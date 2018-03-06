₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,976 members, 4,119,475 topics. Date: Tuesday, 06 March 2018 at 02:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) (7191 Views)
See Some Of Nigeria's Richest Men In One Photo / Forbes- Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria 2017 / Exclusive: See Where Nigeria, Africa’s Richest Men Were Spotted (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by Emmalez(m): 1:38pm
Nigeria is a country of great opportunities. Talented and enterprising individuals have always been able to make money here. In this article, you will learn about 10 leaders with huge fortunes in Nigeria, the best of the best when it comes to money-making.
10. Mohammed Indimi
Let’s start the list of top ten richest men in Nigeria from the founder of Oriental Energy Resources. He is a successful player in the oil market. His organization was founded in 1990. He managed to reveal his talents as a businessman in the oil and gas industry. Gradually, the company’s portfolio expanded. At the moment, there are resources in Offshore Nigeria. In 2014, he took the 37th position in the ranking of the rich people of Africa. His net worth is 650 million dollars.
9. Tunde Folawiyo
Also, among top 10 richest men in Nigeria, there is talented representative and legal adviser Tunde Folawiyo. He leads the MTN Nigeria and the Yinka Folawiyo Group. According to Forbes information, the total amount of his assets is $650 million. .
8. Jim Ovia
The eighth in the ranking of the richest people in Nigeria is Zenith Bank Group creator. This commercial institution is an individual investor with stake around 9.3%. He also the owner of Visafone. In late summer of 2014, Ovia began to develop a petrochemical enterprise with an investment of 1.5 billion dollars. It is located in Akwa Ibom State.
In 2014, according to Forbes, Ovia became the 30th richest man in Africa. His current estimated net worth is 1 around billion dollars.
7. Orji Uzor Kalu
The 7th richest man in Nigeria is the Chairman of large organizations Daily Sun, SLOK Holding, New Telegraph. He was Governor of Abia State. According to Forbes, the net worth of this man is 1 billion dollars.
6. Tony Elumelu
This year, the net worth of the famous representative has somewhat decreased due to monetary circumstances. Elumelu is an experienced financial expert, altruist and visionary business person. He serves as Chairman of Joined Bank for Africa, Heirs Holdings, Transcorp. This man also created The Tony Elumelu Foundation. He is worth $1.4 billion
5. AbdulSamad Isyaku Rabiu
The 5th richest Nigerian is a famous businessman. In the 1980’s, his father Khalifah Isyaku Rabiu became one of the country’s leading industrialists. AbdulSamad founded the BUA Group. He also serves as executive director of the Nigerian Bank of Industry. At the moment, his fortune is $1.5bn.
4. Theophilus Danjuma
His estimated net worth is $1.7 billion. He is a Jukun warrior, humanitarian, official, multi-mogul agent. Danjuma headed the headquarters of the Nigerian Army from 1975 to 1979. He also served as Minister of Defense under the Obasanjo government. This man took the 1577th place in the ranking of the richest people on the planet when his assets were about 1.1 billion dollars.
3. Femi Otedola
We approached the top three leaders. The third place belongs to Femi Otedola. It is difficult to meet Nigerians who would not know this name. He serves as CEO of Forte Oil Plc, Zenon Petroleum Oil. The main spheres of his activity are real estate, gas and oil. This man’s estimated net worth was 1.8 billion dollars in 2016 according to Forbes, however, in one of the latest articles, Forbes informed that the net worth of Femi Otedola has dropped significantly in 2017 and now is just $330 million dollars.
2. Mike Adenuga
He is the founder of ConOil and owner of Globacom – the second largest telecommunications company in the country. Adenuga does not need to be introduced.This 63-year-old gentleman owns shares in Equitorial Trust Bank. According to Forbes, his fortune is $5.8 billion. He is the third richest man in Africa.
1. Aliko Dangote
Surely you were not surprised to know who’s the richest man in Nigeria. He is very popular throughout the world. He is the chairman of Dangote Group, he has businesses in Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Benin, Togo, and Zambia. This entrepreneur also has businesses in agriculture, telecommunications, real estate, and some other spheres.
According to the latest estimates of Forbes, Dangote net worth is $11.9 billion.
We hope that this information was of interest to you. Let’s wish every businessman from this list prosperity and career successes!
SOURCE
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/06/photos-top-10-richest-men-nigeria/
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by stefanweeks: 1:43pm
Aliko Dangote should be no 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
2 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by Benjom(m): 1:45pm
11. Benjamin J.
#Soon-to-overtake
3 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by Memories12411: 1:46pm
I pray for more Billionaires that would change the economy of Nigeria for the better.
