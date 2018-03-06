

Nigeria is a country of great opportunities. Talented and enterprising individuals have always been able to make money here. In this article, you will learn about 10 leaders with huge fortunes in Nigeria, the best of the best when it comes to money-making.



10. Mohammed Indimi



Let’s start the list of top ten richest men in Nigeria from the founder of Oriental Energy Resources. He is a successful player in the oil market. His organization was founded in 1990. He managed to reveal his talents as a businessman in the oil and gas industry. Gradually, the company’s portfolio expanded. At the moment, there are resources in Offshore Nigeria. In 2014, he took the 37th position in the ranking of the rich people of Africa. His net worth is 650 million dollars.





9. Tunde Folawiyo



Also, among top 10 richest men in Nigeria, there is talented representative and legal adviser Tunde Folawiyo. He leads the MTN Nigeria and the Yinka Folawiyo Group. According to Forbes information, the total amount of his assets is $650 million. .





8. Jim Ovia



The eighth in the ranking of the richest people in Nigeria is Zenith Bank Group creator. This commercial institution is an individual investor with stake around 9.3%. He also the owner of Visafone. In late summer of 2014, Ovia began to develop a petrochemical enterprise with an investment of 1.5 billion dollars. It is located in Akwa Ibom State.



In 2014, according to Forbes, Ovia became the 30th richest man in Africa. His current estimated net worth is 1 around billion dollars.





7. Orji Uzor Kalu



The 7th richest man in Nigeria is the Chairman of large organizations Daily Sun, SLOK Holding, New Telegraph. He was Governor of Abia State. According to Forbes, the net worth of this man is 1 billion dollars.





6. Tony Elumelu



This year, the net worth of the famous representative has somewhat decreased due to monetary circumstances. Elumelu is an experienced financial expert, altruist and visionary business person. He serves as Chairman of Joined Bank for Africa, Heirs Holdings, Transcorp. This man also created The Tony Elumelu Foundation. He is worth $1.4 billion





5. AbdulSamad Isyaku Rabiu



The 5th richest Nigerian is a famous businessman. In the 1980’s, his father Khalifah Isyaku Rabiu became one of the country’s leading industrialists. AbdulSamad founded the BUA Group. He also serves as executive director of the Nigerian Bank of Industry. At the moment, his fortune is $1.5bn.





4. Theophilus Danjuma



His estimated net worth is $1.7 billion. He is a Jukun warrior, humanitarian, official, multi-mogul agent. Danjuma headed the headquarters of the Nigerian Army from 1975 to 1979. He also served as Minister of Defense under the Obasanjo government. This man took the 1577th place in the ranking of the richest people on the planet when his assets were about 1.1 billion dollars.





3. Femi Otedola



We approached the top three leaders. The third place belongs to Femi Otedola. It is difficult to meet Nigerians who would not know this name. He serves as CEO of Forte Oil Plc, Zenon Petroleum Oil. The main spheres of his activity are real estate, gas and oil. This man’s estimated net worth was 1.8 billion dollars in 2016 according to Forbes, however, in one of the latest articles, Forbes informed that the net worth of Femi Otedola has dropped significantly in 2017 and now is just $330 million dollars.





2. Mike Adenuga



He is the founder of ConOil and owner of Globacom – the second largest telecommunications company in the country. Adenuga does not need to be introduced.This 63-year-old gentleman owns shares in Equitorial Trust Bank. According to Forbes, his fortune is $5.8 billion. He is the third richest man in Africa.





1. Aliko Dangote



Surely you were not surprised to know who’s the richest man in Nigeria. He is very popular throughout the world. He is the chairman of Dangote Group, he has businesses in Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Benin, Togo, and Zambia. This entrepreneur also has businesses in agriculture, telecommunications, real estate, and some other spheres.



According to the latest estimates of Forbes, Dangote net worth is $11.9 billion.







We hope that this information was of interest to you. Let’s wish every businessman from this list prosperity and career successes!



