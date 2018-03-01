Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos (3502 Views)

Fire Burns Shops In Ahoada, Rivers State, Destroys Goods Worth Millions (Photos) / Alaba Int'l Market And Aba Market: Which Is The Most Popular? / Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









The cause of the fire outbreak is yet unknown but lots of goods were destroyed.







Photos Below:



http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/photos-fire-burns-down-warehouse-at.html



cc lalasticlala mynd44 The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's response unit were able to stop the spreed of an inferno that engulfed a Warehouse,Sunny B/S Inward Alaba, Ojo, Lagos state.The cause of the fire outbreak is yet unknown but lots of goods were destroyed.Photos Below:cc lalasticlala mynd44

which kain Wahala be this Nau! BIGLOSS# 6 Likes

Nawa o. Goods worth millions destroyed just like that . So sad 1 Like

1 Like

Chai.

Those are worths millions.

Just look at that young guy smiling 3 Likes

Warehouse filled with fake goods and pirated Cd's of other people's intellectual works. Good riddance 1 Like 1 Share

Chai! Are those not generators that I'm seeing?

For this period? Nwanne take heart. May God save u from any other evil this may result such as suicide or bad debt.

He that brought you this far will make u stand again.

Sincerely, this one pain me. 2 Likes

Na generator seller?

I know it was Buhari that ordered them to set up this fire, but he can never stop our business from growing....



Chai Buhari egbu go mmadu 1 Like

Igbo ritual signature tinz

This is much mehn

na wa ooo ,4 this buhari time 1 Like

oh my God.

Millions would have gone





That market is too jam-packed.







I just pity the OSU PEOPLE that are the major stakeholders there

in the whole of biafra land, fire incident in our market is rare, it happens but very rare.



God bless the land of the rising sun. 1 Like

omo ibo ti je gbese oooooooooo 1 Like

This is serious. It is well with the people who lost their goods to the fire outbreak.

person livelihood oooo person livelihood oooo

Harbdulrasaq:

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's response unit were able to stop the spreed of an inferno that engulfed a Warehouse,Sunny B/S Inward Alaba, Ojo, Lagos state.







The cause of the fire outbreak is yet unknown but lots of goods were destroyed.







Photos Below:



http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/photos-fire-burns-down-warehouse-at.html



cc lalasticlala mynd44













Gbese re oooooo Gbese re oooooo

crestedaguiyi:

in the whole of biafra land, fire incident in our market is rare, it happens but very rare.



God bless the land of the rising sun.



keep quite jare and u think Igbo's don't have investment dere keep quite jare and u think Igbo's don't have investment dere

The fire started around some minutes past 4 and the fire service man were unable to quench the fire till past 7 when my "source" left the scene of the incident.

Dis kain imagery sef!!!

E be like documentary 1 Like

crestedaguiyi:

in the whole of biafra land, fire incident in our market is rare, it happens but very rare.



God bless the land of the rising sun.



1 Share

Bad season, what a lost!

Eeee yah!

Britishcoins:

I know it was Buhari that ordered them to set up this fire, but he can never stop our business from growing....



Chai Buhari egbu go mmadu

Its you plus your entire race ritual signature. Who no no una? Its you plus your entire race ritual signature. Who no no una?

insurance claim. insurance claim. 1 Like

Nairalanddist:

Warehouse filled with fake goods and pirated Cd's of other people's intellectual works. Good riddance Npulu amugi!!! Npulu amugi!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

free2ryhme:





Gbese re oooooo

Gbese bawo. Awon sharp guys ni. Insurance claims to sure baje. Gbese bawo. Awon sharp guys ni. Insurance claims to sure baje. 1 Like

BlackAdam55:

keep quite jare and u think Igbo's don't have investment dere

am just and only wondering why fire hardly engulf their investment. am just and only wondering why fire hardly engulf their investment.