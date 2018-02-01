₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by owukpa(m): 9:19pm On Feb 27
A middled-aged man in Nappe, Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State on Tuesday, reportedly set himself ablaze following the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill for the establishment of Peace Corps of Nigeria
The victim whose name was given as Gambo Timothy Dogo, was until his demise a voluntary member of the corps.
IDOMA VOICE, gathered that Dogo, a father of two, who hailed from Borno State committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in his one room apartment on hearing that the President has turned down the PCN establishment bill.
An eyewitness told Ehido that Dogo had attempted suicide the last time news broke out that the bill was rejected.
Our source said Dogo gave reason for his action in a text message sent to his colleague simply identified as Ahmed Tuesday afternoon around 3pm before embarking on the suicide mission.
When contacted, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Gombe State command of the Peace Corps said she was not authorized to speak on the incident. In the same vain, the national spokesperson of the organization, Milicent Umoru neither picked nor returned our calls.
Meanwhile, the Gombe State Police command is yet to react to this incident at the time of filing this report.
source>>>http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/02/peace-corps-man-sets-self-ablaze-over.html
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by Neminc: 9:21pm On Feb 27
That's the result of Hopelessness. I love a wrestler called John cena For a reason, he always has this message "Never give up"
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by lifestyle1(m): 9:30pm On Feb 27
Wish he did this in front of aso rock!
Rest in peace!
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by CastedAyo: 9:31pm On Feb 27
Goodbye dindinrin
We're now -1 in Naija
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by medolab90(m): 9:31pm On Feb 27
We should we blame?
Part of me tells me to blame buhari.
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by fuckerstard: 9:31pm On Feb 27
This a persin that means bizness, not those people playing on 3rd mainland Bridge.
Honestly, i never thought a Nigerian would do this.
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by IamAirforce1: 9:31pm On Feb 27
So much pains and frustration in the land
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by originally(m): 9:32pm On Feb 27
This exact same act stirs up revolution in Egypt & Tunisia few years back against the ruling Govt.
Nigerians prefer to die in hunger in their beds than coming out with one voice
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by 360great(m): 9:32pm On Feb 27
Hav got nothing to say
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by HAminat(f): 9:32pm On Feb 27
Ehya
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by Ssalk: 9:32pm On Feb 27
Sai baba. Just the beginning
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by Taku555(m): 9:32pm On Feb 27
Another coward
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by dejt4u(m): 9:32pm On Feb 27
psychological disorder. I condole with the family. Rest in peace
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by Angelawhite(f): 9:32pm On Feb 27
Is gombe an afonja state?
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by chuksjuve(m): 9:32pm On Feb 27
One less mad man to worry about !!!
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by pinnket: 9:33pm On Feb 27
The man is a courageous man... He stood for what he wants even till the end only to become a burnt offering..
Only God knows what northerners are being fed with, that makes them see their lives as popcorns.!!
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by AJOBI77(m): 9:33pm On Feb 27
That's the result of High Expectation
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by yebzman: 9:33pm On Feb 27
a Frustrated, Desperate measure by a Victim of failed government policy to provide enabling environment for industries to exist and real jobs to be created.
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by EllySteve: 9:33pm On Feb 27
This mans regime has taken so many lives sha.
RIP fellow countryman.
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by Seequadry(m): 9:33pm On Feb 27
Lol..... Maybe d idiot don giv hin landlord pikin belle.. Ode man
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by Danelo(m): 9:33pm On Feb 27
One less nonentity to worry about
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by Amadaz(m): 9:33pm On Feb 27
Maybe he never hoped for an employment in any other establishment on earth...
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by Iseoluwani: 9:33pm On Feb 27
You voted for change. U don see am
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by olahero(m): 9:34pm On Feb 27
Nonsense,
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by Aden777(m): 9:34pm On Feb 27
Hopelessness at its peak
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by AngelicBeing: 9:34pm On Feb 27
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by Oblitz(m): 9:34pm On Feb 27
his ambition is worth the blood of Nigerians
if i were the president, i would be so embarassed if somebody takes his life because of my policies, I would resign.
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by murphyrichy(m): 9:34pm On Feb 27
I wonder why one would put all his hopes on things that are not guaranteed. It could go either way.
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by obembet(m): 9:34pm On Feb 27
Suicide?
From Borno?...
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by Tb222(m): 9:34pm On Feb 27
and if u think this action of urs will make that thick skinned dullard president of yours change his mind ,you are dead wrong, if he didn't give a damn about those killed by herdsman in Benue why should yours be any different,anyway tanks for filling up the news and blogs and giving us another reason to stay glued to our screen.
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by fatiaforreal: 9:35pm On Feb 27
It's easy to sermonise from your relative comfort, but I tell you, nothing is more hellish than hopelessness.
|Re: Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill by rawtouch: 9:35pm On Feb 27
PMB2019 daura..
