Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018

Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by kelvinjeremiah(m): 4:08pm


Few years ago, it was really expensive to purchase an android device in Nigeria. In fact, very few could afford to spend money on android devices. We'd rather buy mobile devices running the Java OS and Symbian OS. But with the intervention of the chinese manufacturers and introduction of budget related devices (devices with acceptable qualities at affordable prices) from the likes of Infinix Mobility, Tecno Mobile, Injoo, Xiaomi amongst others, you could get an android device.

Today, we'll be sharing with you android devices which you get on a low budget. And the thing is, you don't need #31,000 to get such phones... surprised? You don't need be surprised. Mind you, these are phones with good quality and you could afford them with just #30,000 or below #30,000.



There are numerous smartphones which cost less than #30,000 but we've created a a shortlist of the ones which promises better user experience. Here are some of the best android phones under 30,000 naira that will perfectly fit whatever it is you are looking for in your budget device.


5 BEST ANDROID PHONES TO PURCHASE FOR LESS THAN #30,000 IN NIGERIA



1. BONTEL R10



The Bontel R10 is absolutely top notch. It's amazing that it's been sold for less than #30,000. It sounds unbelievable. I recommend this phone for anyone looking for quality at affordable price. Ok... let me show you why it tops our list.

The Bontel R10 has 5.5 inch HD display with a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, taking selfie to a whole new level. Speaking of software, it runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS, MTK chipset and a quad core 1.3GHz processor. In terms of memory, the Bontel R10 comes with a 1GB RAM and an internal memory of 16GB.

The Bontel R10 is a 3G smartphone which has dual sim functionality. It also has a rear fingerprint sensor for additional security.

You must be wondering, how anout the battery? I had to save the best for the last. It has a 6000mAh battery which could last for three days without having to worry about charge. It's simply amazing.


2. LEAGOO KIICAA POWER



On our #2 is the Leagoo Kiicaa Power. This phone's been trending on Jumia recently and guess what, it's worth the hype. Without further ado, let's what it offers in terms of display, camera quality, memory and battery life.

The Leagoo Kiicaa Power is a 3G smartphone which also supports the function of dual sim. It comes with 5.0 inch 400ppi HD display and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with a quadcore processor clocking 1.3GHz.

The Leagoo Kiicaa Power does better with a 2GB RAM. It promises a standard quality for your photos with a 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The Leagoo Kiicaa has a 4000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor at its rear.



3. HOMTOM S16



It should have ranked higher than the Leagoo Kiicaa Power at #2. It's a good quality phone which promises alot, if and only if, Homtom had done better with the battery. It has a battery of 3000mAh. It's the only phone on this list which has a dual camera.

The Homtom S16 has 5.5 inch display same as the Bontel R10. A dual primary camera of 13MP + 2MP and 8MP front camera.

The Homtom S16 runs Android 7.0 Nougat, a quadcore 1.3GHz processor and a RAM of 2GB. It has a 16GB internal memory.

Its battery capacity is 3000mAh which seem to be its only downside in an otherwise quality device. Fingerprint sensor? Yes.



4. OUKITEL C8




One thing sets this device apart from the above devices; its design. It's a beautifully designed mobile device. What is the OUKITEL C8 about?


Display: 5.5 inch
Memory: 2GB RAM & 16GB ROM
CPU: Quadcore 1.3GHz processor
Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
Battery: 3000mAh
Fingerprint Sensor: Yes



5. CUBOT R9




The Cubot R9 rounds up our shortlist. It has a 2600mAh battery capacity - a big turn-off for any smartphone user. Here are useful information about the Cubot R9:

Display: 5.0 inch
Memory: 2GB RAM & 16GB ROM
CPU: Quadcore 1.3GHz processor
Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
Battery: 2600mAh
Fingerprint Sensor: Yes
The Cubot R9 is just a good device and nothing exceptional about it.

Hey guys! That's the 5 Best Android Phones You Could Purchase For less Than #30,000.

If you find it helpful, SHARE WITH FRIENDS.

http://www.favshub.com/2018/03/5-best-android-phones-below-30-thousand-naira.html

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by atiteb4: 4:43pm
nice. made ftc. dedicate this to everyone out there hustling. hustle legally and never up

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by Promxy94(m): 4:44pm
I prefer the c8
Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by Jollyakat(m): 4:44pm
OK.. next
Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by tosyne2much(m): 4:44pm
I think HOMTOM is the best here, according to the price

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by KingsleyCEO: 4:45pm
There one guy like that, he likes comparing tecno phones to iPhone. Oga tecno ambassador, I don't want to see you in this thread.

If you dare, you will follow Bubu to Duara come 2019.

