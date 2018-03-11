₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
10 Best Nollywood Movie Moms (photos)
To celebrate Mothers Day, we here at Pulse have put together a list of some of the best big and small screen mothers in Nollywood.
In no particular day, check them out:
1. Ngozi Nwosu
As Mama Tiwa in "Skinny Girl in Transit," Ngozi Nwosu is your typical Nigerian mother: dramatic, caring, occasionally considered annoying.
Nevertheless, she is always looking out for her children and trying to figure out what's best for them.
2. Patience Ozokwor
In movies such as "The Proposal," "Omugwo," "To Rise Again" and "Behind Closed Doors," Ozokwor represents every kind, prayerful, protective, concerned and caring mother out there, trying to guide their children through tough or special situations.
3. Liz Benson
As a mother in "Worlds Apart," "Elastic Limit" and "Dearest Mother," this Nollywood legend epitomizes the idea of the often feisty but devoted mother, who just wants the best for her children and is scared of losing them to anything or anyone.
4. Joke Silva
In the 1999 movie "Curse from Beyond," Joke Silva plays Mrs Raymond, a mother trying to solve her daughter's spiritual problems. She stands by her through tough times, giving her the strength to hold on.
And in "Potato Potahto," she is Mrs Wilson, a mother and mother-in-law, who always has some kind and wise words, respects and protects her daughter, yet allows her the space to make her own decisions.
5. Sola Sobowale
As a mother in several Nollywood movies - The Wedding Party, Diamond Ring, Dangerous Twins - Sobowale shines as a tough, dramatic, and caring mother,who fights to defend, support, provide and make her children happy.
6. Ebele Okaro
In most of her movies- "Silent Scandal," "What Lies Within" and "Road To Yesterday" - Okaro is the reserved, lively and occasionally sarcastic mother, who is always there for her children and family with unconditional love and support.
7. Hilda Dokubo
As a mother in several Nollywood movies - "Hour of Grace," "Worlds Apart," "Evil Forest," Dokubo represents strong, emotional and selfless mothers, who are willing to risk all to protect their children.
8. Chinyere Wilfred
Compassion, warmth and humor are often Wilfred's strong points as an on-screen mother. Her on-screen characters occasionally epitomize every Nigerian mother, who always speaks her mind without appearing overbearing.
As in series like "Invitation to Thunder," she may fight with her son, make choices that invite regrets, but she is always protective, working towards what she thinks is the best for him.
9. Chinwe Owoh
In the 2001 movie "Mothering Sunday," Owoh is heart-wrenching as a mother abandoned by her only son, Ejike.
Often taking up the role of a mother in most of her films, Owoh is good at depicting the hardworking, stubborn, emotional and selfless mother, who will fight to protect her children from anything and anyone
10. Ngozi Ezeonu
Ngozi Ezeonu is mostly the on-screen mother, who has been through everything but still perseveres.
No matter what she goes through, or how much she cries, she's always determined to give her children the best.
Which of these on-screen mothers is your favourite?
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/amp.pulse.ng/entertainment/movies/10-best-nollywood-movie-moms-mothering-sunday-id8096989.html
