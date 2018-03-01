Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Free Cervical Cancer Screening By Isabella Ayuk Foundation (3457 Views)

Free Cervical Cancer Awareness Seminar / Cancer Screening Centres In Lagos / Cancer Screening (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Isabela Ayuk Foundation is saddled with the responsibility of raising the awareness level of women as regards cervical cancer and other health related preventable diseases. The foundation has in the past conducted successful outreaches in different part of the country. It is believed that the outreach will assist women in making informed decision about their health and general well-being. The exercise will take place at Primary health care center, Ushafa... Bwari Area Council, FCT, Abuja by 8am prompt.



Source:



CC: Sissy3, dominique As part of activities to mark the 2018 International Women’s Day, Isabela Ayuk Foundation has set out to conduct a FREE CERVICAL CANCER SCREENING, PREVENTION and CANCELLING SESSION at Federal Capital Territory Abuja.Isabela Ayuk Foundation is saddled with the responsibility of raising the awareness level of women as regards cervical cancer and other health related preventable diseases. The foundation has in the past conducted successful outreaches in different part of the country. It is believed that the outreach will assist women in making informed decision about their health and general well-being. The exercise will take place at Primary health care center, Ushafa... Bwari Area Council, FCT, Abuja by 8am prompt.Source: http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/isabella-ayuk-foundation-conducts-free.html CC: Sissy3, dominique

CC: Sissy3, dominique Please lets help our women and young ladies

Wow, this is a nice initiative

Wow

God bless you very much

Beauty with Brian

Not those instagram slay queen � 1 Like

Na the procedure be the problem now...I no fit allow cusco speculum down there biko 1 Like

Nigeria is a great nation,



but we're cursed with bad leaders.

Great one sis.

The lives you have touched and the ones you'll touch will continuously pray for you.



Pray for our great nation

NIGERIA 1 Like

this woman gather for front and back Sha

This painful procedure. Isn't this what they call Pap Smear test? I ran away after hearing my sister's scream at the nurse's room at HEC Clinic in Warri. Mbok, my vagina is covered by the Holy Ghost Fire. 1 Like

Nice initiative she should all attend to other part of the state. May God bless her kind gesture.

Nice development

Kudos lady.

BoweryGirl:

This painful procedure. Isn't this what they call Pap Smear test? I ran away after hearing my sister's scream at the nurse's room at HEC Clinic in Warri. Mbok, my vagina is covered by the Holy Ghost Fire. Dammylois:

Na the procedure be the problem now...I no fit allow cusco speculum down there biko so the test sef na pain, how much more the real cancer?

if ladies sef dey run shout Blood of Jesus, make i join you shout am for my love ones wey be female too, I cover una VJ with the blood of Jesus oo so the test sef na pain, how much more the real cancer?if ladies sef dey run shout Blood of Jesus, make i join you shout am for my love ones wey be female too, I cover una VJ with the blood of Jesus oo

OlujobaSamuel:



so the test sef na pain, how much more the real cancer?

if ladies sef dey run shout Blood of Jesus, make i join you shout am for my love ones wey be female too, I cover una VJ with the blood of Jesus oo Just look at the way u guys are wasting this blood Just look at the way u guys are wasting this blood