Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Finally Arrives In Nigeria, Lands In Abuja.Photos (18834 Views)

FIFA World Cup Trophy To Arrive In Nigeria March 7 / Super Eagles Players Pose With World Cup Trophy And Russia 2018 Mascot (picture) / Kanu Nwankwo Goes On Tour With English FA Cup Trophy (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The trophy was received by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung; the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola; President of The Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick; NFF Vice Presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko and; NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi...



From the airport, the trophy, accompanied by several top officials of Coca-Cola’s Global Office and Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, including Coca-Cola Nigeria Managing Director Bhupendra Suri and Managing Director of Nigeria Bottling Company Georgios Polymenakos, will make its way to the Transcorp Hilton Hotel for a press conference.



This is the fourth Global Tour by the FIFA World Cup Trophy, and the third time it would be visiting Nigeria.



Source; The FIFA World Cup trophy has landed in Abuja, Nigeria's capital. The trophy which is currently on a tour of 91 cities in 51 countries across six continents before the finals, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport aboard a chartered flight at 11am today.The trophy was received by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung; the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola; President of The Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick; NFF Vice Presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko and; NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi...From the airport, the trophy, accompanied by several top officials of Coca-Cola’s Global Office and Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, including Coca-Cola Nigeria Managing Director Bhupendra Suri and Managing Director of Nigeria Bottling Company Georgios Polymenakos, will make its way to the Transcorp Hilton Hotel for a press conference.This is the fourth Global Tour by the FIFA World Cup Trophy, and the third time it would be visiting Nigeria.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/fifa-world-cup-trophy-arrives-abuja-nigeria.html 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

Good move. I wish our super eagle best of luck. 7 Likes

Yes o

THE SUPER EAGLES will Bring back this Trophy this summer.



#Iwish

#IBelieve

#IfWishesWereHorses. 27 Likes 2 Shares

They say

it's solid gold 1 Like

They say

it's solid gold

Beware of 22 Likes

modelmike7:

THE SUPER EAGLES will Bring back this Trophy this summer.



#IBelieve pass me the weed pass me the weed 49 Likes 1 Share

fuckingAyaya:

pass me the weed I don't do weeds, Mr Ayaya!! I don't do weeds, Mr Ayaya!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Hian. I don't want to hear that any "bingo" swallowed the cup o. 12 Likes 1 Share

I just hope it doesn't get missing or kidnapped !



I can't shout Biko 7 Likes

Jack, Time to put all those training in use target in sight

Like How much will this trophy cost in black market?



Cause there's something that's is coming to my mind, I don't know if I should, post it in our WhatsApp group and organise my crew 2 Likes

Make dem bring am come Ojuelegba nah 3 Likes 1 Share

Cool

chuksjuve:

I just hope it doesn't get missing or kidnapped !



I can't shout Biko

As long as your brother stay off from it so



Warn your brothers ... As long as your brother stay off from it soWarn your brothers ... 5 Likes

Our able Mr. Amaju can pose for pic ehnn...

Why is NFF President, Amaju Pinnick kneeling in front of the cup like a slave? 11 Likes

RoyalBlak007:





They say



it's solid gold

see your eyes like thief man touch......you wan go thief am see your eyes like thief man touch......you wan go thief am

Buhari is a Bastard 2 Likes

O boy................ 17 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

Maka no hia say pig go drink wata 4 d cup, na so e tak mis o

make then monitor dat trophy well well oo coz I no trust boiz 2 Likes

modelmike7:

THE SUPER EAGLES will Bring back this Trophy this summer.



#Iwish

#IBelieve

#IfWishesWereHorses. sorry, have you taken your drugs today? sorry, have you taken your drugs today? 3 Likes

Snakes!, where una dey ?! 2 Likes

nairavsdollars:

Why is NFF President, Amaju Pinnick kneeling in front of the cup like a slave? that's the power of money. when u have money u behave anyhow, people will still appreciate u that's the power of money. when u have money u behave anyhow, people will still appreciate u 1 Like

Let's just hold onto it nah as it is already here. No need to go to Russia again jooor.