The singer mocks the unknown person who just bought a Ferrari, claimed that his wristwatch is the same amount with the unknown person Ferrari.



http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/your-ferrari-is-on-my-wrist-davidomocks.html







And later he will gonna start writing a song entitled "YOUR FERRARI IS ON MY WRIST" And later he will gonna start writing a song entitled "YOUR FERRARI IS ON MY WRIST" 25 Likes 5 Shares

Speaking in parables ain't good. Name names 4 Likes 2 Shares

Kids bragging.



While you boast of a loaf, remember someone somewhere owns a bakery.



#fact 33 Likes 1 Share

SEE FINISHING 1 Like





Some Guys now be planning how to chop off the Ferrari from Davido's wrist hmmmSome Guys now be planning how to chop off the Ferrari from Davido's wrist 13 Likes 1 Share

Pride precedes downfall! You are rich today but, do you know tomorrow?



Thank God you are not as rich as zuckerberg, you would have called every Nigerian broke ass and your footstool!



Who told you that if you are not happy some people are not happy? Or that you put smile into face of people through your songs? May be you were trying to say if you are not happy some dimwits will not be happy? And you put smile into face of nincompoops that listen to your crap! 7 Likes 1 Share

Davido's level of savagery is premium



Hmmmmm..... I wish Davido can compose his own songs just like he do compose his insults 5 Likes

Cool reply OBO



People be hating like it pay bills

Looks like the beef between Davido VS Special Spesh! just got more interesting

When money talks, bullshiiiiiiiiittt walks away...

Did davido just say he heals heart with his music. 6 Likes

Soon hand go dey pain him from overload.









Imagine the use of English. It's good Imagine the use of English. It's good

Is that an achievement?

QueenSuccubus:







And later he will gonna start writing a song entitled "YOUR FERRARI IS ON MY WRIST" future baby mama your sentence doesn't make sense, its either you replace "will" with "is" or you remove "gonna" future baby mama your sentence doesn't make sense, its either you replace "will" with "is" or you remove "gonna" 17 Likes

Kids everywhere

This Davido ehn

Fame has gotten into his head and that's why he can't task his brain to make good music always singing rubbish



He's lucky he's from a wealthy home if not he would have been under the bridge 1 Like

Mr. Unknown Person after reading Davido's



clap back

Hello friends

Small boy wey no get sense. You whole outfit plus the chains is Donald Trump's shoes. In other words, all you have can be a person's tithe. Stay humble. 5 Likes

kinda obvious he his talking of d@ his orobo hype man spesh...life sha dem don use him fat blast am...live healthy kinda obvious he his talking of d@ his orobo hype man spesh...life sha dem don use him fat blast am...live healthy 1 Like

u beta blab wen we see u, davido about 2 pull a burnaboy on this guy.

Pride goeth before a fall......

Take heed kid bro......

Davido should take it easy else he might go the way of Majek Fashek. 1 Like

K. Childish 1 Like

When will ds boy grow? 2 Likes