In his anniversary message, he wrote '



10 great years and it feels like we young lovers just starting out. All bliss and peace not fisticuffs and bouts. 17 years as friends and I know its another 70 till the end. A happy home and beautiful kids and you gave me an anniversary gift, to your darlings a lil Sis. Thank you Ayoka Yikky Yikky for being my greatest support system, lover, bestie and partner in all deeds, for indeed without you and God, who I for Be. Here's to 70 more'.





wow. beautiful couple



Oya where is the award for FTC cos me I don't know why people are fighting for it. But well am happy I am FTC for the first time.

That woman is super tall, lovely couple.

Congrats

the red is beautiful the red is beautiful

HAPPY 10TH ANNIVERSARY. .....

It's not easy to celebrate 10 years when you are a celebrity 2 Likes 1 Share





I am only seeing two men. One is disguised as a pregnant woman putting on wig and the other is looking like he's not seeing food to eat I am only seeing two men. One is disguised as a pregnant woman putting on wig and the other is looking like he's not seeing food to eat 2 Likes

Congrats and many more blessings







. Nice one Bro

Happy marriage anniversary.. Sincerely if you have a way of getting married and staying outside Nigeria for a while, then do it.... We only die one day, but don't die having spent all your life in this hardship in Nigeria

Wonderful... 10years is something

Wish you many more years



I remember when I met him years ago at a comedy show. Fans, including me, crowded him asking for a selfie. Guy was so much in a hurry to leave that one could see the frown he was trying so hard to hide with the plastic smile for the camera

Reminded me of what they always say, "celebrities are humans too"



Wish you so much more years

mgbeke wife

Beautiful

