Fetish Items Found In Front Of MAPOLY School Gate As Lecturers Protest. Photos / JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi / University Of Ibadan Students Cook Outside School Gate Following School Closure

This happened late in the night on Monday February 26, 2018.



The SUG President was said to have led some students to demand that the security authorities should stop locking up the school gates at night.



They were said to have approached the security because most of the students living off



So in the cause of the argument, the students being in higher number started beating up the security men on duty when they refused see reason for the gate to be opened at night.



One of the victims of the attack, Mr. Nosike of the security unit, is presently receiving treatment at the school medical centre.



There is no official reaction yet from the school authorities on the attack by the SUG President and students on the university security staff.





cc: Lalasticlala





From SUG

To

Councilor

To

Local government chairman

To

Governor

To

Senator

To

President

Sets of arrogant/self centered souls! 16 Likes

How are you sure it's the president himself was amongst thosewho beat the security personnel up?

Bloggers and half baked truth sef 8 Likes

Our educational system breeds cultists and touts. Imagine, even in school where people are supposed to to display decorum in the highest order.



2019 election thugs rehearsal loading... All political parties should go there and pick.



SMH

members



I'm not surprised. SUG presidents aremembersI'm not surprised. 4 Likes

And these are supposed to be civilized and educated people.



Smh...



No wonder we have thugs on suit and tie these days. 1 Like

Later they want to be called leaders of tomo

science students in the making.

I hate this type of headline..

Just to attract readers

purplejuli:

The SUG President of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and some others identified as cult members on Monday night were said to have invaded the school premises and beat up some university security staff.



This happened late in the night on Monday February 26, 2018.



The SUG President was said to have led some students to demand that the security authorities should stop locking up the school gates at night.



They were said to have approached the security because most of the students living off campus cannot come into the school to study at night.



So in the cause of the argument, the students being in higher number started beating up the security men on duty when they refused see reason for the gate to be opened at night.



One of the victims of the attack, Mr. Nosike of the security unit, is presently receiving treatment at the school medical centre.



There is no official reaction yet from the school authorities on the attack by the SUG President and students on the university security staff.





Source: https://www.042expressng.com/2018/03/unizik-sug-president-and-group-beat-security-man.html



You no get popular support and you go lock school gate na the result be this one so



Rusticate and withdraw as appropriate

Not too young to run�

80% of students there stay off campus.

Their girls dey runs like demon



Go to Regina, Inec road and see them with pants.



Them no dey read ni... 1 Like

That wasn't what happened, I was there that night. Smh 1 Like

80% of students there stay off campus.



Their girls dey runs like demon





Go to Regina, Inec road and see them with pants.





80% of students there stay off campus.



Their girls dey runs like demon





Go to Regina, Inec road and see them with pants.





That wasn't what happened, I was there that night. Smh

Try this poo in ABU and see what happens!

Na school be that.



Unilorin just dull.



Na only for Unilorin, Transit drivers(Korope) go dey intimidate students.



Security men go just dey students anyhow.



I just weak mehn!!!

That wasn't what happened, I was there that night. Smh to



Okay wat happened cus me I was there too toOkay wat happened cus me I was there too

That wasn't what happened, I was there that night. Smh pls narrate what transpired. Tnx pls narrate what transpired. Tnx

Okay wat happened cus me I was there too u can narrate what you witnessed as well u can narrate what you witnessed as well