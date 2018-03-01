₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,669 members, 4,118,390 topics. Date: Tuesday, 06 March 2018 at 02:59 AM

German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) (21656 Views)

Rodrigo Tried To Finger Santiago Trellez' Backside During Match (Photos) / Tanzanian Fan Runs To Hug Rooney During Match (Photos) / Ashton Surber Proposes To La’Kiesha Pereda During Match, Gets Yellow Card (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Islie: 9:13pm On Mar 05
Posted By: Julius Okorie






A German football fan has been arrested for allegedly masturbating in a stadium on match day.

The Hertha Berlin follower was filmed relieving his frustrations before Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Schalke.

Images appeared on social media of the man, in his 20s, sprawled on the away terraces with his jeans lowered – and his hand making a seemingly rude action.

He is then seen to be surrounded by a group of stewards, while other Hertha fans stand nearby apparently unconcerned.

The man was ejected from Schalke’s Veltins Arena and was reportedly arrested after a struggle with police.

He now faces indecency and assault charges. Schalke’s Marko Pjaca scored the only goal of the match to give hand his team the victory.

Recently a Brooklyn woman headed home after a long night at work ended up getting into a tussle and stabbing a man who had been masturbating in front of her on the subway.

The unidentified victim, who works as a director of events at a hotel, fell asleep on the Bay Ridge-bound R train around 2am, When she woke up the woman said she saw a man staring at her as he masturbated, police said.

The 42-year-old woman screamed but instead of fleeing the pervert, identified as 47-year-old Reggie Frank, pulled out a switchblade and canister of pepper spray and doused the woman in her face.

Reggie Frank, 57, was arrested and charged for masturbating in front of a woman on a Brooklyn-bound train.

The attacker then lunged at the woman allegedly cutting her on her left hand and a fight ensued, according to the New York Post.

The tussle spilled onto the platform at the 36 St. Stations in Sunset Park. Witnesses told police that the woman was able to wrestle the knife from her attacker and stab him in the chest and arm.



http://thenationonlineng.net/football-fan-arrested-masturbating-match/

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by instaTUBE: 9:15pm On Mar 05
MEME BOSS IS HERE..



Please Vote For This Handsome Baby, Tantoluwa in the ongoing Cussons Baby Of The Year Competition ..

HERE IS THE LINK TO VOTE : https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/campaign/cbm5/entry?id=383552

Thank you so much.

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Caustics: 9:16pm On Mar 05
hertha berlin can frustrate both fans and punters. he did nothing wrong relieving some pent up stress

4 Likes

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by scrapNG: 9:24pm On Mar 05
too bad

3 Likes

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Tapout(m): 9:24pm On Mar 05
Good thing Arsenal fans no get this kind mentality. If not, the whole Emirates Stadium would be flooded with cum grin grin grin

81 Likes 5 Shares

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by rexchazy: 9:32pm On Mar 05
Irannu
Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Yeligray(m): 9:39pm On Mar 05
Aru.. Village pple at work... But who was he masturbating to?, man city?

3 Likes

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by BiafranBushBoy: 9:46pm On Mar 05
Lol. E for just find Ashawo...

At least this girl own better. Follow her story...

Diary of a local prostitute

1 Like

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Drunkpunter(m): 9:52pm On Mar 05
undecided

I'm not saying it is the hand work of the village people but it is the handwork of the village people....this one pass me oooo....let me come and be going.
Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by kelvinreality(m): 10:17pm On Mar 05
Bad Manners.
Next time if you are High on Konji try to excuse the public and do your stuff in a Private place.

Just Imagine how the guy will be stroking his White Dick in a space of over 20,000 Fans. cheesy

4 Likes

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Susuab: 10:54pm On Mar 05
Lol
Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by akeentech(m): 10:54pm On Mar 05
The guy is my guy. I do it at least 4 times daily

1 Like

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by amani63(m): 10:54pm On Mar 05
Lol
Man I beg do your thing

if women refuse you sex do your thing and tell them sex is free

2 Likes

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by joshuakdboy(m): 10:55pm On Mar 05
Haha, This is amazingly surprising..

