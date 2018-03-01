₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,432 members, 4,117,481 topics. Date: Monday, 05 March 2018 at 02:50 PM

"Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. (9368 Views)

Late Moji Olaiya Is Nigeria’s Most Searched Person On Google 2017; See Others / Davido Mocks Mr. Eazi With His 30 Billion Gang Members (Video) / Davido Mocks Paul Okoye’s Old Home In Epic Video (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by queensera(f): 11:53am
Nigerian singer "Davido" took to his snap chat page to fight with an unknown person.

The singer mocks the unknown person who just bought a Ferrari, claimed that his wristwatch is the same amount with the unknown person Ferrari.

Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/your-ferrari-is-on-my-wrist-davidomocks.html

1 Like

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:12pm
grin


And later he will gonna start writing a song entitled "YOUR FERRARI IS ON MY WRIST" grin cheesy

25 Likes 5 Shares

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Benjom(m): 12:12pm
Speaking in parables ain't good. Name names cool

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Heartmender1: 2:00pm
grin grin grin grin grin
Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by wwwtortoise(m): 2:00pm
Kids bragging.

While you boast of a loaf, remember someone somewhere owns a bakery.

#fact

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by pautex: 2:00pm
SEE FINISHING grin

1 Like

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by kpaofame: 2:01pm
hmmm shocked shocked

Some Guys now be planning how to chop off the Ferrari from Davido's wrist grin cheesy cheesy

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Midgut(m): 2:01pm
Pride precedes downfall! You are rich today but, do you know tomorrow?

Thank God you are not as rich as zuckerberg, you would have called every Nigerian broke ass and your footstool!

Who told you that if you are not happy some people are not happy? Or that you put smile into face of people through your songs? May be you were trying to say if you are not happy some dimwits will not be happy? And you put smile into face of nincompoops that listen to your crap!

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Florblu(f): 2:01pm
Davido's level of savagery is premium

Hmmmmm..... I wish Davido can compose his own songs just like he do compose his insults

5 Likes

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by IamAirforce1: 2:01pm
Cool reply OBO

People be hating like it pay bills
Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Ayodejioak(m): 2:02pm
Looks like the beef between Davido VS Special Spesh! just got more interesting
Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by bigerboy200: 2:03pm
When money talks, bullshiiiiiiiiittt walks away...
Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by medolab90(m): 2:03pm
Did davido just say he heals heart with his music.

6 Likes

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by OgbeniAnonymous: 2:03pm
Soon hand go dey pain him from overload.
Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by ekensi01(m): 2:03pm
embarassed



Imagine the use of English. It's good
Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by GreatOlu1: 2:04pm
Is that an achievement?
Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by biggerboyc(m): 2:04pm
QueenSuccubus:
grin


And later he will gonna start writing a song entitled "YOUR FERRARI IS ON MY WRIST" grin cheesy
future baby mama your sentence doesn't make sense, its either you replace "will" with "is" or you remove "gonna"

17 Likes

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by tiswell(m): 2:04pm
Kids everywhere
Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by MhizzAJ(f): 2:05pm
This Davido ehn
Fame has gotten into his head and that's why he can't task his brain to make good music always singing rubbish

He's lucky he's from a wealthy home if not he would have been under the bridge

1 Like

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Rossburg(m): 2:05pm
Mr. Unknown Person after reading Davido's

clap back

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by profinmasscom(m): 2:05pm
Hello friends
Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by EsotericMonk: 2:06pm
Small boy wey no get sense. You whole outfit plus the chains is Donald Trump's shoes. In other words, all you have can be a person's tithe. Stay humble.

5 Likes

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by LadyHeaven(f): 2:06pm
grin kinda obvious he his talking of d@ his orobo hype man spesh...life sha dem don use him fat blast am...live healthy

1 Like

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Bobby95(m): 2:06pm
u beta blab wen we see u, davido about 2 pull a burnaboy on this guy.
Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by modelmike7(m): 2:06pm
Pride goeth before a fall......
Take heed kid bro......
Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by nonut: 2:06pm
Davido should take it easy else he might go the way of Majek Fashek.

1 Like

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by Ayoswit(f): 2:07pm
K. Childish

1 Like

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by oluseyiforjesus(m): 2:07pm
When will ds boy grow?

2 Likes

Re: "Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist" - Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat. by sabbiboi: 2:07pm
Now he would say money for his watch can buy ferrari. ....Davido too dey brag

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Tonto Dike Is Nollywood's Best Kisser / Photo: Alariwo Of Africa Shot By Armed Robbers In Ibadan / Take A Look At Golden Human Being Who Shared Her Massive Bobs On View.

Viewing this topic: linsa01(m), mrintegrity30(m), Pizzanatty(m), penukz2015(m), Venica(f), Phony200(m), noxy1962(m), oneGodonevoice, exoduspower, jjj444, obizek(m), sharpwriter, Rupect, one4GOD(f), Jigba(f), sTOrMYwOrLD(m), bugidon(m), Iamzik, Dimejidude(m), kenex4ever(m), whiskystan, JONNYSPUTE(m), emmyfizzy12(m), fifi00719(m), bababode825(m), Travcutedu, fyneguy, HOD2(m), mitnick(m), drafael1, Eziokwuegbuozoo, habibzyL, RedRiver(m), superior1, Ayomide138(m), miftpulse, naijaparrot, LesbianBoy(m), jr3, Trustme2(m), Becoted001, ZeusAyo, harmony2222, shariff84, africandollar, Bbklopsy, profinmasscom(m), Sirventor01(m), joelyusuf(m), WarriFirstBorn(m), OjomaBrown, ajayidayo2012, meenath, yvesboss(m), KoseweKosegbo, jerikoyan(m), 2kass(m), Felix180(m), SandB2017, ofei(m), Samsteph3k(m), jayben(m), Namdeenero(m), Stonerobaba(m), deleskizy, Tbrown8819, Mikesparkle7, eltata(m), emmabest2000(m), dgreat46, pyceey(f), Xisnin(m), packaging, actv, Eddiecute86(m), johnshagb(m), mbo89, BLESSMME, Kaazhmooond, Ayodele1987(m), Disneyfacepaint, paulynpen(m), chibike69, Anambra1stSon(m), slimtoney(m), prico32(m), fatomiluyi, Molake94(m), Cope1(m), michigano(m), Jaypower2(m), vickylincon(m), jshwilton(m), silastemplar, doctokwus, nuelzy, Truth234, Jibsmth(m) and 165 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.