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by Nwakannaya1: 4:46pm
Thought iPhone was among... grin grin grin

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by umarshehu58(m): 4:46pm
I am using c8, bt wanna buy a better one. I am thinking of xiaomi 4x
Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by free2ryhme: 4:47pm
Una go just dey quote money like say na Una manufacture am

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by eleojo23: 4:48pm
Anybody who wishes to stretch his budget a little can add about 5k and get either of these:

Xiaomi Redmi 4a
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5a

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by mysteriousman(m): 4:48pm
The specs of the phones are OK but any battery less than 3000 mah is a no no

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by Elslim: 4:48pm
kiica power Na beast when it comes to battery life
Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by 1x2x3: 4:49pm
Backdoored phones
Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by oyetunder(m): 4:49pm
funny names. funny faults...

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by asuustrike2009: 4:49pm
These phones are cheap and quite affordable to those who can but can't replaced with space parts when they are faulty. Even if they can, the spare parts are few in number in limited cities unlike other brands. One thing is to buy cheap phone another is to maintain or repair it when issues arise of which these brands can't meet up with many customer's need.Hence they are not popular in spite of the price.

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by Jacyluv(f): 4:51pm
IssorYte
Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by dhabrite(m): 4:53pm
I'd rather stick to my Techno, abeg!

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by freebuddy: 4:53pm
I have used Oukitel c8. It's an excellent phone. I have heard good reviews about Leagoo kiicaa power but for the others, I don't know about them.

It's interesting the likes of Tecno and infinix did not make the cut.

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by twitterdiger: 4:53pm
Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by Flamezzz: 4:55pm
Abeg where I fit by these kinda phones for Onitsha?
Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by Flamezzz: 4:56pm
freebuddy:
I have used Oukitel c8. It's an excellent phone. I have heard good reviews about Leagoo kiicaa power but for the others, I don't know about them.

It's interesting the likes of Tecno and infinix did not make the cut.
Where yhu buy am?
Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by freebuddy: 4:56pm
asuustrike2009:
These phones are cheap and quite affordable to those who can but can't replaced with space parts when they are faulty. Even if they can, the spare parts are few in number in limited cities unlike other brands. One thing is to buy cheap phone another is to maintain or repair it when issues arise of which these brands can't meet up with many customer's need.Hence they are not popular in spite of the price.

Those who buy and use such phones give it crash helmet and bullet proof jacket in the form of tempered glass screen guard and solid phone casing to avoid stories that touch.

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by Promxy94(m): 4:56pm
umarshehu58:
I am using c8, bt wanna buy a better one. I am thinking of xiaomi 4x
How is the feel of c8 I plan buying it
How is the camera and internet connectivity
Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by Protein0: 4:56pm
Protein0:

LATEST UPDATE!!! (26/02/'18)
XIAOMI
Redmi 4A 2+16gb 37k
Redmi 4x 2+16gb 45k
Redmi 4x 3+32gb 55k
Redmi note 4x 3+16gb 54k
Redmi Note 4x 3+32gb 62kk
Redmi 5plus 3+32gb: 72k
Redmi 5plus 4+64gb: 79k
Mi max 2 4+64gb 88k
Mi max 2 4+128gb 110k
Mi note 3 4+64gb: 117k
Mi note 3 6+64gb: 119.5k
Mi note 3 6+128gb: 136k
mi6 4+64gb 136k
Mi6 6+64gb 150k
Mi mix 2 6+64gb: 183k
Mi mix 2 6+128gb: 195k

ONEPLUS
OnePlus 5t 6+64gb: 197k
OnePlus 5t 8+128gb: 220k

Xiaomi capsule earphone: 4k

POWER BANKS
Xiaomi 2 10,000mah: 8k
Xiaomi 2c (new model) 20,000mah: 13k

HUAWEI, NOKIA, ZTE, OPPO, MEIZU, LENOVO, and other brands can be gotten too

5-7working days delivery to Lagos.
Outside-Lagos bound orders will be waybilled afterwards.
Two tempered glasses and one silicone case gifts for every phone.
So what are you waiting for? call or whatsapp 07063579846 to get yours

Thanks kiss kiss
kiss
Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by freebuddy: 4:57pm
Flamezzz:

Where yhu buy am?
Bought it on Aliexpress last year.

You can also order through some trusted sellers too.
Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by nawtyme: 4:57pm
Are these phone names or names of fruits?

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by freebuddy: 5:00pm
nawtyme:
Are these phone names or names of fruits?

That was exactly how infinix, techno, itel, gionee, etc sounded when I first heard about them.

Bontel sounded like the bombshell grin

Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by Trustme2(m): 5:01pm
order from jumia. Most phone shops in Lagos don't even have it
Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by Aniwhyte(m): 5:01pm
Mhen that bontel has a whooping 6,000mah battery, i think i would dump my infinix note4 to get that, i loves phone with bigger battery more than anything in this life. Am definitely going to get it this coming week.
Re: Less Than N30,000 Quality Android Smartphones In 2018 by Trustme2(m): 5:04pm
Hmmmm. I pity my country Nigeria. Na the phone wey primary school children dey take do practicals for China be this o

