₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,445 members, 4,132,640 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 12:21 AM

Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" - Music/Radio - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" (1276 Views)

A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party / GONDY, A Nairalander, drops 2nd Single Titled LONI (TODAY)- Lyrics added / Nairaland Artiste, GONDY, Did A Song Titled CELEBRATE on DJCoublon Afro Beat (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 6:46pm On Mar 11
Good day great Nairalanders,

I hereby present to you my first single in 2018 titled YOU SEE.

I am sure this song sounds better than the previous ones which got me nominated for the Best AfroPop Singer in the Top Naija Music Awards held at Oriental Hotel, VI Lagos in 2016.

LISTEN HERE:
https://soundcloud.com/yinka-ogundele-722125004/you-see

DOWNLOAD HERE:
https://file.fm/u/3tv6pj9d

Enjoy and share, please.

Thanks y'all.


Lalasticlala Abeg help my ministry abeg

3 Likes

Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by OriginalKogiboy(m): 7:08pm On Mar 11
we see wetin?

1 Like

Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 8:56am On Mar 12
OriginalKogiboy:
we see wetin?
ask once more

1 Like

Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by free2ryhme: 9:57pm On Mar 13
Optimisticgondy:
Good day great Nairalanders,

I hereby present to you my first single in 2018 titled YOU SEE.

I am sure this song sounds better than the previous ones which got me nominated for the Best AfroPop Singer in the Top Naija Music Awards held at Oriental Hotel, VI Lagos in 2016.

LISTEN HERE:
https://soundcloud.com/yinka-ogundele-722125004/you-see

DOWNLOAD HERE:
https://file.fm/u/3tv6pj9d

Enjoy and share, please.

Thanks y'all.


Lalasticlala Abeg help my ministry abeg
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by KushyKush: 9:58pm On Mar 13
Optimisticgondy:
ask once more

Instead of you to be begging for downloads you are busy giving clap backs.

This was what ice prince was trying to do until Nigerians off the fridge and turned him to upcoming artiste.

I just dey look at your destiny like. undecided

14 Likes

Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Ugoeze2016: 9:59pm On Mar 13
Congratulations and weldone

Optimisticgondy:
Good day great Nairalanders,

I hereby present to you my first single in 2018 titled YOU SEE.

I am sure this song sounds better than the previous ones which got me nominated for the Best AfroPop Singer in the Top Naija Music Awards held at Oriental Hotel, VI Lagos in 2016.

LISTEN HERE:
https://soundcloud.com/yinka-ogundele-722125004/you-see

DOWNLOAD HERE:
https://file.fm/u/3tv6pj9d

Enjoy and share, please.

Thanks y'all.


Lalasticlala Abeg help my ministry abeg
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by farouk0403(m): 10:00pm On Mar 13
Airforce1 come and see your mate

Maybe he can mentor you on your Music career.

5 Likes

Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by iamkcaro: 10:00pm On Mar 13
Weldone bro
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by benzems(m): 10:00pm On Mar 13
Hmmmm
Try to remix with EFE
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by TalkTalkTwins(m): 10:01pm On Mar 13
@TalkTalkTwins

This one go make sense die... grin

Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by TalkTalkTwins(m): 10:01pm On Mar 13
@TalkTalkTwins

Soundcloud again...


Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by congorasta: 10:02pm On Mar 13
KushyKush:


Instead of you to be begging for downloads you are busy giving clap backs.

This was what ice prince was trying to do until Nigerians off the fridge and turned him to upcoming artiste.

I just dey look at your destiny like. undecided

lol haha

murderer

1 Like

Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by TalkTalkTwins(m): 10:06pm On Mar 13
@TalkTalkTwins

KushyKush:


Instead of you to be begging for downloads you are busy giving clap backs.

This was what ice prince was trying to do until Nigerians off the fridge and turned him to upcoming artiste.

