It is a good thing to share things with others because love is sharing, however, there are some things you should avoid sharing with anyone. Here is a list of 7 things you won’t want to share after reading this post so…



Read On!



1.Toothbrush: The toothbrush is used to wash the mouth. Toothbrush harbour bacteria and other microorganisms after they are used. There is also a possibility of it transferring HIV if its bristles have pierced an infected individual. Therefore, do not share your toothbrush.



2. Nail Clippers: It may seem harmless to share nail clippers but there are a lot of medical conditions that could spread through the sharing of nail clippers which includes fungal infections (e.g. Athlete foot- a common fungal infection that usually affects the area between the toes with symptoms of redness, cracking and itching), bacterial infections (e.g. Paronychia- an infection of the nail fold where the nail meets the skin of the finger or toe, which causes redness and swelling and in some cases, blisters) and viral infections like hepatitis (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not sharing nail clippers as one of the preventative measures against spreading Hepatitis C, in particular).



3. Earphones: “When you share headphones, you’re doubling the microbial flora in your ears and introducing new bacteria,” says germ expert Kelly Reynolds, Ph.D. from the University of Arizona. Most people carry these kind of bacteria without any problem but when it goes beyond the threshold of the body or a new bacteria is introduced, it results into a ear infection.



4. Deodorants: Deodorants are applied on the armpit. Sharing deodorants allows for the transfer of skin cells, hair and bacteria. And when this is in excess, it can result into infections or diseases.



5. Underwear: Do I need to talk on this? Sharing underwear sounds gross on its own. Apart from this, it can transfer vaginal infections, sharing underwears increases the probability of getting sexually transmitted infections (STI) and pubic lice



6. Lip Balm: How do we apply lip balm? By rubbing it directly on our lips or by taking a swap on our fingertips and then apply to our lips. However, both transfer bacteria! The lips have extensive blood vessels just under its surface ,so bacteria can be passed easily into the bloodstream through the thin membrane. Sharing lip balm with others increases the chances of contracting herpes and mouth ulcers!



7. Bar of Soap: Sharing a bar of bathing soap can result in to transmission of scabies, herpes, body lice and harmful bacteria from one person to another. And considering, the inexpensive nature of bar soaps and seriousness of the above problems, you should avoid sharing a bar of soap.



I hope this list has made you see that sharing is not always caring! Cheers!

https://didyouknowthesefacts.wordpress.com/2018/03/07/7-things-you-should-not-share-with-others/





I don't share REMOTE Control on weekends... Haba...Go buy some paragraph and spacing, they are cheap...

thesicilian:

lol... I have corrected that

8 secrets. The person u dey tell ur secret has no use for it. Can only be used against u. And when he does u go vex. U be like u cant even keep a secret , asif u wey get secret self keep am to u self 15 Likes

They really aren't worth sharing.

U can't evade sharing air piece with a friends of mine. 9 Likes

@6, so u are saying we should not kiss again!

Must you add no 7

What about ur woman?? 2 Likes

towel too 1 Like



8. Don't share your secrets... Especially with a woman

I have met ladies who shared people's secrets with me for no reason... I guess it's due to my intimidating features that they say it unknowingly

ALAYORMII:

u can share ur girl with me

How can som1 share tooth brush and underwear

Spoons and cups?

guys shud keep their dick for one partner and girls shud kip their pussy 4 one man ..they shud stop sharing it upandan ..say NO to 4ucking anyhow. 5 Likes

rawpadgin:

u can share ur girl with me



RIP in advance

Your Spouse

https://didyouknowthesefacts.wordpress.com/2018/03/07/7-things-you-should-not-share-with-others/

Isn't Lip balm equal to Kissing

naturally i detest sharing things with other's...infact when i wear a shirt i don't even want to see anybody wearing that type of shirt talk more of the afforementioned 1 Like

Who can share some airtime with me? MTN... At least it is not listed above

1)whats the difference between sharing toothbrush n having a deep kiss?

Na wa o.. na only nail cutter me dey share sha

Towel nko?

hmmm no b small tino

don4real18:

8. Don't share your secrets... Especially with a woman

you are right on this. Most women even disclose detailed report of their sexual life with their boyfriend or husband to their female friends..

When I was single and student I used all those items with friends and doesn't change anything in me, the only thing I can't share with another person is my wife, I can't just imagine my wife under any man God forbid. If I heard about it I will kill the concubine and the wife.