How Do I Handle Work Place Sexual Harassment. HELP! / Corporate Barber In Tie At His Work Place. Pictures / Photo: This Is The Bitter Truth About Work Place

Pls i need a candid advise on how to deal with this situation at my work place.

I got this job August Last year after waiting for years after my NYSC. There is something going on here which is strictly against my believe and practice.

Some senior staff will come with receipts for me to sign. Receipts on goods and services that has not even taken place so that they can forward it to the headquarter for approval. How do i tell them its against my believe cuz i always feel that guilt after signing .

I need advise on how to go about it without offending anyone and without affecting my job.

Continue signing ... When they are caught, you will be indicted as well

I always think about how my actions today can affect me tomorrow

Bros, am talking about senior staff dat can sack and unsack here.....Am new here and scared of loosing my job.

report to the HQ directly if you smell threat

The integrity of the uprigth will guide them, you have to choose between pleasing men and God

It shows it is high time you started searching for another job.

If they have the power to sack you or you're directly under them, then keep your mouth shut.

is not like you're sharing the money, plus God knows if you have the power to stop it you will. so until you have gotten a better job or way to stop it without getting fired you should keep quiet

If they have the power to sack you or you're directly under them, then keep your mouth shut.

Are u naturally rude or am I missing something.. shut ur mouth too,if u don't have any reasonable comment.#Mr_perfect

it's a temptation

Are u naturally rude or am I missing something.. shut ur mouth too,if u don't have any reasonable comment.#Mr_perfect

well you're not far from your guessing.

I always think about how my actions today can affect me tomorrow

This is a delicate matter and u must be careful how you go Abt it so you DNT get urself or ur oga sacked

Try recording events via audio/video if you can. you might be needing it one day. Trust no one.

If they have the power to sack you or you're directly under them, then keep your mouth shut.

God bless u...I dnt even get a kobo from it

That means without your signature, there won't be any approval. Go through your job description again, there might be a statement that ensures you verify the receipt of goods before signing, remind them of that. Let them know your kind of person from the start. If you continue to sign every receipt, a time shall come when it becomes a norm such that whene'er you refuse to sign, malice sets in and they might plot against you. 11 Likes

That means without your signature, there won't be any approval. Go through your job description again, there might be a statement that ensures you verify the receipt of goods before signing, remind them of that. Let them know your kind of person from the start. If you continue to sign every receipt, a time shall come when it becomes a norm such that whene'er you refuse to sign, malice sets in and they might plot against you. Not my job





Not my job

Receipts are meant to be signed from where u buy goods nah

my candid advice is to stop signing if it's a corrupt practice.if they sack you for threading the upright path then trust God for a better offer.

Bros, am talking about senior staff dat can sack and unsack here.....Am new here and scared of loosing my job. Your main option is centered around being able to prove that they are forging through you and putting you under pressure. To that end, I suggest you try and lay your hands on something concrete as evidence. It may be forged receipts, audio or video recordings of the act, scanned copies of their fictitious proposals, coloured photocopy or other valuable proofs. From here you can think of how to reject or report them.

Your main option is centered around being able to prove that they are forging through you and putting you under pressure. To that end, I suggest you try and lay your hands on something concrete as evidence. It may be forged receipts, audio or video recordings of the act, scanned copies of their fictitious proposals, coloured photocopy or other valuable proofs. From here you can think of how to reject or report them.

Also remember, many such people are diabolical in nature and wouldn't hesitate to harm any "obstacle" on their evil path.

They may even have collaborators in the headoffice and turn it all upon him(OP) by claiming you are blackmailing your superiors.

God bless u...I dnt even get a kobo from it

Not my job





Receipts are meant to be signed from where u buy goods nah

So why do they give it to you to sign?

Generally, you should be more concerned about your integrity than the loss of job and subsequent prosecution which may lead to conviction.



But before I can give you a specific advice, you need to shed more light on the following:



Is it a private sector company or a government establishment?



How many people come to you for signature? You only said some senior people. Is your direct boss/supervisor one of them?



Has your appointment been confirmed? What's the confirmation period and procedure?



What's the frequency of signing?



Generally, you should be more concerned about your integrity than the loss of job and subsequent prosecution which may lead to conviction.

But before I can give you a specific advice, you need to shed more light on the following:

Is it a private sector company or a government establishment?

How many people come to you for signature? You only said some senior people. Is your direct boss/supervisor one of them?

Has your appointment been confirmed? What's the confirmation period and procedure?

What's the frequency of signing?

Is there any part of your job description which says you should sign such?

the least of your problem is getting sacked, this is how it goes:

1.you all get caught and worst, charged for fraud.

2.for survival sake accusations and diabolical means of getting out kicks in.

3. Newspaper/media publications with your pictures on it to further ruin your career.

it could be worst so revisit your job description and clearly voice out your discontent if it falls on deaf ears search for another job.

Simple thing change your signature so when things back fire you can deny you ever signed the receipt.

Good sense...ur head dey there

Try recording events via audio/video if you can. you might be needing it one day. Trust no one.

Legacy is better than Currency. Anyway Anytime

I know you're trying to protect your job. But you'll have no job to protect in the end, as an accomplice!



Follow procedures bro, with sense. Any next time they come, please always have a proof, like turn on the audio recorder on your phone, while telling them "I'm sorry sir, I have to make sure this goes with procedure."





I know you're trying to protect your job. But you'll have no job to protect in the end, as an accomplice!

Follow procedures bro, with sense. Any next time they come, please always have a proof, like turn on the audio recorder on your phone, while telling them "I'm sorry sir, I have to make sure this goes with procedure."

Kind of sleepy, can't put my words in array.