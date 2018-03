Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Watford (3 - 0) On 11th March 2018 (7399 Views)

Mayowa1056:

....Lmao stop joking bro....



u see it as a joke ba? continue....

aieromon:

Half time



ARS 2-1 WAT

hablink:



brawz fear God nah, keep the Sabbath day holy





d fact Dat u v not won in your life doesn't mean pple are not winning. if u think it's a lie, no wahala

Kyase:

hmm bros, Haba na





doubting Thomas... continue.....

blazer2018:







Congratz in advance...But remember in your kingdom oooo





aieromon:

Half time



ARS 2-1 WAT

Don't do drugs

noziz:









okay sorry

hablink:

Them fit draw sef..

C'mon Watford

Aubameyang scores



ARS 2-0 WAT

Watford wins a penalty



Cech saves

noziz:







....congrats bro....

Watford make una do GG for me abeg Watford make una do GG for me abeg

Cech saves penalty...first in his career 3 Likes

Kyase:

okay sorry



over 1.5goals. my ticket don enter o. Arsenal don score 2



over 1.5goals. my ticket don enter o. Arsenal don score 2

i don Unclad o..... 2million I don blow o

Arsenal ti pa mi ....I say make you draw ...ahahahahahbahahah

BREAKING NEWS





Petr Cech Saved Penalty





4 Likes

Iwobi out



Welbeck the certified goat in

Troy Deeney misses a Watford penalty... Game on people 1 Share

noziz:







over 1.5goals. my ticket don enter o. Arsenal don score 2



i don Unclad o..... 2million I don blow o

Show boys love na ....

Mayowa1056:

....congrats bro....



my guy over 1.5goals don enter. I don Unclad already. 2million. e be like dream..... na 1k I take play Ham o....

We no need sack our coach again

noziz:







over 1.5goals. my ticket don enter o. Arsenal don score 2



i don Unclad o..... 2million I don blow o

Oga millionaire

Some tokens will do

IamGoke:





Show boys love na ....



one love bro. I think Dat should do sir....

18 games to go

8 points behind chelsea

Will arsenal make any European competition next season?

bujebudanu1:





Oga millionaire

Some tokens will do

bros no vex I get project for hand to do..

noziz:







over 1.5goals. my ticket don enter o. Arsenal don score 2



.correct, hope say I go get small share inside?

purplekayc:

18 games to go

8 points behind chelsea

18 what to go?

noziz:





bros no vex I get project for hand to do..

Oh OK.congrats

Naso

Mkhitaryan scores



ARS 3-0 WAT