Cyriacus Izuekwe





A sex starved man, Mr. Akeem Adisa has landed in trouble after he went to his lover, Yinka Adebayo in Lagos and was denied sex.



In anger he tore her pant and bra in order to forcefully have access to her breasts and private.



The incident happened at Mushin Road Isolo, Lagos where the victim, Yinka Adebayo resided.



P.M.EXPRESS scooped that Adisa who resided at Idowu Street in Egan area went to Yinka’s house in the night to satisfy his sexual desire.



When he got there, it was already late and the victim was angry with Adisa for coming by that time of the night. Police sources said Adisa started handling her breasts but the victim was not in the mood for the romp and so she refused.



In anger, Adisa tore her pant and bra and attempted to have his way but Yinka raised alarm which attracted the neighbours and she denied him before neighbours.



The matter was reported to the police at Isolo Division and Adisa was arrested that night and detained at the police station. The victim also brought the pant and bra as evidence to show that Adisa committed the offence and they were kept as exhibits.



The police thereafter charged Adisa before a Lagos court sitting in Isolo over the indecent assault.



He pleaded guilty.



The items – the pant and bra were brought to court as exhibits which will be tendered during trial.



Thus, the Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Teluwo granted Adisa bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.



The prosecutor, Mr. Oje Uagbale did not object to his bail condition. The matter was adjourned and Adisa was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.



http://pmexpressng.com/man-tears-female-lovers-lingerie-sex/