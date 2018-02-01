Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo (8386 Views)

Police Catches 19-year-old Girl, Driver In Imo State For Kidnapping And Robbery / 15 Smart Ways You And Your Loved Ones Can Be Safe From Kidnapping And Kidnappers / Police Officers, Others Arrested For Kidnapping And Other Crimes (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The suspects comprising 8 women and 3 men were said to have belonged to a criminal syndicate that specialized in kidnapping and sale of babies across the country notably the States of the South-East, Lagos and Abuja.



Three children whose ages range from 8 months to 4 years were recovered during the operation while scores of other children believed to have been trafficked by the gang are yet to be found. Among the children were a 2 - year old girl who was reportedly stolen from Lagos sometimes ago and another 4 - year old boy who was allegedly stolen from his parents in Gudaba area of the Federal capital territory. His parents are yet to be traced.



The parents of the 8 month old child are yet to be traced while the 2 years old child whose 4 year old brother is yet to be recovered has been identified by her parents. She was stolen from Okpoko in Anambra State and was recovered in Lagos. One of the arrested suspects, Rosemary Okafor (30 years old) sold one of her 4 children (New born baby) to one woman simply identified as Madam Pink at the cost of N350, 000.



She confessed to have sold the baby to be able to train the other three in school. While the suspects are in the custody of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Agency, the rescued children and the remaining 3 children of Rosemary Okafor victims are presently receiving the required services at the Agency’s shelter.



Source; The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested 11 persons for suspected child trafficking, abduction and sale of children. They were arrested in different parts of Anambra state in a combined operation carried out with the support of the operatives of the Directorate of the State Services (DSS).The suspects comprising 8 women and 3 men were said to have belonged to a criminal syndicate that specialized in kidnapping and sale of babies across the country notably the States of the South-East, Lagos and Abuja.Three children whose ages range from 8 months to 4 years were recovered during the operation while scores of other children believed to have been trafficked by the gang are yet to be found. Among the children were a 2 - year old girl who was reportedly stolen from Lagos sometimes ago and another 4 - year old boy who was allegedly stolen from his parents in Gudaba area of the Federal capital territory. His parents are yet to be traced.The parents of the 8 month old child are yet to be traced while the 2 years old child whose 4 year old brother is yet to be recovered has been identified by her parents. She was stolen from Okpoko in Anambra State and was recovered in Lagos. One of the arrested suspects, Rosemary Okafor (30 years old) sold one of her 4 children (New born baby) to one woman simply identified as Madam Pink at the cost of N350, 000.She confessed to have sold the baby to be able to train the other three in school. While the suspects are in the custody of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Agency, the rescued children and the remaining 3 children of Rosemary Okafor victims are presently receiving the required services at the Agency’s shelter.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/naptip-arrests-11-child-traffickers-in-anambra-state-rescues-3-children.html 4 Likes 1 Share

na wa o, my people my people. 3 Likes 1 Share

Let others comment first so that I will have something to comment



As it is now, am commentless

Nigeria with different matters



Now this skull miners, scammers , and ritualist fro the land of fallen demons will have lots to jab at...



Hereby summon all cone heads to come in for dinner 2 Likes 2 Shares

So afonjas has carry their bad habit come down to east. 3 Likes 3 Shares

For your experienced Baby Factory operators, Baby kidnapping and selling, and Drugs Curriers, contact me Mazi KahlDrogo Cownu at container number 6, Iweka road, Onitsha or my branch office at 2/4 Pound road, Aba.



For further details, contact any of the Flattîes below.



Thank you. 21 Likes 2 Shares







How do they recruit their impregnators?

That must be a very fun job. How do they recruit their impregnators?That must be a very fun job. 3 Likes 2 Shares

how can women do things like this!

Do you need Browsing Data for any network, Your International passport in 10 working days? Then send a mail to eassist@yahoo.com or call 08091239058 lets help you get it done.

KahlDrogo:

For your experienced Baby Factory operators, Baby kidnapping and selling, and Drugs Curriers, contact me Mazi KahlDrogo Cownu at container number 6, Iweka road, Onitsha or my branch office at 2/4 Pound road, Aba.



