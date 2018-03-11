Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard (5412 Views)

The Nigerians were aboard a boat with 110 migrants.

They were rescued by Aquarius, a ship being operated by MSF, 21 miles from the coast west of Tripoli.

The ship will deliver the migrants, who included 18 women and one child, to Italy.

According to Reuters, more than half the migrants on that boat were Nigerians, with the rest from other sub-Saharan African countries as well as two Palestinians.

The Libyan coastguard vessels also intercepted two of the migrant boats, the first an inflatable dinghy that had broken down with 125 people on board off Zawiya, just west of the capital, Tripoli, said Ayoub Qassem, a coastguard spokesman.

The second boat was turned back off Garabulli, east of Tripoli, and had 112 people on board.

The migrants and their smugglers were trying to take advantage of calm seas as they launched a flurry of boats towards Italy.

Meanwhile the coastguard in Zuwara, a former Libyan smuggling hub west of Zawiya, said they had foiled a departure during the night and arrested some migrants whilst others had escaped with smugglers.

The coastguard posted pictures of detained sub-Saharan African migrants sitting in an inflatable rubber boat on the beach in the dark.

Libya is the main departure point for migrants attempting to reach Europe by sea.

More than 600,000 migrants have crossed the central Mediterranean to Italy over the past four years as people smugglers took advantage of a security vacuum in Libya.

Since last summer the rate of departures dropped significantly after smugglers in the Libyan town of Sabratha struck a deal with the Tripoli government to halt their activities and were then pushed out of the town by rival armed groups.

Libya’s EU-backed coastguard has also stepped up interceptions, often cutting migrant boats off before they can reach international vessels that would bring them to Europe.





ok

When naija no good nko¿

Stay at home and hustle they will not here 3 Likes

hope nosa dey among oo.. dat guy don leave Benin since last year.. we nor hear from am 2 Likes 1 Share

Dem no d hear words atall... Na to go do ashawo n go into drugs.... 1 Like

Buhari must be kicked out next election 6 Likes

Buhari come and see what your citizens are going through ooooo 1 Like

Out those 50 people, Edo go get the largest contingents. 49 from Edo. Edo I hail thee. 3 Likes 1 Share

Aghh!!! Again?

Kai when dem don almost enter

europe

It is not as their journey from Nigeria to the point of where they were rescued was free of charge. I feel no pity.

Why wont we learn?? They are killing nigerians and selling them as slaves ... Libya againWhy wont we learn?? They are killing nigerians and selling them as slaves ... 1 Like

they for leave them suffer Nigerians wahala

chai again? 4 Likes

30 from bini,17 from poto and 3 from Afonja.*exit thread* 30 from bini,17 from poto and 3 from Afonja.*exit thread* 2 Likes

Nija no dey carry last!

This people are wasting their time, Italy is a poor European country. There are no riches for an African illegal immigrant on the streets of Italy, you are going to be selling pu.ssy if a woman and doing menial jobs or engaging in criminal activities if you are a man. 5 Likes

eseveli:

hope nosa dey among oo.. dat guy don leave Benin since last year.. we nor hear from am





pautex:

Stay at home and hustle they will not here pautex:

Stay at home and hustle they will not here we don "here" u very clearly we don "here" u very clearly 1 Like

pautex:

Stay at home and hustle they will not here sharapppp...you can't even spell hear even with your spell check on your keyboard sharapppp...you can't even spell hear even with your spell check on your keyboard 2 Likes

pabloex:

Buhari must be kicked out next election





....if I had been your teacher at school I know I would have specially caned u to prevent embarrassment to your village on Nairaland....shiorrr ....if I had been your teacher at school I know I would have specially caned u to prevent embarrassment to your village on Nairaland....shiorrr

You'll find that all they're christians from the south, you wont find a single muslim from the north. I dont knw why southern naija ppl esp christians are very greedy 1 Like

Who won't want to run away from the poorest and most hopeless place on earth today courtesy the Daura President ...It is well 2 Likes

planetx:

This people are wasting their time, Italy is a poor European country. There are no riches for an African illegal immigrant on the streets of Italy, you are going to be selling pu.ssy if a woman and doing menial jobs or engaging in criminal activities if you are a man. 5 euro pussy. I tire for these pple 5 euro pussy. I tire for these pple

Pavore9:

It is not as their journey from Nigeria to the point of where they were rescued was free of charge. I feel no pity.

Abi na, this set of people have a means to get to Libya, but they cant use the same means to create something safe and useful with their lives. Abi na, this set of people have a means to get to Libya, but they cant use the same means to create something safe and useful with their lives.

oxiide22:

You'll find that all they're christians from the south, you wont find a single muslim from the north. I dont knw why southern naija ppl esp christians are very greedy

Must we always attach religion to human frailties? That some southern Christians say negative things about your region or religion doesn't mean you should do same to them. Silence, sometimes, is gold.



Asape fun were jo, gan-an ni baba were (He who drums for mad man is himself a mad man) Must we always attach religion to human frailties? That some southern Christians say negative things about your region or religion doesn't mean you should do same to them. Silence, sometimes, is gold.Asape fun were jo, gan-an ni baba were (He who drums for mad man is himself a mad man)

FarahAideed:

Who won't want to run away from the poorest and most hopeless place on earth today courtesy the Daura President ...It is well



No be today thing jor, why you no run comot for Nigeria if you think say na PMB cause their stupidity. No be today thing jor, why you no run comot for Nigeria if you think say na PMB cause their stupidity.

MrTim0103:

Out those 50 people, Edo go get the largest contingents. 49 from Edo. Edo I hail thee. . Can you see how useless your life is, and how bleaked your future is. . Can you see how useless your life is, and how bleaked your future is.

Aha you smart to knw why i bashed them too. Let them feel the pain too