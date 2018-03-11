₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by wrightangle83(m): 3:02pm
No fewer than 50 Nigerian migrants were among the hundreds of migrants rescued on Saturday in the Mediterranean by Libya’s coastguard and an international charity, Doctors Without Borders.
The Nigerians were aboard a boat with 110 migrants.
They were rescued by Aquarius, a ship being operated by MSF, 21 miles from the coast west of Tripoli.
The ship will deliver the migrants, who included 18 women and one child, to Italy.
According to Reuters, more than half the migrants on that boat were Nigerians, with the rest from other sub-Saharan African countries as well as two Palestinians.
The Libyan coastguard vessels also intercepted two of the migrant boats, the first an inflatable dinghy that had broken down with 125 people on board off Zawiya, just west of the capital, Tripoli, said Ayoub Qassem, a coastguard spokesman.
The second boat was turned back off Garabulli, east of Tripoli, and had 112 people on board.
The migrants and their smugglers were trying to take advantage of calm seas as they launched a flurry of boats towards Italy.
Meanwhile the coastguard in Zuwara, a former Libyan smuggling hub west of Zawiya, said they had foiled a departure during the night and arrested some migrants whilst others had escaped with smugglers.
The coastguard posted pictures of detained sub-Saharan African migrants sitting in an inflatable rubber boat on the beach in the dark.
Libya is the main departure point for migrants attempting to reach Europe by sea.
More than 600,000 migrants have crossed the central Mediterranean to Italy over the past four years as people smugglers took advantage of a security vacuum in Libya.
Since last summer the rate of departures dropped significantly after smugglers in the Libyan town of Sabratha struck a deal with the Tripoli government to halt their activities and were then pushed out of the town by rival armed groups.
Libya’s EU-backed coastguard has also stepped up interceptions, often cutting migrant boats off before they can reach international vessels that would bring them to Europe.
Source:http://punchng.com/50-nigerian-migrants-rescued-the-mediterranean-by-libyas-coastguard/amp/
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by BlackAdam55(m): 3:46pm
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by Cacawa2: 4:03pm
ok
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by VanjoshIII(m): 4:03pm
When naija no good nko¿
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by pautex: 4:03pm
Stay at home and hustle they will not here
3 Likes
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by eseveli(m): 4:05pm
hope nosa dey among oo.. dat guy don leave Benin since last year.. we nor hear from am
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by McAausim: 4:05pm
Dem no d hear words atall... Na to go do ashawo n go into drugs....
1 Like
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by pabloex: 4:05pm
Buhari must be kicked out next election
6 Likes
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by chuksjuve(m): 4:05pm
Buhari come and see what your citizens are going through ooooo
1 Like
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by MrTim0103(m): 4:07pm
Out those 50 people, Edo go get the largest contingents. 49 from Edo. Edo I hail thee.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by Habibatuley23: 4:07pm
Aghh!!! Again?
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by Doctee: 4:08pm
Kai when dem don almost enter
europe
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by Pavore9: 4:08pm
It is not as their journey from Nigeria to the point of where they were rescued was free of charge. I feel no pity.
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by Fashdeejay: 4:10pm
Libya again Why wont we learn?? They are killing nigerians and selling them as slaves ...
1 Like
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by Alameer(m): 4:10pm
they for leave them suffer Nigerians wahala
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by Chivasex: 4:11pm
chai again?
4 Likes
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by ipobarecriminals: 4:11pm
30 from bini,17 from poto and 3 from Afonja.*exit thread*
2 Likes
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by bisilola2006: 4:12pm
Nija no dey carry last!
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by planetx: 4:14pm
This people are wasting their time, Italy is a poor European country. There are no riches for an African illegal immigrant on the streets of Italy, you are going to be selling pu.ssy if a woman and doing menial jobs or engaging in criminal activities if you are a man.
5 Likes
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by Lordfigaro: 4:16pm
eseveli:
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by ipobarecriminals: 4:16pm
pautex:
pautex:we don "here" u very clearly
1 Like
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by frankdre(m): 4:20pm
pautex:sharapppp...you can't even spell hear even with your spell check on your keyboard
2 Likes
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by edupedia: 4:26pm
pabloex:
....if I had been your teacher at school I know I would have specially caned u to prevent embarrassment to your village on Nairaland....shiorrr
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by oxiide22(m): 4:26pm
You'll find that all they're christians from the south, you wont find a single muslim from the north. I dont knw why southern naija ppl esp christians are very greedy
1 Like
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by FarahAideed: 4:29pm
Who won't want to run away from the poorest and most hopeless place on earth today courtesy the Daura President ...It is well
2 Likes
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by ednut1(m): 4:34pm
planetx:5 euro pussy. I tire for these pple
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by anibirelawal(m): 4:38pm
Pavore9:
Abi na, this set of people have a means to get to Libya, but they cant use the same means to create something safe and useful with their lives.
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by babtoundey(m): 4:38pm
oxiide22:
Must we always attach religion to human frailties? That some southern Christians say negative things about your region or religion doesn't mean you should do same to them. Silence, sometimes, is gold.
Asape fun were jo, gan-an ni baba were (He who drums for mad man is himself a mad man)
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by anibirelawal(m): 4:41pm
FarahAideed:
No be today thing jor, why you no run comot for Nigeria if you think say na PMB cause their stupidity.
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by Perfectnumber6(m): 4:42pm
MrTim0103:. Can you see how useless your life is, and how bleaked your future is.
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by oxiide22(m): 4:44pm
Aha you smart to knw why i bashed them too. Let them feel the pain too
|Re: 50 Nigerian Migrants Rescued In The Mediterranean By Libya’s Coastguard by LZAA: 4:45pm
ipobarecriminals:Fixed
