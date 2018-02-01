Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Cee-cCs Sister Replies Uriel: I Never Knew How Many Demons She Has Been Fighting (13974 Views)

Most people slammed her for the post, saying it’s insensitive. Cee-C’s sister has now replied Uriel via DM.



According to her, she will appreciate Uriel’s mentoring as they have been through a lot following their mom’s death.



Uriel shared the DM and wrote;



“Posted with permission ..those of you tagging me I’ve just burnt the last cup of rice.. Now when I said troubled soul I was not putting Cee C down .. maybe I chose the wrong word excuse my dyslexia.. She is a very young woman who needs guidance . I also said I would love to meet her but certain people picked what they thought was negative and tried to use it against me.. It’s not going to work.. trust me when you have been called dark vador in school.. rocked Jerry curls. And worn your brothers trouser to school it no go work… I’m not going to follow trend to hate someone I have never met.

Thank you I’ve just burnt my rice..”



PMWSpirit:

Anything that spells #bbn na ticket to fp na

Women and fame is something else, look at the way Cee C sister dey hustle for her so that she go chop join

.

Ceelo nationa citizen we live here 10 Likes

Women and fame is something else, look at the way Cee C sister dey hustle for her so that she go chop join why na

PMWSpirit:

I'm telling you. Just how many comments, and it's already on FP. Nawa

There is nothing wrong with the cee c girl. She is just a girl that doesn't suffer fools gladly and a "one woman mopol"



She is real! It's because there are too many fake people out there. People who try too hard to impress other people that why they think something is wrong with her 11 Likes 1 Share

The rain of miracle is falling on you today Oh let it fall Even let it overflow Aka chineke, is blessing someone today Akaya akaya, Aka Jehovah neme mma vote mito 5 Likes 1 Share

Don't use your mama's death as an excuse, i lost my mum at a very tender age, nobody to lean on.. i fought so many demons and still remained sane. 21 Likes 1 Share

Ceec will definitely have my vote....its so traumatic trying to forget and get over the death or loss of a loved one....it take grace and Holyspirit,Hmmmm,God help her. 5 Likes 1 Share

TeamCeelo all the way. Love the babe 4 Likes 2 Shares

casydigital:

MTCHEEW I follow you mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew am too I follow you mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew am too

Ayodele70:

Lesbian Uriel is just looking for a girl that will be sucking her pussy for her, shikena! We know how coded lesbians operate. Mentor ko torment ni Lesbian Uriel is just looking for a girl that will be sucking her pussy for her, shikena! We know how coded lesbians operate. Mentor ko torment ni 2 Likes

Donjazzy12:



Lesbian Uriel is just looking for a girl that will be sucking her pussy for her, shikena! We know how coded lesbians operate. Mentor ko torment ni Eating my eba in peace Eating my eba in peace 1 Like 1 Share

I sometimes feel for that C-cee geh

Her joy is sucked up 2 Likes

I feel for ceec o.

God please help us mothers to live long and guide our kids.



NOTHING BEATS A MOTHERS LOVE. NOTHING 5 Likes

Demonicide:

Don't use your mama's death as an excuse, i lost my mum at a very tender age, nobody to lean on.. i fought so many demons and still remained sane.

Still left with one demon for you to defeat... your name. Still left with one demon for you to defeat... your name. 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmm,very touching but loosing a mother does not mean that you should be behaving anyhow to the extend of bullying,looking down on people,being possessive etc mind you ,am motherless too. Team ceelo team lolu 4 Likes

Dat was the same way we pitied efe n made him win last season....cee-cee loosing her mum is not enough to act that way,i lost my both parents at a very tender age bt dat one no mean say make I turn myself to lion 6 Likes

I lost my mum at 14 and my dad at 21....Meanwhile at 12 my dad was already down with stroke till he passed on.....I see many traits of Cee Cee in me.....I'm an adult that has lost her joy and I find it difficult to just let go and love.....Sometimes these things just make u a broken individual... If iv taken taken anytin 4rm bbn,den its d resolve to do better.....I will still not vote for her but I understand d place she's at...trust me ...its a terrible state 4 Likes 1 Share

OK oo I loved last year bbn but I noticed that it doesn't help

LesbianBoy:

There is nothing wrong with the cee c girl. She is just a girl that doesn't suffer fools gladly and a "one woman mopol"



She is real! It's because there are too many fake people out there. People who try too hard to impress other people that why they think something is wrong with her

Million thanks to you.

From the case she had with Alex, I come to the conclusion that other house mate are using her to gathere sympathy to themselves.

How can Alex went and sit on her bed at the same time tried using the bed cover to clean her cup? That's a disgusting act, and you want to her to keep quiet, not to talk of betrayal she suffered Vin head of Tobi.

Abeg they should free the girl Million thanks to you.From the case she had with Alex, I come to the conclusion that other house mate are using her to gathere sympathy to themselves.How can Alex went and sit on her bed at the same time tried using the bed cover to clean her cup? That's a disgusting act, and you want to her to keep quiet, not to talk of betrayal she suffered Vin head of Tobi.Abeg they should free the girl 1 Like

LesbianBoy:

There is nothing wrong with the cee c girl. She is just a girl that doesn't suffer fools gladly and a "one woman mopol"



She is real! It's because there are too many fake people out there. People who try too hard to impress other people that why they think something is wrong with her

Million thanks to you.

From the case she had with Alex, I come to the conclusion that other house mate are using her to gathere sympathy to themselves.

How can Alex went and sit on her bed at the same time tried using the bed cover to clean her cup? That's a disgusting act, and you want to her to keep quiet, not to talk of betrayal she suffered in hand of Tobi.

Abeg they should free the girl Million thanks to you.From the case she had with Alex, I come to the conclusion that other house mate are using her to gathere sympathy to themselves.How can Alex went and sit on her bed at the same time tried using the bed cover to clean her cup? That's a disgusting act, and you want to her to keep quiet, not to talk of betrayal she suffered in hand of Tobi.Abeg they should free the girl

Thisandthat:

I lost my mum at 14 and my dad at 21....Meanwhile at 12 my dad was already down with stroke till he passed on.....I see many traits of Cee Cee in me.....I'm an adult that has lost her joy and I find it difficult to just let go and love.....Sometimes these things just make u a broken individual... If iv taken taken anytin 4rm bbn,den its d resolve to do better.....I will still not vote for her but I understand d place she's at...trust me ...its a terrible state

She is not in any terrible state at all. She is being natural. Read the former post where she had beaf with Alex .

If you were in cee c's shoe, what would you have done? She is not in any terrible state at all. She is being natural. Read the former post where she had beaf with Alex .If you were in cee c's shoe, what would you have done?

Ceeci the demonic, Possessive, rude, arrogant EVIL CHILD.





BLOODY OSU BÌTCH 3 Likes 1 Share

Thisandthat:

I lost my mum at 14 and my dad at 21....Meanwhile at 12 my dad was already down with stroke till he passed on.....I see many traits of Cee Cee in me.....I'm an adult that has lost her joy and I find it difficult to just let go and love.....Sometimes these things just make u a broken individual... If iv taken taken anytin 4rm bbn,den its d resolve to do better.....I will still not vote for her but I understand d place she's at...trust me ...its a terrible state

I’m sorry you had to go through all that. Please be better, for the sake of the people around you who love and care for you. I’m sorry you had to go through all that. Please be better, for the sake of the people around you who love and care for you. 2 Likes 1 Share