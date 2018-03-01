



They were caught while operating on a vessel in Nigerian waters on Friday.



Commanding Officer, FOB Bonny, Captain Suleiman Olorundare, said that the foreigners’ activities violated the law of cabotage.



The suspects who were caught while carrying drums suspected to be automated gas oil, without relevant documentation have been handed over to security operatives for further investigations..



“The ship was arrested in our Maritime environment. She was engaged in illegal trading activities that contravene our national law, especially the Cabotage law,” Olorundare said.



The 16 suspects were, thereafter, handed over to the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigations and possible prosecution.



