|Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by dainformant(m): 11:41am
The FIFA World Cup trophy has landed in Abuja, Nigeria's capital. The trophy which is currently on a tour of 91 cities in 51 countries across six continents before the finals, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport aboard a chartered flight at 11am today.
The trophy was received by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung; the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola; President of The Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick; NFF Vice Presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko and; NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi...
From the airport, the trophy, accompanied by several top officials of Coca-Cola’s Global Office and Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, including Coca-Cola Nigeria Managing Director Bhupendra Suri and Managing Director of Nigeria Bottling Company Georgios Polymenakos, will make its way to the Transcorp Hilton Hotel for a press conference.
This is the fourth Global Tour by the FIFA World Cup Trophy, and the third time it would be visiting Nigeria.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/fifa-world-cup-trophy-arrives-abuja-nigeria.html
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by dainformant(m): 11:42am
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by dainformant(m): 11:42am
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by madridguy(m): 11:43am
Good move. I wish our super eagle best of luck.
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by Benjom(m): 11:44am
Yes o
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by modelmike7(m): 11:45am
THE SUPER EAGLES will Bring back this Trophy this summer.
#Iwish
#IBelieve
#IfWishesWereHorses.
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by RoyalBlak007: 11:47am
They say
it's solid gold
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:47am
Beware of
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:48am
modelmike7:pass me the weed
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by modelmike7(m): 11:49am
fuckingAyaya:I don't do weeds, Mr Ayaya!!
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by AAlozie(m): 11:58am
Hian. I don't want to hear that any "bingo" swallowed the cup o.
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by chuksjuve(m): 11:59am
I just hope it doesn't get missing or kidnapped !
I can't shout Biko
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by youngking22: 12:01pm
Jack, Time to put all those training in use target in sight
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by Andrewgame42: 1:10pm
Like How much will this trophy cost in black market?
Cause there's something that's is coming to my mind, I don't know if I should, post it in our WhatsApp group and organise my crew
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by DivinelyBlessed: 1:11pm
Make dem bring am come Ojuelegba nah
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by miqos02(m): 1:11pm
Cool
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by obembet(m): 1:11pm
chuksjuve:
As long as your brother stay off from it so
Warn your brothers ...
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by Amirullaha(m): 1:12pm
Our able Mr. Amaju can pose for pic ehnn...
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 1:12pm
Why is NFF President, Amaju Pinnick kneeling in front of the cup like a slave?
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by wisino1(m): 1:13pm
RoyalBlak007:see your eyes like thief man touch......you wan go thief am
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by excel127(m): 1:13pm
Buhari is a Bastard
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by Sirpaul(m): 1:14pm
O boy................
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by Narldon(f): 1:14pm
Ok
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by Flexy2vybes(m): 1:14pm
Maka no hia say pig go drink wata 4 d cup, na so e tak mis o
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by drey076(m): 1:15pm
make then monitor dat trophy well well oo coz I no trust boiz
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by yemi1261(m): 1:15pm
modelmike7:sorry, have you taken your drugs today?
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by superior1: 1:15pm
Snakes!, where una dey ?!
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by vickydevoka: 1:16pm
nairavsdollars:that's the power of money. when u have money u behave anyhow, people will still appreciate u
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by ybalogs(m): 1:16pm
Let's just hold onto it nah as it is already here. No need to go to Russia again jooor.
|Re: Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos by drey076(m): 1:16pm
dan5999:for how long will one continue to read ur thrash on front page?
oti sun mi ooo
