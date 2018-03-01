₦airaland Forum

PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Harbdulrasaq(m): 1:07pm
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's response unit were able to stop the spreed of an inferno that engulfed a Warehouse,Sunny B/S Inward Alaba, Ojo, Lagos state.



The cause of the fire outbreak is yet unknown but lots of goods were destroyed.



Photos Below:

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by JON01: 1:12pm
which kain Wahala be this Nau! BIGLOSS# cry

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Treasure17(m): 1:12pm
Nawa o. Goods worth millions destroyed just like that . So sad

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by ipobarecriminals: 1:52pm
sad

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by kuzeeboy: 1:52pm
Chai.
Those are worths millions.
Just look at that young guy smiling

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Nairalanddist: 1:53pm
Warehouse filled with fake goods and pirated Cd's of other people's intellectual works. Good riddance

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by affable4(m): 1:53pm
Chai! Are those not generators that I'm seeing?
For this period? Nwanne take heart. May God save u from any other evil this may result such as suicide or bad debt.
He that brought you this far will make u stand again.
Sincerely, this one pain me.

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by kingthreat(m): 1:53pm
Na generator seller?
Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Britishcoins: 1:53pm
I know it was Buhari that ordered them to set up this fire, but he can never stop our business from growing....

Chai Buhari egbu go mmadu

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Thickcok01: 1:53pm
Igbo ritual signature tinz
Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by obajoey(m): 1:53pm
This is much mehn cry
Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by BlackAdam55(m): 1:54pm
na wa ooo ,4 this buhari time cry

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by RickandMorty: 1:54pm
oh my God. shocked shocked
Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by jonadaft: 1:54pm
Millions would have gone


That market is too jam-packed.



I just pity the OSU PEOPLE that are the major stakeholders there

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by crestedaguiyi: 1:54pm
in the whole of biafra land, fire incident in our market is rare, it happens but very rare.

God bless the land of the rising sun.

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by castrol180(m): 1:54pm
omo ibo ti je gbese oooooooooo

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:54pm
This is serious. It is well with the people who lost their goods to the fire outbreak.
Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by ipobarecriminals: 1:54pm
embarassed sad person livelihood oooo
Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by free2ryhme: 1:55pm
Gbese re oooooo

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by BlackAdam55(m): 1:55pm
crestedaguiyi:
in the whole of biafra land, fire incident in our market is rare, it happens but very rare.

God bless the land of the rising sun.

keep quite jare and u think Igbo's don't have investment dere
Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Florblu(f): 1:55pm
The fire started around some minutes past 4 and the fire service man were unable to quench the fire till past 7 when my "source" left the scene of the incident.
Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by TrendedNG(f): 1:55pm
Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by grayht(m): 1:55pm
Dis kain imagery sef!!!
E be like documentary

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by free2ryhme: 1:55pm
crestedaguiyi:
in the whole of biafra land, fire incident in our market is rare, it happens but very rare.

God bless the land of the rising sun.

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by lilyheaven: 1:55pm
Bad season, what a lost! cry
Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Bigajeff(m): 1:55pm
Eeee yah!
Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Thickcok01: 1:56pm
Britishcoins:
I know it was Buhari that ordered them to set up this fire, but he can never stop our business from growing....

Chai Buhari egbu go mmadu

Its you plus your entire race ritual signature. Who no no una?
Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by dfrost: 1:57pm
angry insurance claim.

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by grayht(m): 1:57pm
Nairalanddist:
Warehouse filled with fake goods and pirated Cd's of other people's intellectual works. Good riddance
shocked Npulu amugi!!! grin

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by dfrost: 1:58pm
free2ryhme:


Gbese re oooooo

Gbese bawo. Awon sharp guys ni. Insurance claims to sure baje.

Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by crestedaguiyi: 1:58pm
BlackAdam55:
keep quite jare and u think Igbo's don't have investment dere

am just and only wondering why fire hardly engulf their investment.
Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by crestedaguiyi: 1:59pm
free2ryhme:



you no fit dare am till you die sef

