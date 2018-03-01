



Few years ago, it was really expensive to purchase an android device in Nigeria. In fact, very few could afford to spend money on android devices. We'd rather buy mobile devices running the Java OS and Symbian OS. But with the intervention of the chinese manufacturers and introduction of budget related devices (devices with acceptable qualities at affordable prices) from the likes of Infinix Mobility, Tecno Mobile, Injoo, Xiaomi amongst others, you could get an android device.



Today, we'll be sharing with you android devices which you get on a low budget. And the thing is, you don't need #31,000 to get such phones... surprised? You don't need be surprised. Mind you, these are phones with good quality and you could afford them with just #30,000 or below #30,000.







There are numerous smartphones which cost less than #30,000 but we've created a a shortlist of the ones which promises better user experience. Here are some of the best android phones under 30,000 naira that will perfectly fit whatever it is you are looking for in your budget device.





5 BEST ANDROID PHONES TO PURCHASE FOR LESS THAN #30,000 IN NIGERIA







1. BONTEL R10







The Bontel R10 is absolutely top notch. It's amazing that it's been sold for less than #30,000. It sounds unbelievable. I recommend this phone for anyone looking for quality at affordable price. Ok... let me show you why it tops our list.



The Bontel R10 has 5.5 inch HD display with a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, taking selfie to a whole new level. Speaking of software, it runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS, MTK chipset and a quad core 1.3GHz processor. In terms of memory, the Bontel R10 comes with a 1GB RAM and an internal memory of 16GB.



The Bontel R10 is a 3G smartphone which has dual sim functionality. It also has a rear fingerprint sensor for additional security.



You must be wondering, how anout the battery? I had to save the best for the last. It has a 6000mAh battery which could last for three days without having to worry about charge. It's simply amazing.





2. LEAGOO KIICAA POWER







On our #2 is the Leagoo Kiicaa Power. This phone's been trending on Jumia recently and guess what, it's worth the hype. Without further ado, let's what it offers in terms of display, camera quality, memory and battery life.



The Leagoo Kiicaa Power is a 3G smartphone which also supports the function of dual sim. It comes with 5.0 inch 400ppi HD display and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with a quadcore processor clocking 1.3GHz.



The Leagoo Kiicaa Power does better with a 2GB RAM. It promises a standard quality for your photos with a 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The Leagoo Kiicaa has a 4000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor at its rear.







3. HOMTOM S16







It should have ranked higher than the Leagoo Kiicaa Power at #2. It's a good quality phone which promises alot, if and only if, Homtom had done better with the battery. It has a battery of 3000mAh. It's the only phone on this list which has a dual camera.



The Homtom S16 has 5.5 inch display same as the Bontel R10. A dual primary camera of 13MP + 2MP and 8MP front camera.



The Homtom S16 runs Android 7.0 Nougat, a quadcore 1.3GHz processor and a RAM of 2GB. It has a 16GB internal memory.



Its battery capacity is 3000mAh which seem to be its only downside in an otherwise quality device. Fingerprint sensor? Yes.







4. OUKITEL C8









One thing sets this device apart from the above devices; its design. It's a beautifully designed mobile device. What is the OUKITEL C8 about?





Display: 5.5 inch

Memory: 2GB RAM & 16GB ROM

CPU: Quadcore 1.3GHz processor

Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera

Battery: 3000mAh

Fingerprint Sensor: Yes







5. CUBOT R9









The Cubot R9 rounds up our shortlist. It has a 2600mAh battery capacity - a big turn-off for any smartphone user. Here are useful information about the Cubot R9:



Display: 5.0 inch

Memory: 2GB RAM & 16GB ROM

CPU: Quadcore 1.3GHz processor

Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera

Battery: 2600mAh

Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

The Cubot R9 is just a good device and nothing exceptional about it.



Hey guys! That's the 5 Best Android Phones You Could Purchase For less Than #30,000.



If you find it helpful, SHARE WITH FRIENDS.



