A giant turtle was caught earlier today in Famgbe, Yenagoa local government ares of Bayelsa State. According to reports, the animal was caught by residents who happily took pictures with it after its capture. The current state of the sea-dwelling reptile is yet to be ascertained as rumors have it that the turtle might have already been killed and shared among the villagers.

Wow. Very big





If only the turtle knew it was swimming in the Nigerian waters and that buhari is Nigeria's president..



The hunger in the land will not allow them reason the way of conservation..



I see hungry men...only God knows the fate of that poor tortoise now 11 Likes

Everything na chop for my country



I just tire

Hope it won't end up in a BIG POT by tomorrow.

smh!!



Dem don even kill, share am!

OMG!!!

AM SO SORRY FOR THE TURTLE. BUT I WONDER WHAT WE WOULD TELL OUR CHILDREN IN FUTURE, WHEN THE ONLY PLACE THEY SEE ANIMALS IS NA GEO WILD. 4 Likes

Congrats to them

Its takes 16yrs for this creature to reach maturity..... Nigeria needs to start protecting these species 6 Likes

O gor! O gor! 1 Like

Yeye turtle. U no see sao tome go. Na nigeria u see 3 Likes

Congratulations

This Turtle should have been either released or taken to an animal conservation center

Unfortunately Nigeria is run by barbarians who choose their pockets above the welfare of the people. Read about Canada monitoring their potholes and repairing them. While our country have uncountable and roads that are not motorable

I wish we would wake up to our responsibilities and vote out these old and expired cargoes 1 Like







POOR TURLE ARRIVED ON THE WRONG SHORES.





THERE ARE MANY SHORES THAT ARE FOREST, E LEFT DEM 4 BAYELSA.





Igbos heart













is The headquarters of all CRIMES...















whats the offense of that poor animal?











that's how one claim his dad killed an innocent civet today...







SHIOOOORRRR

why 129 prisoner building built in EAST

So people eat turtle. I like Nigerians sha.

sonsomegrigbo:

I remember the one that strayed into Bariga last year. Hungry coneheads didnt have time for pictures as they quickly devoured the poor thing. Some extremely hungry coneheads might even have eaten its shell,one way or the other,yu know Poor innocent turtle.I remember the one that strayed into Bariga last year. Hungry coneheads didnt have time for pictures as they quickly devoured the poor thing. Some extremely hungry coneheads might even have eaten its shell,one way or the other,yu know 2 Likes

Another innocent animal facing execution just for being defenseless. This rubbish should stop . Before you kill the animal, cut yourself with the knife small and tell me what it feels like. #loweranimalsfeelpainstoo . 1 Like

See as that one dey pose with am like say na world cup 1 Like

Those in the pics should be arrested

brainhgeek:

Another innocent animal facing execution just for being defenseless. This rubbish should stop . Before you kill the animal, cut yourself with the knife small and tell me what it feels like. #loweranimalsfeelpainstoo . stop eating meat then. stop eating meat then.

Such animals are rare and treasured in sane countries. Not & neva in Nigeria, dnt be surprised dat der are well educated & exposed pple amongst dem. But, al dey care abt na soup, stew & peppersoup weneva dey cm across things lyk dis. Mumu pple, na so d other one dat day pose lyk all dese zimbabwean hunters ontop elephant wey him kill.

brainhgeek:

Another innocent animal facing execution just for being defenseless. This rubbish should stop . Before you kill the animal, cut yourself with the knife small and tell me what it feels like. #loweranimalsfeelpainstoo . Oga when you see snake for ur house carry it and give it a cake. #loweranimallover