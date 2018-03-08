₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 6:46pm On Mar 11
Good day great Nairalanders,
I hereby present to you my first single in 2018 titled YOU SEE.
I am sure this song sounds better than the previous ones which got me nominated for the Best AfroPop Singer in the Top Naija Music Awards held at Oriental Hotel, VI Lagos in 2016.
LISTEN HERE:
https://soundcloud.com/yinka-ogundele-722125004/you-see
DOWNLOAD HERE:
https://file.fm/u/3tv6pj9d
Enjoy and share, please.
Thanks y'all.
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by OriginalKogiboy(m): 7:08pm On Mar 11
we see wetin?
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 8:56am On Mar 12
OriginalKogiboy:ask once more
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by free2ryhme: 9:57pm On Mar 13
Optimisticgondy:
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by KushyKush: 9:58pm On Mar 13
Optimisticgondy:
Instead of you to be begging for downloads you are busy giving clap backs.
This was what ice prince was trying to do until Nigerians off the fridge and turned him to upcoming artiste.
I just dey look at your destiny like.
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Ugoeze2016: 9:59pm On Mar 13
Congratulations and weldone
Optimisticgondy:
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by farouk0403(m): 10:00pm On Mar 13
Airforce1 come and see your mate
Maybe he can mentor you on your Music career.
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by iamkcaro: 10:00pm On Mar 13
Weldone bro
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by benzems(m): 10:00pm On Mar 13
Hmmmm
Try to remix with EFE
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by TalkTalkTwins(m): 10:01pm On Mar 13
@TalkTalkTwins
This one go make sense die...
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by TalkTalkTwins(m): 10:01pm On Mar 13
@TalkTalkTwins
Soundcloud again...
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by congorasta: 10:02pm On Mar 13
KushyKush:
lol haha
murderer
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by TalkTalkTwins(m): 10:06pm On Mar 13
@TalkTalkTwins
KushyKush:
He's still upcoming na...
What will he fall back to?
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Krafty006: 10:07pm On Mar 13
y'all should support.....he needs your encouragement
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Oxladenatialo(m): 10:08pm On Mar 13
Nice one bro
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 10:12pm On Mar 13
Ugoeze2016:Thanks bro��
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 10:13pm On Mar 13
iamkcaro:Thanks bro
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 10:13pm On Mar 13
benzems:Ok.. Thanks
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 10:15pm On Mar 13
Krafty006:I'm appreciative. Thanks for showing me love
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Joshuaoseoboh(m): 10:15pm On Mar 13
you tried but still have a lot of work to do.
You have few lyrics, you end up repeating everything three times.
You neva blow, you don dey talk about enemies.
The studio still have problem with background noise effect.
Finally you need to have an into phrase e.g. OBO BADDEST, NO BE LIE, ICE PRINCE ZAMANI, WIZI WIZI, P SQUARE, PHINO PHYNO e.t.c
You tried though. Wish you good luck.
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 10:16pm On Mar 13
Oxladenatialo:Thanks for listening bro. Kindly share
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Optimisticgondy(m): 10:21pm On Mar 13
Joshuaoseoboh:All points noted. Thanks very much man.. You alwauys help me work on my weakneses.
By the way, I have many other great songs you can listen to ad review. Kindly check my NL posts to see them. Thanks once more
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by emmanuelcrawler(m): 10:22pm On Mar 13
So you never blow! :come d wear ear ring ehh
I won’t even say peem......
In other news.....
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Sunkyphil(m): 10:27pm On Mar 13
I don't wanna waste my mb hope the song make sense small
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by mediagenius: 10:36pm On Mar 13
Optimisticgondy:
Very nice and dope music. You can link me up for a video shoot
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by farano(f): 10:36pm On Mar 13
Nice
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by skyhighweb(m): 10:38pm On Mar 13
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Opoki(m): 10:46pm On Mar 13
Nice one bro, trust me you have a fan here and I see you making it big, don't give up, I'm glad NL is supporting artiste too.
I'm rooting for you bro
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by maxtamazin: 11:10pm On Mar 13
Better than I thought. I think your sound is different and am sure there is a niche for you. Pls don't make your tracks about .money, girls and drugs only. Don't be discouraged. Good luck.
|Re: Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" by Franzee(m): 11:25pm On Mar 13
Good stuff bro i wud advice u for Music Promotion visit 4boxmedia.com