For further details, contact any of the Flattîes below.



Thank you.

If this incident happens in Ondo, na the baby severed head, legs and privates we for dey watch now. The thread will carry "graphic images"



I salute my yoruba brothers, una too much. If this incident happens in Ondo, na the baby severed head, legs and privates we for dey watch now. The thread will carry "graphic images"I salute my yoruba brothers, una too much. 6 Likes 1 Share

Sprumbabafather:





If this incident happens in Ondo, na the baby severed head, legs and privates we for dey watch now. The thread will carry "graphic images"



I salute my yoruba brothers, una too much . 13 Likes

Sprumbabafather:





If this incident happens in Ondo, na the baby severed head, legs and privates we for dey watch now. The thread will carry "graphic images"



I salute my yoruba brothers, una too much. Yeah. We flat heads should completely ignore this crime and focus blame on afonja for giving us such flat heads and making us the most stupid tribe in the world. Yeah. We flat heads should completely ignore this crime and focus blame on afonja for giving us such flat heads and making us the most stupid tribe in the world. 13 Likes 1 Share

They should just obtain Nafdac number. 1 Like

KahlDrogo:

For your experienced Baby Factory operators, Baby kidnapping and selling, and Drugs Curriers, contact me Mazi KahlDrogo Cownu at container number 6, Iweka road, Onitsha or my branch office at 2/4 Pound road, Aba.



For further details, contact any of the Flattîes below.



Thank you.

More like for your yahoo+ skull mining. Human spare parts, juju. Herbal medicine , laziness, baby killings, human rituals , body disemberment, witches and witchcraft



Contact me herdsmen no4 jagaban close. Ileasha ogun state or any part of southwest for quick delivery More like for your yahoo+ skull mining. Human spare parts, juju. Herbal medicine , laziness, baby killings, human rituals , body disemberment, witches and witchcraftContact me herdsmen no4 jagaban close. Ileasha ogun state or any part of southwest for quick delivery 1 Like 1 Share

KahlDrogo:

Yeah. We flat heads should completely ignore this crime and focus blame on afonja for giving us such flat heads and making us the most stupid tribe in the world.

Yea we coneheads should completely ignore this crimes and focus blames on igbos who are our superiors for giving us this humiliation making us as a tribe .. most loyal asslickers in the world.



Is a thing of joy for we to earn this title of most loyal slaves



Our cone head gratitude will always be to our igbos superior at all times while we continue to suck dan fodios asss Nf. lick dia balls Yea we coneheads should completely ignore this crimes and focus blames on igbos who are our superiors for giving us this humiliation making us as a tribe .. most loyal asslickers in the world.Is a thing of joy for we to earn this title of most loyal slavesOur cone head gratitude will always be to our igbos superior at all times while we continue to suck dan fodios asss Nf. lick dia balls 4 Likes 1 Share

Herdsmen:





More like for your yahoo+ skull mining. Human spare parts, juju. Herbal medicine , laziness, baby killings, human rituals , body disemberment, witches and witchcraft



Contact me herdsmen no4 jagaban close. Ileasha ogun state or any part of southwest for quick delivery What a dull comment from my fellow Jewish alobam. What a dull comment from my fellow Jewish alobam. 5 Likes 1 Share

GavelSlam:

They should just obtain Nafdac number.

After the cone heads ritualistic have done that on skull mining



We appreciate After the cone heads ritualistic have done that on skull miningWe appreciate

KahlDrogo:

What a dull comment from my fellow Jewish alobam.





And a dull quote from a head slamming slave And a dull quote from a head slamming slave 3 Likes 1 Share

Kidnapping (both kids and adult), cannibalism, drug pushing, selling fake products, movie piracy drug pushing and Baby Factory. All for the money. It is well 5 Likes

GavelSlam:

They should just obtain Nafdac number. We have been applying for the number but the zoo authorities keep marginalising us. If Dora, our own daughter, was still around, she would have granted our factories numbers without delay.



