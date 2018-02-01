₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting
|Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by Ayodele70: 9:27pm On Mar 07
Earlier today, former big brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa reached out to Cee-C, saying she sees a troubled soul whenever she watches her, she also offered to meet her.
Most people slammed her for the post, saying it’s insensitive. Cee-C’s sister has now replied Uriel via DM.
According to her, she will appreciate Uriel’s mentoring as they have been through a lot following their mom’s death.
Uriel shared the DM and wrote;
“Posted with permission ..those of you tagging me I’ve just burnt the last cup of rice.. Now when I said troubled soul I was not putting Cee C down .. maybe I chose the wrong word excuse my dyslexia.. She is a very young woman who needs guidance . I also said I would love to meet her but certain people picked what they thought was negative and tried to use it against me.. It’s not going to work.. trust me when you have been called dark vador in school.. rocked Jerry curls. And worn your brothers trouser to school it no go work… I’m not going to follow trend to hate someone I have never met.
Thank you I’ve just burnt my rice..”
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-cee-cs-sister-replies-uriels-thoughts.html
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by PMWSpirit(m): 9:47pm On Mar 07
Anything that spells #bbn na ticket to fp na
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by casydigital(m): 9:55pm On Mar 07
MTCHEEW
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by Essentials1(m): 9:56pm On Mar 07
PMWSpirit:
Women and fame is something else, look at the way Cee C sister dey hustle for her so that she go chop join
.
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by andreawills96(f): 9:57pm On Mar 07
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by Oluwambo147(m): 9:57pm On Mar 07
Ceelo nationa citizen we live here
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by Vision2045(m): 9:58pm On Mar 07
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by dollyptosh(m): 9:58pm On Mar 07
why na
Essentials1:
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by Yuneehk(f): 9:59pm On Mar 07
PMWSpirit:I'm telling you. Just how many comments, and it's already on FP. Nawa
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by LesbianBoy(m): 9:59pm On Mar 07
There is nothing wrong with the cee c girl. She is just a girl that doesn't suffer fools gladly and a "one woman mopol"
She is real! It's because there are too many fake people out there. People who try too hard to impress other people that why they think something is wrong with her
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by oshe11: 10:00pm On Mar 07
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by Demonicide(f): 10:01pm On Mar 07
Don't use your mama's death as an excuse, i lost my mum at a very tender age, nobody to lean on.. i fought so many demons and still remained sane.
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by Bellarod05: 10:03pm On Mar 07
Ceec will definitely have my vote....its so traumatic trying to forget and get over the death or loss of a loved one....it take grace and Holyspirit,Hmmmm,God help her.
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by DeBiafran: 10:03pm On Mar 07
TeamCeelo all the way. Love the babe
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by BABANGBALI: 10:06pm On Mar 07
casydigital:I follow you mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew am too
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by Donjazzy12(m): 10:07pm On Mar 07
Ayodele70:Lesbian Uriel is just looking for a girl that will be sucking her pussy for her, shikena! We know how coded lesbians operate. Mentor ko torment ni
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by Blackliquid: 10:11pm On Mar 07
Donjazzy12:Eating my eba in peace
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by engrjacuzzi: 10:11pm On Mar 07
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by Aibuckher(m): 10:13pm On Mar 07
I sometimes feel for that C-cee geh
Her joy is sucked up
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by lonelydora(m): 10:15pm On Mar 07
ok
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by iomoge2(f): 10:15pm On Mar 07
I feel for ceec o.
God please help us mothers to live long and guide our kids.
NOTHING BEATS A MOTHERS LOVE. NOTHING
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by Admin401(m): 10:30pm On Mar 07
Demonicide:
Still left with one demon for you to defeat... your name.
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by Larrey(f): 10:31pm On Mar 07
Hmm,very touching but loosing a mother does not mean that you should be behaving anyhow to the extend of bullying,looking down on people,being possessive etc mind you ,am motherless too. Team ceelo team lolu
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by theworldbest(f): 10:32pm On Mar 07
Dat was the same way we pitied efe n made him win last season....cee-cee loosing her mum is not enough to act that way,i lost my both parents at a very tender age bt dat one no mean say make I turn myself to lion
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by Thisandthat(f): 10:39pm On Mar 07
I lost my mum at 14 and my dad at 21....Meanwhile at 12 my dad was already down with stroke till he passed on.....I see many traits of Cee Cee in me.....I'm an adult that has lost her joy and I find it difficult to just let go and love.....Sometimes these things just make u a broken individual... If iv taken taken anytin 4rm bbn,den its d resolve to do better.....I will still not vote for her but I understand d place she's at...trust me ...its a terrible state
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by chijindu34(m): 10:47pm On Mar 07
OK oo I loved last year bbn but I noticed that it doesn't help
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by amazon14: 10:58pm On Mar 07
LesbianBoy:
Million thanks to you.
From the case she had with Alex, I come to the conclusion that other house mate are using her to gathere sympathy to themselves.
How can Alex went and sit on her bed at the same time tried using the bed cover to clean her cup? That's a disgusting act, and you want to her to keep quiet, not to talk of betrayal she suffered Vin head of Tobi.
Abeg they should free the girl
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by amazon14: 11:06pm On Mar 07
Thisandthat:
She is not in any terrible state at all. She is being natural. Read the former post where she had beaf with Alex .
If you were in cee c's shoe, what would you have done?
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by OSUigbo: 11:17pm On Mar 07
Ceeci the demonic, Possessive, rude, arrogant EVIL CHILD.
BLOODY OSU BÌTCH
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by anitank(f): 11:18pm On Mar 07
Thisandthat:
I’m sorry you had to go through all that. Please be better, for the sake of the people around you who love and care for you.
|Re: Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting by OSUigbo: 11:20pm On Mar 07
LesbianBoy:
I just deleted your stupìd comment
