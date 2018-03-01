Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look (5172 Views)

She took to Instagram to share new photos of herself rocking a new hairdo and we love.



Chidinma stunned in an all-white outfit, rocking a two-coloured box braid for her shoot.



More below;



Always specify on the title whether it is Chidinma the artiste or Chidinma the cucumber girl. 14 Likes 1 Share

Debut new look? Issokay

Instead of debut new songs na so so different hairstyle she dey give us. 3 Likes





Her calling should have been photography The babe churns out more photos than songHer calling should have been photography 1 Like

Irrelevant in the music scene now

bjhaid:

Irrelevant in the music scene now coming from a jihadist. Iranu coming from a jihadist. Iranu

thesicilian:

Always specify on the title whether it is Chidinma the artiste or Chidinma the cucumber girl.

YOU WELL SOOO 1 Like

HIT TRACK FALL ON HER

This one that has more hairstyles than Hit songs. � 1 Like

Is she still singing?

If she nor get wetin to sing again , make she kukuma open restaurant or beer palour 2 Likes

She Don finally lose her v1rginitY

thesicilian:

Always specify on the title whether it is Chidinma the artiste or Chidinma the cucumber girl.

What is the difference between the two?



Chidinma, the cucumber artist! What is the difference between the two?Chidinma, the cucumber artist! 1 Like



Identity Crisis

Thumbs up to Zoro!





man woman must hustle jare.. If singing doesn't pay again, another venture must pay. It seems she's more into modeling these days than singing.woman must hustle jare.. If singing doesn't pay again, another venture must pay.

lol.



she still look better than her dead carrier.

I heard that she's now a model.

pyyxxaro:

If she nor get wetin to sing again , make she kukuma open restaurant or beer palour Lol Lol

So new look is now a debut?

Rastamann:





What is the difference between the two?



Chidinma, the cucumber artist! One is adorable, the other is not. One is adorable, the other is not.