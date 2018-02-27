₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,967,822 members, 4,107,738 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 February 2018 at 02:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity (10220 Views)
Amusing Names Nigerians Give Naira Notes / Banks Deliberately Flood Market With Dirty Naira Notes—cbn / Lady Found Old Naira Notes In Her Dead Grandmum's Room (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by BuhariCarryGo: 9:56pm On Feb 27
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has began the disbursement of smaller naira notes to traders in order to improve circulation of N5, N10, N20, and N50 in the market.
https://leadership.ng/2018/02/27/cbn-disburses-smaller-naira-notes-traders-end-scarcity/?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C3157300146
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by ManirBK: 9:57pm On Feb 27
We should have more smaller notes than the big ones in circulation.Let CBN direct banks to load 200,100,50,20,10 and 5 notes in ATM machines like they do in abroad. It will bring value to our currency.
52 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by Moreoffaith(m): 10:08pm On Feb 27
If the money is given to bank na sell dem go sell am last..
A won were Dede.
3 Likes
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:09pm On Feb 27
The Federal Capital Territory,The acting Director, Currency Operations Department, CBN Mrs Priscilia Eleje,The Chairman, Wuse Market Association, Mr Rapheal Okoro, President Buhari, APC and their supporters all of you are MAD!!!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by akeentech(m): 10:09pm On Feb 27
All these dirty N100 notes should be removed from circulation
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by pejuakinab: 10:09pm On Feb 27
Some bankers will start keeping them in d name of new note business. Smh
3 Likes
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by Olukat(m): 10:09pm On Feb 27
Is it about the note or its value?
Shoprite littered my house with worthless coins
3 Likes
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by trulygirl: 10:09pm On Feb 27
What a country
1 Like
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by deepwater(f): 10:10pm On Feb 27
That Moment when you just realized that it cost over a thousand naira to mint five naira
5 Likes
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by 1zynnvn(m): 10:10pm On Feb 27
Confused country. What will you use 5,10,20,50 notes to buy. When prices of everything is as high as aloha.
7 Likes
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by zinaunreal(m): 10:10pm On Feb 27
They give the masses change but rake in the huge funds
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by Allylic(f): 10:10pm On Feb 27
....
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by kokakola: 10:10pm On Feb 27
Hehehe...
Dem don knack Real Madrid another Ukwa....
Die minute goal dey pain pass Novalgin Injection.
4 Likes
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by Esseite: 10:11pm On Feb 27
An unwarranted scarcity..... The Govt is not proactive really.
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by skydancer: 10:11pm On Feb 27
And what about digital payments? Shouldn't they be promoting products like Secapay ?
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by ifyalways(f): 10:11pm On Feb 27
What's the purchasing power of 5 and 10 nairas?
Spend 500 ngn to print 5 ngn. Hellconomics
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by Moreoffaith(m): 10:11pm On Feb 27
ManirBK:
How will that bring value to our currency??
By the time you withdraw 50k u will see how many 65naira Emefiele would have charge you..
Awon mofos.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by gurunlocker: 10:12pm On Feb 27
ManirBK:
All this "like they do abroad talk", so if I want to withdraw 40k, make I dey withdraw #20, #200 bah?
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by Sammysolution: 10:13pm On Feb 27
ManirBK:seconded
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by obaataaokpaewu: 10:14pm On Feb 27
For a working environment, Wetin go make CBN to begin enter market to dey change money? Nigerian ways of doing things eh
1 Like
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by lonelydora(m): 10:14pm On Feb 27
Biko, they should send 80% of it to Port Harcourt. I don't understand what is happenig to smaller notes (especially 100 naira notes) in PH these days. Taxi/Bus drivers keep shouting....if you don't have change, don't enter. Also, Market women have sworn not to sell to anyone without change.
Ejiro in my street i wanted to dash money, even told me to look for 'change' before dashing him the money because he has no time to look for change.
8 Likes
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by asawanathegreat(m): 10:15pm On Feb 27
Omo segobe
1 Like
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by Newpride(m): 10:15pm On Feb 27
Haaaaa, nigeria my country......
Hardly do we see the new naira notes in town expect in parties where one must pay 4k to 20k. Some of the guys doing the biz even go as far as carrying POS around.
And I asked where do they get the new notes, I was told not from banks but directly from CBN.
The people at CBN hoard the new smaller notes and give it out to people sell at events or parties and make more profits than those doing business.
It's well.....
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by iyke2ken(m): 10:15pm On Feb 27
ManirBK:
lol but sir, do you know how long the atm queues will be? some wicked Nigerians that wanto withdraw 100,000 will not now leave the 1000 dispensing machines and use the #5 own, because they want change
3 Likes
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by alexistaiwo: 10:16pm On Feb 27
New swear word in my neighborhood is
"may your life be rumpled like the N100 notes in circulation"
1 Like
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by StarUp: 10:16pm On Feb 27
Money will be paid to make the mints and definitely kickbacks will be gotten by ogas at the top for giving out the lower denomination printing contract. Una wehdone!
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by coalcoal1(m): 10:18pm On Feb 27
OK
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by onajo2000(m): 10:19pm On Feb 27
am so affected
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by booblacain(m): 10:20pm On Feb 27
Moreoffaith:
Lower denominations can be disbursed by the ATM for people collecting say N2000 and bellow. There are ways around these things.
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Disburses Smaller Naira Notes To Traders To End Scarcity by MistadeRegal(m): 10:21pm On Feb 27
gurunlocker:
If not for the rubbish mess up of our economy, that ₦40,000:00k you mentioned should be almost enough to buy a Range Rover if you added another ₦20,000:00k.
2 Likes
President Jonathan to honor 100 Nigerian companies / At What Point Are You A Millionaire? / India Seeks To Import 11m Metric Tonnes Of Nigerian Crude In 2017
Viewing this topic: bellony, WinningSun, Lordtrillion(m), menwongo(m), Vickygirk(f), Oluwapelumiwest(m), platinumtt, ugo4u and 16 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16