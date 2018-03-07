₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,053 members, 4,127,259 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 March 2018 at 08:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others (13125 Views)
Nigeria Foods You Should Avoid If You Are Planning To Lose Weight / Reasons Why You Should Avoid Palm-wine / 5 Foods In Nigeria That You Should Avoid Eating As Much As Possible (1) (2) (3) (4)
|7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by izzyboi(m): 5:52pm
It is a good thing to share things with others because love is sharing, however, there are some things you should avoid sharing with anyone. Here is a list of 7 things you won’t want to share after reading this post so…
https://didyouknowthesefacts.wordpress.com/2018/03/07/7-things-you-should-not-share-with-others/
5 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Unionised(m): 5:54pm
Haba...
Go buy some paragraph and spacing, they are cheap...
I don't share REMOTE Control on weekends...
22 Likes
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by izzyboi(m): 5:56pm
Unionised:I have done that
EDITED
THIS IS MY FIRST TIME MAKING FRONT PAGE ON NAIRALAND. I'M IN A STATE OF EUPHORIA. THANKS NAIRALAND
Unionised:I have done that
EDITED
THIS IS MY FIRST TIME MAKING FRONT PAGE ON NAIRALAND. I'M IN A STATE OF EUPHORIA. THANKS NAIRALAND
4 Likes
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by izzyboi(m): 6:01pm
lalasticlala
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by thesicilian: 6:12pm
Unionised:He doesn't share his paragraphs and space with anyone
12 Likes
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by izzyboi(m): 6:18pm
thesicilian:lol... I have corrected that
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by ednut1(m): 6:55pm
8 secrets. The person u dey tell ur secret has no use for it. Can only be used against u. And when he does u go vex. U be like u cant even keep a secret , asif u wey get secret self keep am to u self
15 Likes
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by DrRasheed(m): 6:55pm
They really aren't worth sharing.
U can't evade sharing air piece with a friends of mine.
9 Likes
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by robonski15(m): 6:56pm
Bar of soap
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Lomprico2: 6:56pm
@6, so u are saying we should not kiss again!
Gerarahere mahn!
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by millomaniac: 6:56pm
Must you add no 7
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by ALAYORMII: 6:56pm
What about ur woman??
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Dramadiddy(m): 6:56pm
towel too
1 Like
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by don4real18(m): 6:56pm
8. Don't share your secrets... Especially with a woman
I have met ladies who shared people's secrets with me for no reason... I guess it's due to my intimidating features that they say it unknowingly
6 Likes
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by rawpadgin(m): 6:56pm
ALAYORMII:u can share ur girl with me
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by BadBlaize(m): 6:58pm
How can som1 share tooth brush and underwear
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by GideonIdaboh(f): 6:58pm
Spoons and cups?
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Christane(m): 6:59pm
guys shud keep their dick for one partner and girls shud kip their pussy 4 one man ..they shud stop sharing it upandan ..say NO to 4ucking anyhow.
5 Likes
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Gkay1(m): 6:59pm
wetin
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by ALAYORMII: 6:59pm
rawpadgin:
RIP in advance
1 Like
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Riversides2003(m): 6:59pm
A
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Riversides2003(m): 7:00pm
Your Spouse
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by JayEye(m): 7:01pm
izzyboi:
Isn't Lip balm equal to Kissing
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by sirBLUNT(m): 7:01pm
naturally i detest sharing things with other's...infact when i wear a shirt i don't even want to see anybody wearing that type of shirt talk more of the afforementioned
1 Like
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by chiefojiji(m): 7:02pm
Who can share some airtime with me? MTN... At least it is not listed above
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by kenodrill: 7:02pm
1)whats the difference between sharing toothbrush n having a deep kiss?
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Gangster1ms: 7:02pm
Na wa o.. na only nail cutter me dey share sha
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by stagger: 7:02pm
Towel nko?
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by afm4ever(m): 7:02pm
hmmm no b small tino
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by Cutehector(m): 7:03pm
don4real18:you are right on this. Most women even disclose detailed report of their sexual life with their boyfriend or husband to their female friends..
1 Like
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by moscobabs(m): 7:03pm
When I was single and student I used all those items with friends and doesn't change anything in me, the only thing I can't share with another person is my wife, I can't just imagine my wife under any man God forbid. If I heard about it I will kill the concubine and the wife.
|Re: 7 Things You Should Avoid Sharing With Others by coldsummer: 7:03pm
Ha if it's that easy all of us that spent out secondary schools days in the hostel would have died before finishing University.
One bar of soap belongs to everyone in the hostel
Oyinbo skin different from our own. We are WAKANDA
����
1 Like
First Mother-to-daughter Uterus Transplant Performed In Sweden / Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry / Federal Health Workers Embark On Strike
Viewing this topic: eeshazakari(f), phlame(m), dudedy(m), UdoEya(m), Alkanoise(m), mark1703official(m), ChocolateBunny, idonhammer, buzos, AkpaMgbor(m), Johnnyoungster(m), igbi, biggace(m), idrisseks, Iykolysis, dammy238, heffem(m), kingspeter42(m), GEO1016(m), Adamna(f), FromZeroToHero(m), Nutase(f), Ceepy, Ana234(f), MDJ03, WHIZKIDEFE(m), Chamber10(m), dimonyea80, manny4u(m), olhawhaley, kinghold(m), Dollyweberslick, snowland(m), Anas3624, Welcomme, xpac01(m), Kpalobi(m), niyah24(f), Vince77(m), theo1477, labbyk(m), blip(f), innocent1992(m), SleekHoyeen(f), DeTestimony, Davidcruze(m), DrBESTJC, dxpecial(m), rotormast, Adisaowalla, Ahsat, dayofadunsin, damilare96(m), h20water(m), Neatb(m), alexandakin(m), yungdynho(m), NicheNaija, Chukazu, Manaram01(m), kingofthemall, ChrisDiaz, ochuciano(m), GRAMMARJAMES, olatunji390(m), Immunity1555, maneju01, lastdonib, luveth(m), DeltahArmy(m), MisteerConcord(m), iamdotune(m), mtprofessor5(m), obiorathesubtle, ruffbamreal(m), Ricoluv(m), akiOYIBO, Kabawhat, lee4u, Zamad(m), Okadalifestyle(m), vickysly and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21