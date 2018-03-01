Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Momohjimoh Idris 'Always' Kidnap: Soldier Killed During Rescue Operation (18550 Views)

A Nigerian soldier has met his untimely death in the course of discharging his duty. The army Personnel identified as Lazarus John paid the supreme price while serving his fatherland few days ago while on a mission to rescue an abducted oil tycoon, Alhaji Momohjimoh Idris (a.k.a Always). According to reports, John just got married few months ago.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of Okehi LG Council, Hon. AbdulRaheem Ozovehe Ohiare expressed sadness over the death of an

The sad news came as a rude shock to the Council Administrator who described his death as unbelievable but an act of God that none can question.

The Hon. Administrator sympathizes with the Nigerian Army, his Commander, Colleagues and Family members whose death threw into deep mourning for the past few days. He urged them to take it as a destined act that none can evade.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/soldier-killed-trying-rescue-kidnapped-oil-tycoon-kogi-state-photos.html

That's what he signed up for, to exchange his life for that of those he's protecting. He has done his part, now I hope the government will do theirs in making sure his family is well compensated, plus a hero's burial. 48 Likes 5 Shares

Kogi State is for peace

Military men are the people I pity most in this life. Imagine, staying awake all night while everyone else is asleep, coming out to face gun wielding criminals while others run for their lives, living their families to crisis spots of unfamiliar environment while the inhabitants go into hiding, and still getting killed in number. They signed for it but I see them as slaves and I pity them. 12 Likes 1 Share

What was the cause of death ? Was he drinking local gin, before crawling out into the street where he was run over by a renegade donkey, or was he killed by an irate female pleasure consultant who was not paid for services rendered.



Please elaborate, since inquiring minds DEMAND to know all details of this tragic incident. 4 Likes

What was the cause of death ? Was he drinking local gin, before crawling out into the street where he was run over by a renegade donkey, or was he killed by an irate female pleasure consultant who was not paid for services rendered.



Please elaborate, since inquiring minds DEMAND to know all details of this tragic incident. He was shot during a rescue operation.

Military men are the people I pity most in this life. Imagine, staying awake all night while everyone else is asleep, coming out to face gun wielding criminals while others run for their lives, living their families to crisis spots of unfamiliar environment while the inhabitants go into hiding, and still getting killed in number. They signed for it but I see them as slaves and I pity them.

Abeg make we hear word. Policemen do this job better than them, and yet they don't block our ears everyday with this unnecessary lamentation and demand for undeserved respect.



It's the gallant policemen who protect us from daily criminality (armed robberies and kidnapping) that we should appreciate more, not soldiers who prance about with a stupid chip on their shoulders, bullying and intimidating unarmed civilians. Abeg make we hear word. Policemen do this job better than them, and yet they don't block our ears everyday with this unnecessary lamentation and demand for undeserved respect.It's the gallant policemen who protect us from daily criminality (armed robberies and kidnapping) that we should appreciate more, not soldiers who prance about with a stupid chip on their shoulders, bullying and intimidating unarmed civilians. 14 Likes 1 Share

Military men are the people I pity most in this life. Imagine, staying awake all night while everyone else is asleep, coming out to face gun wielding criminals while others run for their lives, living their families to crisis spots of unfamiliar environment while the inhabitants go into hiding, and still getting killed in number. They signed for it but I see them as slaves and I pity them.

who force dem to pick military recruitment forms...abi na we buy am 4 dem



abeg make dem do their work. who force dem to pick military recruitment forms...abi na we buy am 4 demabeg make dem do their work. 1 Like 1 Share

He was shot during a rescue operation.

Why should soldiers do the job of the police?



That's why we have anti kidnapping squad



Misplaced priority



Died for nothing Why should soldiers do the job of the police?That's why we have anti kidnapping squadMisplaced priorityDied for nothing 5 Likes

Sorry to say





He died a BIG fool 1 Like

RIP to the not-so-gallant soldier.



What annoys me where these soldiers are is, when you see them intimidating/punishing civilians, you will think they have the balls to confront kidnappers, robbers, and terrorists.

Why should soldiers do the job of the police?



That's why we have anti kidnapping squad



Misplaced priority



Died for nothing Let the dead rests. Let the dead rests.

These guys are usually savage. Only few are good. That's why I rarely pity them..





Rip shaa 1 Like

May his soul rest in peace !







His guardian angel will be so ashamed of him.

He died for the wrong reason. His guardian angel will be so ashamed of him.He died for the wrong reason. 1 Like 1 Share

Cos say Na oil tycoon

But if Na farmers, Oyo Na their case

God help the helpless farmers

Rip to the dead 4 Likes

Sad

Disengaging and eliminating the security forces slow and steadily. RIP



Bokoharam/herdsmen isn't leaving us any sooner because our elites/leaders are the sponsors.

When did it become the job of the army to rescue kidnapped victims? Whats then the job of the police if the army is now involved in Internal security?

A true hero knows when to flee in the face of death. He died a coward i must be honest. What stopped him from fleeing and abandoning the kidnapped victim, why should it be only him that died and others didnt die? At least it should have been the kidnapped victim that died and not him. It pays to be wise in this life

What was the cause of death ? Was he drinking local gin, before crawling out into the street where he was run over by a renegade donkey, or was he killed by an irate female pleasure consultant who was not paid for services rendered.



Please elaborate, since inquiring minds DEMAND to know all details of this tragic incident.

He shielded the victim with his body and gave him car keys to run while receiving the gun shots. Hope u feel stupid for ur comments now after hearing the sacrifice he made He shielded the victim with his body and gave him car keys to run while receiving the gun shots. Hope u feel stupid for ur comments now after hearing the sacrifice he made 1 Like

Why should soldiers do the job of the police?



That's why we have anti kidnapping squad



Misplaced priority



Died for nothing



Thanks for explaning why the man was killed...apparently those who killed him were not happy that an army man was doing a police man’s job.



They wouldn’t have killed him if he was a policeman or he wouldn’t have died if he was a policeman abi. Thanks for explaning why the man was killed...apparently those who killed him were not happy that an army man was doing a police man’s job.They wouldn’t have killed him if he was a policeman or he wouldn’t have died if he was a policeman abi.

Military men are the people I pity most in this life. Imagine, staying awake all night while everyone else is asleep, coming out to face gun wielding criminals while others run for their lives, living their families to crisis spots of unfamiliar environment while the inhabitants go into hiding, and still getting killed in number. They signed for it but I see them as slaves and I pity them. and what pain me most is that their salary is a peanut to those they are protecting and what pain me most is that their salary is a peanut to those they are protecting

This is sad. I respect soldiers a lot

Military men are the people I pity most in this life. Imagine, staying awake all night while everyone else is asleep, coming out to face gun wielding criminals while others run for their lives, living their families to crisis spots of unfamiliar environment while the inhabitants go into hiding, and still getting killed in number. They signed for it but I see them as slaves and I pity them.

Seems you wanted to write about Policemen but ended up mixing it with military men Seems you wanted to write about Policemen but ended up mixing it with military men

What was the cause of death ? Was he drinking local gin, before crawling out into the street where he was run over by a renegade donkey, or was he killed by an irate female pleasure consultant who was not paid for services rendered.



Please elaborate, since inquiring minds DEMAND to know all details of this tragic incident.

When sense hard to get When sense hard to get

Make una continue dying for a useless zoo called nigeria.