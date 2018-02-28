Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / The Cars Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet And Other Billionaires Drive (47820 Views)

Where Did All The Cars Go? / See The Cars Produced By A Man In Imo State(photos) / Which will you choose out of the cars below? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







Warren Buffet

Known as the smartest investor of all time and one of the richest persons on the planet, Buffet despite his large pool of resources is well known for his modest lifestyle. He rides a Cadillac XTS worth only about $45,000.









Mark Zuckerberg

Another billionaire famous for his simple and non-extravagant lifestyle is Mark Zuckerberg. Despite being the founder and CEO of the world’s largest social networking platform Facebook, Zuckerberg is often spotted in his black Acura TSX which is reportedly to have a retail value of only $30,000.









Alice Walton

Alice Walton daughter of Wal-Mart’s founder Sam Walton is currently the wealthiest woman in the world due to her being an heiress to the Wal-Mart fortune. She prefers to ride around in a $40,000 2006 Ford F-150 King Ranch.









Ingvar Kamprad(late)

Ingvar Kamprad was a man who cherished the simple life. His favoured car of choice was a 1993 Volvo 240 GL which he drove for 20 years before giving it up recently. The car has a reported value of about $20,000.









Steve Ballmer

A former CEO of Microsoft and owner of LA Clippers, Ballmer prefers to drive around in his modest Ford.





https://autojosh.com/see-cars-mark-zuckerberg-warren-buffet-billionaires-drive/ Billionaires are basically billionaires, and can afford to splash funds on things they don’t even need like luxury cars, mansions, yachts, and private jets. See the cars driven by the world’s richest men.Known as the smartest investor of all time and one of the richest persons on the planet, Buffet despite his large pool of resources is well known for his modest lifestyle. He rides a Cadillac XTS worth only about $45,000.Another billionaire famous for his simple and non-extravagant lifestyle is Mark Zuckerberg. Despite being the founder and CEO of the world’s largest social networking platform Facebook, Zuckerberg is often spotted in his black Acura TSX which is reportedly to have a retail value of only $30,000.Alice Walton daughter of Wal-Mart’s founder Sam Walton is currently the wealthiest woman in the world due to her being an heiress to the Wal-Mart fortune. She prefers to ride around in a $40,000 2006 Ford F-150 King Ranch.(late)Ingvar Kamprad was a man who cherished the simple life. His favoured car of choice was a 1993 Volvo 240 GL which he drove for 20 years before giving it up recently. The car has a reported value of about $20,000.A former CEO of Microsoft and owner of LA Clippers, Ballmer prefers to drive around in his modest Ford. 4 Likes

Our own OBO is using $100 million 2018 range... 173 Likes 10 Shares

Cool tho



Am a Benz guy myself.



Hope the house of assembly people can read this. 14 Likes 1 Share

wow 2 Likes 1 Share

Their own choice bro.....

They can drive keke napep e no concern us

As for me am a man of sleeky styles

As long as u can afford it its not a crime





Team benzino or beema or chevy.! 137 Likes 1 Share

WETIN CONCERN US? 2 Likes

A man that doesn't smoke or drink or carry women, still has something that is draining his money. 87 Likes

Interesting! 1 Like 1 Share

Y' all asking creepy questions in the last post. I hope you find your way in here as well



The Lazy axxess are the ones that criticize the most.



Funny enough, they aint doing jack with their life.



The cant even make money moves talk less of Move mountains or cease the storms in their life. No Cardi B's here. lol 5 Likes 1 Share

These are billionaires with no passion for cars. 10 Likes

Man should go for what makes him happy rather than spending lavishly on vains in order to show off or create unnecessary class. 2 Likes 1 Share

And kunle will not allow us to rest with his $7000 worth of car. 16 Likes









Men will always be different from boys because, Men do class (investments) while Boys do swagg (acquisition of liabilities and showoffs)









I remember when my padi bought ordinary EOD when him hit, I no hear word again for hostel... Him nearly toast my mama sister sef. Thank God say the engine of the car knock last last..!!









Which car Seun dey use sef? I remember when my padi bought ordinary EOD when him hit, I no hear word again for hostel... Him nearly toast my mama sister sef. Thank God say the engine of the car knock last last..!!Which car Seun dey use sef? 64 Likes 6 Shares

I am reading this and just smiling... Even if a G boy have $30,000, the community no go rest... 45 Likes 1 Share

Ask Dino melaye 3 Likes

Oboi





Wn thing about the White ppl b say dm dey live simple life



Der life juz dey cool and easy dm nor kike stress







Na only black man dey feel say person dey hate am wn nobody dey even reason am, only black man go dey oppress others





Make i do leave dis country jare 9 Likes

While those who don't have anything drive cars they can't maintain right? 2 Likes

Everyone got his/her own way of life





Floyd weather is super rich and drives one of the most expensive cars and private jets in the world .. so is Roman Abrahimovich of Chelsea .



Na poor people dey feel intimated by peoples choice of living . 12 Likes

…And a common senator drives Ferrari, 2 rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Porsche, G-wagon, etc. 4 Likes

oshey

make i do frog jump for this matter?

Their lives, their choices.

wetin I like, I like.

abeg 2019 Range 3 Likes

Therefore?

while pussy sorry O.B.O is wearing 100k jwellry buying expensive cars like say Satan don give am timetable. anyway blacks I'll always remain blacks.hoping for a brain transplant soon,make God just bless my hustle.

Bill Gates drives a porsche, you can verify that.



Mark has a car worth $1.3 million. stop all this bullcrap about this guys living a lowlife. It is not a consolation for you being poor 80 Likes 2 Shares





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUD2OjXKJyI Apart from Mark Zuckerberg's Acura, I can't accept any other car up there as free gift. 4 Likes 1 Share







Someone whose father borrowed money to buy an election form three years ago





Mr integrity my foot Yusuf buhari has a leisure power bike that costs 56million naira....Someone whose father borrowed money to buy an election form three years agoMr integrity my foot 28 Likes 3 Shares

While these money miss road kids who lavish ill-gotten ritual wealth from the yahoo plus won't allow the Internet rest.

I really don't understand this, but it seems there's something fundamentally wrong with the black man!

He contributes the least to humanity but desires to live in the most exquisite luxury, even at the detriment of his kin who mostly barely survive under extreme poverty! 18 Likes

yet some fools go rent mini flat for island dey drive range 3 Likes

Their money, their life, thier choice..........coz sm1 decides not to enjoy his money does not mean i should not enjoy mine.



Moreover, what now the essence of all the hustling? 4 Likes