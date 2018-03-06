Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman (12987 Views)

A 65-year-old Italian man who left his house on Monday morning, to commit suicide ended up shooting a Senegalese migrant dead on a bridge in central Florence.



According to report, the man identified as Roberto Pirrone, had left home with a legally-owned gun after leaving a suicide note addressed to his daughter. But the suspect, whose statements about the event remain confused, could not bring himself to take his own life, or had a change of heart and instead shot at a 54-year-old Senegalese migrant, Idy Diene, firing on him six times.



According to the press, he wanted to end his days in prison to no longer be a burden on his family.

Reports say he chose not to open fire on the first people he crossed, who were walking with their children, but settled on the migrant.



A medical team managed to revive the victim, who was residing legally in the country, but he succumbed to his injuries 40 minutes later, leaving behind his partner and daughter.



After being alerted by witnesses, security forces from the Folgore paratroopers' regiment, which was on duty in the 'Safe Streets'operation, spotted and detained the shooter.



Florence Chief prosecutor, Giuseppe Creazzo on Monday, said racism was not a factor in the murder.



"Racist motives should be ruled out, " said Creazzo. "The personal profile of the man is not likable to this. No links to political groups have emerged, never mind righting or racist ones"



In the early afternoon, some 20 Senegalese mourners staged a sit-in on the bridge to denounce the murder.



“We’ll stay here as long as it takes. This is the third Senegalese man killed in Florence, that’s enough,” one of them told the press.







God the man was lucky I wasn't around he could have joined him.



God the man was lucky I wasn't around he could have joined him.

Imagine the level at which you rated someone else life.

Had It Been We Are Blessed With Leaders Not Rulers, All These ...





∆ Racist or probably a psycho.



This is serious. How does taking your own life affect another man's life?

If you want to die why can't you die in peace and leave others to live their lives.



Well, I blame the bad leadership we have here in Africa. African countries have a lot of their citizens living in abject poverty, high rate of unemployment especially and hence the reason for Transcontinental migration leading to deaths, slavery, rape of many.



Nigeria is not an exception. A lot of our citizens are frustrated, you see Herdsmen attacking people, killing them and then getting away with it and the duck we call a President seemed to be unconcerned. Corruption is the order of the day. Animals reportedly swallowing money what sort of nonsense. Sorry I have to digress to talk about Buhari's government.

We've had a lot of jokes in this country already.

It's a really bad joke. But hilariously they tried to cover up their racist ass. How he rated a man's life. African leaders bad economy or not we have the right to be anywhere we want, this earth doesn't belong to anyone. God knows i'd had attacked the mofo if i was there! we'll all die someday even... 4 Likes

Why are they SO quick to rule out racism? 8 Likes

Reminds me of those fascists called Adolf hilter and Mussolini, Italians and Germans feel they are superior to other race, it is quite disturbing. 2 Likes

So the African man is now a GAME such as an ANTELOPE or a BUFFALO? 2 Likes

hmmmm this is serious are you sure the African man has not offended him somewhere before e la yi gi di gan rip man





Liverpool why naaa From time memorial, the Europeans have no regards for the black man. Asides plundering our continent left, right and center, They also made their children and unborn generation understand that Africa is their footstool. This is where the world is currently. If we made our home(Africa) like a paradise,(The same Europeans ensured this can never be possible) I see no reason why one would even leave one's country of birth and travel to the so called Europe to make a living. God is watching all of us. You shot him six times so you did it deliberately. Watch out he will not be sent back to prison. He just purged and purified his soul.Liverpool why naaa 1 Like

God the man was lucky I wasn't around he could have joined him.



Imagine the level at which you rated someone else life.

Funny enough, he said he doesn't want to be a burden to his family anymore. He is a disgrace to that family.

So the African man is now a GAME such as an ANTELOPE or a BUFFALO?

The thing tire me, he didn't shoot the first set of people he came across but decided to shoot a black man and the authority said no one should tag it a racist act?



The thing tire me, he didn't shoot the first set of people he came across but decided to shoot a black man and the authority said no one should tag it a racist act?

Funny.

When a white man kills another= mental problem

When a black man kills another=gangsterism

When an Arabian kills another= terrorism 7 Likes

Weird news everywhere. So he decided to take a BLACK man's life out of the multitude of people he saw and we're being told to rule out racism?

Sometimes its better to struggle in your own land than to live fair in another mans land.



Home Advantage;

that's why the shooter did not shoot the first people(whites) he came across.

That's why the shooter is probably gonna walk free.

That's why the Senegalese community sit in protest won't yield much result

Italy na poor country. I dont knw why ppl go there. 1 Like

Yet a foolish black man by the name of of Toni Iwobi works for an anti immigration party that blames all of Italy problem on immigration... 4 Likes

meanwhile here in Nigerian white men are treated as gods

God the man was lucky I wasn't around he could have joined him.



Imagine the level at which you rated someone else life.



Bro, depression is worst than madness.



Bro, depression is worst than madness.

You normal but think awkwardly at extreme. Even a mad man can't do what a depressed man will do.

see last last I blame buhari for this .,,APC has to go !!! enuf is enuf

*Typical racist sh*t

the white man



Shot a black man



goes to jail



serve some jail time



released on mental issue claim or good behaviour



goes for therapy



becomes normal



joins the society



*black man's gone



black man's family devastated



black man's daughter fatherless



white man's daughter *daddy is gon be coming back home for good behaviour*



f*cked up world *Typical racist sh*t

