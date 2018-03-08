Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Nairaland Artiste, "Gondy", Drops New Song Titled "You See" (1276 Views)

I hereby present to you my first single in 2018 titled YOU SEE.



I am sure this song sounds better than the previous ones which got me nominated for the Best AfroPop Singer in the Top Naija Music Awards held at Oriental Hotel, VI Lagos in 2016.



LISTEN HERE:

https://soundcloud.com/yinka-ogundele-722125004/you-see



DOWNLOAD HERE:

https://file.fm/u/3tv6pj9d



Enjoy and share, please.



Thanks y'all.





we see wetin?

OriginalKogiboy:

ask once more

Optimisticgondy:

This was what ice prince was trying to do until Nigerians off the fridge and turned him to upcoming artiste.



This was what ice prince was trying to do until Nigerians off the fridge and turned him to upcoming artiste.

I just dey look at your destiny like. Instead of you to be begging for downloads you are busy giving clap backs.





Airforce1 come and see your mate



Maybe he can mentor you on your Music career.

Weldone bro

Hmmmm

Try to remix with EFE

@TalkTalkTwins



This one go make sense die...





@TalkTalkTwins



Soundcloud again...







lol haha



lol haha

murderer

@TalkTalkTwins



He's still upcoming na...

What will he fall back to?



1 Like

y'all should support.....he needs your encouragement

Nice one bro

you tried but still have a lot of work to do.

You have few lyrics, you end up repeating everything three times.

You neva blow, you don dey talk about enemies.

The studio still have problem with background noise effect.

Finally you need to have an into phrase e.g. OBO BADDEST, NO BE LIE, ICE PRINCE ZAMANI, WIZI WIZI, P SQUARE, PHINO PHYNO e.t.c

You tried though. Wish you good luck.

I won’t even say peem......



I won't even say peem......

In other news..... So you never blow!

I don't wanna waste my mb hope the song make sense small

Very nice and dope music. You can link me up for a video shoot

Nice



titled olurun wa, unlike other slow gospel music this

one is guaranteed to make you move ur body.

Please help push him forward by sharing his music

thanks

Downloading click below



https://www.360nobs.com/2018/03/music-abs-olurun-wa/



Or

http://9jabambam.com/download-mp3/abs-olorun-wa/



Or

Nice one bro, trust me you have a fan here and I see you making it big, don't give up, I'm glad NL is supporting artiste too.





I'm rooting for you bro

Better than I thought. I think your sound is different and am sure there is a niche for you. Pls don't make your tracks about .money, girls and drugs only. Don't be discouraged. Good luck.