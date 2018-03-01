₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Navy Arrests 16 Ukrainians For Illegal Oil Trade by KNEO777: 12:39pm
16 Ukrainians found in a ship have been arrested by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Bonny, Rivers State for alleged illegal oil trade.
They were caught while operating on a vessel in Nigerian waters on Friday.
Commanding Officer, FOB Bonny, Captain Suleiman Olorundare, said that the foreigners’ activities violated the law of cabotage.
The suspects who were caught while carrying drums suspected to be automated gas oil, without relevant documentation have been handed over to security operatives for further investigations..
“The ship was arrested in our Maritime environment. She was engaged in illegal trading activities that contravene our national law, especially the Cabotage law,” Olorundare said.
The 16 suspects were, thereafter, handed over to the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigations and possible prosecution.
|Re: Nigerian Navy Arrests 16 Ukrainians For Illegal Oil Trade by onupeter(m): 8:30pm
Eem go chop naw, person no die of Hunger fah, First to comment shia
|Re: Nigerian Navy Arrests 16 Ukrainians For Illegal Oil Trade by Ihavespoken: 8:30pm
.
|Re: Nigerian Navy Arrests 16 Ukrainians For Illegal Oil Trade by sacluxisback(m): 8:30pm
Deport them
|Re: Nigerian Navy Arrests 16 Ukrainians For Illegal Oil Trade by NwaAmaikpe: 8:30pm
Inferiority complex.
If the suspects were Nigerians they'd sit them on the floor wearing only boxers and cuffs on their legs.
But see how the oyibo suspects look like a boy-band group posing for an album cover.
Not even a handcuff on any of them.
Shame on Naija.
|Re: Nigerian Navy Arrests 16 Ukrainians For Illegal Oil Trade by snazzy5050(m): 8:31pm
We finally captured some white men from Europe....
I guess the pay they offered wasn’t high!
|Re: Nigerian Navy Arrests 16 Ukrainians For Illegal Oil Trade by VanjoshIII(m): 8:33pm
Okay, when dem don see say we be fool for naija nko
|Re: Nigerian Navy Arrests 16 Ukrainians For Illegal Oil Trade by Humility017(m): 8:33pm
snazzy5050:eastern Europe to be precise...wake me up when we capture from western Europe or USA
|Re: Nigerian Navy Arrests 16 Ukrainians For Illegal Oil Trade by Breezzy(m): 8:35pm
Ukrainians or philippians
