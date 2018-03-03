₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,969,557 members, 4,114,276 topics. Date: Saturday, 03 March 2018 at 02:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) (6830 Views)
Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) / Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) / Yoruba And Hausa Clash In Ijora Badia, Lagos: 3 Killed, Customs Officer Injured (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by metronaija4: 10:15am
The Lagos State Government has uncovered an alleged illegal baby factory in Lekki area of the state and arrested a Togolese woman who allegedly runs the home and rescued three children.
Also arrested was a pregnant woman and seven others who were brought to the Ministry of Youth and Social Development on Friday evening.
Officials of the ministry, escorted by 20 policemen from the Ajah Police Station and Area ‘J’ police Command stormed the area at Baboon Village, Ajele area of Ajah and arrested the suspects.
Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Agboola Dabiri said it received a report of a woman who allegedly habour pregnant ladies, kept them until they delivered and sold the babies under the guise of being a traditional birth attendant.
“Surveillance was carried out at the location, a shanty area off Mobil Road, Ajah area of Lekki. The assistance of the Area ‘J’ Police Command and the Ajah Police Station was sought and they deployed 20 police officers to assist with the mission.
“Adults (including the suspected perpetrator) were apprehended along with three babies, two of who were extremely sick,” he said.
Dabiri said the government had recently issued two weeks ultimatum to people running illegal homes to close them or have them registered or face the wrath of the law, adding that the raid on the illegal home was after the expiration of the ultimatum.
The prime suspect, Mrs Regina Bankole, who said she hailed from Togo but married to a Nigeria, denied that she run a baby factory, but admitted that she is a traditional birth attendant which she had been doing for the about 30 years.
She said she did not sell babies and that she was well known in the area as a traditional birth attendant who conducted delivery for pregnant women in the traditional way.
Bankole also said she registered with the Eti-Osa Local Government as a traditional birth attendant and that she was about preparing to take a course in traditional birth attendant.
She said one of the three babies recovered from her place was her child and that the other two belonged to someone else kept in her custody.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-lagos-govt-nabs-togolese-baby-factory-operator-releases-3-kids/
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by godofuck231: 10:29am
After blowing half of Nigerian most wealthy men most of these women can't give birth, either their wombs don knock or they are no longer fertile, marriage at 45 after their life has ended, so these women come to fix their failures ,wow
1 Like
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by Bonjoro: 12:23pm
Dgf
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by krisinfo: 12:23pm
Another down.... more to go.
1 Like
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by thelifepagesng: 12:23pm
Togolese? Really?
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by afbstrategies: 12:24pm
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by Professor101(m): 12:25pm
Let them rot in jail.
Get a beautiful website for your business/organisation without advance payment. Whatsapp or Call 08069239648 for details
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by paymentvoucher: 12:25pm
I believe some African Presidents were born through this process, expecially the one ruling the so called Giant of Africa.
3 Likes
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by whitebeard(m): 12:26pm
Must they now run into Nigeria, our reputation has been damaged a lot oh, the one we are managing is what all this ones want to ruin finally...!!
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by Ken57ngnn: 12:26pm
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by mcayomind(m): 12:26pm
Nigeria police with there eye service, who don't know they released them as soon as they meet there bail demand...
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by SUGARDADDY55(m): 12:27pm
Iloleku
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by mayskit4luv(m): 12:27pm
Ok
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by Cfm1(m): 12:28pm
hmmmm..,wonders shall never end
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by Ellabae(f): 12:28pm
Baby factories everywhere. God help us
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 12:28pm
The necessary action should be taken immediately without further delay.
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by Zaikon(m): 12:28pm
Relocation of factory.
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by Ayoswit(f): 12:29pm
Hmmm
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by PastorLucifer: 12:29pm
Afonja why?
4 Likes
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by ifyalways(f): 12:31pm
Partnerbiz:You just made me hit my screen.
2 Likes
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by Hector09: 12:33pm
This thing might not even be the baby factory, but they just tag it baby factory
1 Like
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by Mandrake007(m): 12:35pm
I'm igbo but I thought 'baby factory' was a south eastern thing?
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by lordsharks(m): 12:37pm
She should be dealt with
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by Andrewgame42: 12:38pm
South west ...I hail... Oh
A won skull island
1 Like
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by Andrewgame42: 12:38pm
South west I hail oh
Awon skull island
1 Like
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by AfroSisi(f): 12:39pm
There is a booming baby factory industry in nigeria and she's obviously a foreign investor
1 Like
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by wizzakosh(m): 12:44pm
Togolese or igbo people. Cos that is one of their trademarks.
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by Absuchat(m): 12:44pm
Mandrake007:
You wish to be igbo, but you can't, you know why?
"if wishes are horses, afonjas will ride".
You can never be one of us... At least we don't accept dirty idiots.
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by krisinfo: 12:52pm
|Re: Togolese Baby Factory Operator Arrested In Lagos, 3 Kids Recovered (Photo) by Mandrake007(m): 1:01pm
Absuchat:abum onye igbo confirm one from ejemkwuru oguta local government of imo state I'm mixed tho but I still acknowledge my tribe and I'm proud of it but can't deny the fact that baby factory issa booming business in the south east take it or leave it issa fact.
SHOCKING! See A Village Where Human Parts Are Eaten Daily [graphic Images] / My Dear, You Cannot Slap A Woman In America / Court Drops Case Against Goat In Australia
Viewing this topic: sylviaeo(f), cutestA, Francobaresi222(m), jy2kbeyond(m), nothingmega122(m), wonyi, slimthugchimee2(m), tflourish9, Samorama, lilfreezy and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12