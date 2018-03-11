₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by e4unaija: 9:44am
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C, has revealed that her father advised her to act like a married person in the reality show.
Cee-c said he also warned her about having any sexual relationship in the house.
The lawyer while speaking to Teddy A after the Saturday night party said, her father’s stern warnings made her uninterested in any form of sexual relationship in the house.
Recall that alleged wedding pictures of Cee-c generated reactions from Nigerians.
She said “My father warned me before coming here; he said I don’t want to hear Cee-C and one guy did anything.
”I want you to relate with everyone, he even said I should act like I am married so I can be in check.
”I respect my father a lot, reason why when I came I was not involved with any one until I decided it is just a game.”
read more @ https://www.e4unaija.com/bbnaija-father-advised-act-married-cee-c-reveals/
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by Opinionated: 3:36pm
HAHAHAHA FTC onlock
BBNaija sef don tire me
All this people sef
sweet thing dey kill o!!
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by NwaAmaikpe: 3:37pm
Her father is a confused slay dad.
If the only thing he could tell his daughter was,
"please leave preek and concentrate on that money" instead of telling her to get the money through any means necessary.
No real father will allow his female child feature on a show as morally debased as BBN but 45million Naira is no joke.
But he advised her wrongly..
BBN is not a show where you come and act more holy than the pope.
I'm sure he'd be regretting that advice now when he sees Miracle and Nina are closer to the money only because they haven't let go of preek.
Well, what if she got his advice all wrong?
He told her to act married and we know the only thing married folks do in a house is just fvck.
Either way, CeeCee has let her dad down.
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by debedebe(m): 3:37pm
Enough...
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by olureignforever: 3:37pm
Now, what happened?
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by kamatofeelz(m): 3:37pm
Anakumulah
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by ken19: 3:37pm
k
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by ehardetola(m): 3:38pm
Preacher daughter
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by Breezzy(m): 3:38pm
You ACT like a PORN STAR not like you're MARRIED
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by FatGuy: 3:38pm
That is a girl from a good background and healthy home training! Not all those olosho who before the mention of "Jack Robinson", two legs don spread
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by sprints1: 3:38pm
since cee c is basically a pure breed Scorpio am not surprised by her behavior towards tobi
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by Jh0wsef(m): 3:39pm
.
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by xpressng(m): 3:40pm
carry your seriousness and go biko..virginity wey boiz they run from nowadays.. na him you take they carve style..
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by Mandrake007(m): 3:40pm
Acting married doesn't make you look responsible,it doesn't scare us away,if you're gonna get fuckêd you're gonna get fucKêd and all daddy can do is watched as his princess gets pounded repeatedly by a big d!ck..
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by lovethchioma(f): 3:44pm
Thank God you have held on to that advice. Good one.
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by Willexmania: 3:58pm
NwaAmaikpe:When Nairalanders Finally Catch NwaAmaikpe......
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by amakadihot87(f): 3:58pm
I see that girl as someone who is so proud and full of herself.......i dont know what makes her to feel too superior
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by Paradigm777: 3:59pm
[quote author=lovethchioma post=65747090]Thank God you have held on to that advice. Good one. [/quo
In His presence......... joy
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by Austinoiz(m): 4:04pm
Bleep boiz and gehs go hate this geh pass poo from now onwards.
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by MillionDollars: 4:06pm
I’m goddamn tired of this reality show, damn
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by amazon14: 4:11pm
Good one Cee-c. You and your dad are the real deal
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by XieXie: 4:14pm
This girl get sense o unlike the ones that have been bleeping themselves up and down including the one I have seen her petite breast.
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by innocent82: 4:16pm
NwaAmaikpe:
What is this one saying........................Your mentality is damn so repulsive. You don't know anything about advice or Marriage. It's a pity!
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by Luukasz(m): 4:33pm
NwaAmaikpe:Una ge mouth odour?
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by Luukasz(m): 4:36pm
sprints1:Welcome to the Scorpio family, descendants of the other city called audacity
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by GreatOlu1: 4:38pm
Issokay, let's see how the game ends....
Hope he was not dissapointed when you kissed.
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by arherfish(m): 4:38pm
NwaAmaikpe:This guy na real were
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by BinaryLord: 4:46pm
Good advice
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by vRendoh(m): 4:59pm
amakadihot87:
"She feel too superior" ....cos she knows her worth. Every woman she feel that way cos that is who they are! They are Queens and should act as one. Tell me your worth and i will price you accordingly.
At 25....Ceecee is on a good track.
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by pweetiedee(f): 5:06pm
vRendoh:
Stop believing Cee C, she is a drama queen. Don't believe people like her. Toyo baby used to be a virgin too. lol.
If things between her and tobi didn't turn sour she might have had sex. At least he said she grabbed his dick and she started clapping and shouting. It means he didn't lie about that. she couldn't defend herself.
She is just a drama lady.
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by Magnifik18: 5:13pm
vRendoh:
|Re: BBNaija: Why My Father Advised ‘I Act Married’ – Cee-C Reveals by NwaJozi: 5:19pm
Fear girls
