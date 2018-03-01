₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The SUG President of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and some others identified as cult members on Monday night were said to have invaded the school premises and beat up some university security staff.
This happened late in the night on Monday February 26, 2018.
The SUG President was said to have led some students to demand that the security authorities should stop locking up the school gates at night.
They were said to have approached the security because most of the students living off campus cannot come into the school to study at night.
So in the cause of the argument, the students being in higher number started beating up the security men on duty when they refused see reason for the gate to be opened at night.
One of the victims of the attack, Mr. Nosike of the security unit, is presently receiving treatment at the school medical centre.
There is no official reaction yet from the school authorities on the attack by the SUG President and students on the university security staff.
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by Beedoc: 4:28pm
Vagabonds N Scammers
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by snazzy5050(m): 4:28pm
From SUG
To
Councilor
To
Local government chairman
To
Governor
To
Senator
To
President
Sets of arrogant/self centered souls!
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by kingreign(m): 4:28pm
How are you sure it's the president himself was amongst thosewho beat the security personnel up?
Bloggers and half baked truth sef
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by KingsleyCEO: 4:28pm
Our educational system breeds cultists and touts. Imagine, even in school where people are supposed to to display decorum in the highest order.
2019 election thugs rehearsal loading... All political parties should go there and pick.
SMH
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by DCMIX(m): 4:28pm
SUG presidents are members
I'm not surprised.
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by Reximiliano: 4:28pm
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by eleojo23: 4:28pm
And these are supposed to be civilized and educated people.
Smh...
No wonder we have thugs on suit and tie these days.
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by Silvawazza(m): 4:28pm
All men dey vex...
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by ONWARDBABA: 4:28pm
Why .....
Later they want to be called leaders of tomo
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by TechAddiction: 4:28pm
WTF..
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by Facebooker(f): 4:29pm
Free sucker here again!!
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by dosage150(m): 4:30pm
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by phemflex90(m): 4:30pm
science students in the making.
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by teckmore(m): 4:30pm
I hate this type of headline..
Just to attract readers
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by free2ryhme: 4:31pm
purplejuli:
You no get popular support and you go lock school gate na the result be this one so
Next time get sense
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by Yankee101: 4:31pm
Rusticate and withdraw as appropriate
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by nchezo(m): 4:32pm
Not too young to run�
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by andrenz: 4:32pm
í ½í¸ bloggers you guys will not blog my ass off one day o!
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by Partnerbiz3: 4:33pm
80% of students there stay off campus.
Their girls dey runs like demon
Go to Regina, Inec road and see them with pants.
Them no dey read ni...
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by barbiecue(f): 4:36pm
That wasn't what happened, I was there that night. Smh
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by barbiecue(f): 4:39pm
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by dosage150(m): 4:39pm
barbiecue:
stupid bloggers everywhere,leave them
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by MyMouth(m): 4:55pm
Try this poo in ABU and see what happens!
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by dhabrite(m): 4:58pm
Na school be that.
Unilorin just dull.
Na only for Unilorin, Transit drivers(Korope) go dey intimidate students.
Security men go just dey students anyhow.
I just weak mehn!!!
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by froshhomie(m): 5:26pm
barbiecue:to
Okay wat happened cus me I was there too
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by thatigboman: 5:37pm
barbiecue:pls narrate what transpired. Tnx
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by thatigboman: 5:38pm
froshhomie:u can narrate what you witnessed as well
|Re: UNIZIK SUG President, Others Beat Up Security Man For Locking School Gate(photo) by debolayinka(m): 5:38pm
Almost 2 weeks ago!
