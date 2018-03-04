₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by Taviajack(m): 12:13pm
There are shock reports in Udine that Fiorentina and Italy defender Davide Astori has died in his sleep.
The centre-back turned 31 in January and was the captain of the Viola squad, with 14 senior Italy caps and one goal to his name.
According to Udine Today, the player failed to wake up this morning when was at the La di Moret hotel in Udine on a training camp with the squad, awaiting today’s match with Udinese.
May his Soul Rest In Peace.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/davide-astori-dead-fiorentina-italy-12123553?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C7149607360
6 Likes
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by fvckme(f): 12:17pm
Why all this footballers dying like chickens this days?
RIP to the dead
3 Likes
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by ReverendLucifer: 12:20pm
*hiss*
Thought it was sarrki sef
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by NwaAmaikpe: 12:29pm
So sad.
Research has proven that people who die in their sleeps apparently had a terrible bad dream and died of the shock from it.
The worst thing that can happen to a person is to have a heart attack while having sex in the dream...
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by CAPSLOCKED: 12:30pm
I WAS GONNA BET ALL MY MONEY ON UDINESE TO WIN FIORENTINA TODAY, BECAUSE FOLLOWING THIS NEWS, THE TEAM WILL BE DISORGANIZED AND ALLOW A LOT OF GOALS FROM THEIR OPPONENTS.
TURNS OUT THE GAME HAS BEEN POSTPONED, AS WELL AS OTHER SERIE A MATCHES.
NICE MOVE BY THE ITALIAN F.A.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by ishiamu(m): 12:30pm
ReverendLucifer:
It ain't funny man... Wishing ya fellow man dead...
23 Likes
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by ReverendLucifer: 12:38pm
ishiamu:
He wishes people dead everyday. Im only returning the favour.
15 Likes
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by Drunkpunter(m): 12:39pm
NwaAmaikpe:
I might be cardiac arrest.
2 Likes
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by Young03(m): 12:39pm
oh so them go postpone this game
oh my ticket oo
e go reduce the money
1 Like
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by Drunkpunter(m): 12:42pm
fvckme:
Who else do you know ma?
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by YoungDaNaval(m): 1:06pm
ishiamu:Is Sarki a human?
4 Likes
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by fvckme(f): 1:13pm
NwaAmaikpe:
This person go like F**k oo
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by fvckme(f): 1:15pm
Drunkpunter:Go your backyard and check some Nigerian club sides players who died this year already.
Then try check through Europe.
Except you don’t read news
4 Likes
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by Temptee101(m): 1:18pm
Rip
1 Like
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by Temptee101(m): 1:20pm
NwaAmaikpe:So dry and childish
21 Likes
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by 12345baba: 1:21pm
Rest in peace ! Skippo.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by dafeyankee: 1:21pm
Ok
2 Likes
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by AngelicBeing: 1:22pm
NwaAmaikpe:
7 Likes
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by nedu2000(m): 1:23pm
game has been postponed
CAPSLOCKED:
4 Likes
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by willi926(m): 1:23pm
so nairaland mods decided to lift the ban on me because of one useless bbn. u guys should be ready to ban me again because that was just d beginning. nonsense. r.I.p captain
1 Like
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by bedspread: 1:24pm
It is appointed unto man to die once... after that THE JUDGEMENT!!
Death is a Neccessary Neccessity that will occur No matter who you are , What you Do, What you have, and all that....
The Best Gift to give Yourself is to Believe in the Only Begotten son of GOD, JESUS CHRIST... and Confess him as your Lord and Savior while you are alive...
Sudden Death....Sudden Glory
9 Likes
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by IjeleNwa(m): 1:24pm
All seria A today postphoned
1 Like
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by helphelp: 1:24pm
Jesu
1 Like
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by Odunharry(m): 1:24pm
RIP Astori
1 Like
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by delikay4luv: 1:25pm
David Moyes tried to sign him for United back then in 2013. R.I.P Davide Astori.
3 Likes
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by dafeyankee: 1:25pm
The Mafia have struck again.
More than 70% of Italians,no matter their standing in the society,pay one protection money or the other to the Mafia.
Failure to pay can lead to not waking up from sleep.
And yes the Mafia owns and control the Italian Politicians,Footballers,Media and the Police.
3 Likes
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by ipobarecriminals: 1:25pm
1 Like
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by gr8tone: 1:25pm
This must be the reason they cancel all matches for today. Wow! This is serious. RIP
1 Like
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by thorpido(m): 1:25pm
So sad.
Footballers and cardiac arrests.
1 Like
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by Mandrake007(m): 1:25pm
fvckme:I have big cassava
1 Like
|Re: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep by ItsTutsi(m): 1:26pm
they should probe his teammate "ikechukwu"
Taviajack:
1 Like
