₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,969,557 members, 4,114,276 topics. Date: Saturday, 03 March 2018 at 02:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona (27327 Views)
Samir Nasri Banned From Football Over Intravenous Drip Treatment / Wayne Rooney Banned From Driving For 2 Years And Given 100hrs Community Service / I Choose Cristiano Ronaldo Over Lionel Messi' - Football Legend Delima Ronaldo S (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by ClintGist(f): 9:45am
The expansion of El Prat Airport in Barcelona have been abandoned, because it would have led to more air traffic above Lionel Messi’s mansion in the coastal town of Castelldefels.
The official explanation given for why the addition of a new runway located to the sea was discarded, were environmental and financial reasons.
But the president of Spanish low-cost airline, Vueling, offered a different perspective.
“You cannot pass over where Messi lives,” Javier Sanchez-Prieto said during a talk at Barcelona’s ESADE university.
“This doesn’t happen anywhere else in the world.”
Vueling, based at El Prat de Llobregat, has hubs in Barcelona-El Prat Airport and Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport.
Messi reportedly bought his neighbours’ house last year, to keep the noise level to a minimum around his home
SOURCE : http://www.clintgist.com/planes-banned-from-flying-over-lionel-messis-house-in-barcelona-2/
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by ClintGist(f): 9:46am
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by georjay(m): 9:49am
ok
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by neezar: 9:49am
Choi
Heaven on earth
Meanwhile
29 Likes
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by chriskosherbal(m): 9:54am
Money is good .
Life is sweet when there is money .
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by Hector09: 10:17am
I dont believe this news. Who is messi compare to me
5 Likes
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by PRYCE(m): 11:09am
CHAI!
Like for RONALDO!
24 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by emmabest2000(m): 12:13pm
Like for Messi
Share for Ronaldo
287 Likes 123 Shares
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by geezynoni: 12:14pm
Maka y
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by SeniorZato(m): 12:14pm
What is this
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by thelifepagesng: 12:15pm
When u're Great, u're Great!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by qualityovenbake(m): 12:15pm
Only a Lionel Messi can get this kind of mesmerized special treatment.
7 Likes
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by jerflakes(m): 12:15pm
Hector09:
You are a nairaland troll with free mb
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by id4sho(m): 12:15pm
dfdf Irrelevant publicity
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by chukslawrence(m): 12:16pm
ok
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by iamVirus(m): 12:16pm
Hector09:
Bro calm down!
no too vex
3 Likes
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by Keziehenry(m): 12:16pm
when money talks, humanity listens.
3 Likes
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by wiloy2k8(m): 12:16pm
if i just get quarter of him money
1 Like
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by Deo1986(m): 12:16pm
The obvious reasons for abandoning the project have been given, 'lack of finance' fakee news everywhere.
6 Likes
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by agabaI23(m): 12:16pm
Money talks.
The kind of money that will make you sell your home...
1 Like
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by omozu1(m): 12:17pm
I love this house
Baba GOD bless my hard and smart work
Amen
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by Bari22(m): 12:17pm
.
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by Yankee101: 12:17pm
That's gross abuse of power
1 Like
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by CuteCeo: 12:17pm
Oyinbo Nigeria
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by Britishcoins: 12:17pm
The Last time I visited his house in Delaware Barcelona, the building was not fenced
3 Likes
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by DrinkLimca(m): 12:18pm
He is the greatest sport man in history..
more important and respected on earth by many..
Messi is the most respected man on earth that is alive..
After the death of Michael Jackson .
16 Likes
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by guruzmarstk(m): 12:18pm
Baba God pick u mah call too oh
1 Like
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by BrainnewsNg(f): 12:18pm
Fame, Money And Talent = Respect.
2 Likes
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by nrexzy(m): 12:19pm
World best....even nations respects him....
2 Likes
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by Deo1986(m): 12:19pm
wiloy2k8:Messi is not the richest man in Argentina or spain. He still get paid by someone. i wish you would aim higher. Ever heard of Mark Zuckerberg?
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Planes Banned From Flying Over Lionel Messi’s House In Barcelona by Odunsco01(m): 12:19pm
[/b]Law passed to ban parents naming their kids Messi in Messi's home town in Argentina
Super � star
Oscar Pistorius Found Guilty Of Manslaughter / Nigerian U-20 Players In Europe That Are Making Waves / How Nigerian Boxing Officials Rejected Anthony Joshua
Viewing this topic: plavic(m), SHEAU(m), prewtyjulie(f), brosdoncome(m), Underboss, temmy2103(f), kazvid(m), Nackzy, zera, faorex(m), Daysbaba(m), Kokadomfreedom(m), mylifeisagift(m), homenje73, rowspoetry(m), Deflorence, Jibsmth(m), ifyn4real(m), egobaby, Hendrixtzee(m), psychopunk(m), preciousosas1(m), Vilshow(m), abumoney(m), chenor(f), samojay20, Phoenix6278(m), EZEUDENE(m), dmediator555(m), Seyilome(m), kurajordan(m), Bob12, eusuph99(m), kordarchitects, Rafman12, victor5252(m), Naijamate, mike96(m), ejosh4(m), aklas87, dhejjy(m), arthurflex(m), CarlosTheJackal, slimany, temmy245(f), Gtuns(m), Saimeritus(m), greatjoey, Mrkings203, UniqueUj(f), Eawwal(m), Goddson(m), SPDAZZY(f), Obajuxxl(m), dhevid(m), Melvess(m), Dbuilda(m), Shegzydoo, anthony533(m), fx45(m), kinkymax, Chimezie198(m), smokedfish, Sirnuel, realitynaija, bmxshop, danberg, oluoni(m), niggaman(m), chikago1(m), ManFromJos, anthonytony(m), seyiseyi11, bamayo(m), buiquiey(m), NwaJozi, bundlez, Phorto(m), lavenjcrown(m), rs172(m), jeftalene(m), Unpredictableme(m), BlackDBagba, cornel20, obajoey(m), terrymason(m), deedo93(m), godslaw(m), chosengocap, Ahmadu74(m), emceedcent(m), mikelisin, Nigeriabiafra80 and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7