₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,243 members, 4,127,901 topics. Date: Sunday, 11 March 2018 at 10:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? (4154 Views)
Why Should Christians Pray For Those Who Hate Them? / Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) / When a government is becoming ungodly: should Christians continue to obey? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by PstBiola: 7:51am
Physical appearance is important to God in that it reveals the glory of His creative abilities. So we should appreciate the beauty God has given us as His most complex and amazing creation. God crafted each of us (Jeremiah 1:5) to look exactly as we do, for His own perfect reasons. Despite our very best efforts, man will never be able to come close to the beauty and majesty of God. Our very bodies were formed in His image. In ways we cannot understand, we reflect His own beauty. No human painting, sculpture, photograph, or sketch can approach the beauty of God. God places some value on appearances; if He did not, we would all look the same. It is not a wrong thing for us to notice and appreciate physical appearance as well.
https://www.gotquestions.org/amp/physical-appearance.html
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by Validcode: 7:54am
Yes, there are several places in the Bible where God specified how he wants people to appear before him.
1 Like
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by Hiswordxray(m): 8:12am
What we do in our physical appearance reflects what is in our hearts and when Christ is in your heart then it would should in your physical appearance. It is not enough that Christ lives in us, but he must also be expressed in our physical body.
10 Likes
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by sabama007(f): 8:37am
NO
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by kayabd(m): 8:38am
"God judges our heart and not our physical appearance "
pls... dat statement is wrong
8 Likes
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by joeaz58(m): 8:38am
is dat woman a pastor's wife
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by Chikita66(f): 8:38am
I will speak for myself, I care about it.
4 Likes
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by jboy73: 8:39am
U can't go to church dressed like a mad man.
Not even God but the pastor will chase u away or even stone u f Bible.
Only Muslim go to place of worship with one cloth for a year.
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by salbis(m): 8:39am
All you need to do is to look at the fashion of the world and see how these images makes men and women conform to them. To be conformed means to be "with" (con) "pressure" (formed), so it is the pressure that the world puts on all of us to be in the image that the world sees as beautiful. But the world's explanation of beauty is not really beauty at all, but vanity and empty. Rom. 12:2; this verse in summary says "do not let world to squeeze you into her image" but that is just what the world is doing. It should not be so with believers.
We can cause others to stumble by the way we dress and God will hold us accountable for the way we appear to others. God knows our hearts (Jer. 17:9) and that sin begins when we are caught up in our own lusts and that lust conceive sin. Sinning outwardly is just as bad as sinning inwardly. God sees it all as written in the book of (Heb. 4:13); no creature is hidden from his sight, but all are Unclad and exposed to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account. Many are called but few are chosen. Madam pastor's wife, you have options before you, make your selection.
May God help us to stand on what is true and noble all the days of our lives. Shalom!
2 Likes
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by nerodenero: 8:40am
Dress the way you want to be addressed. I'd address that pastor's wife by her looks.
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by Boyooosa(m): 8:40am
Yes they should
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by Aldebaran(m): 8:40am
Nonsense
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by Follygunners: 8:41am
As Christians, modesty and caution are the keywords! Christians shouldn't dress like people of the world. Today in 9ja, so many Christians dress in such provocating manner that you can hardly differentiate them from the unbelievers.
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by egodswill(m): 8:42am
I'll address that pastor's wife the same way I'll address club girl... See breast..
1 Like
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by princeade86(m): 8:46am
forget about the dress. ur believe is inside u. God is watching inside.
1 Like
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by gopiko: 8:48am
Just dress good
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by damosky12(m): 8:48am
When you dress in a way that "seduces" an opposite sex or you lead him into mental adultery, that's a problem.
First, note;
Matthew 5:28
[28]But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.
Now see,
Romans 14:15-16
[15]But if thy brother be grieved with thy meat, now walkest thou not charitably. Destroy not him with thy meat, for whom Christ died.
[16]Let not then your good be evil spoken of:
Also, the Christian woman is asked to dress in MODEST cloths.
1 Timothy 2:9
[9]In like manner also, that women adorn themselves in modest apparel...
Why?
Matthew 5:16
[16]Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.
Does that light shine by dressing seductively?
Enough said.
2 Likes
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by hurricanekatrina(f): 8:56am
yea but dress well not exposing breast
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by ProfEinstein: 8:59am
Nooo xtians shouldn't care about physical appearance after all the trademark of Pentecostal xtianity is to look shabby and miserable as to enter the kingdom of god. God doesn't like fine things
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by mars123(m): 9:03am
Shey God created us Unclad...Is it not humans that decided to wear clothing. How should the clothes anyone wear offend God? It doesn't make sense to me @ all.
1 Like
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by Chochovini(m): 9:05am
kayabd:.
So because of that you mean it‘s ok, if a woman dresses in Bikini to the Church abi?
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by kmaster007: 9:07am
I no is bcoz of girls sum guys go church
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by mekonglobal(m): 9:11am
Hiswordxray:
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by Emmerlee(m): 9:12am
Chochovini:
Bro read his comment again, this time slowly. You will realize that both of you are on the same page.
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by Freethesheeples: 9:12am
sabama007:
Blind camel, no, even a camel is useful. Blind dingbat
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by Spicycat(f): 9:23am
Follygunners:
But sexual immorality are perpetrated and promoted mostly by unbelievers whose happened to be dominated by Christians.
One thing i still don't get about Nigerian Christians is that an extremely abominable act which involves all forms of shameful and miserable behavior is wrong when it's done by people of other faith but its seems to be normal when its done by a Christian how do you people manage to lie to yourselves and still remain calm is a mystery to any enlightened mind
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by vicoloni(m): 9:27am
Rehab the prostitute has her name etched in the book of Hebrews forever. Among the heroes of faith o
Keep analysing other people and not focus on your relationship with God you hear.
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by brainbox80(m): 9:27am
[color=#006600][/color]DECENCY/MODESTY SHOULD BE YOUR WATCH WORD WHEN YOU DRESS, NOT "SEXY". DON'T DRESS TO KILL DRESS TO BE HONOURED
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by mostHandsome01: 9:27am
kayabd:
The statement is very true and not wrong but unfortunately, people have misunderstood it. I wouldn't want to preach a long sermon explain it but a thing to note is when we dress provocatively, we sure lead others to sin and that inturn has made us sin and thats why the Bible teach us about dressing in a modest manner .
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by iliyande(m): 9:34am
It is very unfortunately that churches today have failed to uphold her ancient land mark. It has lost her valor and right ship of upholding and enforcing righteousness among the brethren. Most of the churches today are entertaining provocative dressing and making her member to feel so comfortable in their worldliness.
Physical appearance also reflects one's life style. How can one appear like a prostitute and still preach/pray for them and expect repentance from them.
If you dress indecently, men will always behold nothing good in you but rather see you as a sexy toy for satisfying their immoral sexual desire. Matthew 5:27-28 “Ye have heard that it was said by them of old time, Thou shalt not commit adultery: But I say unto you, that whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart”
This is a very bitter truth Christians need to deal with.
|Re: Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? by olafunny(m): 9:39am
jboy73:oponu. Question dem ask, u no see answer, na anod thing u de talk
1 Like 1 Share
Bawomolo & Manmustwac / Did God Reveal Himself To Only The Jewish Race? / Do You Pray In Your Local Dialect?
Viewing this topic: Fpp2017, Assurance1000(f), Baddchristy(f), Manofvalor1, kbanty22(m), Vicjay1(m), Diademk07, swankyshank, XML33, Comrsum, Yuneehk(f), boynice, Younghacka(m), seenga(m), arikibe, shegzieflex, checkmate01 and 31 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19