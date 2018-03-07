₦airaland Forum

7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by izzyboi(m): 5:52pm
It is a good thing to share things with others because love is sharing, however, there are some things you should avoid sharing with anyone. Here is a list of 7 things you won’t want to share after reading this post so…

Read On!

1.Toothbrush: The toothbrush is used to wash the mouth. Toothbrush harbour bacteria and other microorganisms after they are used. There is also a possibility of it transferring HIV if its bristles have pierced an infected individual. Therefore, do not share your toothbrush.

2. Nail Clippers: It may seem harmless to share nail clippers but there are a lot of medical conditions that could spread through the sharing of nail clippers which includes fungal infections (e.g. Athlete foot- a common fungal infection that usually affects the area between the toes with symptoms of redness, cracking and itching), bacterial infections (e.g. Paronychia- an infection of the nail fold where the nail meets the skin of the finger or toe, which causes redness and swelling and in some cases, blisters) and viral infections like hepatitis (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not sharing nail clippers as one of the preventative measures against spreading Hepatitis C, in particular).

3. Earphones: “When you share headphones, you’re doubling the microbial flora in your ears and introducing new bacteria,” says germ expert Kelly Reynolds, Ph.D. from the University of Arizona. Most people carry these kind of bacteria without any problem but when it goes beyond the threshold of the body or a new bacteria is introduced, it results into a ear infection.

4. Deodorants: Deodorants are applied on the armpit. Sharing deodorants allows for the transfer of skin cells, hair and bacteria. And when this is in excess, it can result into infections or diseases.

5. Underwear: Do I need to talk on this? Sharing underwear sounds gross on its own. Apart from this, it can transfer vaginal infections, sharing underwears increases the probability of getting sexually transmitted infections (STI) and pubic lice

6. Lip Balm: How do we apply lip balm? By rubbing it directly on our lips or by taking a swap on our fingertips and then apply to our lips. However, both transfer bacteria! The lips have extensive blood vessels just under its surface ,so bacteria can be passed easily into the bloodstream through the thin membrane. Sharing lip balm with others increases the chances of contracting herpes and mouth ulcers!

7. Bar of Soap: Sharing a bar of bathing soap can result in to transmission of scabies, herpes, body lice and harmful bacteria from one person to another. And considering, the inexpensive nature of bar soaps and seriousness of the above problems, you should avoid sharing a bar of soap.

I hope this list has made you see that sharing is not always caring! Cheers!

https://didyouknowthesefacts.wordpress.com/2018/03/07/7-things-you-should-not-share-with-others/

Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Unionised(m): 5:54pm
Haba...

Go buy some paragraph and spacing, they are cheap...



I don't share REMOTE Control on weekends... grin

Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by izzyboi(m): 5:56pm
Unionised:
Haba...

Go buy some paragraph and spacing, they are cheap...
I have done that
EDITED
THIS IS MY FIRST TIME MAKING FRONT PAGE ON NAIRALAND. I'M IN A STATE OF EUPHORIA. THANKS NAIRALAND smiley
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by izzyboi(m): 6:01pm
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by thesicilian: 6:12pm
Unionised:
Haba...

Go buy some paragraph and spacing, they are cheap...
He doesn't share his paragraphs and space with anyone

Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by izzyboi(m): 6:18pm
thesicilian:
He doesn't share his paragraphs and space with anyone
lol... I have corrected that

Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by ednut1(m): 6:55pm
8 secrets. The person u dey tell ur secret has no use for it. Can only be used against u. And when he does u go vex. U be like u cant even keep a secret , asif u wey get secret self keep am to u self grin

Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by DrRasheed(m): 6:55pm
They really aren't worth sharing.
U can't evade sharing air piece with a friends of mine.

Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by robonski15(m): 6:56pm
Bar of soap
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Lomprico2: 6:56pm
@6, so u are saying we should not kiss again!

Gerarahere mahn! angry
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by millomaniac: 6:56pm
Must you add no 7
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by ALAYORMII: 6:56pm
What about ur woman??

Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Dramadiddy(m): 6:56pm
towel too

Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by don4real18(m): 6:56pm
8. Don't share your secrets... Especially with a woman grin grin grin
I have met ladies who shared people's secrets with me for no reason... I guess it's due to my intimidating features that they say it unknowingly cool

Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by rawpadgin(m): 6:56pm
ALAYORMII:
What about ur woman??
u can share ur girl with me tongue tongue
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by BadBlaize(m): 6:58pm
How can som1 share tooth brush and underwear
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by GideonIdaboh(f): 6:58pm
Spoons and cups?
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Christane(m): 6:59pm
guys shud keep their dick for one partner and girls shud kip their pussy 4 one man ..they shud stop sharing it upandan ..say NO to 4ucking anyhow.

Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Gkay1(m): 6:59pm
wetin
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by ALAYORMII: 6:59pm
rawpadgin:
u can share ur girl with me tongue tongue


RIP in advance

Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Riversides2003(m): 6:59pm
A
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Riversides2003(m): 7:00pm
Your Spouse
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by JayEye(m): 7:01pm
izzyboi:


https://didyouknowthesefacts.wordpress.com/2018/03/07/7-things-you-should-not-share-with-others/

Isn't Lip balm equal to Kissing
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by sirBLUNT(m): 7:01pm
naturally i detest sharing things with other's...infact when i wear a shirt i don't even want to see anybody wearing that type of shirt talk more of the afforementioned

Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by chiefojiji(m): 7:02pm
Who can share some airtime with me? MTN... At least it is not listed above
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by kenodrill: 7:02pm
1)whats the difference between sharing toothbrush n having a deep kiss?
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Gangster1ms: 7:02pm
Na wa o.. na only nail cutter me dey share sha cry
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by stagger: 7:02pm
Towel nko?
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by afm4ever(m): 7:02pm
hmmm no b small tino
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Cutehector(m): 7:03pm
don4real18:
8. Don't share your secrets... Especially with a woman grin grin grin
I have met ladies who shared people's secrets with me for no reason... I guess it's due to my intimidating features that they say it unknowingly cool
you are right on this. Most women even disclose detailed report of their sexual life with their boyfriend or husband to their female friends..

Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by moscobabs(m): 7:03pm
When I was single and student I used all those items with friends and doesn't change anything in me, the only thing I can't share with another person is my wife, I can't just imagine my wife under any man God forbid. If I heard about it I will kill the concubine and the wife.
Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by coldsummer: 7:03pm
Ha if it's that easy all of us that spent out secondary schools days in the hostel would have died before finishing University.

One bar of soap belongs to everyone in the hostel


Oyinbo skin different from our own. We are WAKANDA

����

