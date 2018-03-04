Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Has Died In His Sleep (17063 Views)

The centre-back turned 31 in January and was the captain of the Viola squad, with 14 senior Italy caps and one goal to his name.



According to Udine Today, the player failed to wake up this morning when was at the La di Moret hotel in Udine on a training camp with the squad, awaiting today’s match with Udinese.



May his Soul Rest In Peace.



Why all this footballers dying like chickens this days?

RIP to the dead

*hiss*



Thought it was sarrki sef





So sad.



Research has proven that people who die in their sleeps apparently had a terrible bad dream and died of the shock from it.



I WAS GONNA BET ALL MY MONEY ON UDINESE TO WIN FIORENTINA TODAY, BECAUSE FOLLOWING THIS NEWS, THE TEAM WILL BE DISORGANIZED AND ALLOW A LOT OF GOALS FROM THEIR OPPONENTS.



TURNS OUT THE GAME HAS BEEN POSTPONED, AS WELL AS OTHER SERIE A MATCHES.



NICE MOVE BY THE ITALIAN F.A.

It ain't funny man... Wishing ya fellow man dead...

I might be cardiac arrest.

oh so them go postpone this game

oh my ticket oo

e go reduce the money

Who else do you know ma?

Rip

Rest in peace ! Skippo.

Ok

so nairaland mods decided to lift the ban on me because of one useless bbn. u guys should be ready to ban me again because that was just d beginning. nonsense. r.I.p captain

It is appointed unto man to die once... after that THE JUDGEMENT!!

Death is a Neccessary Neccessity that will occur No matter who you are , What you Do, What you have, and all that....



The Best Gift to give Yourself is to Believe in the Only Begotten son of GOD, JESUS CHRIST... and Confess him as your Lord and Savior while you are alive...



Sudden Death....Sudden Glory 9 Likes

All seria A today postphoned

Jesu

RIP Astori

David Moyes tried to sign him for United back then in 2013. R.I.P Davide Astori. 3 Likes

The Mafia have struck again.



More than 70% of Italians,no matter their standing in the society,pay one protection money or the other to the Mafia.



Failure to pay can lead to not waking up from sleep.



And yes the Mafia owns and control the Italian Politicians,Footballers,Media and the Police. 3 Likes

1 Like

This must be the reason they cancel all matches for today. Wow! This is serious. RIP

So sad.

Footballers and cardiac arrests.

