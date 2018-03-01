₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,971,540 members, 4,121,401 topics. Date: Wednesday, 07 March 2018 at 02:57 PM

Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos (18834 Views)

FIFA World Cup Trophy To Arrive In Nigeria March 7 / Super Eagles Players Pose With World Cup Trophy And Russia 2018 Mascot (picture) / Kanu Nwankwo Goes On Tour With English FA Cup Trophy (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by dainformant(m): 11:41am
The FIFA World Cup trophy has landed in Abuja, Nigeria's capital. The trophy which is currently on a tour of 91 cities in 51 countries across six continents before the finals, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport aboard a chartered flight at 11am today.

The trophy was received by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung; the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola; President of The Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick; NFF Vice Presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko and; NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi...

From the airport, the trophy, accompanied by several top officials of Coca-Cola’s Global Office and Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, including Coca-Cola Nigeria Managing Director Bhupendra Suri and Managing Director of Nigeria Bottling Company Georgios Polymenakos, will make its way to the Transcorp Hilton Hotel for a press conference.

This is the fourth Global Tour by the FIFA World Cup Trophy, and the third time it would be visiting Nigeria.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/fifa-world-cup-trophy-arrives-abuja-nigeria.html

1 Share

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by dainformant(m): 11:42am
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/fifa-world-cup-trophy-arrives-abuja-nigeria.html

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by dainformant(m): 11:42am
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by madridguy(m): 11:43am
Good move. I wish our super eagle best of luck.

7 Likes

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by Benjom(m): 11:44am
Yes o cheesy
Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by modelmike7(m): 11:45am
THE SUPER EAGLES will Bring back this Trophy this summer.

#Iwish
#IBelieve
#IfWishesWereHorses.

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by RoyalBlak007: 11:47am
They say
it's solid gold cool

1 Like

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by RoyalBlak007: 11:47am
They say
it's solid gold cool
Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:47am
Beware of

22 Likes

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:48am
modelmike7:
THE SUPER EAGLES will Bring back this Trophy this summer.

#IBelieve
pass me the weed

49 Likes 1 Share

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by modelmike7(m): 11:49am
fuckingAyaya:
pass me the weed
I don't do weeds, Mr Ayaya!!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by AAlozie(m): 11:58am
Hian. I don't want to hear that any "bingo" swallowed the cup o.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by chuksjuve(m): 11:59am
I just hope it doesn't get missing or kidnapped !

I can't shout Biko

7 Likes

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by youngking22: 12:01pm
Jack, Time to put all those training in use target in sight
Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by Andrewgame42: 1:10pm
Like How much will this trophy cost in black market?

Cause there's something that's is coming to my mind, I don't know if I should, post it in our WhatsApp group and organise my crew

2 Likes

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by DivinelyBlessed: 1:11pm
Make dem bring am come Ojuelegba nah

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by miqos02(m): 1:11pm
Cool
Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by obembet(m): 1:11pm
chuksjuve:
I just hope it doesn't get missing or kidnapped !

I can't shout Biko

As long as your brother stay off from it so

Warn your brothers ...

5 Likes

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by Amirullaha(m): 1:12pm
Our able Mr. Amaju can pose for pic ehnn...
Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 1:12pm
Why is NFF President, Amaju Pinnick kneeling in front of the cup like a slave?

11 Likes

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by wisino1(m): 1:13pm
RoyalBlak007:


They say

it's solid gold cool
see your eyes like thief man touch......you wan go thief am
Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by excel127(m): 1:13pm
Buhari is a Bastard

2 Likes

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by Sirpaul(m): 1:14pm
O boy................

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by Narldon(f): 1:14pm
Ok
Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by Flexy2vybes(m): 1:14pm
Maka no hia say pig go drink wata 4 d cup, na so e tak mis o
Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by drey076(m): 1:15pm
make then monitor dat trophy well well oo coz I no trust boiz grin

2 Likes

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by yemi1261(m): 1:15pm
modelmike7:
THE SUPER EAGLES will Bring back this Trophy this summer.

#Iwish
#IBelieve
#IfWishesWereHorses.
sorry, have you taken your drugs today?

3 Likes

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by superior1: 1:15pm
Snakes!, where una dey ?!

2 Likes

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by vickydevoka: 1:16pm
nairavsdollars:
Why is NFF President, Amaju Pinnick kneeling in front of the cup like a slave?
that's the power of money. when u have money u behave anyhow, people will still appreciate u

1 Like

Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by ybalogs(m): 1:16pm
Let's just hold onto it nah as it is already here. No need to go to Russia again jooor.
Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by drey076(m): 1:16pm
dan5999:
for how long will one continue to read ur thrash on front page?

oti sun mi ooo

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

NFF Bans Chris Giwa For 5 Years / Arsenal To Sign Kelechi Nwakali And Chukwueze Samuel / BET9JA WILL SURELY PAY (98.9% daily 2odds)!!

Viewing this topic: DGODSON, excel4us, DaBlaize(m), Ambjob, ately1(m), donblade85555(m), ItxAyce(m), tobaina, Udembaaham, ifelekan1(m), Kamelot77(m), yele1991, anyway, Nutella69(m), Thomas333(m), Joefirst(m), timishift, Akpobome12(m), gen2briz(m), blaise00700, faorex(m), jbravado(m), ahmedbrown, oviedike, owem19, cybarinem(m), tkpoint2(m), maxman01, lildush(m), Goldeno(m), pufframmy, ruddiggerr, Ifeanyidollars(m), Efexjoe90(m), DrGboy(m), emirate5(m), yungcyrus(m), BnAbdulaziz(m), damiaop2(m), sheffy87, collinsflex(m), Netanyahu1, olamiposi007(m), Lousymouth(m), Frankwest77, vowel(m), walter08, jhadu, Obuzz(m), san4u(m), seye2(m), MIA72, Abiflexy01(m), mhiztaNexy(m), LazyBoi(m), Danzazzausambo(m), goddasonik, kogiguy(m), Mutiana, IamZod(m), olutade, Worldbest281, assamu1122(m), voicelez, anochuko01(m), ay4shizzy(m), fidelmarshal199(f) and 116 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.