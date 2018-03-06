₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,971,250 members, 4,120,351 topics. Date: Wednesday, 07 March 2018 at 02:57 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman (12987 Views)
UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) / Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide / Man Who Wants To Commit Suicide In Ibadan Nigeria Today - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by Telecastng: 8:58pm On Mar 06
A 65-year-old Italian man who left his house on Monday morning, to commit suicide ended up shooting a Senegalese migrant dead on a bridge in central Florence.
According to report, the man identified as Roberto Pirrone, had left home with a legally-owned gun after leaving a suicide note addressed to his daughter. But the suspect, whose statements about the event remain confused, could not bring himself to take his own life, or had a change of heart and instead shot at a 54-year-old Senegalese migrant, Idy Diene, firing on him six times.
According to the press, he wanted to end his days in prison to no longer be a burden on his family.
Reports say he chose not to open fire on the first people he crossed, who were walking with their children, but settled on the migrant.
A medical team managed to revive the victim, who was residing legally in the country, but he succumbed to his injuries 40 minutes later, leaving behind his partner and daughter.
After being alerted by witnesses, security forces from the Folgore paratroopers' regiment, which was on duty in the 'Safe Streets'operation, spotted and detained the shooter.
Florence Chief prosecutor, Giuseppe Creazzo on Monday, said racism was not a factor in the murder.
"Racist motives should be ruled out, " said Creazzo. "The personal profile of the man is not likable to this. No links to political groups have emerged, never mind righting or racist ones"
In the early afternoon, some 20 Senegalese mourners staged a sit-in on the bridge to denounce the murder.
“We’ll stay here as long as it takes. This is the third Senegalese man killed in Florence, that’s enough,” one of them told the press.
http://www.dentwap.com/2018/03/06/photos-italian-man-wanted-commit-suicide-changed-mind-instead-shot-african-migrant-dead/
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by ekensi01(m): 9:04pm On Mar 06
God the man was lucky I wasn't around he could have joined him.
Imagine the level at which you rated someone else life.
11 Likes
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by BeingFrank(m): 9:08pm On Mar 06
Had It Been We Are Blessed With Leaders Not Rulers, All These ...
9 Likes
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by OrestesDante(m): 9:19pm On Mar 06
☣ ☠
∆ Racist or probably a psycho.
This is serious. How does taking your own life affect another man's life?
If you want to die why can't you die in peace and leave others to live their lives.
Well, I blame the bad leadership we have here in Africa. African countries have a lot of their citizens living in abject poverty, high rate of unemployment especially and hence the reason for Transcontinental migration leading to deaths, slavery, rape of many.
Nigeria is not an exception. A lot of our citizens are frustrated, you see Herdsmen attacking people, killing them and then getting away with it and the duck we call a President seemed to be unconcerned. Corruption is the order of the day. Animals reportedly swallowing money what sort of nonsense. Sorry I have to digress to talk about Buhari's government.
We've had a lot of jokes in this country already.
∆
☣ ☠
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by kachi19: 9:48pm On Mar 06
It's a really bad joke. But hilariously they tried to cover up their racist ass. How he rated a man's life. African leaders bad economy or not we have the right to be anywhere we want, this earth doesn't belong to anyone. God knows i'd had attacked the mofo if i was there! we'll all die someday even...
4 Likes
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by yomibelle(f): 10:32pm On Mar 06
Later, dey wud label d man mentally deranged
1 Like
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by mayskit4luv(m): 10:33pm On Mar 06
Hmmm
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by Weareone202: 10:33pm On Mar 06
Hmmmmm.... mmmmmmm
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by Emilokoiyawon: 10:34pm On Mar 06
Why are they SO quick to rule out racism?
8 Likes
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by abbeyoye2001(m): 10:34pm On Mar 06
Oga ooo
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by Chikita66(f): 10:36pm On Mar 06
Reminds me of those fascists called Adolf hilter and Mussolini, Italians and Germans feel they are superior to other race, it is quite disturbing.
2 Likes
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by obafemee80(m): 10:36pm On Mar 06
So the African man is now a GAME such as an ANTELOPE or a BUFFALO?
2 Likes
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by Follygunners: 10:37pm On Mar 06
The art of 'self-confiscation'. Nero classic!
