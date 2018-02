Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Gombe Over Buhari's Rejection Of Peace Corps Bill (22739 Views)

Peace Corps Bill Still On Course / Peace Corps Bill Finally Gets To President Buhari. Good News For Officers / Gombe Pensioner Returns Salary Mistakenly Paid Into His Account (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





The victim whose name was given as Gambo Timothy Dogo, was until his demise a voluntary member of the corps.



IDOMA VOICE, gathered that Dogo, a father of two, who hailed from Borno State committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in his one room apartment on hearing that the President has turned down the PCN establishment bill.



An eyewitness told Ehido that Dogo had attempted suicide the last time news broke out that the bill was rejected.



Our source said Dogo gave reason for his action in a text message sent to his colleague simply identified as Ahmed Tuesday afternoon around 3pm before embarking on the suicide mission.



When contacted, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Gombe State command of the Peace Corps said she was not authorized to speak on the incident. In the same vain, the national spokesperson of the organization, Milicent Umoru neither picked nor returned our calls.



Meanwhile, the Gombe State Police command is yet to react to this incident at the time of filing this report.



source>>> A middled-aged man in Nappe, Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State on Tuesday, reportedly set himself ablaze following the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill for the establishment of Peace Corps of NigeriaThe victim whose name was given as Gambo Timothy Dogo, was until his demise a voluntary member of the corps.IDOMA VOICE, gathered that Dogo, a father of two, who hailed from Borno State committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in his one room apartment on hearing that the President has turned down the PCN establishment bill.An eyewitness told Ehido that Dogo had attempted suicide the last time news broke out that the bill was rejected.Our source said Dogo gave reason for his action in a text message sent to his colleague simply identified as Ahmed Tuesday afternoon around 3pm before embarking on the suicide mission.When contacted, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Gombe State command of the Peace Corps said she was not authorized to speak on the incident. In the same vain, the national spokesperson of the organization, Milicent Umoru neither picked nor returned our calls.Meanwhile, the Gombe State Police command is yet to react to this incident at the time of filing this report.source>>> http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/02/peace-corps-man-sets-self-ablaze-over.html 1 Like 4 Shares

That's the result of Hopelessness. I love a wrestler called John cena For a reason, he always has this message "Never give up" 95 Likes 2 Shares





Rest in peace!



Wish he did this in front of aso rock!Rest in peace! 18 Likes

Goodbye dindinrin



We're now -1 in Naija 29 Likes

We should we blame?











Part of me tells me to blame buhari. 14 Likes

This a persin that means bizness, not those people playing on 3rd mainland Bridge.



Honestly, i never thought a Nigerian would do this. 29 Likes 2 Shares

So much pains and frustration in the land 14 Likes 2 Shares

This exact same act stirs up revolution in Egypt & Tunisia few years back against the ruling Govt.

Nigerians prefer to die in hunger in their beds than coming out with one voice 40 Likes 1 Share

Hav got nothing to say 2 Likes

Ehya

Sai baba. Just the beginning 1 Like

Another coward 1 Like

psychological disorder. I condole with the family. Rest in peace 2 Likes

Is gombe an afonja state? 10 Likes 1 Share

One less mad man to worry about !!! 4 Likes 1 Share

















The man is a courageous man... He stood for what he wants even till the end only to become a burnt offering..







Only God knows what northerners are being fed with, that makes them see their lives as popcorns.!! The man is a courageous man... He stood for what he wants even till the end only to become a burnt offering..Only God knows what northerners are being fed with, that makes them see their lives as popcorns.!! 28 Likes 5 Shares

That's the result of High Expectation 1 Like 1 Share

a Frustrated, Desperate measure by a Victim of failed government policy to provide enabling environment for industries to exist and real jobs to be created. 3 Likes 2 Shares

This mans regime has taken so many lives sha.





RIP fellow countryman. This mans regime has taken so many lives sha.RIP fellow countryman. 10 Likes

Lol..... Maybe d idiot don giv hin landlord pikin belle.. Ode man 4 Likes

One less nonentity to worry about 6 Likes

Maybe he never hoped for an employment in any other establishment on earth... 4 Likes

You voted for change. U don see am 1 Like

Nonsense, 2 Likes 1 Share

Hopelessness at its peak 2 Likes

2 Likes

his ambition is worth the blood of Nigerians





if i were the president, i would be so embarassed if somebody takes his life because of my policies, I would resign. 2 Likes

I wonder why one would put all his hopes on things that are not guaranteed. It could go either way. 1 Like

Suicide?





From Borno?... 1 Like

and if u think this action of urs will make that thick skinned dullard president of yours change his mind ,you are dead wrong, if he didn't give a damn about those killed by herdsman in Benue why should yours be any different,anyway tanks for filling up the news and blogs and giving us another reason to stay glued to our screen. 10 Likes 1 Share

It's easy to sermonise from your relative comfort, but I tell you, nothing is more hellish than hopelessness.