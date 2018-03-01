₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by BoneBlogger(m): 5:59am
A Nigerian soldier has met his untimely death in the course of discharging his duty. The army Personnel identified as Lazarus John paid the supreme price while serving his fatherland few days ago while on a mission to rescue an abducted oil tycoon, Alhaji Momohjimoh Idris (a.k.a Always). According to reports, John just got married few months ago.
Meanwhile, the Administrator of Okehi LG Council, Hon. AbdulRaheem Ozovehe Ohiare expressed sadness over the death of an
The sad news came as a rude shock to the Council Administrator who described his death as unbelievable but an act of God that none can question.
The Hon. Administrator sympathizes with the Nigerian Army, his Commander, Colleagues and Family members whose death threw into deep mourning for the past few days. He urged them to take it as a destined act that none can evade.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/soldier-killed-trying-rescue-kidnapped-oil-tycoon-kogi-state-photos.html
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by thesicilian: 6:23am
That's what he signed up for, to exchange his life for that of those he's protecting. He has done his part, now I hope the government will do theirs in making sure his family is well compensated, plus a hero's burial.
48 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by fabraham(m): 6:27am
Kogi State is for peace
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by kabrud: 6:27am
Military men are the people I pity most in this life. Imagine, staying awake all night while everyone else is asleep, coming out to face gun wielding criminals while others run for their lives, living their families to crisis spots of unfamiliar environment while the inhabitants go into hiding, and still getting killed in number. They signed for it but I see them as slaves and I pity them.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by Jakumo(m): 6:29am
What was the cause of death ? Was he drinking local gin, before crawling out into the street where he was run over by a renegade donkey, or was he killed by an irate female pleasure consultant who was not paid for services rendered.
Please elaborate, since inquiring minds DEMAND to know all details of this tragic incident.
4 Likes
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by Nutase(f): 6:49am
He was shot during a rescue operation.
Jakumo:
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by Young03(m): 6:59am
Mr nice guy
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by hedonistic: 8:07am
kabrud:
Abeg make we hear word. Policemen do this job better than them, and yet they don't block our ears everyday with this unnecessary lamentation and demand for undeserved respect.
It's the gallant policemen who protect us from daily criminality (armed robberies and kidnapping) that we should appreciate more, not soldiers who prance about with a stupid chip on their shoulders, bullying and intimidating unarmed civilians.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by crismark(m): 8:39am
kabrud:
who force dem to pick military recruitment forms...abi na we buy am 4 dem
abeg make dem do their work.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by jerflakes(m): 10:34am
Nutase:
Why should soldiers do the job of the police?
That's why we have anti kidnapping squad
Misplaced priority
Died for nothing
5 Likes
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by ZombieBuster: 12:45pm
Sorry to say
He died a BIG fool
1 Like
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by lonelydora(m): 12:46pm
RIP to the not-so-gallant soldier.
What annoys me where these soldiers are is, when you see them intimidating/punishing civilians, you will think they have the balls to confront kidnappers, robbers, and terrorists.
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by Hardeybohwarley(m): 12:46pm
jerflakes:Let the dead rests.
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by Partnerbiz2: 12:47pm
These guys are usually savage. Only few are good. That's why I rarely pity them..
Rip shaa
1 Like
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by Flexherbal(m): 12:47pm
May his soul rest in peace !
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by NwaAmaikpe: 12:48pm
His guardian angel will be so ashamed of him.
He died for the wrong reason.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by Sweetcollins: 12:49pm
Cos say Na oil tycoon
But if Na farmers, Oyo Na their case
God help the helpless farmers
Rip to the dead
4 Likes
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by Victorakats(m): 12:50pm
Sad
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by smartty68(m): 12:52pm
Disengaging and eliminating the security forces slow and steadily. RIP
Bokoharam/herdsmen isn't leaving us any sooner because our elites/leaders are the sponsors.
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by lastmessenger: 12:53pm
When did it become the job of the army to rescue kidnapped victims? Whats then the job of the police if the army is now involved in Internal security?
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by madgoat(m): 12:53pm
A true hero knows when to flee in the face of death. He died a coward i must be honest. What stopped him from fleeing and abandoning the kidnapped victim, why should it be only him that died and others didnt die? At least it should have been the kidnapped victim that died and not him. It pays to be wise in this life
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by emekaRaj(m): 12:54pm
Jakumo:
He shielded the victim with his body and gave him car keys to run while receiving the gun shots. Hope u feel stupid for ur comments now after hearing the sacrifice he made
1 Like
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by gbosaa(m): 12:54pm
jerflakes:
Thanks for explaning why the man was killed...apparently those who killed him were not happy that an army man was doing a police man’s job.
They wouldn’t have killed him if he was a policeman or he wouldn’t have died if he was a policeman abi.
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by Oma307: 12:56pm
kabrud:and what pain me most is that their salary is a peanut to those they are protecting
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by Ellabae(f): 12:57pm
This is sad. I respect soldiers a lot
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by Mpanyi: 12:58pm
kabrud:
Seems you wanted to write about Policemen but ended up mixing it with military men
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by loomer: 12:59pm
Jakumo:
When sense hard to get
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by loveth360(f): 12:59pm
Make una continue dying for a useless zoo called nigeria.
|Re: Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation by SoaringLife01: 12:59pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Guardian angel ashamed of him? Why is he a guardian angel then?
