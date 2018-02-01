Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer (15671 Views)

Below is what she shared on her social media page;



Testimony Corner!!! Well,I think Av held on for so long,but it's time to Testify. God has being Good to me. Grace kept me,Mercy defended me,Ekwueme helped me through. Av had Drastic accidents,attacks,Scorpion bite and several life threatening events,But God has kept me Going, I bless him Today, tomorrow and forever. Just hold onto him,he won't fail you.



A lady who has suffered series of life threatening events - is filled with thanks to God for protecting her and preserving her. The lady identified as Odunze Sandra Chioma, a law graduate from Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU), revealed that she's had several ghastly accidents and even bitten by a scorpion among other life threatening issues but all the same she is still thankful.

Below is what she shared on her social media page;







Let share my own testimony also:







On 21 December 2013, I was travelling to Enugu for a training as the vehicle i boarded passed Abba junction the front tyre(passenger side) pulled out while the driver was on speed. It was in deed a miracle as I couldn't believe I was inside the bus when the driver used a hip of sand to stop the vehicle. See as my legs dey shake, I couldn't talk, I just went somewhere to sit and started thinking out real loud..





Last one was on 13 august 2015 when my auntie was doing her traditional marriage, I took an excuse from work place just to show face. Everywhere was bubbling u know as e dey be nah, so I decided to relax inside the old building on plastic chair, na Nairaland I dey surf that day. I didn't know what made me to look downwards in-between my legs because I was relaxing very well on my back(you can call it semi lying down). Lo and behold, I saw something like a shinny mop-stick, as I tried to look very well, the shinny thing was moving. Brothers and sisters on NL, it was a snake, so as I raised my left leg that crawling-creepy-disgusting creature raised it's upper body and strike immediately but it ended up hitting the one of the leg of plastic chair(I never knew I was a talented jumper till that very day). No be small thing, as I'm typing this it's still giving me goose bumps. It's one hell of an experience Let share my own testimony also:On 21 December 2013, I was travelling to Enugu for a training as the vehicle i boarded passed Abba junction the front tyre(passenger side) pulled out while the driver was on speed. It was in deed a miracle as I couldn't believe I was inside the bus when the driver used a hip of sand to stop the vehicle. See as my legs dey shake, I couldn't talk, I just went somewhere to sit and started thinking out real loud..Last one was on 13 august 2015 when my auntie was doing her traditional marriage, I took an excuse from work place just to show face. Everywhere was bubbling u know as e dey be nah, so I decided to relax inside the old building on plastic chair, na Nairaland I dey surf that day. I didn't know what made me to look downwards in-between my legs because I was relaxing very well on my back(you can call it semi lying down). Lo and behold, I saw something like a shinny mop-stick, as I tried to look very well, the shinny thing was moving. Brothers and sisters on NL, it was a snake, so as I raised my left leg that crawling-creepy-disgusting creature raised it's upper body and strike immediately but it ended up hitting the one of the leg of plastic chair(I never knew I was a talented jumper till that very day). No be small thing, as I'm typing this it's still giving me goose bumps. It's one hell of an experience 89 Likes 2 Shares





This can only be God and God alone..



Warning :



Atheist please stay out of this this thread or else buhari will fall on you Thank God for your life, else Rip would have been the prefix to your name ..This can only be God and God alone..Warning :Atheist please stay out of this this thread or else buhari will fall on you 5 Likes

u sure say ur boyfriend no be yahoo boy #justasking.

Congratulations... thank God for your life, ur village people strong but baba God pass them. 4 Likes

Maybe you just have to be more careful

Imela Chineke. 2 Likes



In everybody’s life, there’s a point of no return. And in a very few cases, a point where you can’t go forward anymore. And when we reach that point, all we can do is quietly accept the fate with faith.







Congrats Congrats

And?? 1 Like 1 Share











I'm happy for you ma'am... May God's protection continue to be upon you.









Being alive alone is enough reason for me to give thanks to God... I'm happy for you ma'am... May God's protection continue to be upon you.Being alive alone is enough reason for me to give thanks to God... 2 Likes

Just be grateful, you don't know what's coming next.

sorry..







PMB2019, daura..

Mumu when ya time reach u go still die 1 Like

FIDELITY24:

Congratulations... thank God for your life, ur village people strong but baba God pass them.

If this woman play bet9ja, she go dey lose... Her village pple really strong If this woman play bet9ja, she go dey lose... Her village pple really strong 1 Like

there is no problem that is above the resources of heaven.

thank GOD for your life

Thank God

Only you all this wahala



God really got your back sha

I am haemophobic, a warning would have helped out

Scorpion get teeth? 1 Like 1 Share

.

Scorpion no dey bite sha.

BeeBeeOoh:







Let share my own testimony also:







Her elder brother na pastor Odunze

Madam d madam



Your village people right now

Is that not Mama, former IMSU students Union Govt vice-president?



well, i thank God for her.

She round like onions, Alubosa stature. Lovly 1 Like

One way or the other.

We are all survivors

I thank God for preserving your life from road accidents but as for the scorpion sting(s), that's nothing compared to the physical and spiritual scorpion stings and snake bites Buhari has been inflicting on us since 2015