10 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by Sappro22: 1:51pm
Aliko!!!
Numba Wan!
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by Narldon(f): 2:35pm
Forbes 2018 Estimate has shown that the Combined Net Worth of Dangote and Narldon is $11,900,000,045
4 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by simonlee(m): 2:35pm
Its like OP was sent specifically to remind me that my february salary has not been paid.... which is by the way,the reason why i've been on nairaland since morning.
Thunder fire them!
10 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by Teewhy2: 2:35pm
No 11) Teewhy2 Ijebu Billionaire in the making #Faith #GODcandoallthings
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by simonlee(m): 2:35pm
Just see the gap between Aliko and Mike abeg... and some dumb afonja's will be here quoting Hausa people anyhow without respect. Just mention me in you comment and 10k will deducted from your account. Nonsense!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by olafunny(m): 2:35pm
God punish poverty. E get where you go get money reach, police go de guard Ur pool
I must be rich. Legally, I must.
2 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by Owamudia: 2:35pm
A pig from the yeast must be the author of this list.
Where is Folorunsho Alakija
Modified: The list says men. Nevertheless, in scenarios as this, the few women are counted as men.
Is there any Forbes' list for women
2 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by voicelez: 2:35pm
Where is Author Eze Fake list, it's not even from Forbes self mtchewww
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 2:36pm
Who Dem help
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by holluwai(m): 2:36pm
Making the list in a few years.
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by PastorOluT(m): 2:37pm
Blessed are the rich in Christ cos they have GRACE which is the true riches.
G - God's
R - Riches
A - At
C - Christ
E - Expense
Only a few would understand this.
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by nonut: 2:37pm
This should be the top richest money cleaners for looters in Nigeria.
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by MrOwonikoko: 2:37pm
Op u forget put me for no. 11
Owonikoko.
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by kabrud: 2:37pm
Owamudia:Alakija is not among the top 10 richest in Nigeria. She is the richest woman in Nigeria.
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by datopaper(m): 2:38pm
It matters not
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by Jaynom(m): 2:38pm
Tinibu and Atiku are missing ... This list is bogus!
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by Jarus(m): 2:38pm
Op is quoting old Forbes rating. Only Aliko, Adenuga and Alakija are worth more than $1bn by 2018 Forbes list.
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by HenryDion: 2:38pm
To join the rank of billionaires, this blog might help you
www.entmirror.com
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by Opinionated: 2:38pm
Business! business!!
No wonder Tope Fasua of ANRP(party)said that The Best Way to Run a Country is to Run it Like a Company in a video
http://www.opinions.ng/best-way-run-country-run-like-company-tope-fasua/
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by Blackfyre: 2:38pm
I think there are some men who rather exclude themselves from this list.
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by Kennylash11(m): 2:38pm
some people go dey shout now God remember your pikin ooh dey there no go work BTW check my signature
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by helphelp: 2:38pm
I still want to believe we have more than enough Nigerians that has crossed the $1 billion mark.
Illegality will not allow them show face for Forbes to see them
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by sayentease(m): 2:38pm
m
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 2:39pm
K
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by wonderjewel: 2:39pm
Nice write up
Hello everyone! Kindly, show some love by voting this little baby for the first stage of Cussons baby of the year.
May God enrich you as you do so.
Please go through this link to cast your vote, thanks:
https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/campaign/cbm5/entry?id=386159
NB: Voting is free of charge and it will change from vote to voted after casting your vote.
Even if you have voted for another baby before, you can still vote for him. If you voted baby 'A' before that does not stop you from voting baby 'B', just that you can't vote baby A & B twice.
Thanks once again
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 2:39pm
Owamudia:did you read at all?
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by PotatoSalad(m): 2:39pm
Op is a father Christmas
Dashing people dollars upandan.
