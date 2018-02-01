Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) (30901 Views)

The picture has been trailed by series of reactions after it emerged online. See below;



Source; A lovely couple have put themselves in the limelight after deciding to do the unusual on their wedding day. According to Facebook user Igwe Chukwuemeka Kenneth‎, the couple used a tipper for their wedding event in Abia state on Saturday, March 3rd .The picture has been trailed by series of reactions after it emerged online. See below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/couple-reportedly-use-tipper-wedding-ceremony-abia-state-photo.html 3 Likes 3 Shares

None of the ladies will Awww this..



But like seriously Goods Only the driver of the tipper should be arrested..



The mumu below me with her foolish comments these days.. SMH 27 Likes

Attention seekers 4 Likes 3 Shares

oshe from the east again..xhosa coman c ferari for our reception.haha oshe from the east again..xhosa coman c ferari for our reception.haha 2 Likes

They ain't the first to do so, and definitely won't be the last. 2 Likes

Keke would have been better.

Funny but no biggie







Wow,as long as they are happy,they decided to cut their cloth according to their choice and size, may God bless their union. Wow,as long as they are happy,they decided to cut their cloth according to their choice and size, may God bless their union. 11 Likes

smiles...as long as dey are happy,what's my own

Attention seekers What naija girls currently see in Mhizz nor let me know. What naija girls currently see in Mhizz nor let me know. 1 Like

Joy is all that matters in marriage



In short if you spend too much,



That's when you start getting more enemies 5 Likes 1 Share

Nice.

Wow,as long as they are happy,they decided to cut their cloth according to their choice and size, may God bless their union.

Attention seekers

I'm always seeing three of you on each and every thread I opened...



Are you guys sure you have a life outside this Nairaland I'm always seeing three of you on each and every thread I opened...Are you guys sure you have a life outside this Nairaland 36 Likes 4 Shares

This is nonsense 1 Like 1 Share

Nice.

Wise groom 2 Likes 1 Share

Happiness is a choice

Attention seekers

But e no concern u na But e no concern u na 3 Likes

Joy is all that matters in marriage, In short if you spend too much,



That's when you start getting more enemies

Its better not to do a public wedding than go through this embarrassment

They are all goods

somebody cannot wed in peace again? Hian!

Nice

This is nonsense That they didn't borrow a smaller car or they aren't married? What matters is getting to your destination. No one decides what makes one happy. It is a matter of choice. That they didn't borrow a smaller car or they aren't married? What matters is getting to your destination. No one decides what makes one happy. It is a matter of choice.

I see a loud man pulling the strings of overly submissive wife. 1 Like

I love stuffs like this. Marriage is Marriage

true love

Cut ur coat according to ur size

Lol yes nah che bi niaraland say diesel dey more economical than feul. Oya see the reaction

who even remember lasisi here, he will just say end tym couples

Lovely





Congratulations As long as they are happy. that's what mattersCongratulations