Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by divineneed: 8:14pm On Mar 07
As part of activities to mark the 2018 International Women’s Day, Isabela Ayuk Foundation has set out to conduct a FREE CERVICAL CANCER SCREENING, PREVENTION and CANCELLING SESSION at Federal Capital Territory Abuja.
Isabela Ayuk Foundation is saddled with the responsibility of raising the awareness level of women as regards cervical cancer and other health related preventable diseases. The foundation has in the past conducted successful outreaches in different part of the country. It is believed that the outreach will assist women in making informed decision about their health and general well-being. The exercise will take place at Primary health care center, Ushafa... Bwari Area Council, FCT, Abuja by 8am prompt.
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by divineneed: 8:17pm On Mar 07
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by Jenefa1: 8:23pm On Mar 07
Wow, this is a nice initiative
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by Iyawofarmer: 8:51pm On Mar 07
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by voicelez: 9:59pm On Mar 07
God bless you very much
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by Dammylois(f): 10:03pm On Mar 07
Na the procedure be the problem now...I no fit allow cusco speculum down there biko
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by Solidkay(m): 10:06pm On Mar 07
Nigeria is a great nation,
but we're cursed with bad leaders.
Great one sis.
The lives you have touched and the ones you'll touch will continuously pray for you.
Pray for our great nation
NIGERIA
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by engrjacuzzi: 10:07pm On Mar 07
this woman gather for front and back Sha
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by BoweryGirl(f): 10:07pm On Mar 07
This painful procedure. Isn't this what they call Pap Smear test? I ran away after hearing my sister's scream at the nurse's room at HEC Clinic in Warri. Mbok, my vagina is covered by the Holy Ghost Fire.
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by Blackliquid: 10:07pm On Mar 07
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by cyndy1000(f): 10:08pm On Mar 07
Nice initiative she should all attend to other part of the state. May God bless her kind gesture.
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by Ellabae(f): 10:08pm On Mar 07
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by obowunmi(m): 10:15pm On Mar 07
Kudos lady.
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by OlujobaSamuel: 10:26pm On Mar 07
BoweryGirl:
Dammylois:so the test sef na pain, how much more the real cancer?
if ladies sef dey run shout Blood of Jesus, make i join you shout am for my love ones wey be female too, I cover una VJ with the blood of Jesus oo
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by Uyi168(m): 12:58am
OlujobaSamuel:Just look at the way u guys are wasting this blood
Re: Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation by Houseofglam7(f): 1:00am
"CANCELLING SESSION" indeed