|Re: Top 10 Richest Men In Nigeria (Photos) by dynicks(m): 2:40pm
ok
Errand Service For Busy Executives / I Run Errands For Busy Executives / How To Own A Website For Free. / Get This New Technology That Generates I Million Real Visitors Free To Your Site
Viewing this topic: Cirochukade, JosEast(m), kajinyano, nonjebose(m), infogreat, rayornb(m), johnwizey, Trueseed(m), NL1960, Mayor21(m), yingkuis(m), positivelord, Dominiccash360(m), Goldenblogger, lative(m), ERockson, winetapper, nadico(m), Godswill90(m), Kimcutie(m), StudyCrestLtd, ugolinze123, monddy25, Mizhachris444, paveinc(m), felzylix(m), OriEyeLe(m), Josephstephen(m), Otolatush(m), ItzLaw(m), Binauwal(m), ishmaelemeka2(m), Nigeriasam, cyril10(m), inwangobio(m), sigiyaya(m), dozofavour(m), Uyemi, austineaddy, emijo(m), ClumsyFlimsy, nairacash, cotzywitzy(m), Ayo25, Alubarika1234(m), abujub(m), Barnext(m), Nymeria247(m), emceedcent(m), ffome(m), makydebbie(f), Infidoniyke(m), leksy07(m), makanaky2017(m), Ulzee007, TikaBudi(f), Yellowmoon(m), Salbagift, makinson2865, kitaatita, Pweetiedude(m), wolexieus, okwysplace, CeejayCharles(m), BSF, Funkyswagzz(m), infotainment(m), Rhyzer, taxsman(m), pol23, bodejohn(m), iberrylee(m), eseosa77(m), Armstrong34(m), cletusjnr(m), nija80, Abedi4JESUS, guckan(m), Webleonaides(m), Changes77(m), uniogid, ManFromJos, bidemi1190, HarrypotterIV, CoolAmbience(m), truestangel, Virusmayor, Sundouglas, Engineer123(m), KingsleyCEO, survivor1986(m), orukuruku(m), Fesomu(m), dikachi01(m), mclaaro(f), Pchikaodili(m), Mykcool(m), Bunmarium(m), Beeseegurl(f), HumanistMike(m), demarc001, oilfielden(m), malware, Grupo(m), godspeed, Hoshboy01(m), ceeteed(m), Swaggzkid, budosky(m), tabisegroup(m), careytommy7(m), Flamme, Benyong, skillfusion, OPS911, Nzubeboy(m), Emotionss(m), ejime4life, naijanative, nadabo70(m), b0rn2fuck(m), princestars(m), Adaowerri111, JoyousMum2016, olajide21, kunletoks(m), Donald3d(m), AlexyA(m), NigeriaGIST(m), kopite(m), Osemekedgreat3(m), penzino(m), AbuAdam2(m), Siki355(m), ajilegend(m), ayovi(m), segzybeez(m), BigSarah(f), BeijinDossier, omowole52, anjowaka510(m), james17, fizzile(m), smallrincowis16(m), Divay22(f), alphacyborg(m), wisdompeters35(m), vascey(m), castro69(m), Amaso99(m), akosanwafo, adex797, skerries, informatix, tetengi4life(m), TruthFM(m), Lajet, chyseth(m), Femsmart(m), tolulope1990(m), Fatyixx, PistolPete, lovelymind(m), ewcomo, cnsprince76, daisyjuliet37, BrainCONCEPTZ(m), heckymaicon(m), cashreport, Nortel, Keneeby(m), Olawalesadiq(m), McDonJay(m), 3pleo, achiever12, paking(m), oladeleabbey(m), Harbhmborlar(m), eseveli(m), kombats, dapomola09(m), Kingstel, ayorinde217, Belairerose, Elui2(m), aigjoey(m), eedreez505(m), tensazangetsu20(m), Ty207, MattDoyin, ElSakina, haleemwale(m), allymarry89(f), shibanbo(m), ULOMZY(f), oluwasegun007(m), Graciouscharis, mayysen, mannatech, bleskid(m), Teeboi56, Braze9(m), dippleee1, Osahon7(m), MitrikDenholm, happyFrau, larry90500(m), OnoriodeV14, Fairboy(m), AdebisiTim2(m), KOPT55, juncheng, alimaa, Naijaphobia, MMMuazu(m), SAMTOBIJU(m), Jamersirwin1971, odrian(m), ekene9, aminubala20, EBUBS(m), Westernpype, prolifiktip25(m), Monaco2(m), Skeendip, critic007(m), JesusDWay(m), eodejai, DidierDrogba, empowerdex(m), Inception(m), 8stargeneral, Mickeydray(m), vikosima(m), GoodFaith, Gilbus1(m), Larben, Ikegagwuha, squino(m), Lildoks(m), omenti(m), signed, neoapocalypse, niphemey, Archie30, eminemkayc, mayorall(m), veraponpo(m), bosstony(m), lammie21(m), nkubiz, EOA1, Jeromegwer, dhml(m), chinnan(m), Augustinaz(m), kayemdy, topshotnista, Bunk20, moruphb, Lustre6740(m), profmnuhu and 458 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13