He was tryna relieve stress from the team's loss
Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Astra23: 10:55pm On Mar 05
Wetin concern dem now, na ur thing?
Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by sKeetz(m): 10:55pm On Mar 05
Awon Vaseline crew grin grin grin
Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Bossontop(m): 10:56pm On Mar 05
undecided
NA wa ooo....sombori cannor masturbate in peace again?? Isit dia masturbate

6 Likes

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by ibkgab001: 10:56pm On Mar 05
Too much of xvideo

4 Likes

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by ipobarecriminals: 10:57pm On Mar 05
sad his cup is full..saw the peep that have a quickie @london Hackney
Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Amirullaha(m): 10:58pm On Mar 05
Conji na bastard'..

1 Like

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by gurunlocker: 10:58pm On Mar 05
Dem for allow him release before arresting him now, make stomach no dey make sound...

2 Likes

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by MuyiRano(m): 10:59pm On Mar 05
Konji na baskart

2 Likes

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by bigfish3k: 10:59pm On Mar 05
craze world be that ooo
craze world
craze world be that oo
craze world

2 Likes

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by EmekaBlue(m): 11:05pm On Mar 05
grin public wanking sensation on his head

3 Likes

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Mandrake007(m): 11:05pm On Mar 05
it's winter,its snowing like crazy in Europe presently, gotta stay warm,i duly recommend this but lotion needs to be used to prevent friction,wánk responsibly.

1 Like

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by grayht(m): 11:05pm On Mar 05
Dirty habit using the hand

Jideamugiaka grin grin

Weyrey re oo
Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by chuose2: 11:06pm On Mar 05
I heard the German fit be member of Christ Embassy oh,
where self service na modus operandi. tongue

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SP0CDsvu8DM

3 Likes

Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by pero45: 11:06pm On Mar 05
Mtwwwee......arsenal fans please learn from this man
Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by DoTheNeedful: 11:09pm On Mar 05
Islie:


A German football fan has been arrested for allegedly masturbating in a stadium on match day.

The Hertha Berlin follower was filmed relieving his frustrations grin before Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Schalke.

Images appeared on social media of the man, in his 20s, sprawled on the away terraces with his jeans lowered – and his hand making a seemingly rude action.

He is then seen to be surrounded by a group of stewards, while other Hertha fans stand nearby apparently unconcerned.

The man was ejected from Schalke’s Veltins Arena and was reportedly arrested after a struggle with police.

He now faces indecency and assault charges. Schalke’s Marko Pjaca scored the only goal of the match to give hand his team the victory.

Recently a Brooklyn woman headed home after a long night at work ended up getting into a tussle and stabbing a man who had been masturbating in front of her on the subway.













The bolded cracked me up. Which frustration is he relieving with masturbation grin
Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by RexTramadol1(m): 11:09pm On Mar 05
This is very funny



E jus make me laff as I dey vex for dis thing I see for TV



Imagine say Ajimobi n Ganduje wedding Na just first leg


E no go beta for all our politicians by God's grace



What a waste, my spirit dey vex for ds people.



Make I face front bfr Sango entice me
Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by sanchex007: 11:11pm On Mar 05
Lwkm... this Is epic, imagine the wonders arsenal fans would pull off if only they were this stupid
Re: German Football Fan Arrested For Masturbating During Match (pic) by Platony(m): 11:12pm On Mar 05
Tapout:
Good thing Arsenal fans no get this kind mentality. If not, the whole Emirates Stadium would be flooded with cum grin grin grin
Hahahahahaha......Certified NL mad men crew grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

Lionel Messi Appeals Over Tax Fraud Verdict / Man Stopped From Slapping Keshi For Substituting Moses For Yobo / Enyeama Dropped Because Of Confederations Cup Blunder

Viewing this topic: azezola(m), Ikuenayoa, arsenic33(m), olumidazz, dmoville(m), whiteeyes(f), micklplus(m), Truflexunits, dwebs(m), jcgodfrey(m), benardemma(m) and 46 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.