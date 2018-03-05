Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu (9596 Views)

According to report the deceased was on his way to school when a BRT bus swerved in his direction and crushed the young lad and sped off, how inhumane.



So sad.

The parents should take heart. Hopefully, they should still be young and should be able to beget another.

r.i.p lil one

Buhari is to be blamed for this 5 Likes

The blue brt bus drivers are so reckless!!!



I live in ikorodu and I know what I am saying. They drive like drunkards and insult commuters at any given correction about their driving skills.



These premero drivers are nothing but corporate thugs!



This is not the first time a life will be taken in ikorodu due to reckless driving of premero staffs.



I hope the Lagos State government will so something about it before every resident of Ikorodu is killed by these fools.



Don't even get me started with the ticketers! 8 Likes

Buhari You See Your Life 7 Likes 1 Share

kai!

sad one, may his gentle soul rip

Over speed must be the cause

What's happening in this country, every news nowadays nah dis one die, dat one die, dem kill dis one... all killings



Baba God Abeg send down Messiah make d world kukuma end ni... 1 Like

Rip

I don't mind if I get banned for this. But this culture of posting or bringing to the front page these stories of "school children killed", "PHOTOS of people crushed by trailers", "PHOTOS of a woman killed by Dangote truck", "PHOTOS of bride and groom killed by road accident", etc, ought to stop. This is not good. This is injustice to the deceased and their family.



I've said this times without numbers and I'll continue to say it. Maybe you people will be forced to stop bringing this kind of stuff to FP until a big man whose family member's gory death pictures gets featured on Nairaland FP and he sues Nairaland and Seun coughs out N100m to settle damages.

France is currently prosecuting Ms Le Pen who nearly won last Presidential, for posting 3 pictures of people killed by ISIS on the Net. 6 Likes





You died on the path of life where you believed you'll earn a living from when due.



God comfort your family.



Adieu Rip child.You died on the path of life where you believed you'll earn a living from when due.God comfort your family.Adieu 4 Likes

nigeria's population really don reduce for this regime o0o nigeria's population really don reduce for this regime o0o

Naija which way?

RIP. Did I just read the BRT ran away, such can only happened in a shithole country.

At least someone should have been able to take the plate number of the BRT, and trace the driver from there. But I guess they were probably busy taking photos.

Requescant in pace.

life left unlived. rip

RIP baby

It is well

Jesus

RIP little Kid





Could this be the reason why TBS to Ikorodu bus aren't operating ?



God help us ..



This is not the kind of news we need especially this Monday afternoon!!



Rip to the young chap.. Could this be the reason why TBS to Ikorodu bus aren't operating ?God help us ..This is not the kind of news we need especially this Monday afternoon!!Rip to the young chap..

SAD

Future President..... Rip