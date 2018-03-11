Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Should Christians Care About Physical Appearance? (4154 Views)

Physical appearance is important to God in that it reveals the glory of His creative abilities. So we should appreciate the beauty God has given us as His most complex and amazing creation. God crafted each of us (Jeremiah 1:5) to look exactly as we do, for His own perfect reasons. Despite our very best efforts, man will never be able to come close to the beauty and majesty of God. Our very bodies were formed in His image. In ways we cannot understand, we reflect His own beauty. No human painting, sculpture, photograph, or sketch can approach the beauty of God. God places some value on appearances; if He did not, we would all look the same. It is not a wrong thing for us to notice and appreciate physical appearance as well.



But it should be remembered that God judges our hearts, not our physical appearance. It is the inner man that is an even greater creation. We have souls that will never be destroyed, that live on forever in heaven or hell. Our hearts, too, are capable of so many thoughts and feelings, reflections of the complexities of God. We should not fall into the trap of believing that our looks are to be a source of pride or envy. Our true beauty should come from inside, not from the fleshly beauty that the world judges us on. In 1 Peter 3:3-5, Peter tells wives that their "beauty should not come from outward adornment, such as braided hair and the wearing of gold jewelry and fine clothes. Instead, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God's sight. For this is the way the holy women of the past who put their hope in God used to make themselves beautiful."



Our outward appearance should not be our focus. If the reason we try to be the perfect weight, wear the best clothes, have facial treatments, etc., is to impress other people, then our physical appearance has become a matter of pride. We should be humbly aware of our appearance rather than acting to conform to the world's standards. Matthew 23:12 says, "For whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted." And James 4:6 says, "God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble."



We must watch out for anything that draws us away from God, including the too-often extreme emphasis the world places on appearances. God does not want us to love the world or anything in it (1 John 2:15), and we are not to think as the world does (Romans 12:2). God has shown us His own amazing power and beauty and love in an incredibly diverse creation. We should be humble, not committing idolatry in worshiping the creation rather than the creator (Colossians 3:5).



Yes, there are several places in the Bible where God specified how he wants people to appear before him. 1 Like

What we do in our physical appearance reflects what is in our hearts and when Christ is in your heart then it would should in your physical appearance. It is not enough that Christ lives in us, but he must also be expressed in our physical body. 10 Likes

NO

"God judges our heart and not our physical appearance "



pls... dat statement is wrong 8 Likes

is dat woman a pastor's wife

I will speak for myself, I care about it. 4 Likes

U can't go to church dressed like a mad man.

Not even God but the pastor will chase u away or even stone u f Bible.

Only Muslim go to place of worship with one cloth for a year.

All you need to do is to look at the fashion of the world and see how these images makes men and women conform to them. To be conformed means to be "with" (con) "pressure" (formed), so it is the pressure that the world puts on all of us to be in the image that the world sees as beautiful. But the world's explanation of beauty is not really beauty at all, but vanity and empty. Rom. 12:2; this verse in summary says "do not let world to squeeze you into her image" but that is just what the world is doing. It should not be so with believers.



We can cause others to stumble by the way we dress and God will hold us accountable for the way we appear to others. God knows our hearts (Jer. 17:9) and that sin begins when we are caught up in our own lusts and that lust conceive sin. Sinning outwardly is just as bad as sinning inwardly. God sees it all as written in the book of (Heb. 4:13); no creature is hidden from his sight, but all are Unclad and exposed to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account. Many are called but few are chosen. Madam pastor's wife, you have options before you, make your selection.

May God help us to stand on what is true and noble all the days of our lives. Shalom! 2 Likes

Dress the way you want to be addressed. I'd address that pastor's wife by her looks.

Yes they should

Nonsense

As Christians, modesty and caution are the keywords! Christians shouldn't dress like people of the world. Today in 9ja, so many Christians dress in such provocating manner that you can hardly differentiate them from the unbelievers.

I'll address that pastor's wife the same way I'll address club girl... See breast.. 1 Like

forget about the dress. ur believe is inside u. God is watching inside. 1 Like

Just dress good

When you dress in a way that "seduces" an opposite sex or you lead him into mental adultery, that's a problem.



First, note;



Matthew 5:28

[28]But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.



