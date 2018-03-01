₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by queensera(f): 11:53am
Nigerian singer "Davido" took to his snap chat page to fight with an unknown person.
The singer mocks the unknown person who just bought a Ferrari, claimed that his wristwatch is the same amount with the unknown person Ferrari.
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/your-ferrari-is-on-my-wrist-davidomocks.html
1 Like
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:12pm
And later he will gonna start writing a song entitled "YOUR FERRARI IS ON MY WRIST"
25 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Benjom(m): 12:12pm
Speaking in parables ain't good. Name names
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Heartmender1: 2:00pm
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by wwwtortoise(m): 2:00pm
Kids bragging.
While you boast of a loaf, remember someone somewhere owns a bakery.
#fact
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by pautex: 2:00pm
SEE FINISHING
1 Like
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by kpaofame: 2:01pm
hmmm
Some Guys now be planning how to chop off the Ferrari from Davido's wrist
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Midgut(m): 2:01pm
Pride precedes downfall! You are rich today but, do you know tomorrow?
Thank God you are not as rich as zuckerberg, you would have called every Nigerian broke ass and your footstool!
Who told you that if you are not happy some people are not happy? Or that you put smile into face of people through your songs? May be you were trying to say if you are not happy some dimwits will not be happy? And you put smile into face of nincompoops that listen to your crap!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Florblu(f): 2:01pm
Davido's level of savagery is premium
Hmmmmm..... I wish Davido can compose his own songs just like he do compose his insults
5 Likes
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by IamAirforce1: 2:01pm
Cool reply OBO
People be hating like it pay bills
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Ayodejioak(m): 2:02pm
Looks like the beef between Davido VS Special Spesh! just got more interesting
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by bigerboy200: 2:03pm
When money talks, bullshiiiiiiiiittt walks away...
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by medolab90(m): 2:03pm
Did davido just say he heals heart with his music.
6 Likes
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by OgbeniAnonymous: 2:03pm
Soon hand go dey pain him from overload.
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by ekensi01(m): 2:03pm
Imagine the use of English. It's good
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by GreatOlu1: 2:04pm
Is that an achievement?
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by biggerboyc(m): 2:04pm
QueenSuccubus:future baby mama your sentence doesn't make sense, its either you replace "will" with "is" or you remove "gonna"
17 Likes
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by tiswell(m): 2:04pm
Kids everywhere
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by MhizzAJ(f): 2:05pm
This Davido ehn
Fame has gotten into his head and that's why he can't task his brain to make good music always singing rubbish
He's lucky he's from a wealthy home if not he would have been under the bridge
1 Like
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Rossburg(m): 2:05pm
Mr. Unknown Person after reading Davido's
clap back
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by profinmasscom(m): 2:05pm
Hello friends
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by EsotericMonk: 2:06pm
Small boy wey no get sense. You whole outfit plus the chains is Donald Trump's shoes. In other words, all you have can be a person's tithe. Stay humble.
5 Likes
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by LadyHeaven(f): 2:06pm
kinda obvious he his talking of d@ his orobo hype man spesh...life sha dem don use him fat blast am...live healthy
1 Like
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Bobby95(m): 2:06pm
u beta blab wen we see u, davido about 2 pull a burnaboy on this guy.
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by modelmike7(m): 2:06pm
Pride goeth before a fall......
Take heed kid bro......
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by nonut: 2:06pm
Davido should take it easy else he might go the way of Majek Fashek.
1 Like
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Ayoswit(f): 2:07pm
K. Childish
1 Like
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by oluseyiforjesus(m): 2:07pm
When will ds boy grow?
2 Likes
|Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by sabbiboi: 2:07pm
Now he would say money for his watch can buy ferrari. ....Davido too dey brag
2 Likes
