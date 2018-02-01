₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by Flirtyjane(f): 8:25pm On Feb 27
A lady who has suffered series of life threatening events - is filled with thanks to God for protecting her and preserving her. The lady identified as Odunze Sandra Chioma, a law graduate from Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU), revealed that she's had several ghastly accidents and even bitten by a scorpion among other life threatening issues but all the same she is still thankful.
Below is what she shared on her social media page;
Testimony Corner!!! Well,I think Av held on for so long,but it's time to Testify. God has being Good to me. Grace kept me,Mercy defended me,Ekwueme helped me through. Av had Drastic accidents,attacks,Scorpion bite and several life threatening events,But God has kept me Going, I bless him Today, tomorrow and forever. Just hold onto him,he won't fail you.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/i-bitten-scorpion-involved-multiple-accidents-lady-shares-story-photos.html
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:26pm On Feb 27
Let share my own testimony also:
On 21 December 2013, I was travelling to Enugu for a training as the vehicle i boarded passed Abba junction the front tyre(passenger side) pulled out while the driver was on speed. It was in deed a miracle as I couldn't believe I was inside the bus when the driver used a hip of sand to stop the vehicle. See as my legs dey shake, I couldn't talk, I just went somewhere to sit and started thinking out real loud..
Last one was on 13 august 2015 when my auntie was doing her traditional marriage, I took an excuse from work place just to show face. Everywhere was bubbling u know as e dey be nah, so I decided to relax inside the old building on plastic chair, na Nairaland I dey surf that day. I didn't know what made me to look downwards in-between my legs because I was relaxing very well on my back(you can call it semi lying down). Lo and behold, I saw something like a shinny mop-stick, as I tried to look very well, the shinny thing was moving. Brothers and sisters on NL, it was a snake, so as I raised my left leg that crawling-creepy-disgusting creature raised it's upper body and strike immediately but it ended up hitting the one of the leg of plastic chair(I never knew I was a talented jumper till that very day). No be small thing, as I'm typing this it's still giving me goose bumps. It's one hell of an experience
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by chuksjuve(m): 8:37pm On Feb 27
Thank God for your life, else Rip would have been the prefix to your name ..
This can only be God and God alone..
Warning :
Atheist please stay out of this this thread or else buhari will fall on you
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by Tb222(m): 8:40pm On Feb 27
u sure say ur boyfriend no be yahoo boy #justasking.
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by FIDELITY24(m): 8:46pm On Feb 27
Congratulations... thank God for your life, ur village people strong but baba God pass them.
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by thesicilian: 8:55pm On Feb 27
Maybe you just have to be more careful
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by thorpido(m): 8:58pm On Feb 27
Imela Chineke.
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by Neyoor(m): 9:37pm On Feb 27
In everybody’s life, there’s a point of no return. And in a very few cases, a point where you can’t go forward anymore. And when we reach that point, all we can do is quietly accept the fate with faith.
Congrats
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by CastedAyo: 9:38pm On Feb 27
And??
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by pinnket: 9:38pm On Feb 27
I'm happy for you ma'am... May God's protection continue to be upon you.
Being alive alone is enough reason for me to give thanks to God...
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by fuckerstard: 9:38pm On Feb 27
Just be grateful, you don't know what's coming next.
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by rawtouch: 9:38pm On Feb 27
sorry..
PMB2019, daura..
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by yeyerolling: 9:39pm On Feb 27
Mumu when ya time reach u go still die
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by obembet(m): 9:40pm On Feb 27
FIDELITY24:
If this woman play bet9ja, she go dey lose... Her village pple really strong
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by fakuta(f): 9:40pm On Feb 27
there is no problem that is above the resources of heaven.
thank GOD for your life
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by Victorakats(m): 9:42pm On Feb 27
Thank God
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by IamAirforce1: 9:42pm On Feb 27
Only you all this wahala
God really got your back sha
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by DonPiiko: 9:43pm On Feb 27
I am haemophobic, a warning would have helped out
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by emeka2847: 9:43pm On Feb 27
Scorpion get teeth?
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by emmyfizzy12(m): 9:44pm On Feb 27
.
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by Idrismusty97(m): 9:44pm On Feb 27
Scorpion no dey bite sha.
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by FRESHG(m): 9:45pm On Feb 27
BeeBeeOoh:IM INTERESTED IN WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT VERY SNAKE
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by grayht(m): 9:47pm On Feb 27
BeeBeeOoh:
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by emmanuelike(m): 9:47pm On Feb 27
Her elder brother na pastor Odunze
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by cana882(m): 9:49pm On Feb 27
Madam d madam
Your village people right now
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by AbaNgele: 9:50pm On Feb 27
Is that not Mama, former IMSU students Union Govt vice-president?
well, i thank God for her.
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by tballeyy(m): 9:50pm On Feb 27
She round like onions, Alubosa stature. Lovly
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by alexistaiwo: 9:51pm On Feb 27
One way or the other.
We are all survivors
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by jkendy(m): 9:51pm On Feb 27
I thank God for preserving your life from road accidents but as for the scorpion sting(s), that's nothing compared to the physical and spiritual scorpion stings and snake bites Buhari has been inflicting on us since 2015
|Re: I Have Been Bitten By Scorpion, Involved In Multiple Accidents - Lady Lawyer by amani63(m): 9:52pm On Feb 27
BeeBeeOoh:the snake own is not even a miracle
If snake bite you go and treatment yourself
