Farewell great servant of God ... Rest in perfect peace!
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by oluemmakay(m): 1:13pm
It pays to serve Jesus
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by Evergreen4(m): 1:13pm
Rip sir.
One of God's best general
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by SweetJoystick(m): 1:13pm
Will Buhari see this of love if or when he dies?
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by thesicilian: 1:13pm
Adieus, great man of God
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by ibkgab001: 1:14pm
May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace amen
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by IVORY2009(m): 1:14pm
Rip to the man Billy Graham, he was an inspiration to lots of people globally, he will be greatly missed, once again rest in peace!
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by LEOSIRSIR(m): 1:14pm
rest on
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by GudluckIBB(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by israelmao(m): 1:15pm
Home straight home!
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by lastempero: 1:15pm
You have fought the good fight,your reward awaits you.RIP sir
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by TourismMan(m): 1:15pm
How come people are not commenting on this thread? This man was better than Buhari . Even at dead he is still better than Buhari.
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by Phelix01(m): 1:15pm
RIP sir
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by Gungnir: 1:16pm
strangest:
Careful what you wish for.
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by Tjohnnay: 1:16pm
See cars
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by yinkus6750: 1:16pm
Hope our Nigerian pastors have seen what it is to be a TRUE MAN OF GOD? Died at a very ripe age, fulfilled his ministry with peace in his mind. Nothing controversial about him. Getting a befitting state like burial.
May his soul Rest In P.
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by Elan83(m): 1:16pm
R.I.P
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by strangest(m): 1:17pm
Gungnir:
its not a wish.. Its my prayer and heart desire
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by temitemi1(m): 1:17pm
Glory be to God!
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by TheOliveSeed(f): 1:18pm
Rest in paradise, Sir.
|Re: Billy Graham's Body Reaches Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina by Gungnir: 1:18pm
strangest:
Careful what you pray for.
