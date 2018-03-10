Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Fidelity Bank Recruiting For Digital Lab. Graduate Trainees (2381 Views)

Application are invited from fresh graduates for the position below:







Job Title: Digital Lab. Trainee

Job ID: #000002

Location: Nigeria

Specialization: Information Technology





Job Description



We are looking for young innovative minds to support and drive the bank’s digital revolution.

Requirements



Interested candidates must be 26 years old or less, with a First degree (First or Second class division) and must have completed the NYSC programme.





Required Skills:



C#, Asp.net, Angular JS, Mobile Development, CSS, HTML5, Json, JQuery/AJAX, Coldfusion

Network Administration, Oracle DB/MSSql, Linux/Unix OS

Excellent written & oral communication

Ability to exercise independent judgment and assume responsibility

Show talent, ambition and character.

Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, Chat Bots, Open Banking, Conversational Banking

Excellent organization skills & time management skills





Application Deadline: 10th March, 2018.



Source:



Fidelity Bank Plc began operations in 1988 as Fidelity Union Merchant Bank Limited. By 1990, it had distinguished itself as the fastest growing merchant bank in the country. However, to leverage the emerging opportunities in the commercial and consumer end of financial services in Nigeria, in 1999, it converted to commercial banking and changed its name to Fidelity Bank Plc. It became a universal bank in February 2001, with a license to offer the entire spectrum of commercial, consumer, corporate and investment banking services.

AI and Robotic Process Automation in Nigeria?



All of these for a trainee position? seriously?



I don't know why they make life so hard in Nigeria. Only in Nigeria



So what else would you want to train a candidate for if he already knows all of these? 7 Likes

what is the pay like?



Any ideas?

Madness



because of 70k salary 1 Like 1 Share

Okay oh.... I can operate laptop

Let's give this a trial 1 Like 1 Share

So a graduate with all the skills above will still be employed and paid the salary of a Trainee...



too many requirements

with artificial intelligence the monthly pay shouldn't be less than 200k 1 Like

Oya.... Na.... Make I apply. But na only Microsoft word I fit operate oo and candy crush game. 4 Likes

Op is for the post of MANAGING DIRECTOR, I hope some is not (kidney) us.

With all the strikes nd strugles u want 26years old.. ND with all those requirements. . . You ppl er the cause for age reductions 1 Like 1 Share

A man with all these skills will never take up a job with fidelity bank. He would rather work with them on a B2B level. 4 Likes

Acidosis:

I'll save this because its comical...









Graduate, must have learnt all these bullshit up there..finished NYSC and must be less than 26... After jamb finish some people for 3 years before entering a university where there was no IT facility or tutor..



No this same person manages to learn basic HTML and CSS 3 while combining normal academic work and comes out with a 2.2 at age 24, after all the frustration from jamb, strike, ASUU,NASU,SANU,SSASU... does his NYSC and with little struggles, manages to know another skill, maybe jquery, Jason and bootstrap.. Now he feels atleast he's gotten somewhere,



Then you now expect him to know the rest of these things before he clocks 26 so you can employ him and pay him graduate trainee money abi... This is the kind of nonsense you read online that will just make you leave everything and go n join the yahoo gang,cos if these fools knew how very difficult it is to learn just one of these thing's they stated, under naija conditions, they won't have uploaded this rubbish







In fact.. Thunder will fire whoever came up with these requirements.. They should go and look for someone with the above requirements abroad.. And pay through their nose.. Cos developers there charge you per hour in dollars..









Idiot's 9 Likes 2 Shares

Acidosis:

talk2ekpa:





So a graduate with all the skills above will still be employed and paid the salary of a Trainee...



Shaev7:



Chai! Na wa for employers ooh.

So, they think after learning all these things I'll enter interview hall?

Graduate Trainee! God chee you're watching?

Hahaha this is ridiculous, what else do you want to train them on if they supposed to have these skills already?

haba u think if i get all these skillls i will now work for one igbo man bank as a trainee lailai...see what buhari has caused with is unemployment...thunder fire the HR

So after stressing my brain to learn all these things, one useless bank will come n pay me 250k.. If e even reach sef..





Meanwhile some where, in one very useless Nigerian show. People are spreading their legs and making a fortune....









In fact, screw education in Nigeria

All this languages no be small thing ooo,

26-years aaaahh

Graduate-yeeeeeh

nysc-u dey craze

trainee- i no go talk