|Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by Treas006(f): 6:27am On Mar 02
A Nigerian pastor known as Rev. Ignatius Ogboi of Salvation Army Church, Mbiri, has been nabbed by the Delta State Police Command suspected to be notorious kidnapper with 3,871 live cartridges and a loaded English made double barrel gun.
The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, said Rev. Ignatius Ogboi, 51, was sponsoring kidnappers and armed robbers operating within Agbor and Umunede and its environs.
Police command also recovered some prohibited drugs and over N4 million, believed to be ransom collected from kidnapped and armed robbery victims from him.
The cleric owned up to the ownership of the exhibits but denied the suspected case of kidnapping, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and prohibited drugs, including Tramadol, levelled against him.
Ogboi said he only helped the vigilantes in his community to procure the recovered items found in his possession after they complained that they were buying them at exorbitant rates elsewhere.
He said: “I am still an ordained minister of God in Christ Army Church, Umunede. The bulk of the money being paraded is very small compared to what I usually have with me, if my business was still booming. I am not a kidnapper as being speculated.”
But Mustafa disagreed. He said Ogboi was doing an illegal business of the highest degree of suspicion and suspected that drugs in his possession were being used on his victims.
http://www.wakawoman.com/nigerian-pastor-nabbed-guns-ammunition-drugs-bedroom/
1 Share
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by kabrud: 6:29am On Mar 02
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by kabrud: 6:29am On Mar 02
Everybody go and get your PVC, we must vote for a govt that will allow us do our business. What kind of fckery is this? Why is Buhari killing our business in Nigeria?
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by menami: 7:28am On Mar 02
Seriously? What's wrong with these Pastors of nowadays
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by uzohrome(m): 8:32am On Mar 02
This is very wrong, you are a thief not a pastor for keeping all these agents of destruction. You need to be delivered completely in kirikiri prison
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by Jakumo(m): 9:04am On Mar 02
Praise the Lord, and pass the joint.
5 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by stayingfocused: 3:50pm On Mar 02
Signs of end time
1 Like
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by Davidospy: 4:00pm On Mar 02
All this fake fake pastor one has to be careful not to fall into wrong hands thats why me no de kukuma go church
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by Jaabioro(m): 4:08pm On Mar 02
The rate the pastors are deceiving the innocent these days is on unprecedented.. Can you read what the bastard is saying.. Ordained of God or Devil ..Let him face the full wrath of law..
3 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by Khd95(m): 4:19pm On Mar 02
AND PEOPLE BEEN DON DEY PAY TITHES TO THIS ONE TOO
3 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by divineneed: 4:58pm On Mar 02
Asin ehn... This Nigeria is finished... Am officially team daddy freeze now
Khd95:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by akeentech(m): 9:31pm On Mar 02
This can only happen in Delta: Lagos pastors don't do shiiit.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 9:31pm On Mar 02
A doctor has been nabbed for kidnapping! Now a pastor!! This just goes to show the type of heinous crimes being committed by a normal nigerian.
Sh*tHole!
3 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by divicoded: 9:31pm On Mar 02
Flatronns again
4 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:31pm On Mar 02
the name sound/ look suspicious.
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by omooba969(m): 9:31pm On Mar 02
The hustle is real.
1 Like
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by R2bees(m): 9:31pm On Mar 02
End time pastor
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:32pm On Mar 02
Jakumo:*singing* I gat 5 on it ...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by akeentech(m): 9:33pm On Mar 02
Khd95:
Before nko
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by id4sho(m): 9:33pm On Mar 02
Endtime pastor
1 Like
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by pato51: 9:33pm On Mar 02
hmmm
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 9:33pm On Mar 02
Okay
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by franciskaine(m): 9:33pm On Mar 02
Khd95:no b small thing. The sheeples must be liberated.
4 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by priceaction: 9:33pm On Mar 02
Salvation army pastor upon all churches. Who do we trust again? Only God we can believe now. Everybody wants to get rich quickly. Nothing like endurance and work of faith again. He will still mount puppet next Sunday if not bursted, shouting- hallelujah somebody huuuuuu, yaaaaaaaa, yes, yes, receive it,catch it, fuuuuuuuuuuuu. God will keep exposing bad elements among the body of chirst.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by Pepsi101: 9:34pm On Mar 02
Pastor why na?
1 Like
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by adabsmith(m): 9:34pm On Mar 02
So what's wrong?
All this are the starter kit tools for pastor na
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:34pm On Mar 02
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by ZombieBuster: 9:35pm On Mar 02
Real Salvation Army
End time pasteprenuers
This is the kind of people who collect your tithe money and buy guns and private jets
Free the sheeple movement must succede
2 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by ZombieBuster: 9:36pm On Mar 02
ipobarecriminals:
You get papa?
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:38pm On Mar 02
Deceivers that called themselves man of God, hell fire is ur portion fake pastor.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by PETUK(m): 9:40pm On Mar 02
Pastors have really been in news lately, but all for a wrong reason
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Delta Pastor Caught With Tramadol, Guns, Ammunition And N4 Million (Photos) by pagorino(m): 9:41pm On Mar 02
end time pastors everywhere... wolfs in sheeps clothing. smh
1 Like 2 Shares
