Posted By: Julius Okorie













A German football fan has been arrested for allegedly masturbating in a stadium on match day.



The Hertha Berlin follower was filmed relieving his frustrations before Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Schalke.



Images appeared on social media of the man, in his 20s, sprawled on the away terraces with his jeans lowered – and his hand making a seemingly rude action.



He is then seen to be surrounded by a group of stewards, while other Hertha fans stand nearby apparently unconcerned.



The man was ejected from Schalke’s Veltins Arena and was reportedly arrested after a struggle with police.



He now faces indecency and assault charges. Schalke’s Marko Pjaca scored the only goal of the match to give hand his team the victory.



Recently a Brooklyn woman headed home after a long night at work ended up getting into a tussle and stabbing a man who had been masturbating in front of her on the subway.



The unidentified victim, who works as a director of events at a hotel, fell asleep on the Bay Ridge-bound R train around 2am, When she woke up the woman said she saw a man staring at her as he masturbated, police said.



The 42-year-old woman screamed but instead of fleeing the pervert, identified as 47-year-old Reggie Frank, pulled out a switchblade and canister of pepper spray and doused the woman in her face.



Reggie Frank, 57, was arrested and charged for masturbating in front of a woman on a Brooklyn-bound train.



The attacker then lunged at the woman allegedly cutting her on her left hand and a fight ensued, according to the New York Post.



The tussle spilled onto the platform at the 36 St. Stations in Sunset Park. Witnesses told police that the woman was able to wrestle the knife from her attacker and stab him in the chest and arm.





http://thenationonlineng.net/football-fan-arrested-masturbating-match/ 2 Likes 1 Share

hertha berlin can frustrate both fans and punters. he did nothing wrong relieving some pent up stress 4 Likes

too bad 3 Likes

Good thing Arsenal fans no get this kind mentality. If not, the whole Emirates Stadium would be flooded with cum 81 Likes 5 Shares

Irannu

Aru.. Village pple at work... But who was he masturbating to?, man city? 3 Likes





At least this girl own better. Follow her story...



Diary of a local prostitute Lol. E for just find Ashawo...At least this girl own better. Follow her story... 1 Like





I'm not saying it is the hand work of the village people but it is the handwork of the village people....this one pass me oooo....let me come and be going. I'm not saying it is the hand work of the village people but it is the handwork of the village people....this one pass me oooo....let me come and be going.



Next time if you are High on Konji try to excuse the public and do your stuff in a Private place.



Just Imagine how the guy will be stroking his White Dick in a space of over 20,000 Fans. Bad Manners.Next time if you are High on Konji try to excuse the public and do your stuff in a Private place.Just Imagine how the guy will be stroking his White Dick in a space of over 20,000 Fans. 4 Likes

Lol

The guy is my guy. I do it at least 4 times daily 1 Like

Lol

Man I beg do your thing



if women refuse you sex do your thing and tell them sex is free 2 Likes

Haha, This is amazingly surprising..



He was tryna relieve stress from the team's loss

Wetin concern dem now, na ur thing?

Awon Vaseline crew



NA wa ooo....sombori cannor masturbate in peace again?? Isit dia masturbate NA wa ooo....sombori cannor masturbate in peace again?? Isit dia masturbate 6 Likes

Too much of xvideo 4 Likes

his cup is full..saw the peep that have a quickie @london Hackney his cup is full..saw the peep that have a quickie @london Hackney

Conji na bastard'.. 1 Like

Dem for allow him release before arresting him now, make stomach no dey make sound... 2 Likes

Konji na baskart 2 Likes

craze world be that ooo

craze world

craze world be that oo

craze world 2 Likes

public wanking sensation on his head public wanking sensation on his head 3 Likes

it's winter,its snowing like crazy in Europe presently, gotta stay warm,i duly recommend this but lotion needs to be used to prevent friction,wánk responsibly. 1 Like





Jideamugiaka



Weyrey re oo Dirty habit using the handJideamugiakaWeyrey re oo

I heard the German fit be member of Christ Embassy oh,

where self service na modus operandi.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SP0CDsvu8DM 3 Likes

Mtwwwee......arsenal fans please learn from this man

Islie:





The bolded cracked me up. Which frustration is he relieving with masturbation The bolded cracked me up. Which frustration is he relieving with masturbation

This is very funny







E jus make me laff as I dey vex for dis thing I see for TV







Imagine say Ajimobi n Ganduje wedding Na just first leg





E no go beta for all our politicians by God's grace







What a waste, my spirit dey vex for ds people.







Make I face front bfr Sango entice me

Lwkm... this Is epic, imagine the wonders arsenal fans would pull off if only they were this stupid