|Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:08pm
A giant turtle was caught earlier today in Famgbe, Yenagoa local government ares of Bayelsa State. According to reports, the animal was caught by residents who happily took pictures with it after its capture. The current state of the sea-dwelling reptile is yet to be ascertained as rumors have it that the turtle might have already been killed and shared among the villagers.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/residents-pose-huge-turtle-capture-bayelsa-state-photos.html
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by Gucciboss: 7:10pm
Wow. Very big
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 7:13pm
Pot of soup loading..
If only the turtle knew it was swimming in the Nigerian waters and that buhari is Nigeria's president..
The hunger in the land will not allow them reason the way of conservation..
It will end in the pot soup ..
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 7:20pm
I see hungry men...only God knows the fate of that poor tortoise now
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by wahles(m): 7:20pm
Everything na chop for my country
I just tire
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by joshwex90: 8:49pm
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:09pm
Hope it won't end up in a BIG POT by tomorrow.
smh!!
Dem don even kill, share am!
OMG!!!
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by Joshuaoseoboh(m): 10:10pm
AM SO SORRY FOR THE TURTLE. BUT I WONDER WHAT WE WOULD TELL OUR CHILDREN IN FUTURE, WHEN THE ONLY PLACE THEY SEE ANIMALS IS NA GEO WILD.
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by onupeter(m): 10:10pm
Congrats to them
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by teamsynergy: 10:10pm
Its takes 16yrs for this creature to reach maturity..... Nigeria needs to start protecting these species
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by Anuwumie(f): 10:10pm
decatalyst:
Lolzzzz
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by Bonjoro: 10:11pm
chuksjuve:
O gor!
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by ednut1(m): 10:11pm
Yeye turtle. U no see sao tome go. Na nigeria u see
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by bumtos(m): 10:12pm
Congratulations
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by Sleekbabx(m): 10:12pm
This Turtle should have been either released or taken to an animal conservation center
Unfortunately Nigeria is run by barbarians who choose their pockets above the welfare of the people. Read about Canada monitoring their potholes and repairing them. While our country have uncountable and roads that are not motorable
I wish we would wake up to our responsibilities and vote out these old and expired cargoes
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by hammer6U: 10:12pm
OUR PRAYER SHOULD BE DEAR LORD, DO NOT DELIVER ME INTO THE HAND OF OUR ENEMY.
POOR TURLE ARRIVED ON THE WRONG SHORES.
THERE ARE MANY SHORES THAT ARE FOREST, E LEFT DEM 4 BAYELSA.
OR MAYBE HIM TIME DON REACH, INSTEAD OF ROTTEN, IT IS BETTER IT TURN TO FOOD.
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by sonsomegrigbo: 10:13pm
Igbos heart
is The headquarters of all CRIMES...
whats the offense of that poor animal?
that's how one claim his dad killed an innocent civet today...
SHIOOOORRRR
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by ojuikwu: 10:13pm
why 129 prisoner building built in EAST
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by ojuikwu: 10:15pm
ojuikwu:in One Local Govt
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by Ellabae(f): 10:15pm
So people eat turtle. I like Nigerians sha.
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by Mckandre(m): 10:15pm
sonsomegrigbo:MUMU⁴ what has igbo got to do with this?
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by GMbuharii: 10:15pm
Poor innocent turtle.
I remember the one that strayed into Bariga last year. Hungry coneheads didnt have time for pictures as they quickly devoured the poor thing. Some extremely hungry coneheads might even have eaten its shell,one way or the other,yu know
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by brainhgeek(m): 10:16pm
Another innocent animal facing execution just for being defenseless. This rubbish should stop . Before you kill the animal, cut yourself with the knife small and tell me what it feels like. #loweranimalsfeelpainstoo .
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by lordraiden(m): 10:28pm
See as that one dey pose with am like say na world cup
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 10:28pm
Those in the pics should be arrested
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by guiddoti: 10:30pm
modelmike7:It could end up being a demon-god in a shrine.
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by laydoh(m): 10:31pm
brainhgeek:stop eating meat then.
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by Platony(m): 10:34pm
Such animals are rare and treasured in sane countries. Not & neva in Nigeria, dnt be surprised dat der are well educated & exposed pple amongst dem. But, al dey care abt na soup, stew & peppersoup weneva dey cm across things lyk dis. Mumu pple, na so d other one dat day pose lyk all dese zimbabwean hunters ontop elephant wey him kill.
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by delerx(m): 10:36pm
Oga when you see snake for ur house carry it and give it a cake. #loweranimallover
brainhgeek:
|Re: Huge Turtle Captured Famgbe Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Photos) by busky101(m): 10:39pm
Someone there will be like " kill it, nonsense. How can this thing live for 400years and me for less than 100"
