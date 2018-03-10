₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,969,055 members, 4,112,569 topics. Date: Friday, 02 March 2018 at 02:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees (2381 Views)
Fidelity Bank Plc Recruitment For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees / Stanbic IBTC Bank Recruiting For An Officer, User Experience Designer / Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Front Desk Executives (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by johncreek: 8:38am
Fidelity Bank Plc began operations in 1988 as Fidelity Union Merchant Bank Limited. By 1990, it had distinguished itself as the fastest growing merchant bank in the country. However, to leverage the emerging opportunities in the commercial and consumer end of financial services in Nigeria, in 1999, it converted to commercial banking and changed its name to Fidelity Bank Plc. It became a universal bank in February 2001, with a license to offer the entire spectrum of commercial, consumer, corporate and investment banking services.
Application are invited from fresh graduates for the position below:
Job Title: Digital Lab. Trainee
Job ID: #000002
Location: Nigeria
Specialization: Information Technology
Job Description
We are looking for young innovative minds to support and drive the bank’s digital revolution.
Requirements
Interested candidates must be 26 years old or less, with a First degree (First or Second class division) and must have completed the NYSC programme.
Required Skills:
C#, Asp.net, Angular JS, Mobile Development, CSS, HTML5, Json, JQuery/AJAX, Coldfusion
Network Administration, Oracle DB/MSSql, Linux/Unix OS
Excellent written & oral communication
Ability to exercise independent judgment and assume responsibility
Show talent, ambition and character.
Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, Chat Bots, Open Banking, Conversational Banking
Excellent organization skills & time management skills
Application Deadline: 10th March, 2018.
Source: https://careers.fidelitybank.ng/general/Default?uc=jobdetails&jid=2
https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-for-fidelity-bank-plc-recruitment-for-digital-lab-graduate-trainees/
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by Ayodejioak(m): 1:20pm
AI and Robotic Process Automation in Nigeria?
All of these for a trainee position? seriously?
I don't know why they make life so hard in Nigeria. Only in Nigeria
So what else would you want to train a candidate for if he already knows all of these?
7 Likes
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by NaijaFutbol: 1:20pm
what is the pay like?
Any ideas?
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by stefanweeks: 1:22pm
Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, Chat Bots, Open Banking, Conversational Banking
Madness
because of 70k salary
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by Andrewgame42: 1:22pm
Okay oh.... I can operate laptop
Let's give this a trial
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by talk2ekpa(m): 1:23pm
C#, Asp.net, Angular JS, Mobile Development, CSS, HTML5, Json, JQuery/AJAX, Coldfusion
So a graduate with all the skills above will still be employed and paid the salary of a Trainee...
Na wa ooo
3 Likes
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by Odunsco01(m): 1:26pm
too many requirements
with artificial intelligence the monthly pay shouldn't be less than 200k
1 Like
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by Paschal001: 1:27pm
Oya.... Na.... Make I apply. But na only Microsoft word I fit operate oo and candy crush game.
4 Likes
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by asobo: 1:28pm
Op is for the post of MANAGING DIRECTOR, I hope some is not (kidney) us.
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by redangel2017: 1:28pm
With all the strikes nd strugles u want 26years old.. ND with all those requirements. . . You ppl er the cause for age reductions
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by Acidosis(m): 1:31pm
A man with all these skills will never take up a job with fidelity bank. He would rather work with them on a B2B level.
4 Likes
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by fernandoc(m): 1:33pm
Acidosis:Exactly.
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by ifex370(m): 1:39pm
I'll save this because its comical...
Graduate, must have learnt all these bullshit up there..finished NYSC and must be less than 26... After jamb finish some people for 3 years before entering a university where there was no IT facility or tutor..
No this same person manages to learn basic HTML and CSS 3 while combining normal academic work and comes out with a 2.2 at age 24, after all the frustration from jamb, strike, ASUU,NASU,SANU,SSASU... does his NYSC and with little struggles, manages to know another skill, maybe jquery, Jason and bootstrap.. Now he feels atleast he's gotten somewhere,
Then you now expect him to know the rest of these things before he clocks 26 so you can employ him and pay him graduate trainee money abi... This is the kind of nonsense you read online that will just make you leave everything and go n join the yahoo gang,cos if these fools knew how very difficult it is to learn just one of these thing's they stated, under naija conditions, they won't have uploaded this rubbish
In fact.. Thunder will fire whoever came up with these requirements.. They should go and look for someone with the above requirements abroad.. And pay through their nose.. Cos developers there charge you per hour in dollars..
Idiot's
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by damzy88: 1:45pm
Acidosis:fact. Another insightful post.
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by Shaev7(m): 1:47pm
talk2ekpa:I thought am the only one that saw it and they call it Trainee. What is trainee there again if I already have the skill.
1 Like
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by talk2ekpa(m): 1:51pm
Shaev7:Seriously bro...Trust me, If I have those skills, I'll get an old Desktop and lock myself up and code my liver out
2 Likes
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by olumbest(m): 1:54pm
Chai! Na wa for employers ooh.
So, they think after learning all these things I'll enter interview hall?
Graduate Trainee! God chee you're watching?
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by Innov8ve1: 1:54pm
Hahaha this is ridiculous, what else do you want to train them on if they supposed to have these skills already?
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by sprints1: 1:55pm
haba u think if i get all these skillls i will now work for one igbo man bank as a trainee lailai...see what buhari has caused with is unemployment...thunder fire the HR
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by ifex370(m): 1:57pm
So after stressing my brain to learn all these things, one useless bank will come n pay me 250k.. If e even reach sef..
Meanwhile some where, in one very useless Nigerian show. People are spreading their legs and making a fortune....
In fact, screw education in Nigeria
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by iamdannyfc(m): 2:08pm
All this languages no be small thing ooo,
26-years aaaahh
Graduate-yeeeeeh
nysc-u dey craze
trainee- i no go talk
|Re: Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees by KBdownloads(m): 2:10pm
1 million likes for u bro
ifex370:
(0) (Reply)
Employers Or Slave Drivers? / Institute Of Petroleum And Energy Marketers Vacancy / Oil & Gas Vacancies ( Very Urgent)
Viewing this topic: owo288, chaliebee(m), TIMOTHYspecial, hostine316(m), giftq, diesel86(m), Zepros29(m), gio101(m), Muzikluva(m), Trump16, crowntoro(f), Gucciboss, nuelnuel and 25 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12