Now see,



Romans 14:15-16

[15]But if thy brother be grieved with thy meat, now walkest thou not charitably. Destroy not him with thy meat, for whom Christ died.

[16]Let not then your good be evil spoken of:



Also, the Christian woman is asked to dress in MODEST cloths.



1 Timothy 2:9

[9]In like manner also, that women adorn themselves in modest apparel...





Why?



Matthew 5:16

[16]Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.







Does that light shine by dressing seductively?





Enough said. 2 Likes

yea but dress well not exposing breast

Nooo xtians shouldn't care about physical appearance after all the trademark of Pentecostal xtianity is to look shabby and miserable as to enter the kingdom of god. God doesn't like fine things

Shey God created us Unclad...Is it not humans that decided to wear clothing. How should the clothes anyone wear offend God? It doesn't make sense to me @ all. 1 Like

kayabd:

"God judges our heart and not our physical appearance "



pls... dat statement is wrong .

So because of that you mean it‘s ok, if a woman dresses in Bikini to the Church abi? So because of that you mean it‘s ok, if a woman dresses in Bikini to the Church abi?

I no is bcoz of girls sum guys go church

Hiswordxray:

What we do in our physical appearance reflects what is in our hearts and when Christ is in your heart then it would should in your physical appearance. It is not enough that Christ lives in us, but he must also be expressed in our physical body.

Chochovini:

.

So because of that you mean it‘s ok, if a woman dresses in Bikini to the Church abi?

Bro read his comment again, this time slowly. You will realize that both of you are on the same page. Bro read his comment again, this time slowly. You will realize that both of you are on the same page.

sabama007:

NO

Blind camel, no, even a camel is useful. Blind dingbat Blind camel, no, even a camel is useful. Blind dingbat

Follygunners:

As Christians, modesty and caution are the keywords! Christians shouldn't dress like people of the world. Today in 9ja, so many Christians dress in such provocating manner that you can hardly differentiate them from the unbelievers.

But sexual immorality are perpetrated and promoted mostly by unbelievers whose happened to be dominated by Christians.



One thing i still don't get about Nigerian Christians is that an extremely abominable act which involves all forms of shameful and miserable behavior is wrong when it's done by people of other faith but its seems to be normal when its done by a Christian how do you people manage to lie to yourselves and still remain calm is a mystery to any enlightened mind But sexual immorality are perpetrated and promoted mostly by unbelievers whose happened to be dominated by Christians.One thing i still don't get about Nigerian Christians is that an extremely abominable act which involves all forms of shameful and miserable behavior is wrong when it's done by people of other faith but its seems to be normal when its done by a Christian how do you people manage to lie to yourselves and still remain calm is a mystery to any enlightened mind 1 Like 1 Share

Rehab the prostitute has her name etched in the book of Hebrews forever. Among the heroes of faith o



Keep analysing other people and not focus on your relationship with God you hear.

[color=#006600][/color]DECENCY/MODESTY SHOULD BE YOUR WATCH WORD WHEN YOU DRESS, NOT "SEXY". DON'T DRESS TO KILL DRESS TO BE HONOURED

kayabd:

"God judges our heart and not our physical appearance "



pls... dat statement is wrong

The statement is very true and not wrong but unfortunately, people have misunderstood it. I wouldn't want to preach a long sermon explain it but a thing to note is when we dress provocatively, we sure lead others to sin and that inturn has made us sin and thats why the Bible teach us about dressing in a modest manner . The statement is very true and not wrong but unfortunately, people have misunderstood it. I wouldn't want to preach a long sermon explain it but a thing to note is when we dress provocatively, we sure lead others to sin and that inturn has made us sin and thats why the Bible teach us about dressing in a modest manner .

It is very unfortunately that churches today have failed to uphold her ancient land mark. It has lost her valor and right ship of upholding and enforcing righteousness among the brethren. Most of the churches today are entertaining provocative dressing and making her member to feel so comfortable in their worldliness.



Physical appearance also reflects one's life style. How can one appear like a prostitute and still preach/pray for them and expect repentance from them.



If you dress indecently, men will always behold nothing good in you but rather see you as a sexy toy for satisfying their immoral sexual desire. Matthew 5:27-28 “Ye have heard that it was said by them of old time, Thou shalt not commit adultery: But I say unto you, that whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart”



This is a very bitter truth Christians need to deal with.