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by yemzzy22(m): 10:39pm On Mar 06
hmmmm this is serious are you sure the African man has not offended him somewhere before e la yi gi di gan rip man
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by achillesfoot(m): 10:51pm On Mar 06
From time memorial, the Europeans have no regards for the black man. Asides plundering our continent left, right and center, They also made their children and unborn generation understand that Africa is their footstool. This is where the world is currently. If we made our home(Africa) like a paradise,(The same Europeans ensured this can never be possible) I see no reason why one would even leave one's country of birth and travel to the so called Europe to make a living. God is watching all of us. You shot him six times so you did it deliberately. Watch out he will not be sent back to prison. He just purged and purified his soul.
Liverpool why naaa
1 Like
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by udemzy101(m): 10:52pm On Mar 06
ekensi01:
Funny enough, he said he doesn't want to be a burden to his family anymore. He is a disgrace to that family.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by udemzy101(m): 10:53pm On Mar 06
obafemee80:
The thing tire me, he didn't shoot the first set of people he came across but decided to shoot a black man and the authority said no one should tag it a racist act?
Funny.
3 Likes
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by princechurchill(m): 10:54pm On Mar 06
When a white man kills another= mental problem
When a black man kills another=gangsterism
When an Arabian kills another= terrorism
7 Likes
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by engrchykae(m): 10:56pm On Mar 06
Follygunners:the great LovePeddler that sit on many waters.
She trades on the souls of men
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by phranklyn92(m): 11:00pm On Mar 06
Weird news everywhere. So he decided to take a BLACK man's life out of the multitude of people he saw and we're being told to rule out racism? hello?
1 Like
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by bennynaza(m): 11:00pm On Mar 06
Sometimes its better to struggle in your own land than to live fair in another mans land.
Home Advantage;
that's why the shooter did not shoot the first people(whites) he came across.
That's why the shooter is probably gonna walk free.
That's why the Senegalese community sit in protest won't yield much result
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by tealaw(m): 11:05pm On Mar 06
Italy na poor country. I dont knw why ppl go there.
1 Like
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by usba: 11:06pm On Mar 06
Yet a foolish black man by the name of of Toni Iwobi works for an anti immigration party that blames all of Italy problem on immigration...
4 Likes
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by classicMan22(m): 11:09pm On Mar 06
meanwhile here in Nigerian white men are treated as gods
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by Euouae: 11:11pm On Mar 06
ekensi01:
Bro, depression is worst than madness.
You normal but think awkwardly at extreme. Even a mad man can't do what a depressed man will do.
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by Shaev7(m): 11:25pm On Mar 06
Please go listen to Eminem's track title 'Brain Damage' from the Slim Shady LP album.
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by Antoeni(m): 11:34pm On Mar 06
Coward,
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by oxon(m): 11:38pm On Mar 06
see last last I blame buhari for this .,,APC has to go !!! enuf is enuf
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by PotatoSalad(m): 11:42pm On Mar 06
Reminds me of a film 'The Discovery'
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by ohem007(m): 11:46pm On Mar 06
*Typical racist sh*t
the white man
Shot a black man
goes to jail
serve some jail time
released on mental issue claim or good behaviour
goes for therapy
becomes normal
joins the society
*black man's gone
black man's family devastated
black man's daughter fatherless
white man's daughter *daddy is gon be coming back home for good behaviour*
f*cked up world
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by PrincessBecks(f): 11:46pm On Mar 06
Terrible
|Re: Italian Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide Changed His Mind And Shot An Africanman by loadedvibes: 11:46pm On Mar 06
Lol.. hahaha.. na African man cause e wahala
15 Children Molested By Their Fathers In Enugu In Five Months —FIDA / Man, 30, Arrested For Defiling 6-yr-old / People-smuggler Used Witchcraft To Terrify Girls Into Sex Slavery
Viewing this topic: em3r4ld(m), giftedben, omofranyoung, Rayd502(m), HighBK, nomnso2016(m), passwelle, Xrayy(m), AaronDavid, Boss1914(m), BLACKGOLD121(m), knc(m), greeting003(m), IamaNigerianGuy(m) and 17 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12