I just dey look at your destiny like. undecided

He's still upcoming na...
What will he fall back to? sad

1 Like

Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Krafty006: 10:07pm On Mar 13
y'all should support.....he needs your encouragement

1 Like

Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Oxladenatialo(m): 10:08pm On Mar 13
Nice one bro

1 Like

Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 10:12pm On Mar 13
Ugoeze2016:
Congratulations and weldone

Thanks bro��
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 10:13pm On Mar 13
iamkcaro:
Weldone bro
Thanks bro
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 10:13pm On Mar 13
benzems:
Hmmmm
Try to remix with EFE
Ok.. Thanks
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 10:15pm On Mar 13
Krafty006:
y'all should support.....he needs your encouragement
I'm appreciative. Thanks for showing me love
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Joshuaoseoboh(m): 10:15pm On Mar 13
you tried but still have a lot of work to do.
You have few lyrics, you end up repeating everything three times.
You neva blow, you don dey talk about enemies.
The studio still have problem with background noise effect.
Finally you need to have an into phrase e.g. OBO BADDEST, NO BE LIE, ICE PRINCE ZAMANI, WIZI WIZI, P SQUARE, PHINO PHYNO e.t.c
You tried though. Wish you good luck.

3 Likes

Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 10:16pm On Mar 13
Oxladenatialo:
Nice one bro
Thanks for listening bro. Kindly share
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 10:21pm On Mar 13
Joshuaoseoboh:
you tried but still have a lot of work to do.
You have few lyrics, you end up repeating everything three times.
You neva blow, you don dey talk about enemies.
The studio still have problem with background noise effect.
Finally you need to have an into phrase e.g. OBO BADDEST, NO BE LIE, ICE PRINCE ZAMANI, WIZI WIZI, P SQUARE, PHINO PHYNO e.t.c
You tried though. Wish you good luck.
All points noted. Thanks very much man.. You alwauys help me work on my weakneses.

By the way, I have many other great songs you can listen to ad review. Kindly check my NL posts to see them. Thanks once more

1 Like

Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by emmanuelcrawler(m): 10:22pm On Mar 13
So you never blow! :come d wear ear ring ehh shocked shocked
I won’t even say peem......

In other news.....

1 Like

Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Sunkyphil(m): 10:27pm On Mar 13
I don't wanna waste my mb hope the song make sense small
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by mediagenius: 10:36pm On Mar 13
Optimisticgondy:
Good day great Nairalanders,

I hereby present to you my first single in 2018 titled YOU SEE.

I am sure this song sounds better than the previous ones which got me nominated for the Best AfroPop Singer in the Top Naija Music Awards held at Oriental Hotel, VI Lagos in 2 016.

LISTEN HERE:
https://soundcloud.com/yinka-ogundele-722125004/you-see

DOWNLOAD HERE:
https://file.fm/u/3tv6pj9d

Enjoy and share, please.

Thanks y'all.


Lalasticlala Abeg help my ministry abeg

Very nice and dope music. You can link me up for a video shoot
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by farano(f): 10:36pm On Mar 13
Nice
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by skyhighweb(m): 10:38pm On Mar 13
Abs finally drops is much awaited Fuji gospel music
titled olurun wa, unlike other slow gospel music this
one is guaranteed to make you move ur body.
Please help push him forward by sharing his music
thanks
Downloading click below

https://www.360nobs.com/2018/03/music-abs-olurun-wa/

Or
http://9jabambam.com/download-mp3/abs-olorun-wa/

Or
https://gistandgbedu.com/music-abs-olurun-wa/
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Opoki(m): 10:46pm On Mar 13
Nice one bro, trust me you have a fan here and I see you making it big, don't give up, I'm glad NL is supporting artiste too.


I'm rooting for you bro
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by maxtamazin: 11:10pm On Mar 13
Better than I thought. I think your sound is different and am sure there is a niche for you. Pls don't make your tracks about .money, girls and drugs only. Don't be discouraged. Good luck.
Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Franzee(m): 11:25pm On Mar 13
Good stuff bro i wud advice u for Music Promotion visit 4boxmedia.com

(0) (Reply)

Omolara : Tony Tetuila Latest Video / New Video Killing Naija De Indispensables Ft Junior Reid / Lord Of Ajasa Survives Car Crash

Viewing this topic: Yhemzylee, dview001(m), FatokiFemi48, Dazydear, sulemarvello(m) and 4 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 78
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.