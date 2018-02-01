₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 8:41pm On Feb 28
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested 11 persons for suspected child trafficking, abduction and sale of children. They were arrested in different parts of Anambra state in a combined operation carried out with the support of the operatives of the Directorate of the State Services (DSS).
The suspects comprising 8 women and 3 men were said to have belonged to a criminal syndicate that specialized in kidnapping and sale of babies across the country notably the States of the South-East, Lagos and Abuja.
Three children whose ages range from 8 months to 4 years were recovered during the operation while scores of other children believed to have been trafficked by the gang are yet to be found. Among the children were a 2 - year old girl who was reportedly stolen from Lagos sometimes ago and another 4 - year old boy who was allegedly stolen from his parents in Gudaba area of the Federal capital territory. His parents are yet to be traced.
The parents of the 8 month old child are yet to be traced while the 2 years old child whose 4 year old brother is yet to be recovered has been identified by her parents. She was stolen from Okpoko in Anambra State and was recovered in Lagos. One of the arrested suspects, Rosemary Okafor (30 years old) sold one of her 4 children (New born baby) to one woman simply identified as Madam Pink at the cost of N350, 000.
She confessed to have sold the baby to be able to train the other three in school. While the suspects are in the custody of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Agency, the rescued children and the remaining 3 children of Rosemary Okafor victims are presently receiving the required services at the Agency’s shelter.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/naptip-arrests-11-child-traffickers-in-anambra-state-rescues-3-children.html
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by crestedaguiyi: 8:42pm On Feb 28
na wa o, my people my people.
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by Okoroawusa: 8:47pm On Feb 28
Let others comment first so that I will have something to comment
As it is now, am commentless
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by Herdsmen: 8:49pm On Feb 28
Nigeria with different matters
Now this skull miners, scammers , and ritualist fro the land of fallen demons will have lots to jab at...
Hereby summon all cone heads to come in for dinner
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by loveth360(f): 8:49pm On Feb 28
So afonjas has carry their bad habit come down to east.
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by KahlDrogo(m): 8:51pm On Feb 28
For your experienced Baby Factory operators, Baby kidnapping and selling, and Drugs Curriers, contact me Mazi KahlDrogo Cownu at container number 6, Iweka road, Onitsha or my branch office at 2/4 Pound road, Aba.
For further details, contact any of the Flattîes below.
Thank you.
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 8:54pm On Feb 28
How do they recruit their impregnators?
That must be a very fun job.
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by Eassistant: 8:56pm On Feb 28
how can women do things like this!
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by Sprumbabafather: 9:18pm On Feb 28
KahlDrogo:
If this incident happens in Ondo, na the baby severed head, legs and privates we for dey watch now. The thread will carry "graphic images"
I salute my yoruba brothers, una too much.
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by CrtlAltDel: 9:22pm On Feb 28
Sprumbabafather:
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by KahlDrogo(m): 9:23pm On Feb 28
Sprumbabafather:Yeah. We flat heads should completely ignore this crime and focus blame on afonja for giving us such flat heads and making us the most stupid tribe in the world.
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by GavelSlam: 9:24pm On Feb 28
They should just obtain Nafdac number.
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by Herdsmen: 9:29pm On Feb 28
KahlDrogo:
More like for your yahoo+ skull mining. Human spare parts, juju. Herbal medicine , laziness, baby killings, human rituals , body disemberment, witches and witchcraft
Contact me herdsmen no4 jagaban close. Ileasha ogun state or any part of southwest for quick delivery
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by Herdsmen: 9:32pm On Feb 28
KahlDrogo:
Yea we coneheads should completely ignore this crimes and focus blames on igbos who are our superiors for giving us this humiliation making us as a tribe .. most loyal asslickers in the world.
Is a thing of joy for we to earn this title of most loyal slaves
Our cone head gratitude will always be to our igbos superior at all times while we continue to suck dan fodios asss Nf. lick dia balls
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by KahlDrogo(m): 9:33pm On Feb 28
Herdsmen:What a dull comment from my fellow Jewish alobam.
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by Herdsmen: 9:34pm On Feb 28
GavelSlam:
After the cone heads ritualistic have done that on skull mining
We appreciate
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by Herdsmen: 9:35pm On Feb 28
KahlDrogo:
And a dull quote from a head slamming slave
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by blessedvisky(m): 9:35pm On Feb 28
Kidnapping (both kids and adult), cannibalism, drug pushing, selling fake products, movie piracy drug pushing and Baby Factory. All for the money. It is well
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by KahlDrogo(m): 9:39pm On Feb 28
GavelSlam:We have been applying for the number but the zoo authorities keep marginalising us. If Dora, our own daughter, was still around, she would have granted our factories numbers without delay.
This is the reason they killed her. They don't want her to assist in the Abiama Ndi Olori Plebe development Inutiative.
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by Herdsmen: 9:39pm On Feb 28
blessedvisky:
Office juju skull mining both dead and living
Human ritual,drug baron .., yahoo+ prostitution
All for the money..
It's well
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by Herdsmen: 9:42pm On Feb 28
KahlDrogo:
Yes sesame thing in our cone head enclave..
only wish kudirat was alive this marginalization won't have gotten to this..
She would have legalized all this ..
We truly missed but is part of the sacrifice require by our slave masters
Who are we to dare
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by JasonScolari: 9:44pm On Feb 28
15mins'
The resilient Eastern Rangers defense led by the "chief of defense" Herdsmen is putting on a strong display to stop KahlDrogo from getting into the box.
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by blessedvisky(m): 9:45pm On Feb 28
Herdsmen:
Igbos win hands down in drugs and prostitution. Ask the people from Anambra and Imo in case you are in doubt
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by Sprumbabafather: 9:50pm On Feb 28
blessedvisky:
While afonjas win hands down in human slautering, cutting of tongues, heart and kpekus, there is usually a showcase in most afonja compounds showcasing human spare parts for sale
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by Herdsmen: 9:53pm On Feb 28
JasonScolari:
Stating the obvious bro..
No sentiment
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by Herdsmen: 9:54pm On Feb 28
blessedvisky:
You funny like tortoise..
........ Kay bante 2018
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by ZombieBuster: 9:55pm On Feb 28
KahlDrogo:
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by ZombieBuster: 9:56pm On Feb 28
blessedvisky:
Return that skull
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by KahlDrogo(m): 9:59pm On Feb 28
Herdsmen:Head slamming slave like the Late Pigdiotic Lord and Personal Saviour, Oponuchukwu Nnamdidiot Cownu .
May chukwu akamu okpanla grant our flat foreheads more strength so we can diligently emulate our late God, Iseeeeee!
|Re: Gang Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra. Photo by KahlDrogo(m): 10:00pm On Feb 28
ZombieBuster:Pained Jew.
