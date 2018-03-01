₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by 247frolicboss(m): 12:05pm On Mar 01
Singer Chidinma is one beautiful lady.
She took to Instagram to share new photos of herself rocking a new hairdo and we love.
Chidinma stunned in an all-white outfit, rocking a two-coloured box braid for her shoot.
More below;
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/photos-chidinma-debuts-new-look.html
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by 247frolicboss(m): 12:06pm On Mar 01
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by thesicilian: 12:45pm On Mar 01
Always specify on the title whether it is Chidinma the artiste or Chidinma the cucumber girl.
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by Acecards: 11:59pm On Mar 01
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by Acecards: 12:00am
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by Acecards: 12:00am
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by bayocanny: 12:00am
Debut new look? Issokay
Instead of debut new songs na so so different hairstyle she dey give us.
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by sekem: 12:02am
The babe churns out more photos than song
Her calling should have been photography
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by bjhaid: 12:03am
Irrelevant in the music scene now
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by GloriaNino(f): 12:06am
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by nototribalist: 12:10am
bjhaid:coming from a jihadist. Iranu
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by LessNoise: 12:10am
thesicilian:
YOU WELL SOOO
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by FRANKOSKI(m): 12:11am
HIT TRACK FALL ON HER
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by Seakay(m): 12:12am
This one that has more hairstyles than Hit songs. �
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by IbBarham(m): 12:20am
Is she still singing?
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by pyyxxaro: 12:22am
If she nor get wetin to sing again , make she kukuma open restaurant or beer palour
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by sexyking1: 12:24am
She Don finally lose her v1rginitY
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by Rastamann: 12:26am
thesicilian:
What is the difference between the two?
Chidinma, the cucumber artist!
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by ajufinz(m): 12:26am
Identity Crisis
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by room089: 12:28am
Thumbs up to Zoro!
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by Sard(m): 12:29am
It seems she's more into modeling these days than singing.
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by oPPOSEE: 12:29am
lol.
she still look better than her dead carrier.
I heard that she's now a model.
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by Ellabae(f): 12:30am
pyyxxaro:Lol
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by Naturalobserver(m): 12:36am
So new look is now a debut?
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by thesicilian: 12:37am
Rastamann:One is adorable, the other is not.
|Re: PHOTOS: Chidinma Debuts New Look by vioment: 12:54am
She's going through life management crisis now; i don't know what it is. Shaving the hair on the side of the head is a give away. It's a decision she pondered for two days or so.
