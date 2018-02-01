₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by CastedDude: 7:45pm On Mar 05
A lovely couple have put themselves in the limelight after deciding to do the unusual on their wedding day. According to Facebook user Igwe Chukwuemeka Kenneth, the couple used a tipper for their wedding event in Abia state on Saturday, March 3rd .
The picture has been trailed by series of reactions after it emerged online. See below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/couple-reportedly-use-tipper-wedding-ceremony-abia-state-photo.html
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by CastedDude: 7:45pm On Mar 05
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by CastedAyo: 7:46pm On Mar 05
None of the ladies will Awww this..
But like seriously Goods Only the driver of the tipper should be arrested..
The mumu below me with her foolish comments these days.. SMH
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:46pm On Mar 05
Attention seekers
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by mikejj(m): 7:48pm On Mar 05
oshe from the east again..xhosa coman c ferari for our reception.haha
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by IamPatriotic(m): 7:59pm On Mar 05
They ain't the first to do so, and definitely won't be the last.
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by Wakandar(f): 8:02pm On Mar 05
Keke would have been better.
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:11pm On Mar 05
Funny but no biggie
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 8:13pm On Mar 05
Wow,as long as they are happy,they decided to cut their cloth according to their choice and size, may God bless their union.
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by roarik(f): 8:14pm On Mar 05
smiles...as long as dey are happy,what's my own
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by internationalman(m): 8:20pm On Mar 05
MhizzAJ:What naija girls currently see in Mhizz nor let me know.
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by Appetizer(m): 8:25pm On Mar 05
Joy is all that matters in marriage
In short if you spend too much,
That's when you start getting more enemies
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by abiodunalasa: 8:26pm On Mar 05
madridguy:
Evablizin:
MhizzAJ:
I'm always seeing three of you on each and every thread I opened...
Are you guys sure you have a life outside this Nairaland
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by amani63(m): 8:26pm On Mar 05
This is nonsense
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:26pm On Mar 05
Nice.
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by tuhamworld: 8:26pm On Mar 05
Wise groom
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by IMASTEX: 8:26pm On Mar 05
Happiness is a choice
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:26pm On Mar 05
MhizzAJ:
But e no concern u na
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by Revivalz(m): 8:27pm On Mar 05
Appetizer:
Its better not to do a public wedding than go through this embarrassment
.
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by BiGVEEN58(m): 8:27pm On Mar 05
They are all goods
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by drunkpunk(m): 8:27pm On Mar 05
somebody cannot wed in peace again? Hian!
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by visijo(m): 8:27pm On Mar 05
Nice
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by IMASTEX: 8:27pm On Mar 05
amani63:That they didn't borrow a smaller car or they aren't married? What matters is getting to your destination. No one decides what makes one happy. It is a matter of choice.
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by OkunrinMeta: 8:28pm On Mar 05
I see a loud man pulling the strings of overly submissive wife.
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by naijjaman(m): 8:28pm On Mar 05
I love stuffs like this. Marriage is Marriage
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by classicMan22(m): 8:28pm On Mar 05
true love
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by josessybj: 8:28pm On Mar 05
Cut ur coat according to ur size
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by rickyrex(m): 8:29pm On Mar 05
Lol yes nah che bi niaraland say diesel dey more economical than feul. Oya see the reaction
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by trouper9(m): 8:29pm On Mar 05
who even remember lasisi here, he will just say end tym couples
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by chordrylateral(m): 8:29pm On Mar 05
Lovely
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by naijjaman(m): 8:30pm On Mar 05
As long as they are happy. that's what matters
Congratulations
|Re: Couple Use Tipper For Their Wedding Umuahia, Abia State (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 8:31pm On Mar 05
Madness everywhere...
