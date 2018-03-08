₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by NaijaCelebrity: 1:10pm
Nigerian comedian and musician, Koffi Tha Guru is today elebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife, Ayoka.
In his anniversary message, he wrote '
http://news.nollyzone.com/photos-comedian-koffi-celebrates-10th-wedding-anniversary/
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by Apostlelong(m): 1:11pm
wow. beautiful couple
Oya where is the award for FTC cos me I don't know why people are fighting for it. But well am happy I am FTC for the first time.
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by sunnysunny69(m): 1:37pm
That woman is super tall, lovely couple.
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by ufuosman(m): 1:39pm
Congrats
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by Osasnidas(m): 2:38pm
the red is beautiful
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by modelmike7(m): 2:38pm
HAPPY 10TH ANNIVERSARY. .....
It's not easy to celebrate 10 years when you are a celebrity
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by Destined2win: 2:39pm
I am only seeing two men. One is disguised as a pregnant woman putting on wig and the other is looking like he's not seeing food to eat
2 Likes
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by DWJOBScom(m): 2:39pm
Congrats and many more blessings
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by hubtiva: 2:39pm
Nice one Bro
http://hubtiva.com/5-impressive-health-benefits-of-lime/
.
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by bsaying(m): 2:39pm
Happy marriage anniversary.. Sincerely if you have a way of getting married and staying outside Nigeria for a while, then do it.... We only die one day, but don't die having spent all your life in this hardship in Nigeria
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by Bosnack: 2:39pm
Wonderful... 10years is something
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by Premiumwriter: 2:40pm
Wish you many more years
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by Biggaboi(m): 2:40pm
I remember when I met him years ago at a comedy show. Fans, including me, crowded him asking for a selfie. Guy was so much in a hurry to leave that one could see the frown he was trying so hard to hide with the plastic smile for the camera
Reminded me of what they always say, "celebrities are humans too"
Happy Anniversary Koffi
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by eguy92: 2:40pm
Wish you so much more years
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by lailo: 2:42pm
mgbeke wife
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by jesicajonna(f): 2:50pm
Beautiful
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by phetto(m): 2:51pm
eguy92:
Can I have your number
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by eguy92: 2:53pm
Visit the address
phetto:
|Re: Koffi Tha Guru & Wife, Ayoka Okin Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary by phetto(m): 2:53pm
eguy92:Please I prefer we talk on phone
