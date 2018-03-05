₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by Innobee99(m): 11:54am On Mar 04
Pls i need a candid advise on how to deal with this situation at my work place.
I got this job August Last year after waiting for years after my NYSC. There is something going on here which is strictly against my believe and practice.
Some senior staff will come with receipts for me to sign. Receipts on goods and services that has not even taken place so that they can forward it to the headquarter for approval. How do i tell them its against my believe cuz i always feel that guilt after signing .
I need advise on how to go about it without offending anyone and without affecting my job.
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by dingbang(m): 12:00pm On Mar 04
Continue signing ... When they are caught, you will be indicted as well
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by Innobee99(m): 12:00pm On Mar 04
I always think about how my actions today can affect me tomorrow
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by Innobee99(m): 12:02pm On Mar 04
dingbang:Bros, am talking about senior staff dat can sack and unsack here.....Am new here and scared of loosing my job.
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by adusco(m): 12:04pm On Mar 04
Innobee99:report to the HQ directly if you smell threat
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by xtivin(m): 12:11pm On Mar 04
The integrity of the uprigth will guide them, you have to choose between pleasing men and God
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by airmirthd1(f): 12:25pm On Mar 04
Be wise.
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by Otunbasayo1: 12:32pm On Mar 04
It shows it is high time you started searching for another job.
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by BlueScholar(m): 12:33pm On Mar 04
If they have the power to sack you or you're directly under them, then keep your mouth shut.
is not like you're sharing the money, plus God knows if you have the power to stop it you will. so until you have gotten a better job or way to stop it without getting fired you should keep quiet
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by raystar96(m): 12:38pm On Mar 04
BlueScholar:Are u naturally rude or am I missing something.. shut ur mouth too,if u don't have any reasonable comment.#Mr_perfect
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by Young03(m): 12:43pm On Mar 04
resign
it's a temptation
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by BlueScholar(m): 1:48pm On Mar 04
raystar96:
well you're not far from your guessing.
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by jaychubi: 1:52pm On Mar 04
Innobee99:
This is a delicate matter and u must be careful how you go Abt it so you DNT get urself or ur oga sacked
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by CaptainStephen(m): 2:06pm On Mar 04
Innobee99:Try recording events via audio/video if you can. you might be needing it one day. Trust no one.
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by Innobee99(m): 2:12pm On Mar 04
BlueScholar:God bless u...I dnt even get a kobo from it
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by ggoldmine(f): 2:16pm On Mar 04
That means without your signature, there won't be any approval. Go through your job description again, there might be a statement that ensures you verify the receipt of goods before signing, remind them of that. Let them know your kind of person from the start. If you continue to sign every receipt, a time shall come when it becomes a norm such that whene'er you refuse to sign, malice sets in and they might plot against you.
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by Innobee99(m): 2:45pm On Mar 04
ggoldmine:Not my job
Receipts are meant to be signed from where u buy goods nah
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by omoadeyemi5: 3:31pm On Mar 04
my candid advice is to stop signing if it's a corrupt practice.if they sack you for threading the upright path then trust God for a better offer.
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by CodeTemplar: 4:47pm On Mar 04
Innobee99:Your main option is centered around being able to prove that they are forging through you and putting you under pressure. To that end, I suggest you try and lay your hands on something concrete as evidence. It may be forged receipts, audio or video recordings of the act, scanned copies of their fictitious proposals, coloured photocopy or other valuable proofs. From here you can think of how to reject or report them.
Also remember, many such people are diabolical in nature and wouldn't hesitate to harm any "obstacle" on their evil path.
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by CodeTemplar: 4:51pm On Mar 04
CaptainStephen:They may even have collaborators in the headoffice and turn it all upon him(OP) by claiming you are blackmailing your superiors.
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by TMemos: 4:56pm On Mar 04
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by TMemos: 4:58pm On Mar 04
Generally,
Innobee99:
Generally, you should be more concerned about your integrity than the loss of job and subsequent prosecution which may lead to conviction.
But before I can give you a specific advice, you need to shed more light on the following:
Is it a private sector company or a government establishment?
How many people come to you for signature? You only said some senior people. Is your direct boss/supervisor one of them?
Has your appointment been confirmed? What's the confirmation period and procedure?
What's the frequency of signing?
Is there any part of your job description which says you should sign such?
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by dreamwords: 5:36pm On Mar 04
resign
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by maxnedu11(m): 6:03pm On Mar 04
the least of your problem is getting sacked, this is how it goes:
1.you all get caught and worst, charged for fraud.
2.for survival sake accusations and diabolical means of getting out kicks in.
3. Newspaper/media publications with your pictures on it to further ruin your career.
it could be worst so revisit your job description and clearly voice out your discontent if it falls on deaf ears search for another job.
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by talk2riel: 8:07pm On Mar 04
Innobee99:
Simple thing change your signature so when things back fire you can deny you ever signed the receipt.
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by Innobee99(m): 8:18pm On Mar 04
talk2riel:Good sense...ur head dey there
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by abiodunalasa: 10:23pm On Mar 04
Now that I run and book space... I dont know what to contribute
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by akeentech(m): 10:24pm On Mar 04
CaptainStephen:
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by Sweetcollins: 10:24pm On Mar 04
Thinking
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by passyhansome(m): 10:25pm On Mar 04
Legacy is better than Currency. Anyway Anytime
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by abumeinben(m): 10:25pm On Mar 04
Innobee99:
Lol...
I know you're trying to protect your job. But you'll have no job to protect in the end, as an accomplice!
Follow procedures bro, with sense. Any next time they come, please always have a proof, like turn on the audio recorder on your phone, while telling them "I'm sorry sir, I have to make sure this goes with procedure."
Kind of sleepy, can't put my words in array.
|Re: How Do I Tackle This At My Work Place? by Femsyn(m): 10:25pm On Mar 04
Let me speak for my religion - Christianity. One of things that really confirms your dedication to Christ is your standing right with your maker, in the face of temptation. Being a Christian is not bread and butter. God must be able to trust us in little things like this, so he could confirm our endurance, like Job did.
There is a reason God brought you there, make it count!
