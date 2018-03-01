₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Harbdulrasaq(m): 1:07pm
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's response unit were able to stop the spreed of an inferno that engulfed a Warehouse,Sunny B/S Inward Alaba, Ojo, Lagos state.
The cause of the fire outbreak is yet unknown but lots of goods were destroyed.
Photos Below:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/photos-fire-burns-down-warehouse-at.html
cc lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by JON01: 1:12pm
which kain Wahala be this Nau! BIGLOSS#
6 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Treasure17(m): 1:12pm
Nawa o. Goods worth millions destroyed just like that . So sad
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by ipobarecriminals: 1:52pm
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by kuzeeboy: 1:52pm
Chai.
Those are worths millions.
Just look at that young guy smiling
3 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Nairalanddist: 1:53pm
Warehouse filled with fake goods and pirated Cd's of other people's intellectual works. Good riddance
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by affable4(m): 1:53pm
Chai! Are those not generators that I'm seeing?
For this period? Nwanne take heart. May God save u from any other evil this may result such as suicide or bad debt.
He that brought you this far will make u stand again.
Sincerely, this one pain me.
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by kingthreat(m): 1:53pm
Na generator seller?
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Britishcoins: 1:53pm
I know it was Buhari that ordered them to set up this fire, but he can never stop our business from growing....
Chai Buhari egbu go mmadu
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Thickcok01: 1:53pm
Igbo ritual signature tinz
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by obajoey(m): 1:53pm
This is much mehn
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by BlackAdam55(m): 1:54pm
na wa ooo ,4 this buhari time
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by RickandMorty: 1:54pm
oh my God.
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by jonadaft: 1:54pm
Millions would have gone
That market is too jam-packed.
I just pity the OSU PEOPLE that are the major stakeholders there
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by crestedaguiyi: 1:54pm
in the whole of biafra land, fire incident in our market is rare, it happens but very rare.
God bless the land of the rising sun.
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by castrol180(m): 1:54pm
omo ibo ti je gbese oooooooooo
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:54pm
This is serious. It is well with the people who lost their goods to the fire outbreak.
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by ipobarecriminals: 1:54pm
person livelihood oooo
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by free2ryhme: 1:55pm
Harbdulrasaq:
Gbese re oooooo
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by BlackAdam55(m): 1:55pm
crestedaguiyi:keep quite jare and u think Igbo's don't have investment dere
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Florblu(f): 1:55pm
The fire started around some minutes past 4 and the fire service man were unable to quench the fire till past 7 when my "source" left the scene of the incident.
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by TrendedNG(f): 1:55pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by grayht(m): 1:55pm
Dis kain imagery sef!!!
E be like documentary
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by free2ryhme: 1:55pm
crestedaguiyi:
1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by lilyheaven: 1:55pm
Bad season, what a lost!
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Bigajeff(m): 1:55pm
Eeee yah!
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by Thickcok01: 1:56pm
Britishcoins:
Its you plus your entire race ritual signature. Who no no una?
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by dfrost: 1:57pm
insurance claim.
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by grayht(m): 1:57pm
Nairalanddist:Npulu amugi!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by dfrost: 1:58pm
free2ryhme:
Gbese bawo. Awon sharp guys ni. Insurance claims to sure baje.
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by crestedaguiyi: 1:58pm
BlackAdam55:
am just and only wondering why fire hardly engulf their investment.
|Re: PHOTOS: Fire Burns Down Warehouse At Alaba, Lagos by crestedaguiyi: 1:59pm
free2ryhme:
you no fit dare am till you die sef
