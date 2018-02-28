₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by autojosh: 7:39pm On Feb 27
Billionaires are basically billionaires, and can afford to splash funds on things they don’t even need like luxury cars, mansions, yachts, and private jets. See the cars driven by the world’s richest men.
Warren Buffet
Known as the smartest investor of all time and one of the richest persons on the planet, Buffet despite his large pool of resources is well known for his modest lifestyle. He rides a Cadillac XTS worth only about $45,000.
Mark Zuckerberg
Another billionaire famous for his simple and non-extravagant lifestyle is Mark Zuckerberg. Despite being the founder and CEO of the world’s largest social networking platform Facebook, Zuckerberg is often spotted in his black Acura TSX which is reportedly to have a retail value of only $30,000.
Alice Walton
Alice Walton daughter of Wal-Mart’s founder Sam Walton is currently the wealthiest woman in the world due to her being an heiress to the Wal-Mart fortune. She prefers to ride around in a $40,000 2006 Ford F-150 King Ranch.
Ingvar Kamprad(late)
Ingvar Kamprad was a man who cherished the simple life. His favoured car of choice was a 1993 Volvo 240 GL which he drove for 20 years before giving it up recently. The car has a reported value of about $20,000.
Steve Ballmer
A former CEO of Microsoft and owner of LA Clippers, Ballmer prefers to drive around in his modest Ford.
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by JON01: 7:42pm On Feb 27
Our own OBO is using $100 million 2018 range...
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by stefanweeks: 7:44pm On Feb 27
Cool tho
Am a Benz guy myself.
Hope the house of assembly people can read this.
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by heendrix(m): 7:46pm On Feb 27
wow
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by HOLYDICK(m): 7:58pm On Feb 27
Their own choice bro.....
They can drive keke napep e no concern us
As for me am a man of sleeky styles
As long as u can afford it its not a crime
Team benzino or beema or chevy.!
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by OriginalKogiboy(m): 8:03pm On Feb 27
WETIN CONCERN US?
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by thesicilian: 8:21pm On Feb 27
A man that doesn't smoke or drink or carry women, still has something that is draining his money.
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by DONOCSO(m): 8:42pm On Feb 27
Interesting!
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by Ayodejioak(m): 8:43pm On Feb 27
Y' all asking creepy questions in the last post. I hope you find your way in here as well
The Lazy axxess are the ones that criticize the most.
Funny enough, they aint doing jack with their life.
The cant even make money moves talk less of Move mountains or cease the storms in their life. No Cardi B's here. lol
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by Shroud: 8:43pm On Feb 27
These are billionaires with no passion for cars.
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by greatface(m): 8:44pm On Feb 27
Man should go for what makes him happy rather than spending lavishly on vains in order to show off or create unnecessary class.
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by Papiikush: 8:44pm On Feb 27
And kunle will not allow us to rest with his $7000 worth of car.
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by pinnket: 8:44pm On Feb 27
Men will always be different from boys because, Men do class (investments) while Boys do swagg (acquisition of liabilities and showoffs)
I remember when my padi bought ordinary EOD when him hit, I no hear word again for hostel... Him nearly toast my mama sister sef. Thank God say the engine of the car knock last last..!!
Which car Seun dey use sef?
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by gurunlocker: 8:44pm On Feb 27
I am reading this and just smiling... Even if a G boy have $30,000, the community no go rest...
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by obajoey(m): 8:44pm On Feb 27
Ask Dino melaye
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by Tjohnnay: 8:44pm On Feb 27
Oboi
Wn thing about the White ppl b say dm dey live simple life
Der life juz dey cool and easy dm nor kike stress
Na only black man dey feel say person dey hate am wn nobody dey even reason am, only black man go dey oppress others
Make i do leave dis country jare
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by Jybz: 8:44pm On Feb 27
While those who don't have anything drive cars they can't maintain right?
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by IamAirforce1: 8:45pm On Feb 27
Everyone got his/her own way of life
Floyd weather is super rich and drives one of the most expensive cars and private jets in the world .. so is Roman Abrahimovich of Chelsea .
Na poor people dey feel intimated by peoples choice of living .
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by ggoldmine(f): 8:45pm On Feb 27
…And a common senator drives Ferrari, 2 rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Porsche, G-wagon, etc.
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by rawtouch: 8:45pm On Feb 27
oshey
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by krisinfo: 8:45pm On Feb 27
make i do frog jump for this matter?
Their lives, their choices.
wetin I like, I like.
abeg 2019 Range
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by pejuakinab: 8:45pm On Feb 27
Therefore?
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by Tb222(m): 8:45pm On Feb 27
while pussy sorry O.B.O is wearing 100k jwellry buying expensive cars like say Satan don give am timetable. anyway blacks I'll always remain blacks.hoping for a brain transplant soon,make God just bless my hustle.
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by TPAND: 8:45pm On Feb 27
Bill Gates drives a porsche, you can verify that.
Mark has a car worth $1.3 million. stop all this bullcrap about this guys living a lowlife. It is not a consolation for you being poor
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by Wizberg12(m): 8:45pm On Feb 27
Apart from Mark Zuckerberg's Acura, I can't accept any other car up there as free gift.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUD2OjXKJyI
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by ZombieBuster: 8:45pm On Feb 27
Yusuf buhari has a leisure power bike that costs 56million naira....
Someone whose father borrowed money to buy an election form three years ago
Mr integrity my foot
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by Gkemz(m): 8:46pm On Feb 27
While these money miss road kids who lavish ill-gotten ritual wealth from the yahoo plus won't allow the Internet rest.
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by TeeSeven(m): 8:46pm On Feb 27
I really don't understand this, but it seems there's something fundamentally wrong with the black man!
He contributes the least to humanity but desires to live in the most exquisite luxury, even at the detriment of his kin who mostly barely survive under extreme poverty!
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by yeyerolling: 8:46pm On Feb 27
yet some fools go rent mini flat for island dey drive range
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by psalmson001: 8:46pm On Feb 27
Their money, their life, thier choice..........coz sm1 decides not to enjoy his money does not mean i should not enjoy mine.
Moreover, what now the essence of all the hustling?
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by Daviddson(m): 8:46pm On Feb 27
OK
|Re: The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive by Iruobean(m): 8:47pm On Feb 27
