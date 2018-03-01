₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Islie: 9:13pm On Mar 05
Posted By: Julius Okorie
http://thenationonlineng.net/football-fan-arrested-masturbating-match/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by instaTUBE: 9:15pm On Mar 05
MEME BOSS IS HERE..
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Caustics: 9:16pm On Mar 05
hertha berlin can frustrate both fans and punters. he did nothing wrong relieving some pent up stress
4 Likes
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by scrapNG: 9:24pm On Mar 05
too bad
3 Likes
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Tapout(m): 9:24pm On Mar 05
Good thing Arsenal fans no get this kind mentality. If not, the whole Emirates Stadium would be flooded with cum
81 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by rexchazy: 9:32pm On Mar 05
Irannu
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Yeligray(m): 9:39pm On Mar 05
Aru.. Village pple at work... But who was he masturbating to?, man city?
3 Likes
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by BiafranBushBoy: 9:46pm On Mar 05
Lol. E for just find Ashawo...
At least this girl own better. Follow her story...
Diary of a local prostitute
1 Like
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Drunkpunter(m): 9:52pm On Mar 05
I'm not saying it is the hand work of the village people but it is the handwork of the village people....this one pass me oooo....let me come and be going.
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by kelvinreality(m): 10:17pm On Mar 05
Bad Manners.
Next time if you are High on Konji try to excuse the public and do your stuff in a Private place.
Just Imagine how the guy will be stroking his White Dick in a space of over 20,000 Fans.
4 Likes
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Susuab: 10:54pm On Mar 05
Lol
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by akeentech(m): 10:54pm On Mar 05
The guy is my guy. I do it at least 4 times daily
1 Like
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by amani63(m): 10:54pm On Mar 05
Lol
Man I beg do your thing
if women refuse you sex do your thing and tell them sex is free
2 Likes
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by joshuakdboy(m): 10:55pm On Mar 05
Haha, This is amazingly surprising..
He was tryna relieve stress from the team's loss
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Astra23: 10:55pm On Mar 05
Wetin concern dem now, na ur thing?
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by sKeetz(m): 10:55pm On Mar 05
Awon Vaseline crew
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Bossontop(m): 10:56pm On Mar 05
NA wa ooo....sombori cannor masturbate in peace again?? Isit dia masturbate
6 Likes
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by ibkgab001: 10:56pm On Mar 05
Too much of xvideo
4 Likes
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by ipobarecriminals: 10:57pm On Mar 05
his cup is full..saw the peep that have a quickie @london Hackney
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Amirullaha(m): 10:58pm On Mar 05
Conji na bastard'..
1 Like
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by gurunlocker: 10:58pm On Mar 05
Dem for allow him release before arresting him now, make stomach no dey make sound...
2 Likes
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by MuyiRano(m): 10:59pm On Mar 05
Konji na baskart
2 Likes
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by bigfish3k: 10:59pm On Mar 05
craze world be that ooo
craze world
craze world be that oo
craze world
2 Likes
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by EmekaBlue(m): 11:05pm On Mar 05
public wanking sensation on his head
3 Likes
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Mandrake007(m): 11:05pm On Mar 05
it's winter,its snowing like crazy in Europe presently, gotta stay warm,i duly recommend this but lotion needs to be used to prevent friction,wánk responsibly.
1 Like
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by grayht(m): 11:05pm On Mar 05
Dirty habit using the hand
Jideamugiaka
Weyrey re oo
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by chuose2: 11:06pm On Mar 05
I heard the German fit be member of Christ Embassy oh,
where self service na modus operandi.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SP0CDsvu8DM
3 Likes
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by pero45: 11:06pm On Mar 05
Mtwwwee......arsenal fans please learn from this man
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by DoTheNeedful: 11:09pm On Mar 05
Islie:
The bolded cracked me up. Which frustration is he relieving with masturbation
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by RexTramadol1(m): 11:09pm On Mar 05
This is very funny
E jus make me laff as I dey vex for dis thing I see for TV
Imagine say Ajimobi n Ganduje wedding Na just first leg
E no go beta for all our politicians by God's grace
What a waste, my spirit dey vex for ds people.
Make I face front bfr Sango entice me
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by sanchex007: 11:11pm On Mar 05
Lwkm... this Is epic, imagine the wonders arsenal fans would pull off if only they were this stupid
|Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Platony(m): 11:12pm On Mar 05
Tapout:Hahahahahaha......Certified NL mad men crew
