BBNaija: "Why I Put Tobi Up For Eviction" – Cee-C / BBNaija: Why Bambam Is 'Dirtiest' Housemate – Ifu Ennada / BBNaija: Cee C Is Not Married - Cee-C's Team

Cee-c said he also warned her about having any sexual relationship in the house.



The lawyer while speaking to Teddy A after the Saturday night party said, her father’s stern warnings made her uninterested in any form of sexual relationship in the house.



Recall that alleged wedding pictures of Cee-c generated reactions from Nigerians.



She said “My father warned me before coming here; he said I don’t want to hear Cee-C and one guy did anything.



”I want you to relate with everyone, he even said I should act like I am married so I can be in check.



”I respect my father a lot, reason why when I came I was not involved with any one until I decided it is just a game.”



HAHAHAHA FTC onlock



BBNaija sef don tire me

All this people sef

sweet thing dey kill o!!



Her father is a confused slay dad.

If the only thing he could tell his daughter was,

"please leave preek and concentrate on that money" instead of telling her to get the money through any means necessary.



No real father will allow his female child feature on a show as morally debased as BBN but 45million Naira is no joke.



But he advised her wrongly..

BBN is not a show where you come and act more holy than the pope.

I'm sure he'd be regretting that advice now when he sees Miracle and Nina are closer to the money only because they haven't let go of preek.



Well, what if she got his advice all wrong?

He told her to act married and we know the only thing married folks do in a house is just fvck.





Enough...

Now, what happened?

Anakumulah

k 1 Like

Preacher daughter

You ACT like a PORN STAR not like you're MARRIED

That is a girl from a good background and healthy home training! Not all those olosho who before the mention of "Jack Robinson", two legs don spread 10 Likes

since cee c is basically a pure breed Scorpio am not surprised by her behavior towards tobi 3 Likes

.

carry your seriousness and go biko..virginity wey boiz they run from nowadays.. na him you take they carve style.. 1 Like

Acting married doesn't make you look responsible,it doesn't scare us away,if you're gonna get fuckêd you're gonna get fucKêd and all daddy can do is watched as his princess gets pounded repeatedly by a big d!ck.. 2 Likes

Thank God you have held on to that advice. Good one. 4 Likes

When Nairalanders Finally Catch NwaAmaikpe...... 4 Likes 1 Share

I see that girl as someone who is so proud and full of herself.......i dont know what makes her to feel too superior

In His presence......... joy 1 Like

Bleep boiz and gehs go hate this geh pass poo from now onwards.

I’m goddamn tired of this reality show, damn 1 Like

Good one Cee-c. You and your dad are the real deal 1 Like

This girl get sense o unlike the ones that have been bleeping themselves up and down including the one I have seen her petite breast. 1 Like

What is this one saying........................Your mentality is damn so repulsive. You don't know anything about advice or Marriage. It's a pity! What is this one saying........................Your mentality is damn so repulsive. You don't know anything about advice or Marriage. It's a pity! 4 Likes

Una ge mouth odour? Una ge mouth odour? 1 Like

sprints1:

since cee c is basically a pure breed Scorpio am not surprised by her behavior towards tobi Welcome to the Scorpio family, descendants of the other city called audacity Welcome to the Scorpio family, descendants of the other city called audacity 1 Like





Hope he was not dissapointed when you kissed. Issokay, let's see how the game ends....Hope he was not dissapointed when you kissed.

This guy na real were This guy na real were 1 Like

Good advice 1 Like

amakadihot87:

I see that girl as someone who is so proud and full of herself.......i dont know what makes her to feel too superior





"She feel too superior" ....cos she knows her worth. Every woman she feel that way cos that is who they are! They are Queens and should act as one. Tell me your worth and i will price you accordingly.

At 25....Ceecee is on a good track. "She feel too superior" ....cos she knows her worth. Every woman she feel that way cos that is who they are! They are Queens and should act as one. Tell me your worth and i will price you accordingly.At 25....Ceecee is on a good track. 2 Likes 1 Share

Stop believing Cee C, she is a drama queen. Don't believe people like her. Toyo baby used to be a virgin too. lol.



If things between her and tobi didn't turn sour she might have had sex. At least he said she grabbed his dick and she started clapping and shouting. It means he didn't lie about that. she couldn't defend herself.



She is just a drama lady. Stop believing Cee C, she is a drama queen. Don't believe people like her. Toyo baby used to be a virgin too. lol.If things between her and tobi didn't turn sour she might have had sex. At least he said she grabbed his dick and she started clapping and shouting. It means he didn't lie about that. she couldn't defend herself.She is just a drama lady. 1 Like

At 25....Ceecee is on a good track. 1 Like 1 Share