This is the reason they killed her. They don't want her to assist in the Abiama Ndi Olori Plebe development Inutiative. We have been applying for the number but the zoo authorities keep marginalising us. If Dora, our own daughter, was still around, she would have granted our factories numbers without delay.This is the reason they killed her. They don't want her to assist in the Abiama Ndi Olori Plebe development Inutiative. 6 Likes

blessedvisky:

Kidnapping (both kids and adult), cannibalism, drug pushing, selling fake products, movie piracy drug pushing and Baby Factory. All for the money. It is well

Office juju skull mining both dead and living

Human ritual,drug baron .., yahoo+ prostitution

All for the money..

It's well Office juju skull mining both dead and livingHuman ritual,drug baron .., yahoo+ prostitutionAll for the money..It's well

KahlDrogo:

We have been applying for the number but the zoo authorities keep marginalising us. If Dora, our own daughter, was still around, she would have granted our factories numbers without delay.



This is the reason they killed her. They don't want her to assist in the Abiama Ndi Olori



Plebe development Inutiative.

Yes sesame thing in our cone head enclave..

only wish kudirat was alive this marginalization won't have gotten to this..



She would have legalized all this ..

We truly missed but is part of the sacrifice require by our slave masters

Who are we to dare Yes sesame thing in our cone head enclave..only wish kudirat was alive this marginalization won't have gotten to this..She would have legalized all this ..We truly missed but is part of the sacrifice require by our slave mastersWho are we to dare 2 Likes 1 Share

15mins'



The resilient Eastern Rangers defense led by the "chief of defense" Herdsmen is putting on a strong display to stop KahlDrogo from getting into the box. 1 Like

Herdsmen:





Office juju skull mining both dead and living

Human ritual,drug baron .., yahoo+ prostitution

All for the money..

It's well

Igbos win hands down in drugs and prostitution. Ask the people from Anambra and Imo in case you are in doubt Igbos win hands down in drugs and prostitution. Ask the people from Anambra and Imo in case you are in doubt 2 Likes

blessedvisky:





Igbos win hands down in drugs and prostitution. Ask the people from Anambra and Imo in case you are in doubt

While afonjas win hands down in human slautering, cutting of tongues, heart and kpekus, there is usually a showcase in most afonja compounds showcasing human spare parts for sale While afonjas win hands down in human slautering, cutting of tongues, heart and kpekus, there is usually a showcase in most afonja compounds showcasing human spare parts for sale 2 Likes 1 Share

JasonScolari:

15mins'



The resilient Eastern Rangers defense led by the "chief of defense" Herdsmen is putting on a strong display to stop KahlDrogo from getting into the box.

Stating the obvious bro..

No sentiment Stating the obvious bro..No sentiment 1 Like 1 Share

blessedvisky:





Igbos win hands down in drugs and prostitution. Ask the people from Anambra and Imo in case you are in doubt

You funny like tortoise..

........ Kay bante 2018 You funny like tortoise.......... Kay bante 2018 1 Like 1 Share

KahlDrogo:

For your experienced Baby Factory operators, Baby kidnapping and selling, and Drugs Curriers, contact me Mazi KahlDrogo Cownu at container number 6, Iweka road, Onitsha or my branch office at 2/4 Pound road, Aba.



For further details, contact any of the Flattîes below.



Thank you. 4 Likes

blessedvisky:





Igbos win hands down in drugs and prostitution. Ask the people from Anambra and Imo in case you are in doubt

Return that skull Return that skull 6 Likes

Herdsmen:





And a dull quote from a head slamming slave Head slamming slave like the Late Pigdiotic Lord and Personal Saviour, Oponuchukwu Nnamdidiot Cownu .







May chukwu akamu okpanla grant our flat foreheads more strength so we can diligently emulate our late God, Iseeeeee! Head slamming slave like the Late Pigdiotic Lord and Personal Saviour, Oponuchukwu Nnamdidiot Cownu .May chukwu akamu okpanla grant our flat foreheads more strength so we can diligently emulate our late God, Iseeeeee! 5 Likes