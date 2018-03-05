₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,432 members, 4,117,481 topics. Date: Monday, 05 March 2018 at 02:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu (9596 Views)
TBS BRT Bus Terminus Lagos: Is This The Best Bus Station In Nigeria? / BRT Collides With Commercial Bus On Kara Bridge, Ogun State (photos) / Secondary School Girl In Anambra Crushed By A Bus On Her Way To School (Graphic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by MissAprokoMedia(f): 10:39am
A primary 6 student of C&S primary school, Ikorodu has breathed his last after he was ran over by a BRT bus in Ikoru area of Lagos.
According to report the deceased was on his way to school when a BRT bus swerved in his direction and crushed the young lad and sped off, how inhumane.
NEWS BY JOELSBLOG https://joelsblog.com.ng/primary-6-student-killed-by-brt-bus-on-his-way-to-school/
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by MissAprokoMedia(f): 10:42am
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
MissyB3
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by Grupo(m): 12:55pm
So sad.
The parents should take heart. Hopefully, they should still be young and should be able to beget another.
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by yomibelle(f): 12:55pm
r.i.p lil one
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by babatee1985(m): 12:55pm
Buhari is to be blamed for this
5 Likes
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by Papiikush: 12:56pm
The blue brt bus drivers are so reckless!!!
I live in ikorodu and I know what I am saying. They drive like drunkards and insult commuters at any given correction about their driving skills.
These premero drivers are nothing but corporate thugs!
This is not the first time a life will be taken in ikorodu due to reckless driving of premero staffs.
I hope the Lagos State government will so something about it before every resident of Ikorodu is killed by these fools.
Don't even get me started with the ticketers!
8 Likes
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by yeyeboi(m): 12:56pm
Buhari You See Your Life
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by Otade: 12:57pm
kai!
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by bjhaid: 12:57pm
sad one, may his gentle soul rip
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by bigmodo(m): 12:57pm
Over speed must be the cause
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by Uzr1(m): 12:57pm
What's happening in this country, every news nowadays nah dis one die, dat one die, dem kill dis one... all killings
Baba God Abeg send down Messiah make d world kukuma end ni...
1 Like
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by chordrylateral(m): 12:57pm
Rip
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by Daviddson(m): 12:57pm
I don't mind if I get banned for this. But this culture of posting or bringing to the front page these stories of "school children killed", "PHOTOS of people crushed by trailers", "PHOTOS of a woman killed by Dangote truck", "PHOTOS of bride and groom killed by road accident", etc, ought to stop. This is not good. This is injustice to the deceased and their family.
I've said this times without numbers and I'll continue to say it. Maybe you people will be forced to stop bringing this kind of stuff to FP until a big man whose family member's gory death pictures gets featured on Nairaland FP and he sues Nairaland and Seun coughs out N100m to settle damages.
France is currently prosecuting Ms Le Pen who nearly won last Presidential, for posting 3 pictures of people killed by ISIS on the Net.
6 Likes
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by Uruan2023: 12:57pm
Rip child.
You died on the path of life where you believed you'll earn a living from when due.
God comfort your family.
Adieu
4 Likes
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by maxjax(m): 12:57pm
nigeria's population really don reduce for this regime o0o
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by mamatayour(f): 12:57pm
Naija which way?
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by whitering: 12:58pm
RIP. Did I just read the BRT ran away, such can only happened in a shithole country.
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by thesicilian: 12:58pm
At least someone should have been able to take the plate number of the BRT, and trace the driver from there. But I guess they were probably busy taking photos.
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by oPPOSEE: 12:58pm
Requescant in pace.
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by Dearlord(m): 12:58pm
life left unlived. rip
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by fpeter(f): 12:58pm
RIP baby
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by imonlove: 12:58pm
It is well
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by roarik(f): 12:59pm
Jesus
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by passyhansome(m): 12:59pm
RIP little Kid
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by chuksjuve(m): 1:00pm
Could this be the reason why TBS to Ikorodu bus aren't operating ?
God help us ..
This is not the kind of news we need especially this Monday afternoon!!
Rip to the young chap..
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by whitering: 1:02pm
chuksjuve:Probably. Any BRT that has iron liver should drive that axis.
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by ghiloman28: 1:04pm
SAD
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by olugabbie(m): 1:05pm
yeyeboi:
U dont v to loose ur senses because u hate buhari.
1 Like
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by McAausim: 1:06pm
Future President..... Rip
|Re: C&S Primary 6 Pupil Killed By BRT Bus On His Way To School In Ikorodu by Himmler: 1:09pm
Chai RIP
Your Advice For Someone Visiting Lagos For The First Time? / Uk Visa Reference Number (urgent) / Please Recommend A Good Hotel In Lagos (ikoyi/ Vi Area)
Viewing this topic: AbuadStudent(m), femmmmy(m), booscy(m), phaatiade, Johnsonpac(m), Rockstar2014(m), OrestesDante(m), Nnamnugochi, blackbae and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6