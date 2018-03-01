₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by Angelanest: 1:23pm On Mar 01
The Imo State Police Command has paraded over 50 suspected notorious criminal elements involved in various crimes such as, kidnapping, armed robbery, child stealing/trafficking, cultism, false pretense by false prophecy, gun running, unlawful possession of firearms, recovery of stolen vehicles and catchment of arms and ammunition and so on.
Various weapons, stolen cars and items were recovered in the process as the suspected criminal elements were paraded in front of journalists and other Imolites.
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by Angelanest: 1:24pm On Mar 01
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by Thetruthsayer10: 1:29pm On Mar 01
Angelanest:hmm that’s a lot but I thought okorocha said it’s ok to be criminal instead of using drugs
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by KahlDrogo(m): 1:31pm On Mar 01
These are definitely IPOB yoots. Look at their flat heads and long snouts with hairy legs like my brother and sister Chukwudi and Chinyere.
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by KahlDrogo(m): 1:33pm On Mar 01
My fellow Jewish alobams would be peeping into this thread and disappearing like.
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by Thetruthsayer10: 1:35pm On Mar 01
KahlDrogo:this thread go sweet watch them start bringing up irrelevant things to divert away from the criminals just shown here
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by wizzakosh(m): 2:31pm On Mar 01
Na my bloda from arochukwu alobam. Our yam legged women are not left o. Chai
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by kabrud: 2:31pm On Mar 01
My pipu again?
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by wizzakosh(m): 2:33pm On Mar 01
Thetruthsayer10:
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by uba1991: 2:40pm On Mar 01
I am ashame of sharing a country with dis pigs. Always on crime. OSU. OSU OSU
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by Follysho777: 12:16am
uba1991:
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by room089: 12:30am
See wetin Okorocha's statutes cause!
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by King4Roller: 12:39am
Na dem. Awon developers
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by divicode: 12:41am
Na dem again
Awon flat_heads
Awon iran omo olori pelebe
Biafrauud republic loading so they can destroy themselves
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by CaptainJeffry: 1:01am
If the aim of this is for me to believe the slogan police is working, try harder next time.
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by Lekan1o1: 2:03am
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by NIGHTMAREOO7: 2:05am
nawao even women?
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by 7inches: 2:06am
jail
them
all
|Re: Various Criminal Elements Including Women Paraded By Police In Imo State. Photos by HARDBUOI: 2:15am
thats work lack of job opportunity causes,imagine young men and women.
shithole country
