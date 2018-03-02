₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by Umartins1(m): 10:58am
The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai took to his facebook page to announce the following vacancies
|Re: The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by Umartins1(m): 12:39pm
Seun, this is legit
|Re: The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by stefanweeks: 2:07pm
El rufai state
No thank you.
|Re: The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by SeniorZato(m): 2:08pm
I will apply through NL
|Re: The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by Kingzy4pep(m): 2:14pm
Kaduna state is always recruiting. Atleast, I've seen 3 to 4 different openings between October and today. Unlike my state(Delta) that hasn't recruited openly for almost 8yrs if not more than sef.
|Re: The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by Ayodejioak(m): 2:15pm
|Re: The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by Ayodejioak(m): 2:15pm
|Re: The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by Bishov(m): 2:16pm
awon afonja oloriburuku , una masters don vomit job opportunity for una.
|Re: The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by farouk0403(m): 2:18pm
Umartins1:
Is not by force to apply it.
and is not by force to comment
|Re: The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by sunbbo(m): 2:19pm
Nice one.
|Re: The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by chuksjuve(m): 2:22pm
Kaduna state
|Re: The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by Philinho(m): 2:22pm
To be sacked later abi.? count me out
|Re: The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by jkendy(m): 2:22pm
Before making it known publicly, they must have finished recruiting 'secretly nd officially', believe me.
No quote me ooo, na Naija we dey ooo
|Re: The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by wink2015: 2:25pm
Umartins1:
THE BIG QUESTION!
Are non indigene of Kaduna state especially southern eligible to apply for the job?
Is the job open to only Kaduna state indigene and northerners from neigbouring Kano state, Jigawa state, etc
|Re: The Kaduna State Planning And Budget Commission Is Recruiting by wajaja: 2:28pm
If u are interested and qualify pls apply. I'm presently in Kaduna and one thing I can assured you of is that jobs recruitment under this guy have been free and fair. I'm talking from experience.
